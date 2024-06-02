40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (2024)

Table of Contents
This Asian Chicken dinner will get you hooked! Asian Chicken Recipes First, let's try some Spicy Asian Chicken Recipes 🌶 Szechuan Chicken Hunan Chicken Korean Fried Chicken Recipe Gochujang Chicken Meatballs Authentic Filipino Chicken Adobo Let's try some Sweet and Spicy Asian Chicken Recipes which are kid friendly Firecracker Chicken Kung Pao Chicken Bang Bang Chicken Mango Chicken with Sesame in Teriyaki Sauce Sticky Asian Hoisin Chicken Drumsticks Teriyaki Chicken Skewers Sweet and Sour Chicken Chicken and Green beans Let's Try some Most Loved Asian Chicken Recipes Honey Chicken Ginger Soy Chicken General Tso's Chicken Mongolian Chicken Mandarin Teriyaki Chicken Asian Chilli Chicken Orange Chicken Recipe Sesame Chicken (Like a Chinese Restaurant) Coca Cola Chicken Asian Cashew Chicken [Better Than Takeout] 10-minute Honey Garlic Chicken Breasts Lets try some Thai Chicken Recipes for Dinner Easy Thai Green Curry Chicken Thai Red Coconut Chicken Curry with Jasmine Rice Crispy Baked Thai Chicken Wings Instant Pot Thai Cashew Chicken Crispy Thai Sweet Chili Chicken Creamy Thai Peanut Chicken Some Asian Chicken Meatballs Recipes Sticky Thai Meatballs with Peanut Sauce Sweet and Sour Chicken Meatballs Ginger Sesame Chicken Meatballs Korean Gochujang Chicken Meatballs Air Fryer Asian Chicken Recipes Firecracker Chicken Meatballs in Air Fryer Keto Chinese Lemon Chicken in Air Fryer (Crispy - without Breading!) Air Fryer Fried Chicken Asian Chicken Recipe in the Crockpot Crockpot Chicken Thigh Recipe with Asian Glaze Apricot Chicken Thighs in Crockpot Honey Bourbon Chicken in Crockpot FAQs

Asian Recipes are always a favourite. Forget takeout and try these easy and healthy Asian Chicken Recipes for dinner. These get ready in under 30 minutes and are a perfect easy dinner recipe for the family.

These Asian Chicken Recipes are not too spicy and not too sweet. Just the perfectly spiced and delicious Asian Chicken recipes which we all love.

This Asian Chicken dinner will get you hooked!

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (1)

Asian Chicken Recipes

Asian recipes are generally made in high heat, typically in a wok or skillet. They are generally cooked in high heat, needing little simmering and cooking time.

So these are a great choice for a quick dinner for the family. You can serve almost all Asian recipes with Jasmine Rice or Fried Rice or Rice Noodles.

First, let's try some Spicy Asian Chicken Recipes 🌶

Szechuan Chicken

An authentic Chinese Chicken recipe where Chicken is coated with eggs and flour and deep fried until crispy. And is tossed in a spicy Szechuan Sauce. Its seriously so yummy!

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (2)

Hunan Chicken

Healthy Chicken Stir Fry with Veggies and Sauces makes for a perfect Asian Chicken dinner recipe. This is one of the spiciest Asian Chicken recipes made using Soy Sauce, Oyster Sauce, Cornstarch, and Chili Paste (Sambal Olek).

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (3)

Korean Fried Chicken Recipe

Looking for the perfect Fried Chicken recipe for dinner? You cannot go wrong with these extra crispy Korean Fried Chicken.

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (4)

Gochujang Chicken Meatballs

These healthy Chicken Meatballs made with spicy Korean Gochujang paste is just too good. You will love the Korean flavours in this sweet and spicy Chicken Meatballs recipe

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (5)

Authentic Filipino Chicken Adobo

Bone in chicken is cooked in a spicy hot sauce made using peppercorns, bay leaves, soy sauce, honey and some spices. Its fingerpicking good and one of our favourite chicken dinner recipes using bone in Chicken.

