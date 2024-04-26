5 Homemade Flavored Butter Recipes (2024)

Mix softened butter with some simple ingredients and in minutes you have flavored butter that is out of this world delicious. Recipes like this Garlic Herb Butter, Honey Butter, and Brown Sugar Cinnamon Butter taste good on just about everything (especially homemade bread).

To cheer up some friends this week I decided to whip up a batch of homemade butter, bake some loaves of homemade bread and deliver them to some of my friends and neighbors.

And just for funsies, I mixed things up a bit and created 5 different butter flavors; salted, honey, garlic herb, brown sugar cinnamon honey, and pumpkin spice.

You guys, they ALL turned out soooo good!!! I seriously don’t know which one is my favorite, I truly love them all and can’t wait for you to try them too.

How to Make Flavored Butter

To start making flavored butter you should start with some good quality butter. Either make your own homemade butter from scratch (see directions below in this post) or use a quality store-bought butter. Soften it to room temperature, add in your spices and flavorings, and mix until creamy and smooth. Serve right away or store in the fridge for later. Easy!!

I think making butter is not only easy but also quite fun and I hope you enjoy making it too! Below I have added the 5homemade flavored butter recipesand free printable tags in case you choose to give these as gifts.

5 Flavored Butter Recipes

Once you’ve finished making your own homemade butter (or softening your store-bought butter), all you need to do is mix in a few seasonings and you just go up the Richter scale in coolness. I made several types of flavored butters including salted butter, honey butter, pumpkin spice butter, garlic herb butter and possibly my very favorite which is the brown sugar cinnamon honey butter.

HOMEMADE HONEY BUTTER

Sweet butter creamed with honey and a pinch of salt.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup salted butter

4 tbsp honey

1/8 tsp salt 1. Mix the honey and salt into your softened salted butter until smooth and well combined.

2. Store in airtight container in the refrigerator. Keeps well for up to 2 weeks in refrigerator or up to 12 months in the freezer.

HOMEMADE GARLIC HERB BUTTER

This is the best ever garlic herb butter, perfect on everything from veggies to garlic bread.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup salted butter

1/2 tbsp minced garlic

3 tbsp grated parmesan cheese

1 tsp garlic salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp parsley 1. Mix the minced garlic, parmesan cheese, garlic salt, black pepper and parsley into your softened salted butter until smooth and well combined.

2. Store in airtight container in the refrigerator. Keeps well for up to 1 week in refrigerator or up to 9 months in the freezer.

BROWN SUGAR CINNAMON HONEY BUTTER

Sweet homemade butter mixed with brown sugar and honey.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup salted butter

1/4 cup dark brown sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tbsp honey 1. Mix the brown sugar, cinnamon and honey into your softened salted butter until smooth and well combined.

2. Store in airtight container in the refrigerator. Keeps well for up to 2 weeks in refrigerator or up to 12 months in the freezer.

HOMEMADE SALTED BUTTER

Delicious, creamy butter with salt.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup butter

1/8 tsp salt 1. Mix the salt into your softened salted butter until smooth and well combined. If you like it more salty, feel free to add more salt.

2. Store in airtight container in the refrigerator. Keeps well for up to 2 weeks in refrigerator or up to 12 months in the freezer.

PUMPKIN SPICE BUTTER

Homemade sweet flavored butter recipe made with pumpkin and spices.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup salted butter

1 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/2 tsp ground ginger

2 tsp sugar

1 tbsp pumpkin puree 1. Mix the cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, sugar and pumpkin puree into your softened salted butter until smooth and well combined. If you like it more salty, feel free to add more salt.

2. Store in airtight container in the refrigerator. Keeps well for up to 1 week in refrigerator or up to 12 months in the freezer.

How Do You Make Homemade Butter From Scratch?

Butter is so easy to make! All you need is some heavy whipping cream and an electric mixer of some sort. Now you can also do this with a whisk if you’re crazy or happen to have forearms like Popeye, but for everyone else lets stick to an electric device that can do that hard work for us.

To start you will need about a quart and a half of heavy cream, that is if you are making all 5 recipes.1 quart of cream yields 1 pound (2 cups) butter and2 cups buttermilk. You can adjust the amount of cream depending on how much butter you want to make.

Put your cream and 1 to 1 1/2 tsp of salt (opt. for salted butter) in a mixer/blender/ food processor. I used my food processor with the blade attachment. Turn the machine on and walk away. The magic will happen, I promise.

