Drink Recipes - Cocktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (2024)

Copycat Drink Recipes to Make Right Now

Learn how to make copycat beverages from Starbucks, Sonic, McDonalds and more!

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (2)

Jack Frost co*cktail Recipe: How to Make It

Try a tropical twist on a Christmas co*cktail with this Jack Frost co*cktail. The rum, blue curaçao, coconut and pineapple...

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (3)

How to Make a Rum Rum Rudolph co*cktail

'Tis the season for festive co*cktails! With a ruby red hue and a crisp white foam top, this Rum Rum...

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (4)

How to Make Eggnog French Toast Bites for the Perfect Saturday Breakfast

Eggnog French toast in dippable, bite-sized pieces is exactly what we want for breakfast all holiday season.

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (5)

Bloody Mary

2 reviews

Horseradish makes this the best Bloody Mary recipe we've tasted. Without the horseradish, you'll have a more traditional Bloody Mary,...

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (6)

Homemade Hot Cocoa

26 reviews

This homemade hot chocolate recipe will make people think you fussed but it is so simple. —Hershey Food Corporation, Cheryl...

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (7)

The Most Popular Holiday co*cktail in Every U.S. State

Do you agree with the drink for your state?

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (8)Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (9)

This Sugar Cookie Martini Will Be Your Go-To Holiday Drink

A dessert co*cktail like no other, the sugar cookie martini is just as fun to make as it is to...

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (10)Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (11)

The Best Ginger Ale: Our Top Soda Picks

Time to settle the debate (and some stomachs). We found the best ginger ale for sipping and mixing.

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (12)

10 Budget-Friendly Bottles of Aldi Wine I Love for Fall and Winter

Holiday wines are fun to stock up on, but it can be daunting to pick the right ones. Luckily, the...

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (13)

How to Make Hazelnut Liqueur

Stop right there! Before you buy that bottle of Frangelico, you might just have all you need to make this...

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (14)

What Is Hop Water, and Why Are People Obsessed with It Right Now?

Hops are leaving beer behind to be the star of this trendy, sparkling beverage.

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (15)

The Yawn Brew Hot Chocolate Advent Calendar Keeps Me Cozy All Winter Long

This hot chocolate Advent calendar adds 24 small moments of indulgence to your holiday season.

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (16)

Grand Marnier Recipe: How to Make This Spirit Yourself

Love orange liqueur? Use our Grand Marnier recipe to make your very own right at home.

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (17)

How to Make Apple Cider Sangria

This simple apple cider sangria is infused with fall flavors. It's such a simple recipe—and perfect for fall entertaining.

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (18)

Ice Wine: The Ultimate Explainer Guide

Heard about ice wine and are curious to know more? A sommelier explains everything you need to know.

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (19)

5 Best Prebiotic and Probiotic Soda Brands

We sipped and assessed over 50 flavors of prebiotic and probiotic soda to suss out which one is the best...

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (20)

We Need This Fall Twist On an Aperol Spritz Right Now

The classic orange-hued summer co*cktail is getting a viral makeover for fall.

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (21)

How to Make a Maple Old-Fashioned, the Only Drink You Need Right Now

This maple old-fashioned is the perfect fireside co*cktail.

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (22)Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (23)

The Best NA Beers for Every Palette

Want to enjoy the taste of a brew without the buzz? Our team sampled 16 brands to find the best...

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (24)

How to Make Amaretto

This recipe for homemade amaretto liqueur is just what your bar cart needed!

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (25)

Super Sparkly ‘Monster Mash Mimosas’ Are Perfect for Halloween

This recipe is bound to be a graveyard smash!

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (26)Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (27)

Taste Test: Our Test Kitchen’s Best Root Beer Picks

What brand do you turn to for your float? Our team sampled 10 brands to find the best root beer.

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (28)

How to Make Chocolate Liqueur

Every home bar and pantry should have a bottle of chocolate liqueur on hand for co*cktails, hot cocoa, desserts and...

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (29)

Mean Girls Coffee Creamer Is Coming to Stores and, Yes, It’s So Fetch

On Wednesdays, we use Mean Girls coffee creamer.

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (30)

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (31)

How to Make an Iced Chai Latte with Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam (Starbucks Copycat)

This fall drink is delicious at Starbucks—or at home. Here's how to make a perfect copycat.

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (32)

We Tried Costco Bubble Tea. Is It Worth the Hype?

Costco bubble tea means you no longer need to head to a boba shop.

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (33)

How to Make Frozen Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martinis

The PSL and an espresso martini come together to create the perfect seasonal sip.

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (34)

How to Make Homemade Creme de Menthe

Every home bar or kitchen pantry needs a bottle of creme de menthe. This DIY version is better than that...

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (35)

The Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Frozen Drink Maker Keeps Your Favorite Drinks on Tap—Li...

Our editor can't get enough of the frozen drink maker from Drew Barrymore's kitchen line. Here's why we love this...

Drink Recipes - co*cktails, Ciders, Juices & More | Taste of Home (36)

How to Make a Hugo Spritz, aka the Drink of the Summer

The Hugo Spritz has been dubbed the drink of the summer, and let's just say, we never want the season...

