50 of Grandma's Best Squash Recipes (2024)

Caroline Stanko
Updated: Nov. 16, 2023
Make the most of fall's harvest with the best squash recipes around. From butternut to acorn, hubbard to fresh pumpkin, these recipes are just like the ones grandma used to make.
Honey-Squash Dinner Rolls
Puffy dinner rolls take on rich color when you add squash to the dough. Any squash variety works—I’ve even used cooked carrots. —Marcia Whitney, Gainesville, Florida
Spiced Squash and Fruit Crumble
This sweet and savory dish is a perfect side for cold weather and would be amazing with any meal. It is versatile and perfect for potlucks or family dinners. —Joan Hallford, North Richland Hills, Texas
Spaghetti Squash Boats
With a bounty of fresh ingredients, this recipe makes a fun summer dish.
Spaghetti squash has an interesting texture that’s delightfully different.
—Vickey Lorenger, Detroit, Michigan
Butternut Squash Doughnuts
My mother and I used to make several batches of these butternut squash doughnuts at a time. They’re not only different, they’re delicious, too! —Elizabeth Leighton, Lincoln, Maine
Pressure-Cooker Southwestern Pork and Squash Soup
I adapted a pork and squash stew recipe using tomatoes and southwestern-style seasonings. My husband and sons loved it, and the leftovers were even better the next day! Try it with fresh corn muffins. —Molly Andersen, Portland, Oregon
Whenever I see butternut squash at the supermarket, I buy one. It’s amazing tossed with earthy quinoa, Italian spices and crunchy pine nuts. And don’t get me started on the browned butter! Yum. —Carly Taylor, Libertyville, Illinois
Savory Winter Squash Pie
Instead of using frozen winter squash, you can roast butternut or acorn squash until tender and then mash it before getting started on this recipe. The bacon roses are a fun garnish, but this winter squash pie can easily be made without them. —Erica Sinclair, Hamilton, Ontario
Butternut Squash and Sausage Soup
Soup comforts the soul and this creamy, healthy soup does nothing short of that. This makes a large pot and I love sharing it with others. —Jerilyn Korver, Altoona, Iowa
Pressure-Cooker Butternut Rice Pudding
This tasty rice pudding blends all our favorite flavors of fall into one comforting dessert. The ease of the pressure cooker allows you to limit your dishes and cuts cooking time. If preferred, raisins can be substituted for the dried cranberries. —Gretchen Monahan, Palmyra, Pennsylvania
Acorn Squash with Leftover Stuffing
Our Test Kitchen offer up this unique way to present leftover stuffing. Serve this squash as a hearty side dish or as a meatless entree. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Squash Custard Pie
Acorn squash has been a favorite of mine since I was little and my mother baked it with sugar and cinnamon. This particular pie was something I improvised. We love pumpkin pie, but had fresh squash in excess. So I came up with this new variation! It's good to take to potlucks, to pie or cake walks at school, or to serve as a different dessert for Thanksgiving or Christmas. —Mary Kelly, Hopland, California
Golden Butternut Squash Tart
Roasted Fall Vegetables
I love serving this tender veggie side dish as part of a comforting dinner on a chilly night. The cayenne pepper lends zippy flavor that's not overpowering. —Juli Meyers, Hinesville, Georgia
Sausage, Kale and Squash Bread Pudding
Who said bread pudding has to be for dessert? I love to serve this for brunch or dinner when I want something hearty and a little unusual. —Lauren Knoelke, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Butternut Squash Soup with Cinnamon
The golden color, smooth and creamy texture, and wonderful taste of this soup make it welcome on a chilly fall day. It has a slightly tangy flavor from the cream cheese, and the cinnamon really comes through. —Jackie Campbell, Stanhope, New Jersey
Hasselback Butternut Squash
Squash makes the perfect holiday side dish, especially when it's Hasselback butternut squash! The thin slits cut into each half allow the butter, maple syrup, brown sugar and ground chipotle mixture to get in every single nook and cranny. This is one side that everyone at your holiday table will be excited to gobble up! —Colleen Delawder, Herndon, Virginia
Maple Winter Squash Casserole
This scrumptious casserole combines pumpkin and two other kinds of squash in a creamy, savory mix. The recipe would also work with other squash combos, or just one type instead of three. Have fun with it—you really can’t go wrong! —Joanne Iovino, Kings Park, New York
Apple, Butternut and Sausage Dressing
I'd heard about using squash in dressing, so I combined four things I love into one dish: apples, butternut squash, bacon and maple sausage! Now, it's one of the most requested dishes during the holidays. —Brenda Crouch, Ansley, Nebraska
Quinoa-Stuffed Squash Boats
My colorful “boats” with quinoa, garbanzo beans and pumpkin seeds use delicata squash, a winter squash with edible skin that’s cream-colored with green stripes. In a pinch, acorn squash will do—but don't eat the skin! —Lauren Knoelke, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Lemon-Roasted Squash with Tarragon
Roasting really brings out the flavor of butternut squash and zucchini. I drizzle them with lemon juice, oil, garlic and seasonings, then pop them in the oven. —Carrie Farias, Oak Ridge, New Jersey
Slow-Cooker Butternut Squash Soup
Much of the work for this soup can be done in advance, and it keeps all day in the slow cooker. The recipe can easily be doubled if you’re feeding a crowd. Once you’ve tried it, try mixing it up—add sage or savory with the thyme, or replace the thyme with nutmeg. For a vegan version, replace the chicken broth with vegetable broth. —Jennifer Machado, Alta, California
Spiced Acorn Squash
