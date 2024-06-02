40 Best Asian Chicken Recipes For Dinner - RecipeMagik (2024)

Asian Recipes are always a favourite. Forget takeout and try these easy and healthy Asian Chicken Recipes for dinner. These get ready in under 30 minutes and are a perfect easy dinner recipe for the family.

These Asian Chicken Recipes are not too spicy and not too sweet. Just the perfectly spiced and delicious Asian Chicken recipes which we all love.

This Asian Chicken dinner will get you hooked!

Asian Chicken Recipes

Asian recipes are generally made in high heat, typically in a wok or skillet. They are generally cooked in high heat, needing little simmering and cooking time.

So these are a great choice for a quick dinner for the family. You can serve almost all Asian recipes with Jasmine Rice or Fried Rice or Rice Noodles.

First, let's try some Spicy Asian Chicken Recipes 🌶

Szechuan Chicken

An authentic Chinese Chicken recipe where Chicken is coated with eggs and flour and deep fried until crispy. And is tossed in a spicy Szechuan Sauce. Its seriously so yummy!

Hunan Chicken

Healthy Chicken Stir Fry with Veggies and Sauces makes for a perfect Asian Chicken dinner recipe. This is one of the spiciest Asian Chicken recipes made using Soy Sauce, Oyster Sauce, Cornstarch, and Chili Paste (Sambal Olek).

Korean Fried Chicken Recipe

Looking for the perfect Fried Chicken recipe for dinner? You cannot go wrong with these extra crispy Korean Fried Chicken.

Gochujang Chicken Meatballs

These healthy Chicken Meatballs made with spicy Korean Gochujang paste is just too good. You will love the Korean flavours in this sweet and spicy Chicken Meatballs recipe

Authentic Filipino Chicken Adobo

Bone in chicken is cooked in a spicy hot sauce made using peppercorns, bay leaves, soy sauce, honey and some spices. Its fingerpicking good and one of our favourite chicken dinner recipes using bone in Chicken.

Let's try some Sweet and Spicy Asian Chicken Recipes which are kid friendly

Honey Sriracha Sauce tossed with Crispy fried Chicken makes for an exceptional Chicken dinner recipe.

Firecracker Chicken

Spicy Asian Chicken at its best! You'll fall in love with this sweet and spicy Firecracker sauce. And not only for Chicken, you can use it for Shrimps as well. Try my Firecracker Shrimp Recipe

Kung Pao Chicken

A classic Chinese recipe which is so delicious and amazing!

Bang Bang Chicken

The most amazing Chicken recipe made in a super creamy and delicious Bang Bang Sauce!

Mango Chicken with Sesame in Teriyaki Sauce

Delicious Asian Chicken recipe using fresh and juicy Mangoes, cooked in a yummy Teriyaki Sauce!

Sticky Asian Hoisin Chicken Drumsticks

Perfectly spiced with Hoisin Sauce, these Chicken Drumsticks are perfect for dinner when served with some Chinese Fried Rice.

Teriyaki Chicken Skewers

Need a grilled Chicken skewer with asian glaze? Try these Teriyaki Chicken Skewers which are just too good!

Sweet and Sour Chicken

This is one of the most popular Asian Chicken recipes. Chicken cooked in a sweet and sour sauce made using Pineapple is just too good!

Chicken and Green beans

A perfect Chicken dinner recipe tossed in asian sauces along with Green Beans!

Let's Try some Most Loved Asian Chicken Recipes

Asian recipes are our favourite takeout food. Try these most loved Asian Chicken Recipes which are sold in major food chains but can be easily made at home!

Honey Chicken

Crispy Honey Chicken is a P.F Chang's Copycat recipe but is equally delicious!

Ginger Soy Chicken

An unique Asian Chicken Recipe which is flavoured with fresh Ginger, Soy Sauce and some Spices. Its perfect sweet and spicy!

General Tso's Chicken

Sweet and Spicy General Tso's Chicken is so good!

Mongolian Chicken

A favourite takeout recipe, this one is loved by all for its sweet sauce and crispy chicken.

