Perfect Gordon Ramsay Beef Stew Recipe - TheFoodXP (2024)

Just like Gordon Ramsay adds flavor toany of his recipes, this beef stew is not your regular beef stew. It is made with beef, vegetables, herbs, and ale. At the same time, the mustard dumplings make a fulfilling addition.

Heat oil in a casserole and cook beef in it to make Gordon Ramsay beef stew. Then, add vegetables, herbs, ale, puree, and stock to it. Cover it and cook for 2 ½ hours in the oven.

Mix flour, suet, salt, pepper, and water in a bowl to make a dough. Make small balls from this dough. Add these dumplings to the stew and cook the stew for another 25 minutes.

Beef stew is often made from the ends of different cuts of beef. If your beef is not tender after 60 minutes, cover and allow to simmer an additional 15 to 20 minutes or until tender.

It is only a snippet of the recipe. Find the complete recipe below.

Can I Make Beef Stew In A Crockpot Or Slow Cooker?

So many of you love the convenience of using a crockpot or slow cooker. Who wouldn’t? Set everything up, go to work, run some errands, take your kids to their activities, and come back to dinner ready to serve!

There is a quick method of using a crockpot to make this hearty beef stew and another more flavorful method.

Quick Method:

Turn on the crockpot or slow cooker.

Add the beef, veggies, broth, spices, and ingredients together at once.

Please give it a nice mix.

If cooking on low flame, you will need 9 to 10 hours, medium 7-8 hours, and high 6-7 hours.

To thicken the stew, 30 minutes before serving, remove about 1/2 cup of the liquid/sauce and mix it with 2 teaspoons to 1 tablespoon of cornstarch. Pour it back in and allow it to cook and thicken up. Remove bay leaf, serve and enjoy.

How To Thicken Beef Stew?

Beef stew will thicken a bit naturally, thanks to the dredging of the beef, but I always like to thicken it a little bit more.

Stew can be thickened by giving the vegetables a quick mash, or you can use either flour or cornstarch. My preferred method for thickening beef stew (used in this beef stew recipe) is cornstarch slurry.

A slurry is super easy to make! Combine equal parts of cornstarch and water and stir. I told you it was easy! Pour this mixture a bit at a time into the bubbling stew to thicken until you reach desired consistency.

Once your stew is thickened, allow it to boil for a minute to ensure you cook out any starchy flavor. If left to sit before adding to the stew, a slurry will settle within a few minutes, so be sure to stir it before adding it.

What Are The Tips To Make The Best Dumplings For The Stew?

Remember that the batter will be lumpy, so don’t over-mix it to get a smooth consistency, else the dumplings might become tough and not rise as much.

The dumplings expand and get larger as they cook, so a heaping dinner spoon of batter creates six large dumplings. Spoon a little smaller than you might for a drop cookie, and you’ll get eight or more dumplings.

What Equipment Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Beef Stew?

Oven – Cook your stew in the oven for about 2 and a half hours. Then, take it out and put the dumplings in it. Then, cook your stew in the oven for another half an hour.

Cook your stew in the oven for about 2 and a half hours. Then, take it out and put the dumplings in it. Then, cook your stew in the oven for another half an hour. Large Oven-Safe Casserole – Make your stew in a large casserole. It should be oven safe so that you can place it directly in the oven.

Make your stew in a large casserole. It should be oven safe so that you can place it directly in the oven. Large Bowl – Make the dumpling dough in a large bowl.

Make the dumpling dough in a large bowl. Wooden Spatula – Use the wooden spatula to stir the stew.

How Much Time Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Beef Stew?

Preparation Time Cooking Time Total Time 15 Minutes 3 Hours 30 Minutes 3 Hours 45 Minutes

What Ingredients Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Beef Stew?

For The Stew

Beef Chunks – Season your beef chunks with salt and pepper, then dust them with flour. After that, brown your beef chunks to make a delicious and flavorful stew.

Season your beef chunks with salt and pepper, then dust them with flour. After that, brown your beef chunks to make a delicious and flavorful stew. Ale – Add the ale to deglaze and scrape the casserole. It also adds depth to the stew.

Add the ale to deglaze and scrape the casserole. It also adds depth to the stew. Beef Stock – Add beef stock to make the stew smooth and flavorful.

Add beef stock to make the stew smooth and flavorful. Tomato Puree – Tomato puree adds a fresh, sweet, tangy flavor to the stew.

Tomato puree adds a fresh, sweet, tangy flavor to the stew. Olive Oil – Cook your beef in olive oil until it becomes brown.