Working full time, I found I didn't always have time to cook the meals my family loved, so I re-created many of those dishes in the slow cooker. This treatment for squash is one of our favorites. —Carol Greco, Centereach, New York
Persimmon Squash Pie
I created this recipe for our local persimmon festival, using homegrown squash. I like to make two pies, with toffee bits and pecans for garnish. —Betty Milligan, Bedford, Indiana
Vegetable Lentil Soup
Here’s a healthy slow-cooker soup that's ideal for vegetarians and those watching their weight. Butternut squash and lentils make it hearty, while herbs and other veggies round out the flavor. —Mark Morgan, Waterford, Wisconsin
Candied Acorn Squash Slices
This acorn squash recipe was passed down to me from my grandma, who always served it at Thanksgiving. Now I make it whenever I'm feeling nostalgic. —Rita Addicks, Weimar, Texas
I love creating dishes with few ingredients and easy steps, like squash with Brussels sprouts. Maple syrup adds a slight sweetness, and pecans give it a toasty crunch. —Angela LeMoine, Howell, New Jersey
Wild Rice and Squash Pilaf
This pilaf is fantastic with fish or poultry and especially compatible with turkey. Since it's so colorful, I like to think it makes my turkey dressed for the holidays. —Erica Ollmann, San Diego, California
Butternut Squash Butter
Looking for a tasty way to use up those pumpkins and have a wonderful gift during the holidays? My pumpkin butter is delicious on biscuits or homemade bread, and also makes a tempting filling for miniature tart shells. —Wanda Richardson, Somers, Montana
Butternut Squash with Maple Syrup
I love this roasted butternut squash because it’s marvelous served hot or cold and it's loaded with flavor from garlic, ginger and leeks. —Marie Willette, Bellows Falls, Vermont
Butternut Squash Dinner Rolls
These wholesome rolls are a pleasant addition to any entree. I get so many requests for them at holiday time. I make about 100 dozen in December! —Ula Kessler, Liberty Center, Ohio
Maple-Glazed Acorn Squash
With a maple syrup and brown sugar glaze, this squash becomes pleasantly sweet. This is comfort food—easy to prepare and a tasty pairing with a pork entree. —Nancy Mueller, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin
Fresh Pumpkin Soup
This appealing soup harvests the fall flavors of just-picked pumpkins and tart apples and is sure to warm you up on a crisp autumn day. I top the creamy puree with a sprinkling of toasted pumpkin seeds. —Jane Shapton, Irvine, California
Butternut Squash Apple Bake
Even those who aren't fans of squash enjoy this side dish. Sweet slices of butternut squash are topped with apples covered in a cinnamon-sugar glaze for a quick and easy dinner accompaniment. —Ellie Klopping, Toledo, Ohio
Quick Golden Squash Soup
This delectable soup feels like fall! Its golden color and rich, satisfying flavor have made it a favorite of mine—which is really amazing because I was convinced I didn't like squash until I tried this recipe. —Becky Ruff, Monona, Iowa
Seeded Butternut Squash Braid
Crunchy, green hulled pumpkin seeds (better known as pepitas) add a slightly nutty taste to this rich and moist bread. Because of their high oil content, pepitas can spoil quickly. Make sure you store them in the freezer to keep them fresh. —Cheryl Perry, Hertford, North Carolina
Rustic Squash Tarts
This recipe is hiding a big surprise. Flaky, rustic-looking pastry shells hold a sweet and spicy pecan layer under the squash slices. —Ann Marie Moch, Kintyre, ND
I recently started experimenting with new soup recipes, and finally created a rich squash version that omits heavy cream altogether, making it a healthier way to curb my creamy-tooth. —Nithya Kumar, Davis, California
Butternut Squash Rolls
With their cheery yellow color and delicious aroma, these appealing buns will brighten your buffet table. Plus, I've found this recipe is a wonderful way to use up squash from the garden. —Bernice Morris, Marshfield, Missouri
Sausage-Stuffed Acorn Squash
Acorn squash gets a sweet and savory treatment when stuffed with sausage, onion, spinach and cranberries to make this pretty autumn entree. Cooking the squash in the microwave makes this quick enough for a busy weeknight. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Maple-Glazed Squash
Squash gets pleasantly sweet and spicy flavors from maple syrup and cinnamon in this recipe. —Betty Kay Sitzman, Wray, Colorado
Baked Butternut Squash
Take advantage of fabulous fall produce and roast this scrumptious side. Lightly seasoned with cinnamon, nutmeg and brown sugar, this is my favorite baked butternut squash recipe—it could almost be dessert! —Heidi Vawdrey, Riverton, Utah
Some people like squash, some people like potatoes. Mash the two together and you’ve got true love. This is a great way to get kids to eat their veggies. —Jasmine Rose, Crystal Lake, Illinois
Drizzled Butternut Bread
My two young children love this buttercup yellow bread. Squash makes it moist and goes so well with the cinnamon. This will be a welcome addition to a brunch or dinner table. —Misty Thompson, Gaylesville, Alabama
Spiced Butternut Squash Pie
My mom always made this dessert with her homegrown squash. It was my dad's favorite after-dinner treat. I continue to make it to this day. —Johnna Poulson, Celebration, Florida.
Cranberry Roasted Squash
I created this recipe one day when I wanted a warm, fragrant side dish. The aroma of the cranberries and squash cooking in the oven is just as heavenly as the flavor itself. —Jamillah Almutawakil, Superior, Colorado
Hubbard Squash Pie
My mom made this pie—never pumpkin—each Thanksgiving, and everyone looked forward to it. I have fond memories of my dad cutting up a hulking big blue Hubbard squash on the kitchen counter and cooking it in order for Mom to make the pies. A more manageable butternut squash will deliver an equally delicate-tasting pie! —Patti Ann Christian, Ararat, North Carolina
Originally Published: September 01, 2020
Caroline Stanko
