Egg Drop Soup Recipe (2024)

posted by Amy Johnsonon October 1, 2017 (updated Sep 14, 2021)
This simple, yet oh so satisfying,Egg Drop Souprecipe can be made in no time.
As I write this post, I have boxes needing to be purged that beckon me, or rather, mock me. Can you hear them? I can. They are not nice.
A few years ago a friend of mine, Kristen, from Dine and Dish, mentioned reading a book on the art of decluttering, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up. Of course, I wasted no time and ordered it right away. I was able to declutter quite a bit back then, but we moved last year, downsizing, and the decluttering and purging has yet to stop. It’s mind boggling how we have gathered so much stuff.
As you may know, decluttering can be quite overwhelming: The stacks of books and papers and clothes and random things I’m not sure what to do with,the electronic boxes and instructional booklets,the drawer of chargers and tangled cords … all of it. Basically, I’m just overwhelmed with being overwhelmed. Kristen’s recommendation back then was helpful. Even though I don’t believe objects have feelings, the approach to tidying up was inspiring.
This week decluttering is high on the list of things to do. Consolidate a few boxes here, a kitchen cabinet (or five) there … it will all get done, eventually. With all the fun work ahead of me, I’m already thinking of what I can prepare for a quick lunch. Something that will not interrupt my important work that’s also quick, easy and comforting. Something like soup …Egg Drop Soup. Perfect!
Egg Drop Soup is not only quick and easy, but comforting too. And with that mound of clothes growing, I’m thinking I’m going to needa whole lot ofcomfort. I can’t tell you how much I enjoy this simple soup. It’s easy to keep the ingredients for this Egg Drop Soup recipe always stocked up to be able to whip it up for a quick lunch or light dinner.
Sometimes I like to add a bit of sriracha hot sauce to spice things up a bit, because need all the help I can get to tackle those boxes. A little bit of spice may just do the trick. We’ll see. If you don’t hear from me, send in reinforcements armed with trash bags. Over and out.
A few Egg Drop Soup recipes notes:
- Many Egg Drop Soup recipes call for using cornstarch to thicken it up. I’ve made it both ways and honestly don’t care for adding it. Less is best in my book. But if you desire a slightly thicker broth, whisk together 1 tablespoon of cornstarch and 2 tablespoons of chicken broth in a small measuring cup or bowl, then slowly stir cornstarch mixture into simmering broth to thicken.
- For a spiced up version, add a bit of sriracha hot sauce and/or ground red pepper to taste. I do like it spice-say!
Egg Drop Soup Recipe
Egg Drop Soup
Yield: 4 cups
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 15 minutes
This tasty soup is super satisfying and hard to beat for a quick and inexpensive meal.
Ingredients
- 32 ounces chicken broth
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1/4 cup chopped green onions (about 2 green onions)
- salt and pepper
Instructions
- Add chicken broth, ground ginger and soy sauce to a saucepan; bring to a simmer.
- Slowly stream in beaten eggs while stirring the soup in one direction.
- Add green onions. Salt and pepper to taste.
Notes
If you desire a slightly thicker broth, whisk together 1 tablespoon of cornstarch and 2 tablespoons of chicken broth in a small measuring cup or bowl, then slowly stir cornstarch mixture into simmering broth to thicken.
For a spiced up version, add a bit of sriracha hot sauce or ground red pepper to taste.
Did you make this recipe?
Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Facebook
Originally published February 23, 2015.
originally published on October 1, 2017 (last updated Sep 14, 2021)
100 comments
100 comments on "Egg Drop Soup Recipe"
Elena —Reply
Can I make this without ginger?
Sasha —Reply
I love this soup! I had to tweak mine a bit because I didn’t have ginger or green onions. I only had 28 oz left of chicken broth, so I used that, 1 tsp of soy, 3 large eggs, and 1/8 cup of chives. It’s DELICIOUS. I’ve been craving egg drop soup and was always curious about making it myself. I’m glad I did!
Kathy Davis —Reply
I am just finishing my bowl of your Egg Drop Soup 🙂
I didn’t thicken it………kind of like it soupy…………….
YUMMY…………….will be making this a lot ~
THANK YOU
Christina Church —Reply
First time trying this. The eggs didn’t form the way they were supposed to. What did I do wrong for next time?
Sharon Mooney —
Wondering the same thing! Mine weren’t as chunky as I like!
Christina m lohmeier —Reply
I made the egg drop soup tonight for the first time and it came out great. Thank you so much
Colin —
it was very good and very easy to make definitely putting this in my recipe book .
Amy —Reply
I’ve used the same recipe for egg drop soup for years and just replaced it with this one in my cookbook, after making it twice over the last few months. I like it much better. I think it’s the ginger. I also prefer it without the cornstarch. Thanks!
Amy Johnson —
I’m so happy to hear that you enjoy it, Amy. I love ginger!
Marielaina Perrone DDS —Reply
Awesome recipe!!! Thanks for share.
Handful —Reply
Yummy. I suggest finishing it with a drizzle of toasted sesame oil.
Arpita Patel —Reply
This soup is awesome! Better than the resturant! I did do as others did and added the cornstarch before the eggs. I also added a small sprinkle or garlic powder and a dash of soy sauce. I will make this many more times!
JRey —Reply
So easy, so good! Thanks for sharing!
CJ —Reply
my entire family loves this recipe! I’ve made it with essentially nothing but the soy sauce and the broth before, along with every ingredient combination under the sun, and it literally never goes wrong. You can even severely mess up the measurements and it won’t come out *bad*. I’m a beginner cook and so is pretty much everyone else under my roof, and this is one of the only reliably good meals we’ve had in ages haha.
Highly recommend. Also, if you have inexperienced cooks working with you, can be a good teaching tool to show when water is simmering vs when it isn’t (a thing i have had to learn to not get my eggs all wonky LOL)
Eleanor —Reply
I had no idea that making egg drop soup was so easy and fast. I like mine a little thicker so I added a little corn starch and chicken stock like the recipe suggested. Delicious!
Kayla Curry —Reply
Little salty for my taste with the soy sauce but still delicious. Made another batch without soy sauce and turned out fantastic
Katherine Keagle —Reply
I made this for dinner tonight and it was so much better than what you get from takeout ! Did add a little cornstarch and cut the ginger to half a tsp. I will be adding this recipe to my book. Thank you so much <3
Shannon —Reply
For some reason, when I’m feeling under the weather, egg drop soup is all I want. It also can’t be takeout. I can’t stand takeout. Lacking a few ingredients, which I often am, I made it with what I had on hand. I also made a smaller portion for my seasonal allergy breakfast. I didn’t really measure anything, just kinda used my sniffer to the best of its red and raw ability. Some water, better than bouillon, a squirt of ginger paste, dash of soy, little S and P, then stirred in two beaten eggs. I didn’t have any green onions. I did, however, take your advice on the spice and added a dash of cayenne. Oh how soothing and warming this was. I believe this is the fastest and best to date! Thank you for sharing!
David Polister —Reply
Made it for a side/starter with some left-over takeout Chinese. So we halved it. Didn’t have ginger powder at store but did have fresh ginger so sliced that up and minced it. I overdid the chicken bouillon broth, getting used to the powder and how much per cup. But turned out great. Will do this again. (With less bouillon powder) Maybe a little more ginger. Then since I like spice, will add in the spices that my wife can no longer tolerate.
Stefanie Person —Reply
made this for the first time tonight it came out amazing!! I may omit the ginger next time but that’s a personal preference. I loved the recipie!!
Leave a comment »