Fathead Dough | Keto Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?! (2024)

Fathead Dough is an easy low carb dough with tons of uses. We’ll show you how to make fat head dough with just 5 ingredients and make into Keto friendly pizza crust or bagel or cinnamon rolls … this dough does it all!

Fathead Dough is a blend of crispy, chewy amazing-ness wrapped in a low-carb bow. Seriously, the gift that keeps on giving. Because life without pizza, calzones, rolls and bagels is not O.K. even on a low carb or Keto diet. You don’t have to give up your favorite foods. Bonus, it’s SO easy!

Fathead Dough 101

We LOVE the versatility of this dough. It truly does cover so many culinary bases AND it legitimately tastes amazing.

What is fathead dough? This dough has become pretty well-known in the keto community over the past few years. To be honest I’m not sure how it was started or where it originated from but it’s genius. It’s a mixture of a few very simple and easy ingredients that when put together creates a decent dough texture and when baked pretty fantastic results! Can’t wait for you to try it.

What can you make with fathead dough? Pizza crust is our all-time favorite, because … pizza. But you also can make bagels, cinnamon rolls, bread sticks, calzones, tiny pizza rolls, fruit pizza, pigs in a blanket wrap and so much more.

Can you make fathead dough ahead of time? Yes, you can if you want to and store in the refrigerate for up to a week. You can also bake your dough ahead of time and keep it safely in the refrigerator for up to a week. This is great for making pizza topping choices on the go and changing it up during the week.

What does fathead dough taste like? This is a hard one apart from to say it tastes like you would expect a thin crust pizza crust/bread sticks/bagel to taste. The key is that the texture is perfection, making it hard to tell it’s low carb/keto friendly. The best recipes are the hardest to tell the difference with, in our opinion.

How to make perfect fathead dough

What you’ll need: Shredded Mozzarella (we find the pre-shredded packaged mozzarella works best), Almond Flour, Cream Cheese, Eggs and Salt.

We’ll go into more details below on how to get the dough perfect rolled out or molded into whatever you have in mind for this dough. The sky is the limit with this one TRULY.

Tips of getting the dough together: In a microwavable friendly bowl add cheese, almond flour and cream cheese. Microwave on high for 60 seconds. You’ll want to quickly stir just to the point it’s combined and the cheese should be getting to a point of melting a bit.Â (See photo below)

Now place back into the microwave for another 60 seconds, or until cheese is warm and fully melted. This is when you’ll add the egg and work the dough together. Be patient and keep folding the kneading the dough together. It will come together as long as the cheese is fully melted. So in case your microwave is a bit less powerful you’ll want to put back into the microwave for another 30 seconds or so just make sure the cheese is fully melted before adding the egg.

Oh, my, dough.

Dough has its pitfalls, some of which we can be of assistance with. It’s sticky. But have no fear.

Plastic Wrap. This has got to me my ultimate favorite method when need to roll and work with this dough right now. It’s a quick clean-up and never sticks. The only downside to it for me lately is that it’s plastic. I’m beginning to become more and more aware of our plastic use… so see below for other options if you are on the same wavelength.

This has got to me my ultimate favorite method when need to roll and work with this dough right now. It’s a quick clean-up and never sticks. The only downside to it for me lately is that it’s plastic. I’m beginning to become more and more aware of our plastic use… so see below for other options if you are on the same wavelength. Non-Stick Baking Paper . My second favorite is using nonstick baking paper.I’ve found when rolling out ONTO baking paper though it pushes the oils into the baking paper and can result in sticking to the crust after it cooks. It could be just our cheap baking paper we use but hence why we prefer the above method.

. My second favorite is using nonstick baking paper.I’ve found when rolling out ONTO baking paper though it pushes the oils into the baking paper and can result in sticking to the crust after it cooks. It could be just our cheap baking paper we use but hence why we prefer the above method. Oil up. A little bit of oil on your fingers will make things so much easier. Just enough to create a thin barrier. You may have to lightly reapply depending on if you are making several pieces of your dough into something magical. (Like bagels.) You also can lightly oil your working surface.

A little bit of oil on your fingers will make things so much easier. Just enough to create a thin barrier. You may have to lightly reapply depending on if you are making several pieces of your dough into something magical. (Like bagels.) You also can lightly oil your working surface. Dust it up. You can also use a little of the low carb flour like arrowroot to keep from sticking. We don’t necessarily favor this method because it adds flour and can mess with consistency, but if it’s how you roll we’re not going to stand in your way.

You can also use a little of the low carb flour like arrowroot to keep from sticking. We don’t necessarily favor this method because it adds flour and can mess with consistency, but if it’s how you roll we’re not going to stand in your way. Chill out. Yup, chilled dough is easier to work with and by nature, not as sticky. It’s when it starts to warm up that there becomes an issue.

HOW MANY NET CARBS IN OUR FATHEAD DOUGH?

This really depends on WHAT you end up making this dough into. The entire dough recipe is 14 Net Carbs. So if you made pizza out of this or 4 bagels you’d split the carbs into whatever the amount you make it out of.

Stay Tuned: We’ll be sharing our favorite recipes with this dough in the coming weeks. 🙂

If you are new to this Low Carb/Keto lifestyle and are unsure what we are talking about please feel free toÂread up more on Net Carbs.Or start at our

