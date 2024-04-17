5 Best Selfie Sticks - Apr. 2024 - BestReviews (2024)

Buying guide for best selfie sticks

With smartphone cameras that deliver such high-quality photos, it’s difficult to resist the urge to snap a good selfie whenever the occasion arises. But if you’re tired of the same up-close angles, it might be time to invest in a selfie stick.

As the name implies, a selfie stick is a telescopic stick that you attach to your smartphone so you can take a photo from a much wider angle. But if you’re going to trust your phone with one of these sticks, you want to make sure you get the right one. That means choosing the perfect mount, length, grip, and controls so the stick works as well as possible.

Ready to buy a selfie stick? Check out the product list above. For general tips on choosing a selfie stick, continue reading our shopping guide.

5 Best Selfie Sticks - Apr. 2024 - BestReviews (1) 5 Best Selfie Sticks - Apr. 2024 - BestReviews (2)

A selfie stick isn’t just for taking photos. You can use it to take videos with a wider angle, too.

Selfie stick types

Bluetooth

These selfie sticks feature built-in Bluetooth, so you can easily sync your phone with the stick. It allows you to snap a picture simply by pressing a button on the stick for the easiest photography possible.

Wired

A wired selfie stick features a cable that connects your phone to the stick. Once the phone is connected, you press a button on the stick to take your photo.

Remote control

A selfie stick with a remote doesn’t require syncing or connecting your phone to the stick with a cable. Instead, a remote syncs with your phone via Bluetooth, and you simply press a button on the remote to snap your photo.

Caution

Some businesses and attractions, such as Disney and Six Flags parks, don’t allow selfie sticks on their properties. Make sure that your stick is permitted wherever you plan to use it.

STAFF

BestReviews

Selfie stick features

Mount

Selfie sticks have a secure mount that allows you to attach your phone to the stick in a horizontal position. They typically feature an adjustable, rubberized bracket or clamp that holds the device. It’s important to check the product specifications to verify that it will work with your phone’s type, dimensions, and weight, or with any other device that you want to use.

For the most versatility, you may want a selfie stick with a mount that rotates and swivels to provide a wider range of photo angles.

Length and reach

Selfie sticks are meant to be taken on the go, so they typically fold up compactly. Most folded sticks measure about eight inches, but if you want to carry the stick in your pocket, purse, or other bag, look for a model that’s even shorter.

It’s also important to consider the total reach of the selfie stick, so you know that you can hold the camera far enough from yourself to get the ideal shot. For the best results, look for a stick that offers at least 30 to 40 inches of total reach.

Mirror

You can find selfie sticks that offer a variety of helpful accessories, but the most effective addition to a stick is a mirror. It reflects your phone’s display, so you can see what you’re shooting and make sure that you get the best possible shot.

For your safety

Be aware of those around you when you use a selfie stick. You don’t want to accidentally hit another tourist or ruin someone’s view of a landmark just to get your own photo.

STAFF

BestReviews

Selfie stick prices

Selfie sticks range in price based on their size and accessories, but they usually cost between $10 and $80.

  • Inexpensive

A simple selfie stick with a reach of 30 inches or less and no accessories usually costs $10 to $20.

  • Mid-range

A selfie stick with a reach of 30 to 40 inches and no accessories typically costs $20 to $35.

  • Expensive

A selfie stick with a reach greater than 40 inches and no accessories usually costs $35 to $45. A stick with a reach greater than 40 inches and some accessories typically costs between $45 and $80.

5 Best Selfie Sticks - Apr. 2024 - BestReviews (7) 5 Best Selfie Sticks - Apr. 2024 - BestReviews (8)

You don’t necessarily have to take a selfie with your phone when it’s on a selfie stick. Turn it around and take a unique shot of the surrounding scenery.

FAQ

Q. What type of selfie stick is the easiest to use?

A. A Bluetooth selfie stick is usually the easiest to use because it syncs wirelessly with your phone so you don’t have to hook up any cables. When you want to take a photo, you simply press a button on the stick.

Q. Does a selfie stick work with a tablet?

A. Some selfie sticks feature mounts that are adjustable enough to accomodate a larger size item like a tablet. Make sure to check the product specifications to see if it will fit your tablet’s dimensions before purchasing the stick.

Q. Can I pack a selfie stick for a plane trip?

A. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) does allow you to bring a selfie stick with you on a flight. You can either pack it in your checked bag or store it in a carry-on bag.

5 Best Selfie Sticks - Apr. 2024 - BestReviews (2024)

FAQs

Why were selfie sticks banned? ›

Organisers have cited their role in the illegal recording of bands' sets, and the inconvenience and safety issues to fellow audience members. Museums, galleries and historical sites such as the Palace of Versailles have banned the sticks because of concerns about possible damage to priceless artworks and other objects.

