Italian Christmas cookie recipes Over 50 awesome recipes (2024)

Italian Christmas Cookie Recipes
Table of Contents
The History of Italian Christmas Cookies
Italian Christmas cookies have a storied history that dates back centuries. Their origins can be traced to ancient Roman and Medieval European traditions of baking sweet treats during festive occasions.
However, the practice of making specific cookies for Christmas became more widespread during the Renaissance.
In Italy, each region has its own unique cookie recipes, often influenced by local ingredients and customs.
These cookies are traditionally made to celebrate the holiday season and symbolize love, togetherness, and goodwill.
Time-Honored Traditions
Preparing Italian Christmas cookies is a cherished tradition that brings families together during the holiday season. Here are some enduring customs associated with these cookies:
1. Baking Parties
Families and friends often gather for “cookie baking parties” where generations come together to create these delightful treats. It’s a time for storytelling, laughter, and bonding.
2. Gift-Giving
Italian Christmas cookies are frequently exchanged as heartfelt gifts among loved ones. They are beautifully packaged and given as tokens of affection and good wishes.
3. Holiday Decorations
Many Italian households decorate their cookies with colored icing, festive sprinkles, and edible glitter. These decorated cookies add a touch of magic to holiday displays.
Types of Italian Christmas Cookies
Italian Christmas cookies come in diverse shapes, flavors, and textures. Here are some beloved varieties:
1. Biscotti
Biscotti are perhaps the most iconic Italian Christmas cookies. These twice-baked cookies are known for their crunchiness and can be flavored with almonds, anise, or citrus zest.
2. Pizzelle
Pizzelle are delicate, waffle-like cookies with intricate designs. They can be flavored with vanilla, anise, or even cocoa.
3. Ricciarelli
Originating from Tuscany, these almond-based cookies are soft and chewy. They are often dusted with powdered sugar and have a delightful hint of almond flavor.
4. Amaretti
Amaretti are almond cookies with a crisp exterior and a soft, chewy center. They are sweet and slightly bitter, thanks to the addition of almond extract.
5. Struffoli
These bite-sized, fried dough balls are coated in honey and colorful sprinkles. They are often formed into a wreath shape and make for a visually stunning dessert.
Best Italian Cookies Recipes
Pignoli Cookies
Pignoli Cookies are a type of cookie that is not very sweet and has a chewy texture. They’re made from almond paste and covered in pine nuts. This recipe is healthy because it has fewer carbohydrates, is keto-friendly, and doesn’t have gluten, grains, or sugar. It’s also suitable for Trim Healthy Mama diets.
Gluten-Free Almond Cookies
These cookies have only 5 ingredients and are really delicious! They are crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. They also have a satisfying texture because of the almond meal.
Italian Almond Cookies
These cookies are made with just five ingredients, are gluten-free and dairy-free. They are quick and easy to make and taste amazing. They are great for Christmas cookies.
Italian Almond Chocolate Cookies - Gluten Free
Italian Almond Chocolate Cookies are a yummy and chewy treat that don’t contain gluten. They’re made with ground almonds and cocoa powder, and have a mild sweetness that makes them great for any occasion.
Pignoli Cookies - Italian Pine Nut Cookies
Make traditional Italian pine nut cookies with this simple recipe. These cookies are soft and chewy on the inside and have a slightly crispy texture on the outside. They are also gluten-free. Click the link to get the recipe.
Pignoli Cookies With Almond Flour
Pignoli cookies are cookies that taste like almonds and don’t have gluten. They’re crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside, and you can’t stop eating them. They’re a fancy treat for holidays!
Flourless Soft Almond Cookies (Pasticcini di Mandorle)
These cookies are called Flourless Soft Almond Cookies or Pasticcini di Mandorle. They can be soft like marzipan or slightly crunchy if baked for a few more minutes. They are a special treat from Italy and are made with only 4 ingredients. The best part is, they are gluten-free!
Amaretti Cookies
These cookies are made with just a few ingredients and are gluten-free. They have a light color and a subtle almond taste. They are a good way to use leftover egg whites that you may have in the fridge.
