Potato Salad With Capers and Anchovies Recipe (2024)

This recipe was fantastic. In fact, my husband said it was the best potato salad he’s ever had. I found it simpler to peel the potatoes after cooking than to leave the skins on (as some have said in the comments) because they skins were so easy to remove at that point. But skin on would be good, too. The flavor was bright, briny and salty. In fact, the most important step you can take here is to make sure you salt the dish well.