View More
What is the best smartphone selfie stick to buy? ›

The best selfie sticks in 2024
  1. Andoer 54-inch selfie stick. Big and powerful - the only downside is it's not the lightest. ...
  2. Smatree SmaPole Q3. ...
  3. DJI OM 6. ...
  4. Insta360 Flow. ...
  5. Atumek 3-in-1 Selfie Stick. ...
  6. Yoto Phone Stand and Bluetooth Selfie Stick. ...
  7. GoPro Black 3-Way Arm. ...
  8. Insta360 Invisible Selfie Stick.
Apr 3, 2024

Get More Info Here
Why did selfie sticks become unpopular? ›

You read about selfie sticks getting in the way, or people being unwittingly hit by a careless tourist. There is also the growing list of museums, galleries, concert venues and football stadia banning selfie sticks out of concern for the safety of patrons or the objects patrons are coming to see.

Discover More Details
Why does Disney not allow selfie sticks? ›

Also Disney wants you to buy photopass. Guests were trying to use extended selfie sticks on rides, which reach outside the envelope of protection and create a major safety hazard as they could hit and damage part of a ride, or get knocked out of the person's hand and cause injury.

View Details
Can selfie sticks damage your phone? ›

However, using faulty selfie sticks and holding the phone at uncomfortable angles while clicking selfies are among the major causes of phone damage. Make sure your selfie doesn't cost you your dear smartphone. Dropping the phone straight out of one's hand is among the most common causes for phone breakage.

Discover More Details
Are selfie sticks good or bad? ›

Selfie sticks can be a bit tricky in crowded places or if you're trying to maintain a steady shot in challenging lighting conditions. You might end up with that unintentional arm's-length look that screams "selfie!" – not always the vibe you're going for. Now, let's talk tripods.

Learn More
What's a good length for a selfie stick? ›

You'll want a selfie stick that extends far enough to capture those panoramic views behind you. Some extend as far as 49 inches, though most range from 32 to 36 inches. It's not all about the extended length, though. If you're traveling with a selfie stick, you'll want to be sure it collapses to a manageable size.

Keep Reading
Which selfie stick goes invisible? ›

Auto-removed in 360 shots to give you incredible third-person shots and impossible angles. Note: When this product is used with Ace Pro & Ace, users must purchase the Quick Release Mount or 3-Prong to 1/4" Adapter, sold separately.

Learn More Now
Did selfie sticks get banned? ›

With selfie sticks being banned across all Disneyland and Disney World parks worldwide, you will have to get someone else to snap your photo with Mickey and Minnie Mouse. If you had your perfect Marie Antoinette photo moment prepared in your head, you might want to bring a friend to take the picture for you.

Show Me More
What is the oldest selfie stick? ›

This is even before the word selfie was coined, the first ever selfie stick was invented by in 1980s Hiroshi Ueda, an engineer for the camera company Minolta. It was called , "telescopic extender for supporting compact camera."

Learn More Now

What is the most famous selfie? ›

The famous Oscar selfie that Ellen Degeneres took while hosting the Oscars in 2014 just turned 10. The iconic selfie featured a bevy of A-list Hollywood stars and was then posted by Degeneres on X (then still known as Twitter) and broke records for being the most reposted post ever on the micro-blogging site.

Learn More
Do you need wifi to use selfie stick? ›

A: It does not use data or Wi-Fi. Bluetooth technology is just feature/technology that allows one equipment to "talk" with another, just like using a bluetooth enabled earphone with your phone or a bluetooth enabled wireless printer with your computer or laptop.

Read More
Can you use a selfie stick without WIFI? ›

Using Your Selfie Stick with Bluetooth

Open the Bluetooth area on your smartphone or digital camera and search for the name of your selfie stick. When you see the name of your selfie stick, you can use your phone or camera to pair with the device.

Discover More
What are the best angles for selfie stick? ›

Since you don't want every selfie to look the same, play around with different angles until you capture your “best” side. As a starting point, try holding your phone a little higher than your head and looking up into it - a top-down 45-degree angle can be the most flattering for a lot of people.

Get More Info
Are selfie sticks illegal? ›

There's no law that bans the use of a selfie stick specifically, although reckless or dangerous behavior is illegal whether or not you look like an idiot while doing it, and disobeying an express rule at the White House can lead to legal penalties.

View More
What happens if you bring a selfie stick to Disney World? ›

Selfie sticks, hand-held extension poles for cameras or mobile devices, flags and banners are not allowed in any theme park or water park.

Discover More Details
Are selfie sticks banned at Universal? ›

Selfie sticks are permitted on Universal CityWalk at Universal's discretion. Selfie sticks are permitted inside Universal Studios Hollywood, but must be properly stowed away during participation on rides and attractions and during the Studio Tour.

Read On
Top Articles
How To Make Kimchi - Mom's Famous Spicy Kimchi Recipe
Recipe This | The Ultimate Guide To The Instant Pot
How do you match cash flow and balance sheet?
Why cash flow is not equal to profit?
Latest Posts
14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com
Traditional Sugar Plums Recipe | Real Sugar Plum Candy | G-Free Foodie
Article information

Author: Jerrold Considine

Last Updated:

Views: 6241

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jerrold Considine

Birthday: 1993-11-03

Address: Suite 447 3463 Marybelle Circles, New Marlin, AL 20765

Phone: +5816749283868

Job: Sales Executive

Hobby: Air sports, Sand art, Electronics, LARPing, Baseball, Book restoration, Puzzles

Introduction: My name is Jerrold Considine, I am a combative, cheerful, encouraging, happy, enthusiastic, funny, kind person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.