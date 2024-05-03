40+ Tasty Oil-Free Vegan Recipes (2024)

These easy oil-free vegan recipes cover everything you need to enjoy your whole food plant-based diet! Delicious flavor, easy-to-find ingredients and no oil needed.

Whether you want to have an easier time losing weight by reducing added fat or need to work on your cholesterol levels, the reasons for following an oil-free whole food plant-based diet are manyfold.

Oil-free cooking has been a part of our lives for years, and we don’t miss anything at all!

Breakfast Recipes 1 Crunchy Vegan Date Granola Breakfast is our favorite meal of the day! We love preparing this vegan cinnamon date granola ahead of time for a quick treat in the morning. Naturally sweetened with dates, it can be customized to your liking and served with fruit, almond yogurt or plant-based milk. 2 Vegan Almond Milk Crêpes Similar to pancakes but a lot thinner, French crêpes are easy to make vegan! Cook them in a non-stick pan and stuff them with fresh fruit and vegan date caramel. Perfect for a weekend family breakfast or brunch! 3 Sugar-Free Raspberry Flapjacks These fruity raspberry flapjacks or oat bars are tasty meal prep-friendly treats for the whole family! You can enjoy them for breakfast or as a healthy snack. Filled with sugar-free chia jam, they are deliciously sweet, soft, chewy and come with a crumble topping. 4 Raspberry Lemon Chia Pudding This raspberry lemon chia pudding is perfect for breakfasts and snacks during spring & summer! Healthy, tasty, versatile, and easy to make. 5 Blender Almond Pulp Pancakes (Vegan) Don’t know what to do with leftover almond pulp? Well, almond pulp pancakes have come to the rescue! This delicious, wholesome treat will save food waste and only take 20 minutes. 6 Peanut Butter Bliss Balls (High-Protein) These protein-packed peanut butter bliss balls are made with healthy whole food plant-based ingredients and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. Energy balls like these are endlessly customizable to your needs and store well for days in the fridge so that a quick breakfast or snack is never far away. 7 Vegan Sweet Potato Toasts Switch up your breakfast routine with these fun vegan sweet potato toasts! Ready in about 15 minutes and great for meal prep, you can add lots of delicious toppings — choose your favorite from our selection below. Kid-friendly, lower in calories & so easy to make! 8 Vegan Apple Crumble Make your kitchen smell super cozy with this vegan apple crumble! Sweetened only with fruit, it’s incredibly healthy, easy to assemble and loved by the whole family. Serve on a lazy Sunday morning or prepare it ahead of time for a quick weekday breakfast. Lunch & Dinner Ideas 9 Vegan Grilled Cheese Sandwich Nobody will believe that this healthy grilled cheese is fully vegan! Featuring stretchy cheese made from coconut milk, arrowroot powder, nutritional yeast and some spices, this sandwich can be assembled with anything from leafy greens to smoked tofu, grilled zucchini, avocado and onion. 10 Vegan Sweet Potato Nourish Bowl with Chickpeas This spiced and roasted chickpea sweet potato nourish bowl is quickly assembled with fresh veggies and a creamy homemade sun-dried tomato hummus! Perfect for a healthy, high-protein weeknight dinner. 11 Easy Lentil Carrot Soup Do you appreciate batch cook-friendly one-pot meals? Try this vegan lentil soup that packs a lot of flavor, protein and anti-inflammatory compounds like ginger and turmeric. Ready to enjoy in about 30 minutes, it's super cozy and great to enjoy over a couple of days. 12 White Sauce Pasta with Veggies This colorful kid-approved vegan dinner features macaroni pasta, any of your favorite veggies and a low-fat vegan white sauce to bring all of the components together. Easy to make gluten-free and really budget-friendly, it’s one of our go-to weeknight dinners. 13 Healthy Vegan Bibimbap Recipe (Korean Bowl) Colorful veggies meet cooked rice and a spicy homemade miso sauce in this healthy vegan Bibimbap recipe! Made with accessible ingredients, it’s suitable for weeknights and meal prep — find exact instructions in our free Week of Bowls eBook. 