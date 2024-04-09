Better Than Starbucks MOIST Vegan Pumpkin Bread -Truly 1 Bowl Recipe! (2024)

Super moist and tender, thisvegan pumpkin bread recipe is truly made in one bowl and honestly rivals the Starbucks pumpkin loaf. Perfectly spiced and topped with either a cinnamon streusel or vegan cream cheese icing for the moist MOIST and soft pumpkin bread you’ll ever have, vegan or not!

Why this vegan pumpkin bread is even better than Starbucks

You can stop the search.The best vegan pumpkin bread is officially here.And, like my classic vegan banana bread, it’s even better than Starbucks, TRUST ME.

With fall coming in very fast, you might be craving that classicPumpkin Spice Latteand a good slice ofStarbucks pumpkin bread. Unfortunately, Starbucks doesn’t have a vegan version of their pumpkin bread. But don’t worry- we can make it at home just as easily andnaturally vegan.

This vegan pumpkin bread is every bit as moist and tender in texture, with sweet warming spices that come through for the ultimate pumpkin flavor.

Made in just one bowl and with just a few simple ingredients, this is easily one of my easiest vegan quick bread recipes (though the vegan gingerbread loaf is a favorite! Check out my vegan cookbook for even more!) and the perfect cozy fall breakfast treat that you need this holiday season.

Wonderful after a Thanksgiving dinner with a cup of coffee, or even for Christmas morning breakfast!

Ingredients & Substitutions:

I am quite obsessed with how simple this easy vegan pumpkin bread is. It’s so incredibly quick to throw together, and your kitchen will smell just absolutely amazing throughout the process.

Plus, the ingredients are so incredibly simple. All you’ll need for this super moist yet oil free vegan pumpkin bread is:

Flour: you can use all purpose, gluten free 1:1 baking flour, or oat flour. I’ve tested both and they work perfectly!

you can use all purpose, gluten free 1:1 baking flour, or oat flour. I’ve tested both and they work perfectly! Organic sugar & light brown sugar : you can also use coconut sugar to be refined sugar free.

: you can also use coconut sugar to be refined sugar free. Pumpkin spice: This is a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and cardamom. You can purchase it in stores or make it yourself!

This is a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and cardamom. You can purchase it in stores or make it yourself! Dairy free yogurt: This is our vegan egg replacement. You can also swap in applesauce or more pumpkin puree. I personally like it in place of flax egg.

This is our vegan egg replacement. You can also swap in applesauce or more pumpkin puree. I personally like it in place of flax egg. Vegan butter: You can also swap in coconut oil.

You can also swap in coconut oil. Pumpkin Puree

Leavening agents:don’t forget the baking powder and baking soda!

Overview: Step-By-Step How To Make Vegan Pumpkin Bread

For the full written instructions and ingredientmeasurements, see the bottom of this post in therecipe card. You can also hit the “jump to recipe” button at the top of this post! Here, we’ll go over a brief overview of the steps, along with providing visuals for a better understanding of the recipe.

To make a vegan pumpkin bread:

If you’re making a streusel topping, prepare that first! Then onto the pumpkin bread. Whisk together the wet ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Then add in the dry ingredients, and whisk gently into the wet ingredients. Mix the batter JUST until all of the dry is mixed into the wet. You don’t want to over mix the batter Pour the pumpkin bread batter into the loaf pan.

Now for this next part, you can either add a cinnamon streusel on top for a vegan pumpkin bread with streusel topping or you can just bake it as a regular (but still absolutely amazing) vegan pumpkin loaf!

Once baked, remove the loaf from the oven and cover it to let it cool for 10 minutes before serving!

Make a vegan gluten free pumpkin bread:

If you’d like to make this a vegan gluten free pumpkin bread, simply swap in gluten free 1:1 flour.

I’ve tested both methods with nearly identical results. If you’re going the gluten free route, I highly recommend using King Arthur Measure for Measure. It’s really quite amazing, and makes this vegan gluten free pumpkin bread unbelievably gluten free!

Optional add-ins:

You can, of course, jazz up your vegan pumpkin bread with a few of these optional stir ins:

Vegan chocolate chips

Walnuts

Cranberries

Pumpkin seeds or pepitas

Pecans

How do you keep pumpkin bread moist?

