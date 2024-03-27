Thanksgiving Vegan Dinner Rolls Recipe (2024)

Best ever light and fluffy Thanksgiving Vegan Dinner Rolls recipe Italian style, perfect for the holiday table, Christmas dinner and any night of the week. Who can resist afreshly baked bread roll?!

Jump to Recipe

Vegan Dinner Rolls

Made from scratch with only 5 ingredients, these easy homemade dinner rolls are like a hybrid between a croissant and a brioche. Sugar, egg and dairy-free, fluffy on the inside, golden on the outside with the perfect thin bottom crust, these rolls are simply irresistible .

Recipe Tips

Make sure your yeast isn’t expired!

Use warm, full fat coconut or cashew milk, don't worry you won't taste any coconut at all.

, don’t worry you won’t taste any coconut at all. The dough should be sticky, slightly stick to the bottom of the mixer bowl but not to the sides.

After the first rise take good care not to overwork the dough. DO NOT KNEAD a second time or your rolls will become too dense. Simply cut and shape by folding the dough onto itself as shown in the how to video below.

Allow the rolls to rise a second time in the same pan you are going to bake them in until almost doubled in size.

The rolls are done when lightly golden brown on top. I cook mine for 15 minutes inside a cast iron skillet on top of my pizza stone that lives in my oven.

Crust Tip: In order to achieve a nice crisp crust on the bottom of your rolls make sure to cook them in a cast iron skillet or pan. It's very important that you also allow them to cool off inside the same pan after removing from oven. Brush with olive oil for that shiny golden finish reminiscent of your favorite Italian restaurant.

: In order to achieve a nice crisp crust on the bottom of your rolls make sure to cook them in a cast iron skillet or pan. It’s very important that you also allow them to cool off inside the same pan after removing from oven. Brush with olive oil for that shiny golden finish reminiscent of your favorite Italian restaurant.

Thanksgiving Rolls Dough Ingredients

all purpose flour (or bread flour) instant yeast full fat coconut or cashew milk olive oil sea salt

How to Shape Dinner Rolls

After the first rise of the dough use a serrated knife to cut the dough into 12 equal pieces. DO NOT KNEAD. Lightly oil your hands and fold each piece of dough onto itself tucking underneath until a round roll is formed. Place inside the pan you are going to bake it in. Watch the video below for the step by step instructions.

Make Ahead & Freezing the Dough Yes you may freeze the dough balls after the first rise and after shaping them into rolls. Once frozen solid you can store in a plastic bag until ready to bake. Remove from the freezer, place inside a seasoned cast iron baking pan and allow to thaw and rise at room temperature until approximately doubled in size. Bake according to recipe instructions below.

How to Make the Best Vegan Dinner Rolls