50 Farmhouse Thanksgiving Recipes (2024)

Home Recipes Meal Types Dinner

50 Farmhouse Thanksgiving Recipes (1)Camille BerryUpdated: Jan. 14, 2022

    Add a cozy farmhouse feel to your Thanksgiving this year. From starters to sweets, here are all the recipes you need for a country kitchen-inspired Thanksgiving.

    1/50

    Cornmeal Pan Rolls

    These delightful golden rolls are always requested at Thanksgiving and Christmas. The recipe is one we’ve enjoyed for years. —Vivian Eccles, Gridley, Kansas

    Go to Recipe

    2/50

    Taste of Home

    Creamy Mushroom-Potato Bake

    The day I first made this, we'd invited a neighbor—a bachelor farmer—over, and I wanted to fix something hearty. It was a hit instantly. These days, our three sons enjoy it as a change from regular mashed potatoes. We've found that it's best served with beef...either with or without gravy. —Kathy Smith, Granger, Indiana

    Go to Recipe

    3/50

    Gingersnap Sweet Potato Praline Pie

    This luscious mix of sweet potatoes, spices and nuts is like serving pecan pie and sweet potato pie together. Bake it and watch everyone devour it. —Emily Hobbs, Ozark, Missouri

    Go to Recipe

    4/50

    Photo: Taste of Home

    Roasted Sage Turkey with Vegetable Gravy

    There’s no prep like home-style when roasting the big bird. Instead of sage stuffing with turkey, fill this bird with fresh sage and thyme sprigs for the same delicious flavors. —Beth Jacobson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    5/50

    Taste of Home

    Apple, Butternut and Sausage Dressing

    I'd heard about using squash in dressing, so I combined four things I love into one dish: apples, butternut squash, bacon and maple sausage! Now, it's one of the most requested dishes during the holidays. —Brenda Crouch, Ansley, Nebraska

    Go to Recipe

    6/50

    I love creating dishes with few ingredients and easy steps, like squash with Brussels sprouts. Maple syrup adds a slight sweetness, and pecans give it a toasty crunch. —Angela LeMoine, Howell, New Jersey

    Go to Recipe

    7/50

    8/50

    Taste of Home

    Apple Cider-Glazed Ham

    When I wanted to try something new with our holiday ham, I created this cider glaze. It's slightly sweet but still has the spicy flavor my family craves. —Rebecca LaWare, Hilton, New York

    Go to Recipe

    9/50

    Browned Butter Apple Pie with Cheddar Crust

    How do you make good old-fashioned apple pie even better? Enhance the crust with shredded cheddar cheese and stir browned butter into the filling. Wonderful! —Kathryn Conrad, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    10/50

    Taste of Home

    Blue-Ribbon Herb Rolls

    These rolls have been a favorite of ours for nearly 25 years. I even baked them in an old wood stove when we lived on a farm. I developed the recipe using several techniques I learned while studying the art of bread making. The recipe won a blue ribbon at our county fair. —Mary Ann Evans, Tarpon Springs, Florida

    Go to Recipe

    11/50

    Country Chuck Roast with Mushroom Gravy

    This tender, savory roast practically melts in your mouth. It looks a bit complex, but the hands-free oven time makes it my go-to company recipe on a cold day. —Mary Kay LaBrie, Clermont, Florida

    Go to Recipe

    12/50

    Turkey Lattice Pie

    With its pretty lattice crust, this cheesy baked dish looks as good as it tastes. It's easy to make, too, since it uses ready-to-go crescent roll dough. —Lorraine Naig, Emmetsburg, Iowa

    13/50

    Taste of Home

    Spicy Applesauce Cake

    This picnic-perfect cake travels and slices very well. With chocolate chips, walnuts and raisins, it's a real crowd pleaser. —Marian Platt, Sequim, Washington