The question everyone is asking! So because this is an eggless pumpkin bread, you might be thinking it’s impossible to get a moist pumpkin bread.

Nope! In fact,becausethis is a vegan pumpkin bread, it’s actually extraordinarily moist, thanks to the pumpkin and oil.

That being said, here’s a trick for making sure that your pumpkin bread isalways moist:

Keep the vegan pumpkin loaf covered immediately after your remove it from the oven!

I like to use a piece of parchment paper (the same one I use to keep the streusel from burning- if you’re using the streusel!) and just gently place it over the loaf pan. Allow the vegan pumpkin bread to sit for 10 minutes covered, then carefully remove it from the pan.

How to know when vegan pumpkin bread is done

Typically, pumpkin bread, whether vegan or not, usually cracks at the top, and that’s how you’ll know it’s done.

However, if you’re going with the cinnamon streusel route on top of this vegan pumpkin bread, I recommend sticking a toothpick into the middle of the loaf to check the doneness. The toothpick should be completely clean when removed.

Either way, the toothpick method is a very good and tried-and-true method. If you’re not doing the cinnamon streusel topping, though, another trick you can do is towards the end of the suggested bake time, lightly press the top of the pumpkin bread.

If it bounces back, then you know it’s ready. If it’s sort of slow to bounce back, it still needs some time.

Can I substitute pumpkin in pumpkin bread?

Yes, this is a pumpkin bread recipe, but what if you’re all out of pumpkin and can’t run to the store? Not a problem!

You can easily swap in an equal amount ofpureed sweet potato or pureed butternut squash.The bread will taste slightly different, but not by much.

Storage & Reheating

Room Temperature: Because this pumpkin bread is so moist, you can store it easily at room temperature for 2 days. I recommend wrapping it tightly with plastic wrap to ensure that it keeps as long as possible.

Because this pumpkin bread is so moist, you can store it easily at room temperature for 2 days. I recommend wrapping it tightly with plastic wrap to ensure that it keeps as long as possible. Fridge: Alternatively, you can keep this pumpkin quick bread in the fridge, wrapping it in plastic wrap the same day. The vegan pumpkin bread will last for about 5 days with this method (although I bet you’ll finish it before then!).

Alternatively, you can keep this pumpkin quick bread in the fridge, wrapping it in plastic wrap the same day. The vegan pumpkin bread will last for about 5 days with this method (although I bet you’ll finish it before then!). Freezer:If you want to have pumpkin bread forweeksafter you make it, not a problem! I recommend slicing the pumpkin bread and storing in a freezer safe bag for up to a month.To reheat the pumpkin bread, simply place a slice on a piece of tin foil and heat in the oven at 350F for 5-7 minutes.

You are just going to absolutely love this super soft & tender vegan pumpkin bread! This fall inspired bread is:

Super easy to make

Simple in ingredients

Naturally vegan, eggless, dairy free, and nut free

Easily refined sugar free and gluten free

Perfect with a cup of coffee

Full of warming spices

Naturally lower in fat

Tastes BETTER than Starbucks!!

Happy Pumpkin Bread Baking!

Better Than Starbucks MOIST Vegan Pumpkin Bread – Truly 1 Bowl Recipe! 5 Stars4 Stars3 Stars2 Stars1 Star5 from 18 reviews Author: Britt Berlin

Prep Time: 10

Cook Time: 60

Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Yield: 1 2 1 x

Category: Breakfast

Method: Baking

Cuisine: American

Diet: Vegan Print Recipe Description Super moist and tender, thisvegan pumpkin bread recipe is truly made in one bowl and honestly rivals the Starbucks pumpkin loaf. Perfectly spiced and topped with either a cinnamon streusel or vegan cream cheese icing for the moist MOIST and soft pumpkin bread you’ll ever have, vegan or not! Ingredients Scale 1 cup ( 260 g ) pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)

( ) pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling) 3/4 cup ( 150 g ) organic granulated sugar

( ) organic granulated sugar 3/4 cup ( 150 g ) organic light brown sugar

( ) organic light brown sugar 1 tbsp ( 30 g ) dairy free yogurt, room temperature

