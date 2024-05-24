50+ Air Fryer Recipes • The Healthy Kitchen Shop (2024)

You are here: Home / Air Fryer Recipes / 50+ Air Fryer Recipes
Published - Last Modified , by Susan LaBorde 36 Comments
Our list of more than 50 air fryer recipes includes a variety of dishes. If you don’t yet own an air fryer, this gives you an idea about how versatile these appliances can be!
Air Fryer Recipes
Appetizers & Snacks
- Airfried (Homemade) Mozarella Cheese Sticks
- Zucchini Gratin
- Air Fryer Spicy Dill Pickle Fries
- Easy Spring Rolls
- Healthy Vegetable Spring Rolls
- Roasted Almonds and Walnuts
- Sweet Potato Chips
- Air Fryer Party Meatballs
Entrées
- Air Fryer Teriyaki Beef Tips
- Air Fried Steak
- Air Fryer Fried Ravioli
- Air-Fried Buttermilk Chicken
- Air Fried Crumbed Fish
- Air-fried Crispy Roast Pork
- Air-fried Chicken Pie
- Air-Fried Panko-Crusted Fish Nuggets with Dill Mayonnaise
- Air-fried Rosemary Garlic Grilled Prawns
- Air Fryer Grilled Chicken
- Air-fried Tortilla Hawaiian Pizza
- Air-Grilled Honey-Glazed Salmon
- AirFried Spicy Chicken Wings
- Airfried Crispy Cod Steak with Ginger Plum Sauce
- AirFried Tom Yum Chicken Wings
- Airfryer Sesame Seeds Fish Fillet
- Beef Schnitzel
- Air Fryer Chicken Legs
- Crumbed Chicken Tenderloins
- Grilled Salmon with Lemon, Soy Sauce and Brown Sugar
- Herb and Garlic Fish Fingers
- Lemon Rosemary Chicken
- Orange Chicken Wings
- Pita Pizza
- Roast Beef in an Airfryer
- Vegan Pecan Crusted Eggplant
Sides
- Air Fried Okra
- Air Fried Bacon and Corn Pudding
- Air Fried Wedges (Potato)
- Air-fried Button Mushroom Melt
- Air-fried Spinach Frittata
- Curried Sweet Potato Fries
- Grilled Corn with Feta and Lime
- Hasselback Potatoes in Air Fryer
- Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
- The Brussels Sprouts You Will Fight Over
- Twice Air-Fried Potatoes
Breads, Sweets & Desserts
- Air Fryer Blueberry Muffins
- Brownies After Dark
- Air Fried Banana Bread
- Air Fried Banana Fritters
- Air Fried Buttermilk Biscuits
- Air Fryer Apple Dumplings
- AirBaked Almost-Famous Chocolate Cake
- AirBaked Buttery Dinner Rolls
- Airfryer Eggless Apple Crumble Bread Pudding
- Banana Bread Muffins in Air Fryer
- Cheesy Garlic Bread in Air Fryer
- Homemade Croutons
- Lemon Sponge Cake with Meringue Frosting and Candied Lemons
- Pineapple Sticks with Yoghurt Dip
We wrote the book on air fryer cooking – literally!
Cookbooks by Susan LaBorde and Elizabeth Hickman available on Amazon:
The Air Fryer Bible: More Than 200 Healthier Recipes for Your Favorite Foods
The Complete Vegan Air Fryer Cookbook: 150 Plant-Based Recipes for Your Favorite Foods
Air Fryer Recipes from Around the World
Air fryers have been popular in other countries for years, and you’ll find lots of excellent recipes on the web from Australia and Europe. That means some of the measurements may be metric, but don’t let that stop you. It’s well worth the trouble to look up the correct amounts, and your favorite search engine will bring up just about any conversion tool you need. Here are a few to help you do quick conversions on ingredient amounts, and one for temperatures:
Now that Americans are discovering all the many benefits of air fryers, the demand for air fryer recipes keeps growing. Finally, there are a number of very good cookbooks available.
