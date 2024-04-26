Brandy Butter for Christmas ((Easy Foolproof Recipe) (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Brandy butter is a traditional accompaniment to Christmas pudding in the UK, and it’s so delicious and simple to make, you probably won’t believe it!

Brandy Butter for Christmas ((Easy Foolproof Recipe) (1)

You may have heard it called brandy butter, or hard sauce: either one is acceptable, and they both refer to the same creation.

As a Scottish Grocer affiliate and Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. I was sent some butter from Lewis Road Creamery, but was not compensated for this post. All opinions are my own.

But have you tasted brandy butter?

Brandy Butter for Christmas ((Easy Foolproof Recipe) (2)

What is Brandy Butter?

Just think of buttercream frosting made with BRANDY! Oh yeah, that’s essentially what brandy butter aka hard sauce is!

Brandy Butter for Christmas ((Easy Foolproof Recipe) (3)

If you’re going to make this, there’s something that I am going to say, and if you have followed me for any amount of time, you already know what it’s going to be: use the best quality ingredients you can find/afford. Incidentally, in case you’re wondering why I’m using cognac, you can understand the difference between cognac and brandy here.

Brandy Butter for Christmas ((Easy Foolproof Recipe) (4)

For example, the brandy you use will make a difference in the flavor, and of course the butter will, as well. In fact, I wouldn’t recommend making this if you can’t find good quality butter because you’ll be eating it straight (as in, it’s not cooked or baked.)My favorite butter is now Lewis Road Creamery butter from New Zealand. I did a side by side taste-test with Kerrygold, and I liked it better! My Irish priest friend wasn’t too pleased about this, when I told him! 🤣

Brandy Butter for Christmas ((Easy Foolproof Recipe) (5)

What is Brandy Butter Used For?

Brandy butter is traditionally served with Christmas pudding and mince pies. When served heated, the cold butter melts onto the warm desserts, making a delicious combination of flavors and textures.

See Also
Vanilla Bean Shortbread RecipeSimple Toffee Popcorn RecipeCandied Bacon RecipeAddictive Cinnamon and Sugar Popcorn Recipe | Cakies

Brandy Butter for Christmas ((Easy Foolproof Recipe) (6)

I recommend making your own homemade Christmas pudding, but you can always buy aChristmas pudding Of course, you can also buy brandy butter, but it’s actually always pretty pricy and won’t taste as good as homemade.

Brandy Butter for Christmas ((Easy Foolproof Recipe) (7)

Can I Make Brandy Butter without Alcohol/Brandy?

You could make brandy butter (or hard sauce) with brandy flavoring, HOWEVER, I do not recommend it. The flavor will be completely off, so your best bet is to use something else like fresh cream.

Brandy Butter for Christmas ((Easy Foolproof Recipe) (8)

Of course, you’re probably more familiar with brandy sauce. It’s the quintessential topping on a Christmas pudding, which is generally seen more often than hard sauce.

Brandy Butter for Christmas ((Easy Foolproof Recipe) (9)

If you’re willing to try brandy butter, you’ll see just how easy it is to make using this recipe. I prefer mine with more brandy, but feel free to add more or less. Less brandy will result in a smoother sauce, however, if you happen add too much brandy, there’s an easy fix, so don’t worry, it’s foolproof!

Brandy Butter for Christmas ((Easy Foolproof Recipe) (10)

Brandy Sauce (Foolproof Recipe)

adapted from Mrs Beeton’s cookbook serves 4

FULL PRINTABLE RECIPE BELOW

Brandy Butter for Christmas ((Easy Foolproof Recipe) (11)

Ingredients

  • good quality butter, at room temperature
  • confectioner’s/powdered sugar
  • good quality brandy/cognac

Special equipment: a hand mixer (can also be done with a wooden spoon) and a serving bowl

Directions

Brandy Butter for Christmas ((Easy Foolproof Recipe) (12)

See Also
Rhubarb, orange and ginger jam recipe | Sainsbury`s Magazine

Cream the butter in a bowl until soft. (I love my Mason Cash bowls, they’re the same ones Mrs Patmore and Daisy use in Downton Abbey.)