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (6)

Let's try some Sweet and Spicy Asian Chicken Recipes which are kid friendly

Honey Sriracha Sauce tossed with Crispy fried Chicken makes for an exceptional Chicken dinner recipe.

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (7)

Firecracker Chicken

Spicy Asian Chicken at its best! You'll fall in love with this sweet and spicy Firecracker sauce. And not only for Chicken, you can use it for Shrimps as well. Try my Firecracker Shrimp Recipe

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (8)

Kung Pao Chicken

A classic Chinese recipe which is so delicious and amazing!

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (9)

Bang Bang Chicken

The most amazing Chicken recipe made in a super creamy and delicious Bang Bang Sauce!

See Also
14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.comPad Prik Haeng recipe (Thai Spicy Crispy Chicken) – Hungry in ThailandOden (The Best and Authentic Recipe!) - Rasa MalaysiaHuli Huli Chicken with Amazing Huli Huli Sauce Recipe | ChefDeHome.com

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (10)

Mango Chicken with Sesame in Teriyaki Sauce

Delicious Asian Chicken recipe using fresh and juicy Mangoes, cooked in a yummy Teriyaki Sauce!

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (11)

Sticky Asian Hoisin Chicken Drumsticks

Perfectly spiced with Hoisin Sauce, these Chicken Drumsticks are perfect for dinner when served with some Chinese Fried Rice.

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (12)

Teriyaki Chicken Skewers

Need a grilled Chicken skewer with asian glaze? Try these Teriyaki Chicken Skewers which are just too good!

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (13)

Sweet and Sour Chicken

This is one of the most popular Asian Chicken recipes. Chicken cooked in a sweet and sour sauce made using Pineapple is just too good!

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (14)

Chicken and Green beans

A perfect Chicken dinner recipe tossed in asian sauces along with Green Beans!

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (15)

Let's Try some Most Loved Asian Chicken Recipes

Asian recipes are our favourite takeout food. Try these most loved Asian Chicken Recipes which are sold in major food chains but can be easily made at home!

Honey Chicken

Crispy Honey Chicken is a P.F Chang's Copycat recipe but is equally delicious!

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (16)

Ginger Soy Chicken

An unique Asian Chicken Recipe which is flavoured with fresh Ginger, Soy Sauce and some Spices. Its perfect sweet and spicy!

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (17)

General Tso's Chicken

Sweet and Spicy General Tso's Chicken is so good!

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (18)

Mongolian Chicken

A favourite takeout recipe, this one is loved by all for its sweet sauce and crispy chicken.

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (19)

Mandarin Teriyaki Chicken

A favourite Chinese recipe, this one is a super flavourful grilled Chicken!

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (20)

Asian Chilli Chicken

Looking for the best spicy Asian Chicken recipe for dinner? It cannot get any better than this Asian Chili Chicken!

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (21)

Orange Chicken Recipe

A P.F Chang's favourite and most loved Asian Chicken recipe, this Orange Chicken is crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, smothered in an asian glazed sauce with Orange!

See Also
10 Kimchi Recipes with Different Vegetables (Part II)

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (22)

Sesame Chicken (Like a Chinese Restaurant)

Crispy chicken tossed in an asian sauce and topped with Sesame Seeds! Its nutty and aromatic and so delicious.

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (23)

Coca Cola Chicken

If Coca Cola is your favourite Beverage, you will love this sweet and spicy co*ke flavoured Chicken recipe for dinner!

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (24)

Asian Cashew Chicken [Better Than Takeout]

Cashew Chicken is one of our favourite takeout recipes for dinner. Try this homemade Asian Cashew Chicken recipe which is so easy to make and is just so delicious.

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (25)

10-minute Honey Garlic Chicken Breasts

Honey Garlic Chicken is a sweet and sticky Chicken. This is so easy to make and tastes very delicious with rice.