Unfortunately there are also some worthless ones out there. Don’t waste your money! Before you buy, see our guide here.
Still shopping for an air fryer?
See our review of the best selling Philips (or Philips Avance for XL size).
Or view our Air Fryer Comparison Chart for details and reviews on all models.
Comments
Stephanie Tomkins says
Can all these recipes be used in my new air fryer microwave?
Thank You
Stephanie
Reply
Susan says
Hi Stephanie,
I’m sorry but I have no experience with an air fryer microwave. I’m not even sure whether they are for sale yet here in the U.S. All I can suggest is that you refer to the instructions that came with your appliance.
Best,
Susan
Reply
Santa C says
I use my air fryer for most every thing works great . I am a man and it makes everything easy
Reply
Angel says
I love love love my sir fryer. We have 2 one for my 12 year old daughter who’s learning how to cook.
Reply
Diane says
Great idea getting one for your daughter also! I dearly love mine!!
Reply
Rita says
I have a new air fryer. I am also on Weight Watchers. I need recipes that I can make that meets my points requirements.
Can anyone help?
Reply
Roberta says
That exactly what I am researching
Reply
Susan Whitfield says
I love my air fryer and have cooked fries and chicken in it. Getting ready to do more things. I want to use WW points as well.
Reply
BECKY THOMAS says
You can go online in WW and create a recipe from anywhere with the ingredient and instructions. I have recorded all of my favorites there and it will calculate the points automatically per serving. I love it!!!
Reply
Missy says
There is a facebook group. Weight watcher air fryer. Try it. Great recipes and give points.
Reply
Kaye Lehman says
How do I get on this ww facebook page? Thanks lehmankaye@gmail.com
Reply
Tammy Wooten says
I’m looking for a catfish recipe for my nuwave brio fryer
Reply
Pamela Meyer says
How do you figure WW points?
Reply
Pat Pippin says
Go to (link removed – calculator no longer exists) calculators/weightwatchers calculator. Choose the plan you are using
Reply
Susan says
Update: The calculator above no longer exists, so the link has been removed. You can try this calculator, but it clearly states that it is not associated with Weight Watchers.
Hope that’s helpful,
Susan
Reply
Kath says
Hi. I am doing research at the moment on the airfryers available .has anyone got the air fryer advertised on tv in New Zealand if so are they any good
Reply
Susan says
Hi Kath,
I’m in the U.S. so I have no idea which air fryer you mean, but I do have an opinion. :) Generally speaking, I tend to be a little leery of appliances marketed via infomercials on TV. My advice is to find out everything you can BEFORE you buy. Go to the website and read all the fine print. Who is the manufacturer? How long is the warranty? What are the terms of the warranty? Is there a customer service phone number or email address? Is there any way for you to ask the company a question before you buy?
For an example, I know of one appliance that is highly advertised on TV that costs as much as a leading brand but has only a 30 day warranty — plus, the warranty states that if your appliance is defective, you must pay for return shipping and send a check for $20 for a “handling fee”.
I’m just saying, be sure you read all the details before you buy. Hope that helps!
Susan
Reply
ronn says
Just buy one,they area awesome
Reply
Rinda says
What is the best way to take container food out of the basket with out getting burned or spilt?
Reply
Susan says
Hi Rinda,
Good question! Sometimes it is possible to use tongs. It is also possible to fashion a sling out of aluminum foil, but you better make sure it is wide enough else you risk the container tipping and spilling as you try to remove it.
In my opinion, the best way is to bite the bullet and buy one of the pans made specifically for use in air fryers. These pans have a handle that completely solves the problem of lifting the hot container without spilling the contents and/or burning yourself. Personally, I use my baking pan a lot, and to me it is well worth the investment to get the most from your air fryer.
