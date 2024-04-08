Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes (2024)

With Thanksgiving fast approaching I thought I would share a post with our family's favorite Main Dishes and Side Dish recipes to make Thanksgiving dinner planning a little bit easier.

Whether you're looking for an AMAZING Turkey Recipe, delicious sides, or fluffy rolls I'm going to share some of our favorites.

I've also included some Turkey alternatives because when Colt went to purchase a Turkey a few days ago and there were none available. Hopefully they will start to appear in the next few days, but if not here are a few other ideas.

Let me know if you would love to see a similar post of appetizers and dessert recipes for planning your meal.

A few favorite Thanksgiving Main Dishes are:

Super Juicy Turkey Baked In Cheesecloth

Turkey rubbed with a delicious herb butter and then covered with cheesecloth dipped into butter, white wine, and chicken stock keeps this Roasted Turkey extra juicy!It's slow roasted and absolutely perfect! It's ourfamilies go to recipe!

Cajun Roasted Turkey

This Cajun Turkey recipe takes my classic Cheesecloth Turkey and adds a little spicy kick with cajun flavors!It has a delicious Cajun Herb Butter rub with a smokey flavor from smoked paprika, and a little heat from the cayenne pepper. Fresh rosemary, thyme, oregano, sage, and plenty of minced garlic.

Slow Cooker Pineapple Honey Mustard Ham

Crock Pot Pineapple Honey Mustard Ham is great for when you need a second main dish but lack the oven space! It's easy, delicious, and loaded with flavor.

Beef Tenderloin Roast

You can never go wrong with a Beef Tenderloin Roast it yields deliciously tender meat. If you've never made one before don't feel intimidated, it's easier than you might think.

Sirloin Roast Beef

Sirloin Roast Beef is a delicious flavorful roast. It's not quite as tender as tenderloin but it's packed with flavor and can usually be found on sale for at least 1/3rd of the cost.

Rosemary Sage Pork Loin Roast is another delicious main dish for the holidays!

Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes we love:

Crock Pot Stuffing

Crock Pot Stuffing is soft moist stuffing much like what comes out of the Turkey. If you like dryer baked dressing this isn't what you are looking for.

I started making Crock Pot Stuffing 8 or so years ago to cut down on the Turkey cook time and prep. I haven't looked back. You can adjust this stuffing to your own taste.

Cranberry Orange Sauce

It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without a bowl of Homemade Cranberry Orange Sauce! It's easy to make and a family must have.

Cheesy Broccoli Casserole

Cheesy Broccoli Casseroles is a great side dish. Broccoli and/or Cauliflower is covered with a creamy cheesy sauce and then topped with panko bread crumbs for a delicious crunch.

Mashed Yams

Easy Mashed Yams.. These are cooked in a set amount of water so they aren't drained like traditional mashed yams leaving a deliciously concentrated flavor!

Green Bean Salad

Green Bean Salad is delicious served warm or at room temperature making it great for Thanksgiving when it's sometimes hard to have everything hot when you have a large crowd.



Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Garlic Roasted Brussels sprouts with Garlic are usually one of our go to veggies for Thanksgiving. Roasting gives the brussels sprouts a delicious flavor.

Collard Greens There is a delicious smokiness added to these Collard Greens from being simmered in a delicious ham hock stock. There's are practically a meal in themselves but definitely a great addition to Thanksgiving. Our go to Roll Recipes :

French Bread Dinner Rolls We almost always make these French Bread Dinner Rolls or my Potato Rolls for Thanksgiving. These are deliciously crusty on the outside with a soft and tender inside. These can be assembled 1-2 days before and kept in the fridge to bake right before serving.

Potato Dinner Rolls These Potato Rolls are super light and fluffy! It's always hard deciding between these and the French Bread Rolls above but you can't go wrong with either! So good!

Hawaiian Rolls

Hawaiian Rolls are a Copy Cat version of the famous Hawaiian Rolls sold at the store. These are soft, tender, sweet, and have a mild pineapple flavor.

These also make delicious sliders with leftovers!

Cloverleaf Dinner Rolls Soft Cloverleaf Dinner Rolls are a holiday classic. These are fun to make with kids since they are rolled into little balls that are placed into a muffin tin to create the shape.

Garlic French Bread Dinner Rolls If you love Garlic French Bread these rolls are for you! Plenty of garlicky deliciousness. Last but not least Salads :

7Up Jello Salad It wouldn't be Thanksgiving or Christmas in our house without 7Up Salad. Lemon jello is made with 7Up mixed with pineapple, marshmallows, and bananas. It's then topped with a delicious pineapple mousse. Ambrosia Fruit Salad Ambrosia Fruit Salad is in no way healthy it's decadent and practically dessert but it is a better option than most traditional recipes that rely heavily on CoolWhip.

Savory Pear Pomegranate Salad

Savory Pear Pomegranate Salad is a perfect salad for Thanksgiving! Baby lettuce, ripe pear, walnuts, pomegranate and blue cheese is drizzled with a delicious White Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Apple Salad with Candied Hazelnuts

The Spiced Candied Hazelnutsfor this delicious salad can easily be made a day or two ahead of time. This definitely has all the delicious flavors of fall and is perfect for the holidays.

Greek Salad

Easy Greek Salad is a great make ahead salad. The flavors improve as they meld and there is no lettuce to become soggy.

Christmas Fruit Salad

Last but not least Christmas Fruit Salad. This is simple fruit salad that makes a delicious winter combination perfect for he holidays!