EASY Belgian Waffles Recipe - Lauren's Latest (2024)

Belgian Wafflesare such a classic weekend breakfast loved by all. I know it may sound intimidating, but I have perfected this recipe to be so easy that ANYONE can make them. I mean, thisismy most popular breakfast recipe for a reason! Made with ingredients you already have in your pantry, these waffles are the ultimate weekend morning recipe, and so special for Mother’s Day or Christmas morning. Delicious withOven Bacon, myCinnamon Roll SyrupandFuneral Potatoes.

Belgian Waffles make for a perfect weekend breakfast!

So, you’re looking for a show-stopping weekend or special occasion breakfast that will impress your family and guests? I submit that there is nothing better than a warm, homemade Belgian waffle. Not only does this recipe come together in a flash, it’s whisked together in one bowl, making cleanup a breeze! Cooked up in a hot and buttered Belgian Waffle maker and then topped with berries, more butter and maple syrup. Pure heaven!

This particular Belgian Waffle recipe will yield thick, buttery, delicious, slightly sweet waffles. If you don’t have a waffle iron, try myfluffy pancake recipe! Also delicious with that homemade syrup linked above.

Belgian Waffle Ingredients

All-purpose flour

Granulated Sugar

Baking Powder

Baking Soda

Salt

Milk

Butter (or oil)

Vanilla Extract

Eggs

What Makes Belgian Waffles Different?

Belgian Waffles have thick pockets and a light fluffy texture, achieved by whipping your egg whites separately (see recipe card). However, the authentic way to make Belgian Waffles is to use a yeasted dough, These days this has been substituted with the use of baking powder.

How to Make Belgian Waffles

As long as you have a waffle iron and a little time on your hands, this recipe couldn’t be simpler. Simply make your batter and then fry them up.

1. Make the Belgian Waffle Batter

In a mixing bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt together. Create a well in the center and add remaining wet ingredients: milk, eggs, melted butter and vanilla. Whisk just until batter has formed and then stop. Try to not overmix.

How to Fix Waffle Batter that’s too Thick or Thin

Once you whisk the batter together check the thickness or viscosity. If it’s too thick, add in a splash of milk. If it’s too thin, add in a sprinkle of flour. You want a pourable batter that will hold its shape for a second before falling back into the rest of the batter. Think white school glue thickness. If your batter is too thick, you’ll get a dense waffle, so be careful of that.

2. Preheat Waffle Iron + Fry the Waffles

Plug in your Belgian Waffle Iron to preheat. (A classic Belgian Waffle Iron is round with deep grooves. But of course this batter will work in ANY waffle iron.)

Brush both sides of the hot iron with melted butter and pour in your batter. Cook waffles according to the recommended cook times for your particular iron.

3. Serve + Enjoy!

I love a warm waffle with with lots of delicious toppings like: fruit (raspberries are my favorite), whipped cream, powdered sugar, maple syrup, butter, ya know, the good stuff.

Belgian Waffles Recipe Storage

How to Keep Belgian Waffles Warm

Once you pull each waffle from the iron, the best way to keep these warm is placing them into a 200 degree oven for up to 30 minutes before serving. Place your cooked waffles into the warm oven on a baking sheet lined with racks to keep the warm air circulating around them, keeping your waffle edges crisp.

How to Freeze Belgian Waffles

Freezing is the best way to store these when making over a week in advance. Simply place the cooked waffles into large ziploc bags, being sure to remove as much air as possible without flattening the waffles. Store in the freezer for up to two months.

How to Reheat Frozen Waffles

Pull one waffle out and pop into the toaster on the waffle setting. If your waffle won’t fit into your toaster, microwave until warm. To get the toasty edges, brush with a little melted butter and then place under the broiler for 30 seconds per side OR until the waffle is as crispy as you’d like. Will taste as good as a fresh waffle every time!

In case you’re making a full on breakfast spread, be sure to check out these other sweet recipes!

Waffles Recipe FAQs

Do you need to whip egg whites for Belgian waffles? Very good question! Traditional Waffle recipes, especially the Belgian Waffle Recipes, call for separating the eggs and whipping the whites separately, then folding them back into the finished batter. This supposedly creates a fluffier, lighter waffle.

While I can appreciate why this is the traditional way, I have never noticed that big of a difference in the finished product between waffles with whipped egg whites and waffles without whipped egg whites. The most important thing you can do is make sure your waffle batter isn’t too thick so the baking powder and baking soda can work their magic and create a light waffle.

If you’d like to make this the traditional way, I have directions listed in the recipe card below for whipping the egg whites. Can you use a regular waffle maker for Belgian waffles? Yes, you can use a regular waffle maker for Belgian waffles, but the results may not be exactly the same as those from a Belgian waffle maker that has deeper grids to create the characteristic thickness and larger pockets. Why are my Belgian waffles not crispy? The consistency of the batter is crucial. If the batter is too thin, it may result in a softer texture. Ensure that you follow the recipe instructions carefully to achieve the right balance of ingredients. To enhance the crispiness of Belgian waffles, preheat the waffle iron thoroughly and serve the waffles immediately for the best texture. Do you spray waffle iron before making waffles? It is recommended to brush the waffle iron with melted butter or spray with non-stick cooking spray after preheated and before pouring in the batter.