( ) dairy free yogurt, room temperature 1/2 cup ( 113 g ) cooking oil, such as avocado oil, olive oil, or a blend

( ) cooking oil, such as avocado oil, olive oil, or a blend 1 tsp vanilla extract

vanilla extract 1/4 tsp sea salt

sea salt 1 tbsp pumpkin spice blend

pumpkin spice blend 1 tsp ground cinnamon

ground cinnamon 1 1/2 tsp baking powder

baking powder 1/4 tsp baking soda

baking soda 2 cup ( 250 g ) all purpose flour or gluten free 1:1 baking flour Below are the optional toppings. Keep in mind that the cinnamon streusel changes the baking time by 30 minutes and requires a lower temperature. Cinnamon Streusel: 2 tbsp ( 30 g ) vegan butter, melted

( ) vegan butter, melted 2 tbsp ( 30 g ) light brown sugar

( ) light brown sugar 1/4 cup ( 35 g ) all purpose flour or gluten-free 1:1 baking flour

( ) all purpose flour or gluten-free 1:1 baking flour 1 tsp pumpkin spice spice or cinnamon Vegan Cream Cheese frosting: 1/4 cup ( 65 g ) vegan butter, room temperature

( ) vegan butter, room temperature 1/4 cup ( 65 g ) vegan cream cheese, room temperature

( ) vegan cream cheese, room temperature 1 cup powdered sugar

powdered sugar 1 tsp vanilla extract Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Please read through all instructions before beginning. Prep:If you’re making the cinnamon streusel to go on top, preheat the oven to 330F. If you’re making the pumpkin bread as is and will top with a glaze or frosting, preheat the oven to 350F. Grease an 8″ or 9″ loaf pan and line with parchment paper. Measure out all ingredients before beginning. If using a the streusel topping:Whisk together the melted vegan butter, brown sugar, flour, and cinnamon until it resembles a crumble. Then set aside. Whisk together the wetingredients:In a large bowl, whisk together the pumpkin puree, sugar, brown sugar, dairy free yogurt, oil, vanilla extract, and sea salt. Mix until combined. Then add in the pumpkin spice, baking powder, and baking soda, whisking to integrate. Finish the pumpkin bread batter: Add in the flour. Whisk until the dry JUST combines with the wet. Be careful NOT to over mix. It’s okay if there are still some clumps- the batter shouldn’t be entirely smooth, just no dry mixture showing. Bake the pumpkin bread: Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan. If topping with the streusel, sprinkle the streusel on top. Place the pumpkin bread into the oven to bake. If baking with the streusel, baking for 1 hour and 30 minutes, covering the pumpkin bread after 1 hour to prevent the streusel from burning. For a plain pumpkin bread, bake for 55-60 minutes. Remove the pumpkin bread once fully baked and a toothpick comes out clean. Slice and serve: Allow the pumpkin bread to cool in the loaf pan for 10 minutes before carefully transferring to a cooling rack to cool for another 10 minutes. If using the frosting, cool entirely before topping with frosting. Cream cheese frosting:To make the frosting, use a hand mixer to cream together the vegan butter and vegan cream cheese. Then add in the powdered sugar and vanilla extract, and mix just until combined. Top the pumpkin bread with the frosting, slice and enjoy! Storage: wrap the pumpkin bread in plastic wrap and allow it to sit at room temperature for up to 2 days or store in the fridge for up to 5 days. Alternatively, you can freeze the bread by slicing it and placing the slices into a freezer bag. Store in the freezer for up to 1 month. To reheat, place a piece on a piece of tin foil and heat for 5 minutes at 350F. Notes Gluten free:use gluten free 1:1 baking flour to make this a vegan gluten free pumpkin bread. I recommend using King Arthur Measure for Measure gluten-free flour blend. Nutrition Serving Size:

Calories: 173

Sugar: 16 g

Sodium: 121.9 mg

Fat: 2.8 g

Saturated Fat: 1.6 g

Carbohydrates: 34.7 g

Fiber: 1.5 g

Protein: 2.6 g

Cholesterol: 6.3 mg