Update: The cost of some accessories has come way down in recent months. You can now get a baking pan at a very reasonable price. I just wrote a new post with all the details. Click here to read about air fryer baking pans and where to get the best price.
Reply
R.m. Marranca says
Use flat tipped prongs
Reply
Susan says
I agree this works sometimes, but it’s not always as easy as it sounds, especially with very liquid contents in a pan.
Reply
Merrelyne says
I have just bought a Healthy Choice 10litre Analogue Air Fryer and I am wondering if the Phillips Air Fryer Recipes can be used in this machine easily? Thanks for these recipes, am hoping I can use them.
Reply
Susan says
Hi Merrelyne,
That brand air fryer is not sold here in the U.S. (to the best of my knowledge), so I can’t address that specifically. However, this question has come up before so I just wrote a short post about it. Here’s the link:
Will All Airfryer Recipes Work In All Airfryers?
Hopefully that info will help clarify for you and others who have this question.
Have fun air frying!
Susan
Reply
Evelyn Sance says
I totally LOVE MY AIRFRYER XL, I had seen it advertised on T. V. and decided to check out Amazon for it. Not only was it cheaper, but it came with a couple pans, and a hardcover recipe book.
I have used mine everyday, since I got it. I have made med-rare steaks, French fries, a roast, biscuits, egg rolls, baked a cake.. The list goes on!!!! It’s quick to get dinner on the table, when my fiance works late. I make frozen appetizers, for snacks, while watching TV. Best appliance, I have ever bought!!!!! Never need to heat my house up in the summer from the oven, and my food is cooked faster. Spray a little can olive oil on the food for crispy browning, and it taste like it was just deep fried, but not the calories!!!! And, no nasty leftover grease, to worry about discarding!!! Love, Love, Love it!!!!
Reply
Kathleen says
I just used mine love it made frys
Reply
Willie Jo says
We recently bought an air frier… Made brats tonight in it.. They turned out perfect!! Can’t wait to try bacon!!
Reply
Waluya Dimas says
We just bought Philips Airfryer a few days ago in Melbourne Australia, So far I had used to cook 430gram Chicken breast on 180*C for 15 menit but still a bit raw, so I put it back for 10 more menit ang the result was prefect. And now I just finished cooking 650 gram 2 pieces go beef rib eye fillet on 200*C and was well done. I guess I have to experiment re time to find out the different time between medium and well Next time I like to try to make potatoes chips from fresh potatoes. From the video I need to put 1 table of oil, but I don’t where I should put the oil.
Reply
Susan says
I dearly love a good steak and was stunned to discover that my Philips will cook a delicious ribeye! That’s included in my cookbook The Air Fryer Bible. I don’t know what video you watched, but the oil goes on the potatoes. You can put your potatoes in a bowl with the oil and stir to coat, or you can simply use a spray bottle to spritz the potatoes with oil.
Hope that helps!
Susan
Reply
Jenn says
It’s great you added conversion links, I always weigh flour. That being said, my daughter got me an air fryer for Christmas and I love it! I’ve been looking up recipes but not finding many straight answers, I’ll have to dive in and try them myself ?? I’m mainly looking for desserts since I know most to every type of main/side dish can be made in air fryers ????
Reply
Susan says
Yes indeed air fryers are versatile, and they turn out excellent baked goods. At the risk of sounding pushy, I can’t resist recommending The Air Fryer Bible as it includes a good section on desserts, plus some things like muffins in the Breakfast section that could also be served as desserts.
Thanks so much for your comment!
Reply
Alex says
Today we made chicken flautas in the air fryer .
It was delicious
Reply
Rachel says
Can I cook perogies in an air fryer? If so how?
Reply
Dolly says
Can anyone tell me where to get the pans to bake in for the air fryers.
Reply
Susan says
Hi! We wrote an entire article about this, and it has links to the products. Please see: Air Fryer Accessories
Reply
Angelia says
Are there keto recipes for air fryer?
Reply
Advertisem*nt
