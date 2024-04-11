42 'Star Wars'-Inspired Recipes That are Beautiful & Delicious (2024)

optional screen reader
Of all the superfandoms and cult followings, it’s hard to argue that Star Wars fans are the most hardcore. Star Wars has been around for ages, after all, and loving the franchise isn’t just about being into space or obsessing over some movies — it’s a way of life. And obviously, we Star Wars nerds are all about a good theme party — and when we have a Star Warssoiree, we go all out. We may be notorious for putting a whole lot of effort into our costumes, but it’s about time our food gets the same attention with some Star Wars-inspired recipes.
Kickoff your next shindig with some recipes that are more awesome than anything we’ve ever seen in this galaxy (or any other galaxies far, far away). And really, who’s going to say no to a pizza that looks exactly like Yoda or homemade Darth Vader peanut butter cups?
A version of this article was originally published in April 2016.
BB-8 Cupcakes
BB-8 is cuter than baby Yoda and if you disagree you’re wrong.
Get the recipe from Baking Mischief.
Frothy Bantha Milk
This delicious drink only requires four ingredients!
Get the recipe from Baking Mischief.
Princess Leia Oreo Truffles
These Princess Leia Oreo truffles look almost too cute to eat.
Get the recipe from The Cookie Rookie.
Stormtrooper Marshmallow Pops
So smart, so easy: Why didn’t we think of this before?
Get the recipe from Catch My Party.
Princess Leia Cupcakes
ThesePrincess Leia cupcakes with Oreo hair buns are a cute tribute to Carrie Fisher.
Get the recipe from Just Jenn Recipes.
Push Pops
Each of these Star Wars-inspired push pops represents a different character in the series. One R2-D2, please!
Get the recipe from Bakingdom.
Severed Wampa Arm Cake
This Wampa suffered a brutal attack—from your fork, that is.
Get the recipe from Just Jenn Recipes.
C-3PO Ice Cream Sammy
These C-3PO ice cream sandwiches are perfect for warmer weather.
Get the recipe from Just Jenn Recipes.
Qui-Gon Jinn-ger Snaps
For the refined Star Wars fans, these ginger cookies with apricot filling will really hit the spot with a warm cuppa.
Get the recipe from Big Flavors from a Tiny Kitchen.
Jawa Vegan Cupcakes
These adorable Jawa cookie cupcakes just happen to be vegan, so everyone can enjoy.
Get the recipe from Just Jenn Recipes.
Sarlacc Bundt Cake
Eat this salted-caramel-and-Biscoff cookie Sarlacc cake before it has time to bite you back.
Get the recipe from Yummy Crumble.
Rebel Hera Cupcakes
I won’t rebel against having more than one of these cute rebel Hera cupcakes.
Get the recipe from Just Jenn Recipes.
‘Star Wars’ Tartlets
These delightful tarts are filled with Sith strawberry and Rebellion rhubarb jam. Yum!
Get the recipe from Coffee and Crumpets.
Campfire S’morestrooper
These ingenious S’morestroopers will make you wonder why you haven’t been eating them all along.
Get the recipe from Just Jenn Recipes.
‘Star Wars’ Breakfast
This fun breakfast is perfect for kids who like their bacon Chewie, not chewy.
Get the recipe from Carrie Elle.
Admiral Ackbar Cupcakes
You’ve got to admire the detail that went into these Admiral Ackbar cupcakes.
Get the recipe from Just Jenn Recipes.
Death Star Oreo Truffle
These Death Star Oreo truffles are so tasty, they’ll be the star of any meal.
Get the recipe from Tastefully Frugal.
Yoda soda
Quench your thirst with this citrusy Yoda soda. Mmm… lime-lemon it is flavored.
Get the recipe from Hi Cookery.
Cheesy Stormtrooper
This Stormtrooper cheese ball is actually super-easy to make — it takes only 15 minutes to put together.
Get the recipe from Diana Johnson/SheKnows.
‘Star Wars’ Wampa Cake
Thanks to fluffy coconut, this Wampa cake looks just like the real thing. Terrifyingly delicious!
Get the recipe from Yummy Crumble.
Lightsaber Pretzels
This easy Star Wars snack is perfect for a last-minute party.
Get the recipe from Two Sisters Crafting.
‘Star Wars’ Bundt Cake
You never know when Yoda might pop up and really cake on the wisdom.
Get the recipe from Sugar Swings.
‘Star Wars’ Pizza
Yummy Yoda and Darth Vader pizza is just a can of olives and bag of broccoli away.
Get the recipe from Soliloquy of Food.
R2-D2 Macarons
These Star Wars macarons might take time to master, but much like Jedi skills, they’re well worth it.
Get the recipe from Semi Sweet Designs.
Brownie Rollout Cookies
This recipe makesa chocolate cookie dough that’s perfect for even the most intricate Star Wars cookie cutters.
Get the recipe from Lovin’ From The Oven.
‘Star Wars’ Yoda Roll Cake
Star Wars fans will be seriously impressed by this Yoda roll cake.
Get the recipe from Michelle Clausen/SheKnows.
Darth Vader Peanut Butter Cups
Dark chocolate Darth Vaders full of peanut butter are an irresistible treat.
Get the recipe from Bakers and Best.
‘Star Wars’ Sarlacc Cupcakes
You’ll need a strong stomach to eat one of these disturbing Sarlacc cupcakes.
Get the recipe from Yummy Crumble.
Death Star Popcorn Balls
Movie theater popcorn and your favorite flick are combined seamlessly in these popcorn balls.
Get the recipe from The Seaman Mom.
‘Star Wars’ Peppermint Jawa Brownies
Fudgy with a peppermint kick, these Jawa brownie bites are as fun as they are tasty.
Get the recipe from Yummy Crumble.
Green Tea-Lemon Yoda Shortbread Cookies
Tangy and green, these Yoda shortbreads are perfect for teatime.
Get the recipe from Cooking is Messy.
‘Star Wars’ Devil’s Food Cake
If you can hunt down Star Wars marshmallow cereal, then this is the cake for you.
Get the recipe from Neurotic Baker.
‘Star Wars’ Gingerbread Cookies
Some clever icing work makes these Star Wars character gingerbread cookies really stand out.
Get the recipe from Bake at 350.
‘Star Wars’ Treat Mix
Reach for a bowl of this Star Wars treat mix the next time you marathon the movies at home.
Get the recipe from Kix.
Meyer Lemon Yoda Sandwich Cookies
Ditch the Oreos and try these lemony Yoda sandwich cookies instead.
Get the recipe from The Crepes of Wrath.
Stormtrooper Sandies
Sweet and sandy (with sugar, that is), Stormtroopers never looked so unintimidating.
Get the recipe from Mama Grubbs Grub.
‘Star Wars’ Birthday Cake
Why wait until someone’s birthday to make this festive Star Wars cake?
Get the recipe from Rose Bakes.
‘Star Wars’ Chewbacca Doughnuts
Chewie would definitely approve of this sweet and tasty likeness.
Get the recipe from Just Jenn Recipes.
Princess Leia Sugar Cookies
Princess Leia has never looked so adorable as on these iced sugar cookies.
Get the recipe from I Heart Baking.
‘Star Wars’ Cookie Art
These elaborate Star Wars cookies are almost more museumworthy than snackable.
Get the recipe from The Simple Sweet Life.
Chewie Wookiee Cookies
Chewie and chewy, these cookies won’t disappoint any fans of the franchise.
Get the recipe from Diamonds for Dessert.
Yoda Matcha Truffles
Slightly abstract in design, these Yoda matcha truffles sound delicious.
Get the recipe from Diamonds for Dessert.