Amaretti Cookies - Italian Almond Cookies
Soft amaretti are almond cookies from Italy that are gluten-free and made with only three ingredients. They have a crispy exterior and a soft and chewy interior, which makes them one of the most popular Italian desserts.
Keto Biscotti Cookies
Enjoy a cappuccino and try this guilt-free low carbohydrate keto biscotti cookie. The recipe is easy to follow and is ideal for people who have dietary restrictions such as low carb, keto, gluten-free, grain-free, or sugar-free diets. It is also suitable for people who follow the Trim Healthy Mama program.
Gluten-free Snowball Cookies
These Snowball Cookies are made without gluten and have a nutty and buttery taste. They are like shortbread cookies, but shaped into balls and rolled in powdered sugar to look like snowballs. This recipe is perfect if you want a simple way to make gluten-free and dairy-free cookies without having to use a special box mix.
Vegan Italian Christmas Cookie Recipes
Vegan Chocolate Amaretti Cookies
Make some homemade chocolate cookies for Christmas that are gluten-free and vegan. They are easy to make and have a crunchy outside with a soft, crumbly inside.
Chocolate Chip Teff Biscotti (Gluten-Free, Vegan)
Enjoy a moment of relaxation at home with a Chocolate Chip Teff Biscotti recipe. It’s a healthy and delicious version of an Italian classic. This gluten-free, nut-free, allergy-free, and vegan recipe will satisfy your cravings for flavor and crunch. You can pair it with a cup of coffee to complete the experience.
Best-Ever Walnut Vegan Biscotti Recipe
If you want vegan biscotti, you probably want to improve your teatime and might have tried it before.
Vegan Anise Pizzelle
These cookies are called Vegan Anise Pizzelles and are a recreation of a classic Italian waffle cookie. They are thin, crispy and have a fun and bright flavor that people enjoy during Christmas.
Vegan Almond Cookies
These cookies are called Vegan Almond Cookies and they taste just as good as the ones that have egg whites. They only have five ingredients.
Grandma’s Italian Butterball Cookies Recipe
This recipe is for Italian butterball cookies that are very tasty. The cookies are soft, buttery, and easily melt in your mouth. You don’t need butter to make them – margarine will do. Give them a try!
Gluten-Free Italian Anise Cookies (Vegan, Allergy-Free)
An easy-to-make Italian sweet treat called “Gluten-Free Anise Cookies”. Vegan and allergen-free with a soft texture and sweet licorice flavor. Comes with icing glaze and colorful sprinkles for holiday platters.
Grain-Free Amaretto Cookies (Gluten-Free, Vegan, Paleo)
This message is describing a recipe for Italian cookies that are healthy and free of certain ingredients like gluten, animal products, and added sugars or oils. The cookies are made using almond flour and are grain-free. They are called Amaretto Cookies and would be a great dessert option.
Italian Amaretto Almond Cookies – Gluten Free & Vegan
These Italian Amaretto Almond Cookies are versatile and can be served anytime, for any event. They are perfect for a ladies’ tea, a Christmas cookie exchange, and even as a gluten-free, dairy-free, and egg-free option. These cookies will be loved by everyone who tries them!
Anise Italian Cookie Recipes
Anise Cookies (Italian Anisette)
Make an impression on your guests at your next gathering with these delicious Italian Anisette cookies. They’re a classic holiday treat that everyone loves! Make a big batch to share, and your guests will thank you.
Italian Anise Cookies
This is a recipe for Italian Anise Cookies which are soft and chewy. The cookies are sometimes called Italian Christmas Cookies and they have a licorice taste that many people like.
Pignoli Cookies Recipe
Pignoli Cookies – With or Without Almond Paste!
These cookies are really simple Italian treats that are crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. You can use almond paste or choose a special paleo recipe. There are only five ingredients needed to make them!
Italian Almond Cookies Recipe
Italian Almond Cookies
Italian cookies with almond flavor, topped with icing and colorful sprinkles. It’s a classic dessert, perfect for holidays or special occasions.
Italian Wedding Cookies Recipes
Italian Wedding Cookies
This recipe for Italian Wedding Cookies is easy and yummy! It only needs 6 ingredients to make these cookies that melt in your mouth.
