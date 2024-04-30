50 Farmhouse Thanksgiving Recipes (2024)

15/50 Taste of Home Mashed Potatoes with Cheddar Who doesn’t love fluffy, homemade mashed potatoes? Make them even better with sharp cheddar cheese. To get them really creamy, my mother's secret was to add whipping cream instead of half-and-half. —Darlene Brenden, Salem, Oregon Go to Recipe

16/50 Turkey Biscuit Skillet My mother always made this while I was growing up. Now I make it for my husband and kids. I cut the biscuits into smaller pieces so they will brown nicely on top. I also sometimes add mushrooms to this recipe because my family likes them so much. —Keri Boffeli, Monticello, Iowa Go to Recipe