Lemon Biscotti - Easy Biscotti Recipe OwlbBaking.com (2024)

This easy, Italian Lemon Biscotti recipe is delicately sweet, has a light outer crunch and great flavor! Biscotti are so easy to make at home. This cookie is made with real lemons giving it a bright sweetness that cannot be replicated with extracts.

*this post was updated on 4/5/20, the recipe is the same!*

Italian Biscotti are one of my favorite cookies to make! I literally make them all the time using all kinds of flavors, but lemon might be my favorite. This recipe requires just one bowl and one tray which means they are super quick to pull together.

Biscotti are a rustic, no fuss, everyday cookie

I love the homemade look of these cookies. You can make them big, make them small, they're always beautiful! Most importantly, it's completely acceptable to snack on these cookies from morning til night. Biscotti with your morning coffee, biscotti midday, biscotti with your evening tea...my house is stocked with biscotti all the time.

The best lemon biscotti recipe

Since we're now well into the spring season, I thought lemon would pair nicely with this buttery cookie. I added a ton of fresh zest to the dough and in one version, I used the lemon juice to make a quick glaze for the top. In an effort to keep the lemon essences completely pure, I decided to not use an extract. The result was a soft, sweet lemon flavor in the cookie and a pop of tart glaze on top.

For biscotti, nothing beats homemade

There are some cookies that I don't mind buying but biscotti are NOT one of them. I've found that the cookies at the store (and even at most bakeries...) are flavorless and are usually so rock-hard that they break your teeth.

I realize that traditional Italian biscotti are meant for dunking in coffee or tea, but I don't understand why it has to be baked to a completely dry, dusty texture. Whether it's technically supposed to be that way or not, I hate a hard, crunchy cookie.

The great thing about this recipe is that you can bake these on the softer side or more crisp. All you need to do is adjust the baking time for the second bake.

If you want softer cookies, bake no more than 10 minutes on each side.

If you want medium-crunch cookies, bake no more than 15 minutes on each side.

For crisp cookies, bake 20 minutes on each side.

This is an easy cookie

As I mentioned, biscotti are SO easy to make! Here are the essential steps:

Mix the dough and form in big fat log. Begin to shape the dough and carefully stretch it longer and thinner. I usually go the whole length of the tray and push it down until it's about ½ inch thick. You can create two smaller logs for smaller biscotti if you want to. Bake it off until golden brown on the edges. Allow to cool for about 10 minutes; slice into diagonal pieces (about 1 inch in width each). Lay the pieces on the tray with the side facing up, bake off again. When they're done, drizzle with icing!

Lemon Biscotti
Total Time: 60 minutes

Yield: 12 cookies 1 x Ingredients Units Scale For the Biscotti 4 tablespoons butter (softened at room temp; salted or unsalted can be used)

butter (softened at room temp; salted or unsalted can be used) ¾ cup granulated sugar

granulated sugar 3 eggs

eggs Zest of 2 lemons

lemons 2 cups all purpose flour (plus more for shaping the dough)

all purpose flour (plus more for shaping the dough) ⅛ tsp salt (if you're sensitive to salt, you may want to omit this if using salted butter)

salt (if you're sensitive to salt, you may want to omit this if using salted butter) 1 teaspoon baking powder For the Glaze (optional) 1 cup powdered sugar

powdered sugar Juice of 1 lemon Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions For the Biscotti Preheat the oven to 350°F. Prep one cookie tray with parchment. In a medium bowl, combine the butter and sugar. Mix until light and fluffy using a hand mixer. Add the lemon zest and mix until fully incorporated. Add the eggs and mix for about 1 minute. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl. Add the flour, salt and baking powder. Gently mix the dry ingredients on low speed until incorporated. Stop mixing once all of the flour is absorbed. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl. Once the mixture comes together, sprinkle a dusting of flour onto the cookie tray that is lined with parchment. Carefully dump out the bowl onto the tray and gently form the dough into a log. The dough will be sticky and soft, so add more flour to your surface and your hands as needed to form the shape. Once your log is ready (it should be about the length of the tray), press down so that the dough log is about ½ inch thick. Bake for about 30 minutes until puffed up, light golden brown and firm. Once the cookie log is done baking, remove from the oven and set aside. Drop the oven temp to 300°F. Allow to cool for 10 minutes on the tray. Once the cookie log is done resting, use a serrated knife to slice the log into about 1 inch cookies, on a diagonal. Place the cookies on their flat sides and place back into the oven for 10 minutes* (or more time if desired, SEE NOTES). After the cookies are done baking on the one side, flip them over again and bake the other sides for 10 minutes (or more time if desired, SEE NOTES). After the last bake, remove the cookies from the oven and allow to cool on the tray. For the Glaze (optional) In a small bowl, combine the lemon juice and powdered sugar. Drizzle the glaze over the tops of the biscotti. Allow the glaze to dry. Notes Recipe by Owlbbaking.com *The great thing about this recipe is that you can bake these on the softer side or more crisp. All you need to do is adjust the baking time for the second bake. If you want softer cookies, bake no more than 10 minutes on each side.

If you want medium-crunch cookies, bake no more than 15 minutes on each side.

For crisp cookies, bake 20 minutes on each side. Author: Liz at Owlbbaking.com

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Category: Cookies

Cuisine: Italian Keywords: Lemon Biscotti