14 Stuffed Kidney Bean Burgers Do you like plant-based burgers? This ultimate veggie burger recipe calls for beetroot and kidney bean patties, smashes avocado, mustard, BBQ sauce and a handful of leafy greens. Loved by vegans and non-vegans alike, it’s a truly crowd-pleasing dinner. 15 Thai Vegetable Stir Fry Try this easy vegetable stir-fry during busy weeknights! Completely customizable with any seasonal veg of your choice, this recipe comes with a simple homemade stir-fry sauce and is best served over rice. 16 Quinoa Stuffed Eggplants If you like Moroccan-inspired recipes, make these gluten-free quinoa stuffed eggplants! They are cozily spiced with cumin, smoked paprika and a pinch of cinnamon, and offer some sweetness thanks to the raisins in the filling. Drizzle with vegan yogurt sauce and enjoy! 17 Healthy Vegan Lasagna Craving an Italian pasta dish fresh out of the oven? Our vegan lasagna is a wonderful comfort meal that’s irresistibly creamy, secretly healthy and easily customizable. Featuring lots of finely chopped veggies, herbed marinara sauce and a protein-packed vegan cheese finish, this dinner is super family-friendly. 18 Easy Vegan Chow Mein Noodles If you like Asian flavors and quick stir-fries, try this Chow Mein noodle dish! Ready to enjoy in under 30 minutes, packed with nutrients and flavor and easily customizable, it’s a beginner-friendly dinner that needs to go in your weekly rotation. 19 Vegan Pumpkin Feta Salad During the fall season, we love making this pumpkin, spinach and tofu feta salad! Completely plant-based (including the homemade honey mustard dressing!), this scrumptious dinner idea is loaded with fragrant roasted onions, pears and pumpkin, crunchy walnuts and fresh leafy greens. 20 Creamy Mushroom Pea Risotto One-pot dinners like this creamy vegan risotto are so convenient thanks to minimal clean-up time! Oil-free sautéed mushrooms, leek and peas get mixed with tasty spices, creamy plant-based milk and dry rice. Cook for half an hour while stirring occasionally, then enjoy warm! 21 Creamy Vegan Potato Salad Try this creamy vegan potato salad with homemade cashew mayo! Filling, yet light and crunchy thanks to the fresh veggies, this recipe is perfect for meal prep and tastes even better the next day. Take with you for lunch or bring to any garden party! 22 Quick Vegan Bean Burritos Roll up some quick vegan bean burritos for lunch or dinner! Ready in under 30 minutes, they are great for using up cooked rice and can be made with any beans of your choice. Add your preferred leafy greens, chopped tomatoes, avocado and salsa, then enjoy your balanced and satisfying bean burrito. 23 Healthy Chili Sin Carne Speaking of beans, this hearty bean chili is the perfect vegan dinner you can enjoy over the course of a few days! Cook a large batch once, serve over fresh rice with a side of avocado and leave some for your family — even meat-eaters will love it. 24 Vegan Pad Thai Salad If you have a spiralizer at home, try this crunchy vegan Pad Thai salad made from veggie noodles! Complete with a creamy peanut sauce and protein-packed tofu, it’s a great lunch idea during summer with lots of fresh produce. 25 Moroccan-Inspired Collard Wraps Rainbow wraps filled with cooked millet and roasted spiced veggies are great as a portable lunch! Completely gluten-free and really nutritious, they taste fantastic when dipped in orange yogurt sauce. 26 Sweet Potato Lima Bean Salad This delicious dinner idea is made up of cozily spiced roasted sweet potato cubes, lima beans, arugula and a quick homemade sweet mustard dressing. It’s versatile, easy to make, bursting with color and suitable for meal prep. 27 Oil-Free Vegan Pesto Pasta Wait, this vegan pesto pasta is completely oil-free? Yes, our homemade green pesto is based on healthy beans, walnuts, spinach, basil and a handful of spices. Creamy yet not oily, it makes for a flavorful sauce that’s perfect for cooked pasta and seasonal veg. 28 Easy Vegan Potato Curry Try this easy one-pot coconut potato curry for your next vegan dinner! It’s a veggie-rich comfort meal with satiating potatoes, chickpeas, green peas and lots of deep Asian flavor. Enjoy on its own, served over rice or topped with vegan yogurt! 