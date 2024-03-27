Egg Drop Soup Recipe (2024)

This post may contain Amazon or other affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Jump to Recipe

This simple, yet oh so satisfying,Egg Drop Souprecipe can be made in no time.

As I write this post, I have boxes needing to be purged that beckon me, or rather, mock me. Can you hear them? I can. They are not nice.

A few years ago a friend of mine, Kristen, from Dine and Dish, mentioned reading a book on the art of decluttering, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up. Of course, I wasted no time and ordered it right away. I was able to declutter quite a bit back then, but we moved last year, downsizing, and the decluttering and purging has yet to stop. It’s mind boggling how we have gathered so much stuff.

As you may know, decluttering can be quite overwhelming: The stacks of books and papers and clothes and random things I’m not sure what to do with,the electronic boxes and instructional booklets,the drawer of chargers and tangled cords … all of it. Basically, I’m just overwhelmed with being overwhelmed. Kristen’s recommendation back then was helpful. Even though I don’t believe objects have feelings, the approach to tidying up was inspiring.

This week decluttering is high on the list of things to do. Consolidate a few boxes here, a kitchen cabinet (or five) there … it will all get done, eventually. With all the fun work ahead of me, I’m already thinking of what I can prepare for a quick lunch. Something that will not interrupt my important work that’s also quick, easy and comforting. Something like soup …Egg Drop Soup. Perfect!

Egg Drop Soup is not only quick and easy, but comforting too. And with that mound of clothes growing, I’m thinking I’m going to needa whole lot ofcomfort. I can’t tell you how much I enjoy this simple soup. It’s easy to keep the ingredients for this Egg Drop Soup recipe always stocked up to be able to whip it up for a quick lunch or light dinner.

Sometimes I like to add a bit of sriracha hot sauce to spice things up a bit, because need all the help I can get to tackle those boxes. A little bit of spice may just do the trick. We’ll see. If you don’t hear from me, send in reinforcements armed with trash bags. Over and out.

A few Egg Drop Soup recipes notes:

Many Egg Drop Soup recipes call for using cornstarch to thicken it up. I’ve made it both ways and honestly don’t care for adding it. Less is best in my book. But if you desire a slightly thicker broth, whisk together 1 tablespoon of cornstarch and 2 tablespoons of chicken broth in a small measuring cup or bowl, then slowly stir cornstarch mixture into simmering broth to thicken.

For a spiced up version, add a bit of sriracha hot sauce and/or ground red pepper to taste. I do like it spice-say!

Here are some of myother favoritesoup recipes you may enjoy:

Verde Chicken Soup Recipe

White Bean and Roasted Mushroom Soup

Coconut Chicken Soup Recipe

Egg Drop Soup Recipe

Originally published February 23, 2015.