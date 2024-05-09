42 Father's Day Recipes for Vegetarian Dads (2024)

A collection of 42 Father’s Day Recipes for Vegetarian Dads from Lord Byron’s Kitchen! Scroll through for some wonderful recipe ideas to celebrate your day!

In our home, there’s two dads. I’m McKenna’s biological father, but she refers to my partner, John.e, as dad too. I happen to think we’re pretty cool dads and that she’s one very lucky girl!

I often feel that Father’s Day is less important than Mother’s Day when it comes to commercials, store displays, and the pomp and circ*mstance. Yes, there are visits with dad and a present or two, but the celebration for a dad fails in comparison to mothers.

That’s why I’m putting together this list of 42 Father’s Day Recipes for Vegetarian Dads. Don’t worry, Dear Reader, if you’re dad is not a vegetarian, there’s a list of 42 Father’s Day Recipes for Meat Loving Dads too!

I decided to do two separate lists in two separate posts. It might be rare that someone would want both lists. Unless, of course, you’re McKenna – she has me (the meat lover) and John.e (the vegetarian). These lists are for any of you out there lucky enough to have two awesome dads! Let’s get started!

Personally, I think that just about any dish baked into a casserole, or simmered on the stove top in a skillet, is the ultimate in comfort food. Casserole dishes are completely nostalgic and are great vessels for baking just about anything. We’re lucky enough to have some of John.e’s mom’s casserole dishes, but I never use them. As for skillets, we have a number of the cast iron variety. I have a love/hate relationship with them (trying frying an egg in one!) but I tend to keep using them over and over again.







I can’t think of any dad that doesn’t love a good chili. In most cases, chili is prepared with ground beef, but not here at Lord Byron’s Kitchen. John.e is the ultimate chili lover and he’s the vegetarian in our home. I don’t love chili, but I do like it. However, I do love that I can prepare it ahead of time and freeze it. And, I also love that I can re-heat that frozen chili and serve it as is, with rice, with nacho chips, or on top of fries!

When John.e and I moved into our apartment together about eight years ago, the first challenge I discovered was cooking vegetarian food that wasn’t pasta and that didn’t compromise everything I loved about comfort food. I was able to turn some great meat-based dishes into very tasty and successful meat-free versions. There are just a few of my favourites in this section. Trust me, Dear Reader, even the most die-hard carnivore will love these!



















Now, most of us meat-eaters know that the easiest way to feed a vegetarian is with pasta. Pasta is so easy, very inexpensive, and just about every one on the planet loves it. Meatless pasta doesn’t need to be boring or tasteless. There’s no room for basic tomato sauce here, folks! The following pasta dishes have a tonne of flavour and great ingredient combinations. Your vegetarian dad will love each and every one of these!































Vegetarian or not, I’m a pizza guy! Honestly, you would think that a food blogger has very little need to order a pizza, but this particular food blogger orders pizza every Friday night. We all need a break from cooking and baking sometimes, right? When it comes to vegetarian pizza, I don’t want a typical veggie pizza with mushrooms, green peppers, and onions. I want more! The three pizzas below offer so much more!







Most of the recipes below could have been placed into the casserole or main categories, but I wanted to keep the rice and grain recipes separate. Rice is an easy vegetarian staple in our home. But, what about those other grains that are often overlooked? When was the last time you cooked farro or barley? We love them and eat them regularly! Oh, and there’s a few quinoa recipes too, of course!



















Alright, Dear Reader, we’ve come to the end of my 42 Father’s Day Recipes for Vegetarian Dads. What did you think? Were there enough meatless options in this collection to encourage you to make a wonderful dinner for your vegetarian dad? I think there’s something for all vegetarian preferences, and I hope you do too!

Happy Father’s Day to you, Dear Reader, whether you’re a dad or not! And, a Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads, stepdads, uncles, grandfathers, and so on. If you’re a positive father figure to any kid, you deserve to be celebrated today, and maybe a home-cooked meal too!