Brandy Butter for Christmas ((Easy Foolproof Recipe) (13)

Begin adding in the confectioner’s sugar a little at a time, continuing to beat with the mixer.

Brandy Butter for Christmas ((Easy Foolproof Recipe) (14)

When all of the sugar has been added and the mixture is light and pale, add in the brandy (one tablespoonful at a time, if using 2.) Mix until it is incorporated.

Brandy Butter for Christmas ((Easy Foolproof Recipe) (15)

Use a spatula to put it into a serving bowl, cover, and chill before using,

IF THE BRANDY BUTTER SPLITS/CURDLES you have two choices to fix it:

  1. Add more confectioner’s sugar until it’s smooth.
  2. Take a heaping spoonful of the mixture and melt it (microwave is easiest), then add it back into the bowl and mix in, and it will be smooth again.

Brandy Butter for Christmas ((Easy Foolproof Recipe) (16)

Subscribe to my free weekly newsletter!

Brandy Butter for Christmas ((Easy Foolproof Recipe) (17)

Brandy Butter (Easy Foolproof Recipe)

Yield: 4

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

An easy brandy butter recipe using only 3 ingredients.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz (1/2 stick or 50 g) good quality, salted butter, at room temperature
  • 1 cup (100 g) confectioner's/powdered sugar
  • 1 or 2 Tbsp good quality brandy/cognac

Instructions

Special equipment: a hand mixer (can also be done with a wooden spoon) and a serving bowl.

Directions

  1. Cream the butter in a bowl until soft.
  2. Begin adding in the confectioner's sugar a little at a time, continuing to beat with the mixer.
  3. When all of the sugar has been added and the mixture is light and pale, add in the brandy (one tablespoonful at a time, if using 2.) Mix until it is incorporated.
  4. Use a spatula to put it into a serving bowl, cover, and chill before using,
  5. Brandy butter will keep refrigerated for 3 to 4 weeks.

Notes

IF THE BRANDY BUTTER SPLITS/CURDLES you have two choices to fix it:

  1. Add more confectioner's sugar until it's smooth.
  2. Take a heaping spoonful of the mixture and melt it (microwave is easiest), then add it back into the bowl and mix in, and it will be smooth again.
  • If using unsalted butter, add two good pinches of salt.
Nutrition Information:

Yield: 4Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 190Total Fat: 11gSaturated Fat: 6gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 3gCholesterol: 28mgSodium: 90mgCarbohydrates: 25gFiber: 0gSugar: 24gProtein: 0g

Nutrition information is only estimated.

Did you make this recipe?

Please leave a review by clicking on the 5 stars above, in the purple header (a form will appear) or tag me on Instagram! 😍

Christina’s Cucina is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associate Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.

Brandy Butter for Christmas ((Easy Foolproof Recipe) (2024)
Top Articles
Swiss Meringue Macaron Recipe
Polish Łazanki Recipe - Pasta With Cabbage That Tastes Like Poland!
How much money do you need to start a private equity firm?
What is a private investment management company?
Latest Posts
Vegan nut roast recipe | Jamie Oliver vegan recipes
Ultimate Vegan Hanukkah Recipe Roundup
Article information

Author: Horacio Brakus JD

Last Updated:

Views: 6246

Rating: 4 / 5 (71 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Horacio Brakus JD

Birthday: 1999-08-21

Address: Apt. 524 43384 Minnie Prairie, South Edda, MA 62804

Phone: +5931039998219

Job: Sales Strategist

Hobby: Sculling, Kitesurfing, Orienteering, Painting, Computer programming, Creative writing, Scuba diving

Introduction: My name is Horacio Brakus JD, I am a lively, splendid, jolly, vivacious, vast, cheerful, agreeable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.