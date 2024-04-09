Copycat Asphalt Pie + 40 All things OREO Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. See my Full Disclosure for further details.
By Rachael | Updated on
Jump to Recipe Pin Recipe
A mint chocolate chip ice cream pie for one with an OREO cookie crust and an OREO and caramel topper!
Raise your hand if you love OREO? Notice my hand being raised! I love OREO cookies. And no matter what anyone says, they will probably always be one of my favorite snacks.
When I was pregnant, I used to dip them in peanut butter and munch on them. Now I like using them for S’mores, and in brownies, and truffles. And of course, all by themselves!
Lucky for me, in May OREO launched a NEW 2-pack! I mean, how perfect is that? Not only are they the most versatile and perfect cookie ever, they are now portable and portion-sized along with delicious.
In fact, I went out of town last week, and slipped one of these new 2-packs into my purse for the flight. With just the two cookies, it is the perfect serving size to satisfy my on-the-go sweet tooth without me having to worry about over indulging.
I totally love these cookies for those occasions when I am on the go, wanting a treat, or taking my kids out for a park day, or even when I need to bring the treat for the soccer game the new 2-pck is perfect. But they are also absolutely perfect for those late nights when you want a treat, for one! Come on mom’s you know exactly what I am talking about, the late night kid-free indulgences.
So today I am going to share one of my favorite late night indulgences with you that use these oh so delicious OREO cookies—the copy cat Asphalt Pie! it is a mint chocolate chip ice cream pie with an OREO cookie crust, and lots of OREO, chocolate, caramel, and whipped cream on top! Basically it rocks!
Copycat Asphalt Pie + All things OREO
A mint chocolate chip pie in an OREO crust and topped with caramel and chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
5 from 1 vote
Print Pin Rate
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: American
Keyword: Asphalt Pie, copycat
Prep Time: 1 hour hour 10 minutes minutes
Total Time: 1 hour hour 10 minutes minutes
Servings: 1
Ingredients
- 2 lines of OREO cookies
- 1/2 cup butter melted
- 1/2 gallon container mint chocolate chip ice cream
- 1 can spray whipped cream
- 1/2 cup caramel sauce
- 1/2 cup chocolate sauce
- 1/2 cup crushed OREO pieces
Instructions
Pull ice cream out of the freezer and let it sit on the counter to slightly thaw while preparing crust.
In a food processor combine the 2 lines of OREOs and the 1/2 cup of butter
Process for 1 minute.
Scrap sides and pulse a few more times to insure even consistency.
Spray a pie pan with non-stick spray and press OREO mixture into it to form the crust. Press up the sides, and try to make it as even as possible.
Fill OREO crust with slightly thawed Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream, using a spatula to spread it around until it is totally even.
Cover and freeze for at least 1 hour, preferably longer.
Cut, and before serving spray a good sized dollop of whipped cream on top of each piece, drizzle with caramel and chocolate sauces, and sprinkle on some crushed OREO.
Enjoy
Our recipe card software calculates these nutrition facts based on averages for the above ingredients, different brands, and quality of produce/meats may have different nutritional information, always calculate your own based on the specific products you use in order to achieve accurate macros for this recipe.
Tried this recipe?Mention @ezpzmealz or tag #ezpzmealz!
Want to use this recipe in a meal plan?Try PrePear, my FREE Meal Planning App that allows you to save your recipes, plan meals, shop for groceries, and cook simply in one place. Join Here!
This asphalt pie is just one example of the many ways OREOs can be used for snack time. They are awesome all by themselves, but when you use them to make a crust, enhance a brownie, to make fudge or ice cream, or really anything else it is a total win. But don’t take my word for it, let the pictures of the cookies do the talking.I have put together a nice big round up of ways you can use this versatile cookie for snacking, be it for a party, special occasion, or a carpool snack.Enjoy!
Here are a few of my favorites, and there are many more in the InLinkz below, so be sure to check them out and find your favorites.
Sea Salt Oreo Stuffed Peanut Butter Cookies from Carlsbad Cravings
OREO Pudding Pops by Eazy Peazy Mealz
Grasshopper Cheesecake with Nutella Mint Drizzle from Erica’s Recipes
4 Ingredient OREO Fudge by Eazy Peazy Mealz
Cookies and Cream Dessert Dip from Penney Lane
Oreo Truffles for Any Occasion by Eazy Peazy Mealz
Raspberry Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake with Oreo Crust from Carlsbad Cravings
Peanut Butter Oreo Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies from Dizzy Busy and Hungry
I was selected for this opportunity as a member of Clever Girls and the content and opinions expressed here are all my own.