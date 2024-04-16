Potato Salad With Capers and Anchovies Recipe (2024)

Cooking Notes

Equilibrist

I have made a variation of this in the past, but I like to fry the capers till crispy and mix them in after the initial toss with the vinaigrette.

Jan Mancuso

You could easily cut potatoes into chunks with skins on rather than skinned slices to make this much more user friendly. Similarly, the egg could be incorporated into the salad and chopped parsley or chives could garnish. Sounds yummy & we'll try this!

Sue

Yes! I make a similar recipe often, cut the potatoes into chunks and leave the skins on, and end up with something delicious but much less fussy.

shirley

Delicious and easy. Did not peel potatoes and sautéed onions first. Subbed white wine vinegar. Served with freshly baked sourdough and a chilled Viognier. Perfect Mother’s Day lunch.

michelle

Tried this recipe with variations because I looked in the fridge and wanted so use what I had around. I had red potatoes and left the skin on, had pickled red onions and used those, threw in some chopped up leftover co*cktail onions and gherkins and of all the mustards in the fridge there was a lemon tarragon one with just enough left. Cleaned out the fridge and made the most amazing potato salad ever. Even added a bit of mayonnaise to make it a tiny bit creamier. DELICIOUS!

Monique

Just made this for dinner tonight. I followed the recipe, except to cook the potatoes, with skin, in small chunks. Then I served it with good quality canned tuna on top to make a full summer meal of it. I highly recommend this tweak--reminiscent of salade nicoise, light and satisfying on a warm evening.

Michelle

That's what I did last night! This was delicious! I couldn't stop tasting the vinaigrette while it sat. I think I will use it on other dishes. We had this potato salad with leftover bbq chicken (my husband uses a wonderful rub) and some greens. My first comment here!

Sam

Three little words with big meaning- To die for! Just spot on! Thanks again NYT and David Tanis!

Mary W.

This looks like a fantastic variation on a dish I like to make. Note that the light pickling of the red onion is a great technique for your cooking bag of tricks. Try lime and red onion for Mexican dishes, or lemons, grapefruit, rice vinegar, etc., to suit the rest of the dish.

Linda PA

Really good outcome. Served over micro greens with NYT smashed chickpea salad for vegans and pulled pork for the rest!I subbed dill pickle dice for capers cause I didn’t have them and left out anchovies for guest preference.

CBB

We loved this salad so much that my husband was reluctant to let my daughter and boyfriend have some leftovers. Steamed little red and yellow potatoes with skin on in stove top pressure cooker for 2-3 minutes quick release then added frozen green beans for another minute or so. Followed recipe otherwise except organic spring lettuce mix p/o arugula, thyme leaves p/o fresh.Delicious dressing! Made it again to dress a salad. Will be repeating this recipe again & again! Thank you David Tanis!

Titilayo

I substituted shallots for red onions but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Delicious. Great as a lunch dish. Highly recommend

Susan Sater

Delicious! Keeping the eggs for a garnish is particularly tasty. Don't have a source for good anchovies but a very small dab of paste from a tube worked fine. Not sure why, it isn't an unusual mixture, but the dressing was excellent.

Susan

Delish! Made it to recipe specs and was perfection. I love the dressing. I did eat green beans with it and it was a great pairing. Can also add to the salad.

LW

I have a toddler. I just threw everything into a serving dish and it worked.

Imo

Great dish to pair with tuna. I added steamed green beans.

Jen S.

This was a hit! I used unpeeled red new potatoes since they were at the farmer's market this morning. I replaced the dijon with whole-grain mustard.

Judith Bergson

This potato salad is absolutely the ultimate! I am definitely a David Tanis Groupie.I made it tonight and served it with cold poached shrimp, Little Gem lettuce leavesand halved cherry tomatoes. Our 93 degree weather requires salad dinners.

Merrill Ranken

Make it vegan by substituting a few sheets of seasoned nori for the anchovies and blend with the dressing.

MJF

My variation: I cut the potatoes into chunks, skin on, and steam them. Mix vinegar, onion and mustard, let sit. Here's the big change: heat oil on low and sauté the garlic, anchovies and capers, with a dash of red pepper to taste. Add to vinaigrette, mix, add to potatoes and go to step 4.

Miriam A.

I russets so that's what I used. It was fantastic. I'll try it with Yukons next. It's a keeper.

Mary Jo

Ok - I can't stop making this potato salad. I pretty much follow the recipe as written except I use the small potatoes and I do peel them. I think the dressing gets soaked into the potatoes when the skins are gone. And it looks really nice. I have doubled the dressing to use on nicoise - which is kind of what this potato salad reminds me of. Add some tune or chicken and it's another dinner.

Jodi

Loved this recipe just as it is written. And it was just as good the next day.

Roxanne

I've made this several times. You know how we always love our Mom's potato salad best? I still love that one, but this is even better. Enjoy!

Chickenfog

I read this as one TABLESPOON thyme and have now created a monster. When my brain "subtracts" the overdose, it seems it would be a delicious salad.

Tony

This recipe was fantastic. In fact, my husband said it was the best potato salad he’s ever had. I found it simpler to peel the potatoes after cooking than to leave the skins on (as some have said in the comments) because they skins were so easy to remove at that point. But skin on would be good, too. The flavor was bright, briny and salty. In fact, the most important step you can take here is to make sure you salt the dish well.

Carol

This is a superb recipe! It offers lots of flexibility. I used an herbed Apple cider vinegar, left on the potato skins, added some pickled sweet peppers and a tablespoon of pickled papaya seeds. Delicious! And so healthy! Thank you!

Joanne

Excellent recipe. I happen to love the taste of roasted potatoes so the only change I made is that I roasted my small, quartered yellow potatoes with olive oil, salt and pepper instead of boiling them. HUGE hit.

missyflo

This is absolutely fantastic when directions followed AND also great to improvise if you want to add tuna and/or white beans. Served with delicious bread and a crisp white wine - amazing!!

Michelle

1.5- 2 TVs sunny Paris in 1 tb waterCut up potatoes first. Keep skins on.Make eggs to have next day with this as leftovers.