Cook your beef in olive oil until it becomes brown. Carrots – Cook sliced carrots until tender to give the stew a slightly sweet flavor with bitter notes.

– Cook sliced carrots until tender to give the stew a slightly sweet flavor with bitter notes. Baby Shallots – Add sliced shallots to give a delicate and sweet flavor with a hint of sharpness.

– Add sliced shallots to give a delicate and sweet flavor with a hint of sharpness. Garlic – Sauté garlic in a pan to add mild sweetness to the stew.

– Sauté garlic in a pan to add mild sweetness to the stew. Plain Flour – The flour is used for dusting the beef.

The flour is used for dusting the beef. Thyme – Cook thyme leaves while making the stew for a minty and slightly lemony flavor.

– Cook thyme leaves while making the stew for a minty and slightly lemony flavor. Bay Leaves – Add an earthy and spicy taste to the stew with these vegetables and herbs.

Add an earthy and spicy taste to the stew with these vegetables and herbs. Salt – Season the stew with salt to enhance the flavor of the beef.

– Season the stew with salt to enhance the flavor of the beef. Ground Black Pepper – Season your stew and dumplings with pepper.

For The Mustard Dumplings

Flour – Dumpling flour isideal for making stretchy doughs for mustard dumplings.

– Dumpling flour isideal for making stretchy doughs for mustard dumplings. Suet – Suet is a type of saturated fat that is usedto add moisture to sweet and savory dumplings, giving a crumbly texture.

– Suet is a type of saturated fat that is usedto add moisture to sweet and savory dumplings, giving a crumbly texture. Mustard – Make the dumpling dough by mixing flour with some warm water, suet, and mustard.

Steps To Make Gordon Ramsay Beef Stew

1. Flavors In The Casserole

Preheat the oven to 150℃. Season the beef with salt and pepper and then dust it with flour.

In a large casserole, heat oil over medium heat. Cook the beef in it until the beef turns brown.

Then, add carrots, shallots, garlic, thyme, and bay leaves to it. This will add an earthy and spicy flavor and aroma to your stew.

2. Ale To Deglaze

Add some ale to the casserole, deglaze and scrape it off. The ale will also add bittersweet notes to the stew and also add depth to it.

Then, add the puree and the stock to it. Stir it for 2 to 3 minutes so that everything combines.

When everything is in the casserole, cover it with a lid and place the casserole in the oven. Cook it for about 2 and a half hours.

3. It’s Dumpling Time!

Meanwhile, mix flour, suet, salt, pepper, and mustard in a bowl. Add warm water to it and mix to make a dough.

Make small balls from this dough to make your pretty dumplings. Take the stew out of the oven and increase the temperature of the oven to 180℃. This will help you cook the dumplings.

Place the dumplings in the stew and cover them with the lid. Cook it in the oven for 25 minutes more until your dumplings are cooked and soaked in the stew. Your beef stew with mustard dumplings is ready. Enjoy this delicious meal!

Nutritional Information

Calories 366 kcal Fat 13 g Saturated Fat 4.9 g Sodium 1100 mg Carbohydrates 46 g Fiber 5 g Sugar 8 g Protein 19 g

How Will Gordon Ramsay Beef Stew Look And Taste Like?

Gordon Ramsay beef stew is a delicious beef and ale stew with mustard dumplings. The stew has a strong flavor and aroma. The vegetables and spices add an earthy, warm, and herby taste to the stew.

The beef is tender and juicy. The dumplings also absorb the flavors of the stew and have a strong mustard taste of their own.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can you freeze Gordon Ramsay beef stew? Yes, you can absolutely freeze beef stew! I like to freeze it in freezer bags in single servings portions so I can take one portion out for lunches (or four out for dinner)! Defrost overnight in the refrigerator or you can defrost in the microwave (time will vary based on portion size) stirring occasionally. What to serve with beef stew? Beef stew is super perfect on it’s own; it is a complete meal!

We usually serve it with a bread, biscuit or evenGarlic Crescent Rollsto sop up any broth! I also love serving it withmashed potatoesin the bottom of the bowl! Even just some crushed crackers or saltines are all you really need. What kind of beef do you need for beef stew? You can use any beef for this recipe, but it is best to use a cut with fat content, so it doesn’t dry out during cooking. Good choices include chuck roast, short ribs, or even brisket. Can I make Gordon Ramsay beef stew in a slow cooker? Yes, you can make this dish in a slow cooker. Just brown the beef and vegetables as directed, then add everything to the slow cooker and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 3-4 hours.

Conclusion

This is all you need to know about Gordon Ramsay beef stew. Try to make this at home and tell me in the comments how well you liked it. See you with another recipe.