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (26)

Lets try some Thai Chicken Recipes for Dinner

Easy Thai Green Curry Chicken

Creamy, healthy and super delicious, Thai Green Curry Chicken is a favourite Thai food recipe. Also it makes for a perfect dinner for the family.

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (27)

Thai Red Coconut Chicken Curry with Jasmine Rice

Sweet and Spicy Thai Chicken Curry using Thai Red Curry Paste and Coconut Milk is just too good and delicious.

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (28)

Crispy Baked Thai Chicken Wings

Crispy and Saucy Chicken Wings, exceptionally juicy and delicious, when served with Fried Rice makes for the perfect dinner recipe.

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (29)

Instant Pot Thai Cashew Chicken

We love Asian Cashew Chicken recipe. Try this Thai Cashew Chicken made with Thai Red Curry Paste! Its even good!!!

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (30)

Crispy Thai Sweet Chili Chicken

Thai flavours are known for being mild, sweet with a hint of spice. This Thai Sweet Chili Chicken is exactly that but so delicious.

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (31)

Creamy Thai Peanut Chicken

Chicken cooked with Creamy Peanut Butter! Yes please!!!

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (32)

Some Asian Chicken Meatballs Recipes

Sticky Thai Meatballs with Peanut Sauce

Try these Thai flavoured Meatballs. These are a unique twist to the regular Meatballs. But are so easy to make and tastes incredible! Especially you will love the Peanut Sauce.

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (33)

Sweet and Sour Chicken Meatballs

Chicken Meatballs cooked in a sweet and sour sauce made using Pineapple!

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (34)

Ginger Sesame Chicken Meatballs

Delicious Chicken Meatballs tossed in a sweet and spicy Ginger Sesame sauce. You'll love the nutty taste of this Sauce.

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (35)

Korean Gochujang Chicken Meatballs

These are Korean flavoured Meatballs which are so yummm!

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (36)

Air Fryer Asian Chicken Recipes

Firecracker Chicken Meatballs in Air Fryer

Super yummy and crispy Air Fryer Chicken Meatballs tossed in a flavourful Firecracker sauce! Perfect dinner recipe!

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (37)

Keto Chinese Lemon Chicken in Air Fryer (Crispy - without Breading!)

Chinese Lemon Chicken is a favourite take out recipe! Try this Chinese Lemon Chicken made in the air fryer.

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (38)

Air Fryer Fried Chicken

Air Fryer Fried Chicken smothered in an Asian sauce is perfect dinner recipe

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (39)

Asian Chicken Recipe in the Crockpot

Try some dump and forget Chicken recipes with an Asian Glaze! Juicy and delicious Chicken recipes in a sweet and spicy sauce.

Crockpot Chicken Thigh Recipe with Asian Glaze

Perfectly cooked Chicken Thighs tossed in an Asian sauce.

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (40)

Apricot Chicken Thighs in Crockpot

Try this amazing Apricot Chicken Thigh recipe with Asian Glaze.

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (41)

Honey Bourbon Chicken in Crockpot

Looking for the best shredded Chicken recipe in the Crockpot? This Honey Bourbon Chicken with an Asian Glaze is the best of all!

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (42)

I hope you liked these Easy Asian Chicken recipes. If you happen to make any of these please comment below. Also, tag me with #recipemagik on Instagram.

40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (2024)

FAQs

Which is the most popular chicken dish in the world? ›

Butter chicken, also known as Murgh Makhani, has recently claimed the top spot in the "Top 100 Chicken Dishes in the World" list by TasteAtlas, (an online guide for traditional food) solidifying its place as a global culinary sensation.

View More
How to season cooked chicken? ›

Make a Rub

Just because the chicken is already cooked doesn't mean it can't benefit from a rub. Before reheating, make a custom blend of your favorite spices like paprika, cayenne, onion or garlic powder. Mix in dried herbs or a bit of sugar for beautiful caramelization, then sprinkle it evenly over the skin.