After a while the mixture gets thicker and I could hear my machine make different noises as the consistency of the cream changed frommilk to butter.

You want to let the machine run until the mixture gets all curdled like cottage cheese and the liquid separates from the butter. The liquid is the buttermilk. Save it and use it to make some of my yummy buttermilk biscuits or buttermilk pancakes.

After you strain the buttermilk from the butter you will want to wash the butter by adding water to the bowl and kneading butter just like dough to get the remaining buttermilk out. Dump out water and repeat until water is clear. This step is important because the buttermilk can cause the butter to go rancid. No one wants rancid butter. No one. See how the water is cloudy? That is the buttermilk coming out.

All that kneading will be worth it when you see and taste that beautiful butter you just created.

How Long Does Homemade Butter Last?

The butter should last you about 2-3 weeks provided you’ve thoroughly removed the buttermilk well enough. If you need it to keep any longer than that, simply portion it out in airtight food safe containers and freeze it. Salted butter should last about 12 months in the freezer whereas unsalted should be good for about 6 months.

Important Tips for Success!

Buttermilk. The liquid that separates from the butter when you’re making it is buttermilk. Don’t let it go to waste! You can save and refrigerate it for later use in a recipe like buttermilk biscuits or buttermilk pancakes .

The liquid that separates from the butter when you’re making it is buttermilk. Don’t let it go to waste! You can save and refrigerate it for later use in a recipe like or . Washing. Make sure that you wash the butter thoroughly. This step is important because the buttermilk can cause the butter to go rancid. Trust me, you most certainly don’t want any of this tasty butter to go to waste!

Make sure that you wash the butter thoroughly. This step is important because the buttermilk can cause the butter to go rancid. Trust me, you most certainly don’t want any of this tasty butter to go to waste! Flavoring. My list of flavored butter options are not the end all list of flavoring options! Feel free to mix it up and make your own! You can make your own Cajun butter, Italian butter, steak butter, herb butter…the possibilities are truly endless!

Flavored Butter Gift in Little Jars

I don’t know about you but I think I would be pretty happy to get this homemade gift of goodness, wouldn’t you? I think it’s a great gift for pretty much any occasion. I got my cute jars at cost plus world market, but you can snag some that are similar from amazon.

Here are the tags that I made for my jars. I have provided the free printable for you all because I love you. And you’re the best blog readers in the world. What more can I say?

Click the image below to get access to the PDF.

Want Recipes To Use Your Homemade Butter In?

There are many ways to enjoy flavored butter recipes for bread!! Below are the 5 homemade flavored butter recipes to print out.

Recipe Card 4.68 from 46 votes love it? rate it! 5 Delicious Flavored Butter Recipes Published By Karrie Course Appetizer Cuisine American Keyword Flavored Butter, Garlic Herb Butter, Homemade flavored butter Servings 8 tablespoons Prep Time 5 minutes mins Total Time 5 minutes mins Mix softened butter with some simple ingredients and in minutes you have flavored butter that is out of this world delicious. Recipes include Honey Butter, Garlic Herb Butter, Pumpkin Spice Butter, Salted Butter and Brown Sugar Cinnamon Honey Butter. Ingredients HOMEMADE HONEY BUTTER ▢ 1/2 cup salted butter

▢ 4 tbsp honey

▢ 1/8 tsp salt HOMEMADE SALTED BUTTER ▢ 1/2 cup butter (homemade or store-bought)

▢ 1/8 tsp salt GARLIC HERB BUTTER ▢ 1/2 cup salted butter

▢ 1/2 tbsp minced garlic

▢ 3 tbsp grated parmesan cheese

▢ 1 tsp garlic salt

▢ 1/4 tsp black pepper

▢ 1/2 tsp dried or fresh parsley BROWN SUGAR CINNAMON HONEY BUTTER ▢ 1/2 cup salted butter

▢ 1/4 cup dark brown sugar

▢ 1 tbsp honey

▢ 1 tsp ground cinnamon PUMPKIN SPICE BUTTER ▢ 1/2 cup salted butter

▢ 1 tbsp pumpkin puree

▢ 2 tsp sugar

▢ 1 tsp cinnamon

▢ 1/2 tsp ground ginger

▢ 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg Instructions Mix the ingredients listed into your softened salted butter until smooth and well combined.

Nutrition Serving: 1tbsp | Calories: 102kcal | Carbohydrates: 1g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 12g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 31mg | Sodium: 138mg | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 355IU | Calcium: 3mg

