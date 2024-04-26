50 Vintage Recipes That Celebrate Butter (2024)

Our version of the classic cookie is based on a recipe from a California bakery called Hungry Bear. The chocolate chip cookie is big, thick and chewy—perfect for dunking. —Irene Yeh, Mequon, Wisconsin

These beautiful golden rolls just melt in your mouth! People will be impressed when these appear on your table. —Judy Clark, Elkhart, Indiana

11/50

Thumbprint Butter Cookies

These buttery little rounds add beautiful color to a platter of treats. Fill the thumbprint in the center with any fruit preserves you like. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

Go to Recipe

We’ll show you how to make butter cookies.