29 Vegan Pasta Salad With Quinoa Perfect for summer parties and featuring lots of seasonal produce, this Mediterranean-flavored pasta salad is fully vegan and gluten-free! Briny artichokes, crunchy cucumber, flavorful olives, protein-packed chickpeas and cooked pasta are slathered in a creamy yogurt tahini dressing. 30 One-Pot Pasta Marinara This easy-to-make dinner requires only 10 minutes of hands-on time and is made from cheap staple foods. Everyone loves this pasta dish with finely chopped seasonal veggies and lots of deep flavors! 31 Add these vegan croquettes to your lunch or dinner for a family-friendly finger food! Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, they are undetectably healthy and pair well with lots of dips or salad. 32 Baked Vegan Falafel Tacos Made from scratch with budget-friendly staple foods, these easy oil-free baked falafel tacos are ready in about 30 minutes! Protein and flavor-packed, they are a plant-based family-friendly dinner option that’s easily thrown together and customizable to your needs. Don’t skimp on the cashew sour cream! 33 Healthy Vegan Mac and Cheese This healthy comfort food isn’t just dairy-free but also completely oil-free! Cooked pasta gets mixed with an easy homemade cheese sauce made from potatoes, carrots, onions, cashews and nutritional yeast. Much better for you than the original and super tasty! Snacks & Treats 34 Fudgy Blackout Brownies (Vegan) Undetectably vegan, these black bean brownies make every chocolate lover’s heart beat faster! Made with easy-to-find, wholesome ingredients, they are super fudgy, deep in flavor, protein-packed and total crowd-pleasers. Plus, they are sweetened only with dates and molasses! 35 Best Vegan Cookie This delicious vegan cookie cake is the perfect combination of a moist cookie and a scrumptious, slightly sweet cake that can be dressed up to your liking! The batter is mostly made from chickpeas, oats, nuts and dates. Try this protein-packed 30-minute dessert! 36 Crispy Vegan Chicken Wings Perfect for snacking, appetizers or on any party table, these tender and crispy vegan wings feature a homemade vegan buffalo sauce and are completely gluten-free! Even those who aren’t keen on cauliflower love this meatless finger food — especially when dipped in vegan sauce. 37 Vegan Golden Milk (Turmeric Latte) Perfectly spiced and oh-so-silky, this vegan golden milk recipe has serious potential to become your new favorite beverage! It’s delicious, nutrient-packed, and ready in only 5 minutes. 38 Crispy Baked Vegetable Chips (Oil-Free) Make these baked vegetable chips for a fun and oil-free family-friendly treat! This easy recipe is customizable, flavorful and perfect for your favorite dipping sauces like ranch, sour cream or ketchup. 39 Chocolate-Covered Snickers Dates Indulgent, wholesome and so more-ish, these chocolate-covered snickers dates have serious potential to become your new favorite homemade dessert! 40 Oil-Free Sweet Potato Fries These soft and crispy oil-free sweet potato fries are tossed with fragrant spices and baked to perfection! Customizable and incredibly easy to make, they are a healthy and delicious kid-friendly side or snack. Serve alongside vegan dips or a veggie burger! 41 Chocolate Chickpea Ice Cream Who would have thought that ice cream could be this healthy? Based on protein-packed chickpeas and sweetened with dates, this chocolate and peanut butter flavored frozen treat is completely oil-free and still creamy enough once slightly thawed. 42 Fluffy Oil-Free Hummus Hummus is a classic vegan snack food — and it can easily be made oil-free! This simple recipe has you blending canned chickpeas together with their juice which makes your hummus nice and fluffy yet lower in fat. Enjoy with raw veggies or crackers! 43 Vegan 7 Layer Taco Dip This loaded vegan taco dip is a healthified version of the classic Mexican appetizer! There’s creamy guacamole, crunchy lettuce, bell peppers, savory black beans, homemade vegan nacho cheese (oh, yeah!), spicy onions and salsa — all ready to be scooped by a bowl of tortilla chips.

