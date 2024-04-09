Copycat Asphalt Pie + 40 All things OREO Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe Pin Recipe

A mint chocolate chip ice cream pie for one with an OREO cookie crust and an OREO and caramel topper!

Raise your hand if you love OREO? Notice my hand being raised! I love OREO cookies. And no matter what anyone says, they will probably always be one of my favorite snacks.

When I was pregnant, I used to dip them in peanut butter and munch on them. Now I like using them for S’mores, and in brownies, and truffles. And of course, all by themselves!

Lucky for me, in May OREO launched a NEW 2-pack! I mean, how perfect is that? Not only are they the most versatile and perfect cookie ever, they are now portable and portion-sized along with delicious.

In fact, I went out of town last week, and slipped one of these new 2-packs into my purse for the flight. With just the two cookies, it is the perfect serving size to satisfy my on-the-go sweet tooth without me having to worry about over indulging.

I totally love these cookies for those occasions when I am on the go, wanting a treat, or taking my kids out for a park day, or even when I need to bring the treat for the soccer game the new 2-pck is perfect. But they are also absolutely perfect for those late nights when you want a treat, for one! Come on mom’s you know exactly what I am talking about, the late night kid-free indulgences.

So today I am going to share one of my favorite late night indulgences with you that use these oh so delicious OREO cookies—the copy cat Asphalt Pie! it is a mint chocolate chip ice cream pie with an OREO cookie crust, and lots of OREO, chocolate, caramel, and whipped cream on top! Basically it rocks!