    Go to Recipe

    14/50

    Warm Tasty Greens with Garlic

    My farm box had too many greens, so I had to use them up. This tasty idea uses kale, tomatoes and garlic in a dish that quickly disappears. —Martha Neth, Aurora, Colorado

    Go to Recipe

    15/50

    Taste of Home

    Mashed Potatoes with Cheddar

    Who doesn’t love fluffy, homemade mashed potatoes? Make them even better with sharp cheddar cheese. To get them really creamy, my mother's secret was to add whipping cream instead of half-and-half. —Darlene Brenden, Salem, Oregon

    Go to Recipe

    16/50

    Turkey Biscuit Skillet

    My mother always made this while I was growing up. Now I make it for my husband and kids. I cut the biscuits into smaller pieces so they will brown nicely on top. I also sometimes add mushrooms to this recipe because my family likes them so much. —Keri Boffeli, Monticello, Iowa

    Go to Recipe

    17/50

    Taste of Home

    Fried Sweet Potato Pies

    With my dad being a farmer who grew them, sweet potatoes have graced our table for as long as I can recall. This recipe, however, resulted from an experiment for a church bake sale when we had excess pastry. People couldn't get enough of these pies! —Marilyn Moseley, Toccoa, Georgia

    Go to Recipe

    18/50

    Taste of Home

    My biscuits won the prize for best quick bread at my county fair. One of the judges liked them so much, she asked for the recipe! These buttery, savory biscuits go with just about anything. —Gloria Jarrett, Loveland, Ohio

    Go to Recipe

    19/50

    Cranberry Pecan Upside-Down Cake

    At our house, cranberries are a favorite. I made this dessert for the first time in the 1990s. It started out as a pineapple upside down cake—I just changed a few things around! It keeps and travels well, so it’s perfect for taking to church dinners. And we love to share it with our son and grandchildren. —Doris Heath, Franklin, North Carolina

    Go to Recipe

    20/50

    Taste of Home

    Skillet Hasselback Sweet Potatoes

    Treat your sweet-salty tooth! Sweet potatoes dressed with buttery, herby, garlicky goodness make for a stunning, delicious side dish. —Lauren Knoelke, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    21/50

    Taste of Home

    Butternut Squash Rolls

    With their cheery yellow color and delicious aroma, these appealing buns will brighten your buffet table. Plus, I've found this recipe is a wonderful way to use up squash from the garden. —Bernice Morris, Marshfield, Missouri

    Go to Recipe

    22/50

    Tillie's Ginger Crumb Cake

    This recipe goes back at least as far as my grandmother, who was born in the early 1900s. Our sons and I enjoy eating it in a bowl with milk poured on it—much to the dismay of my husband, who prefers it plain! —Kathy Nienow Clark, Byron, Michigan

    Go to Recipe

    23/50

    Taste of Home

    Roasted Autumn Vegetable Soup

    Roasting sweet potatoes, carrots and parsnips brings out their best features. Blend them, and you have a warm, healthy soup for a cool fall night. —Stephanie Flaming, Woodland, California

    Go to Recipe

    24/50

    Taste of Home

    Deluxe Cornbread Stuffing

    When my husband and I were newlyweds and far from family, we invited friends over for a traditional Thanksgiving feast. I searched for stuffing recipes and combined the best aspects of several to create this one. Everyone liked it, and I still make it for holidays. —Pamela Rickman, Valdosta, Georgia

    Go to Recipe

    25/50

    Cheesy Mashed Potatoes

    Everyone who has tasted these cheesy mashed potatoes asks how to make them. Since this comforting casserole bakes at the same temperature as my chicken bundles, I get it started in the oven and pop in the entree a little later.—Brad Moritz, Limerick, Pennsylvania

    See Also
    Homemade Baked Tortilla Chips Recipe - Evolving Table

    Go to Recipe

    26/50

    In the Pacific Northwest, we make a savory pie with mushrooms and leeks. We prefer chanterelle, but baby portobello or oyster mushrooms will also delight your diners. —Vickie Woods, Salem, Oregon

