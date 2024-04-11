42 'Star Wars'-Inspired Recipes That are Beautiful & Delicious (2024)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Of all the superfandoms and cult followings, it’s hard to argue that Star Wars fans are the most hardcore. Star Wars has been around for ages, after all, and loving the franchise isn’t just about being into space or obsessing over some movies — it’s a way of life. And obviously, we Star Wars nerds are all about a good theme party — and when we have a Star Warssoiree, we go all out. We may be notorious for putting a whole lot of effort into our costumes, but it’s about time our food gets the same attention with some Star Wars-inspired recipes.

Kickoff your next shindig with some recipes that are more awesome than anything we’ve ever seen in this galaxy (or any other galaxies far, far away). And really, who’s going to say no to a pizza that looks exactly like Yoda or homemade Darth Vader peanut butter cups?

A version of this article was originally published in April 2016.