Mandarin Teriyaki Chicken

A favourite Chinese recipe, this one is a super flavourful grilled Chicken!

Asian Chilli Chicken

Looking for the best spicy Asian Chicken recipe for dinner? It cannot get any better than this Asian Chili Chicken!

Orange Chicken Recipe

A P.F Chang's favourite and most loved Asian Chicken recipe, this Orange Chicken is crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, smothered in an asian glazed sauce with Orange!

Sesame Chicken (Like a Chinese Restaurant)

Crispy chicken tossed in an asian sauce and topped with Sesame Seeds! Its nutty and aromatic and so delicious.

Coca Cola Chicken

If Coca Cola is your favourite Beverage, you will love this sweet and spicy co*ke flavoured Chicken recipe for dinner!

Asian Cashew Chicken [Better Than Takeout]

Cashew Chicken is one of our favourite takeout recipes for dinner. Try this homemade Asian Cashew Chicken recipe which is so easy to make and is just so delicious.

10-minute Honey Garlic Chicken Breasts

Honey Garlic Chicken is a sweet and sticky Chicken. This is so easy to make and tastes very delicious with rice.

Lets try some Thai Chicken Recipes for Dinner

Easy Thai Green Curry Chicken

Creamy, healthy and super delicious, Thai Green Curry Chicken is a favourite Thai food recipe. Also it makes for a perfect dinner for the family.

Thai Red Coconut Chicken Curry with Jasmine Rice

Sweet and Spicy Thai Chicken Curry using Thai Red Curry Paste and Coconut Milk is just too good and delicious.

Crispy Baked Thai Chicken Wings

Crispy and Saucy Chicken Wings, exceptionally juicy and delicious, when served with Fried Rice makes for the perfect dinner recipe.

Instant Pot Thai Cashew Chicken

We love Asian Cashew Chicken recipe. Try this Thai Cashew Chicken made with Thai Red Curry Paste! Its even good!!!

Crispy Thai Sweet Chili Chicken

Thai flavours are known for being mild, sweet with a hint of spice. This Thai Sweet Chili Chicken is exactly that but so delicious.

Creamy Thai Peanut Chicken

Chicken cooked with Creamy Peanut Butter! Yes please!!!

Some Asian Chicken Meatballs Recipes

Sticky Thai Meatballs with Peanut Sauce

Try these Thai flavoured Meatballs. These are a unique twist to the regular Meatballs. But are so easy to make and tastes incredible! Especially you will love the Peanut Sauce.

Sweet and Sour Chicken Meatballs

Chicken Meatballs cooked in a sweet and sour sauce made using Pineapple!

Ginger Sesame Chicken Meatballs

Delicious Chicken Meatballs tossed in a sweet and spicy Ginger Sesame sauce. You'll love the nutty taste of this Sauce.

Korean Gochujang Chicken Meatballs

These are Korean flavoured Meatballs which are so yummm!

Air Fryer Asian Chicken Recipes

Firecracker Chicken Meatballs in Air Fryer

Super yummy and crispy Air Fryer Chicken Meatballs tossed in a flavourful Firecracker sauce! Perfect dinner recipe!

Keto Chinese Lemon Chicken in Air Fryer (Crispy - without Breading!)

Chinese Lemon Chicken is a favourite take out recipe! Try this Chinese Lemon Chicken made in the air fryer.

Air Fryer Fried Chicken

Air Fryer Fried Chicken smothered in an Asian sauce is perfect dinner recipe

Asian Chicken Recipe in the Crockpot

Try some dump and forget Chicken recipes with an Asian Glaze! Juicy and delicious Chicken recipes in a sweet and spicy sauce.

Crockpot Chicken Thigh Recipe with Asian Glaze

Perfectly cooked Chicken Thighs tossed in an Asian sauce.

Apricot Chicken Thighs in Crockpot

Try this amazing Apricot Chicken Thigh recipe with Asian Glaze.

Honey Bourbon Chicken in Crockpot

Looking for the best shredded Chicken recipe in the Crockpot? This Honey Bourbon Chicken with an Asian Glaze is the best of all!