    Go to Recipe

    27/50

    Super Simple Scalloped Potatoes

    I’ve made many types of scalloped potatoes but I always come back to this rich, creamy and fail-proof recipe. This is a dish where the bottom gets scraped clean. —Kallee Krong-McCreery, Escondido, California

    Go to Recipe

    28/50

    Taste of Home

    Skillet Sausage Stuffing

    To make this sausage stuffing, I dressed up a package of stuffing mix with pork sausage, mushrooms, celery and onion. It impressed my in-laws at a family gathering and has since become a popular side dish with my husband and children. —Jennifer Lynn Cullen, Taylor, Michigan

    Go to Recipe

    29/50

    Taste of Home

    Herbed Pork Roast with Gravy

    The classic mix of herbs topping this roast add a flavor to the pork that my husband just loves. It’s his favorite dish! —Jean Harris, Central Point, Oregon

    Go to Recipe

    30/50

    Roasted Honey Sweet Potatoes

    Cinnamon and honey bring out the natural earthy sweetness of sweet potatoes in this simple, elegant side dish. —Laura Mifsud, Northville, Michigan

    Go to Recipe

    31/50

    Roast Chicken with Vegetables

    Love a moist and tender chicken but not the mess of actually roasting one? Use an oven cooking bag to keep a chicken and veggies easily under control. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Go to Recipe

    32/50

    33/50

    Bourbon-Glazed Ham

    Smoky and sweet flavors come through in every bite of this Kentucky-style ham. Since I found this recipe, it’s the only ham I make. —Sue Schiller, Tomahawk, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    34/50

    Taste of Home

    Turkey Bundles

    This recipe is definitely a must-try, and all you do is bundle up creamy turkey filling in crescent dough. I usually double the recipe so I have extra for lunch the next day. —Lydia Garrod, Tacoma, Washington

    Go to Recipe

    35/50

    36/50

    I also call this "my grandson's mac and cheese." Zachary has been to Iraq and Afghanistan with both the Marines and Navy, and I've been privileged to make his favorite casserole for him for over 20 years. —Alice Beardsell, Osprey, Florida

    Go to Recipe

    37/50

    Taste of Home

    Apple Cider Chicken 'n' Dumplings

    I came up with this recipe one fall when I had an abundance of apple cider. Adding some to a down-home classic was a delectable decision. —Margaret Sumner-Wichmann, Questa, New Mexico

    Go to Recipe

    38/50

    Taste of Home

    Farmhouse Pork and Apple Pie

    I've always loved pork and apples together, and this recipe combines them nicely to create a comforting main dish. It calls for a bit of preparation, but my family and I agree the wonderful flavor is well worth the effort. —Suzanne Strocsher, Bothell, Washington

    Go to Recipe

    39/50

    Taste of Home

    Potato Stuffing Casserole

    I adapted this recipe from a Pennsylvania Dutch cookbook, and it's indicative of the fine German cooking found in this area. If you're looking for an alternative to mashed potatoes, try this dish. —Elsa Kerschner, Kunkletown, Pennsylvania

    Go to Recipe

    40/50

    Potato Pan Rolls

    My family loves these rolls and requests them often. They don't take long to make because you use quick-rise yeast. —Connie Storckman, Evanston, Wyoming

    Go to Recipe

    41/50

    Herb Buttermilk Dinner Rolls

    When I couldn't find a recipe for dinner rolls, I created my own using a variety of herbs for extra flavor. —Sue Friesen, Thorold, Ontario

    Go to Recipe

    42/50

    Taste of Home

    Homemade Pear Pie

    I entered this pie in a local baking contest and ended up winning! Bartlett pears hold up well when baked, adding a nice layer of texture. —Darlene Jacobson, Waterford, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    43/50