Get More Info Here
What is the most eaten dish in the world? ›

Rice, for instance, claims the throne as one of the most consumed staple foods worldwide due to its versatility, affordability, and high caloric yield, making it a reliable source of sustenance for billions.

Discover More Details
What is the most delicious chicken food? ›

Popular Chicken Dishes Around the World
  • Grilled Thai Curry Chicken Skewers with Coconut Peanut Sauce. ...
  • Chicken Tikka. ...
  • Kickin' Chicken Kiev. ...
  • Asian Chicken Sandwich. ...
  • Butter Chicken and Naan. ...
  • Poulet au Paprika. ...
  • Italian Herbs Roasted Chicken. ...
  • Middle Eastern Chicken Kebabs.

View Details
What spices enhance the flavor of chicken? ›

5 best spice and herbs blends for chicken and meat
  • Paprika and garlic powder. Paprika is a great spice that makes any chicken dish stand out, it comes in many forms sweet, hot, regular and smoky. ...
  • Basil and rosemary. ...
  • Ginger and lemongrass. ...
  • Turmeric and chili. ...
  • Coriander and cumin.

Discover More Details
How to make chicken more flavorful? ›

Add a touch of spice to your chicken breast by combining paprika, cinnamon, turmeric, cumin, ginger, garlic and olive oil to create a paste. Then cover your chicken breast with the paste and pat down to secure.

Learn More
What's the best selling chicken? ›

Easter Egger - Top Selling Chicken Breed in 2023

Once again, Easter Eggers are at the top of the list! They have been our all-time best-selling breed year after year, with good reason! Easter Eggers are super friendly; they are great layers of large eggs in shades of blue and green.

Keep Reading
What is the most popular dish of all time? ›

The 10 most popular (and delicious) dishes around the world
  • 01 ⸻ 10. Pizza. (c) Seba Tataru / Shutterstock.
  • 02 ⸻ 10. Ramen. (c) LisaBee Imagery / Shutterstock.
  • 03 ⸻ 10. Burger. (c) FoodAndPhoto / Shutterstock.
  • 04 ⸻ 10. Paella. ...
  • 05 ⸻ 10. Moussaka. ...
  • 06 ⸻ 10. Beef Bourguignon. ...
  • 07 ⸻ 10. Pierogi. ...
  • 08 ⸻ 10. Chicken Tikka Massala.
May 24, 2023

Learn More Now
What is the most popular piece of chicken? ›

Breast. Perhaps the most popular cut, chicken breast is lean, mild, white meat consisting of two halves separated during butchering. This cut consists of the flesh beneath the junction of the sternal ribs and vertebrae. It's more expensive than thighs, wings, legs, and drumsticks and has various health benefits.

Show Me More
What is the most liked chicken? ›

Chicken drumsticks

They are known for their tender meat and crispy skin, making them a favorite among chicken lovers. The drumsticks are often marinated or seasoned with various herbs and spices, enhancing their taste even further. When cooked, they have a juicy and rich texture that is satisfying to bite into.

Learn More Now
Top Articles
Top 10 Vegan Recipes of 2020!
63 Vegan Canapés and Party Food Recipes you need to know about...
The 44 Most-Anticipated New Movies of Summer 2024
The Fallout (2021) | Rotten Tomatoes
Latest Posts
Risgrynsgröt: The Perfect Recipe for Swedish Rice Porridge
Easy Salmon Croquettes - The Recipe Critic
Article information

Author: Ouida Strosin DO

Last Updated:

Views: 6426

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (56 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Ouida Strosin DO

Birthday: 1995-04-27

Address: Suite 927 930 Kilback Radial, Candidaville, TN 87795

Phone: +8561498978366

Job: Legacy Manufacturing Specialist

Hobby: Singing, Mountain biking, Water sports, Water sports, Taxidermy, Polo, Pet

Introduction: My name is Ouida Strosin DO, I am a precious, combative, spotless, modern, spotless, beautiful, precious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.