    Taste of Home

    Turkey Biscuit Stew

    This chunky stew makes a hearty supper, especially in the fall and winter. It'salso a great way to use extra turkey during the holidays. —Lori Schlecht, Wimbledon, North Dakota

    Go to Recipe

    44/50

    Taste of Home

    Plum Crisp with Crunchy Oat Topping

    Made with fresh plums and a crunchy oat topping, this crisp is a lighter alternative to classic fruit pie. It goes over well with the women in my church group.—Deidre Kobel, Boulder, Colorado

    Go to Recipe

    45/50

    Skillet Herb Bread

    We had a lot of family get-togethers while I was growing up. My grandmother, aunts and mom were all good cooks, and each had her own specialty when it came to bread. Mom's was my favorite—she created this recipe more than 40 years ago. The flavors call to mind the taste of cornbread stuffing! —Shirley Smith, Yorba Linda, California

    Go to Recipe

    46/50

    Taste of Home

    Aunt Margaret's Sweet Potato Casserole

    My great-aunt made an incredible sweet potato casserole for our holiday dinners. I’ve lightened it up a bit, but we love it just the same. —Beth Britton, Fairlawn, Ohio

    Go to Recipe

    47/50

    Taste of Home

    Cinnamon Apple Tart

    I got the idea for this delicious fall dessert from a lovely Italian woman who’s also a fabulous cook. It’s so simple to make—and cleanup is just as easy! —Stacie Blemings, Heath, Texas

    Go to Recipe

    48/50

    Taste of Home

    Pecan-Cornbread Dressing

    Plenty of pecans and bacon give this stuffing a unique flavor, while using a packaged mix cuts down on the preparation time. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Go to Recipe

    49/50

    Taste of Home

    Spiced Sweet Potato Soup

    This Thanksgiving serve your spuds as soup. It makes a unique first course, and guests will love the creamy texture and flavors of ginger, cinnamon and curry. —Lisa Speer, Palm Beach, Florida

    Go to Recipe

    50/50

    Triple Cranberry Sauce

    Cranberry fans will ask for this sauce again and again. It's loaded with their favorite fruit—in fresh, dried and juice form. Orange and allspice make it awesome. —Arlene Smulski, Lyons, Illinois

    Go to Recipe

    Originally Published: October 11, 2019

    50 Farmhouse Thanksgiving Recipes (49)

    Camille Berry

    With nearly a decade of freelancing under her belt (six with Taste of Home), Camille regularly taps into her background to write about about all things food and drink. Part of the third generation in a family of restaurateurs, Camille was born with a passion for cooking and food. She embarked on a career in hospitality where she excelled as a sommelier and wine director. This hospitality experience has given her a wealth of first-hand knowledge about how to pair all manner of drinks with food—plus some serious kitchen skills. These days, she's hung up her wine key in favor of a keyboard and covers all aspects of food and drink.

    50 Farmhouse Thanksgiving Recipes (2024)
    Top Articles
    Crispy Greek Lamb Meatballs recipe (Keftedes Arni)
    Turtle Fudge - a foolproof "Oh So Easy" recipe using simple ingredients!
    Randall Brothers, LLC on LinkedIn: Randall Brothers, an established name in lumber and building materials…
    Randall Brothers | Product Catalogs
    Latest Posts
    KFC Famous Bowl Recipe
    Butterscotch Squares copycat recipe
    Article information

    Author: Eusebia Nader

    Last Updated:

    Views: 5904

    Rating: 5 / 5 (60 voted)

    Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Eusebia Nader

    Birthday: 1994-11-11

    Address: Apt. 721 977 Ebert Meadows, Jereville, GA 73618-6603

    Phone: +2316203969400

    Job: International Farming Consultant

    Hobby: Reading, Photography, Shooting, Singing, Magic, Kayaking, Mushroom hunting

    Introduction: My name is Eusebia Nader, I am a encouraging, brainy, lively, nice, famous, healthy, clever person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.