Italian Wedding Cookies Recipe
This recipe for Italian Wedding Cookies is simple and fast. It contains walnuts and hazelnuts, and is covered with fluffy powdered sugar. The cookies are easy to eat and delicious, and everyone will love them!
Italian Wedding Cookies
Italian wedding cookies are simple and delicious cookies that are made with only 6 ingredients and take just 30 minutes to make. These cookies have a texture like shortbread and they melt in your mouth.
Soft Italian Chocolate Cookies Recipe
Soft Italian Chocolate Cookies
These cookies are called Delicious Soft Italian Chocolate Cookies. They have mini chocolate chips or chocolate raisins inside and are topped with crisp vanilla icing. The cookies are special because they are soft and cake-like. They are also decorated with golden sugar to make them look shiny and pretty.
Salted Chocolate Espresso Nut Clusters Recipe
Salted Chocolate Espresso Nut Clusters
Looking for a quick holiday party recipe? Try these salted chocolate espresso nut clusters instead of baking cookies. They’re perfect for the holiday season and easy to make.
Baci di Dama Recipe
Baci di Dama
Enjoy these delicious Baci di Dama cookies! They melt in your mouth and are very buttery. They come with dark chocolate in the middle and go well with your coffee or tea.
Cannoli Cookies Recipe
Cannoli Cookies - Italian Ricotta Cannoli Cookie
Enjoy a light and fluffy Italian cookie with all your favorite cannoli flavors! These Cannoli Cookies are made with ricotta and have a delicious combination of pistachios, chocolate, orange zest, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Try them now and discover your new favorite cookie!
Bittersweet Chocolate Spice Mostaccioli Recipe
Bittersweet Chocolate Spice Mostaccioli
This message is talking about a delicious Italian cookie. The cookie has many tasty ingredients like cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, orange, chocolate, and hazelnut.
Crostoli Recipe
Crostoli
Crostoli are delicious Italian pastries that are fried until crispy. They are especially popular during Carnevale and other holidays. Their flaky texture makes them very light and easy to eat. You won’t be able to eat just one!
Thumbprint Cookies - Italian Fig Spread And Almonds Recipe
Italian Thumbprint Cookies - Fig Spread And Almonds
Italian Thumbprint Cookies are a type of cookie made with fig spread and almonds. They have traditional Italian flavors and are made using a recipe that has been updated.
Pizzelle Recipes
Pizzelle Recipe
This recipe is for a type of flat, crispy cookies called pizzelle. They are vanilla-flavored and made by baking them in an iron. Once they are done, you can sprinkle powdered sugar on top. Pizzelle cookies are a traditional Italian dessert that are great for sharing at parties or giving as gifts.
Pizzelle
These Italian cookies are thin, crispy, and a bit sweet. To make them, you need a special cookie iron. They are great for gifting, especially during holidays. Check out the recipe video for instructions!
Classic Anise Pizzelle – The Best Pizzelles
These cookies are simple to make and delicious with coffee or tea. They’re perfect for the holidays.
Authentic Italian Pizzelle Recipe
These Italian cookies are called Pizzelle. They are light, crispy, and tasty. They are similar to Norwegian Krumkaker. These cookies are often flavored with anise, which is a popular Italian recipe.
Lemon Pizzelle Recipe
Make a lemon-flavored version of a traditional Italian dessert called “pizzelle”. These cookies are thin, crisp, and perfect to bring to holiday parties. It’s an easy and yummy addition to your Christmas cookie collection!
Biscotti Recipes
Pumpkin Biscotti - White Chocolate Drizzle
Make delicious pumpkin biscotti by following an easy recipe. These biscotti include pumpkin spice and can be topped with white chocolate for a tasty fall treat. Enjoy them by dipping them in your hot coffee.
Cranberry Orange Biscotti
Biscotti is a delicious treat that is crispy and buttery. It’s perfect for dipping in coffee or hot chocolate. These biscotti have cranberries, orange zest, and white chocolate drizzled on them, which makes them very cozy. They are irresistible and you won’t be able to resist them.
Cranberry Orange Biscotti
This recipe is for crunchy biscotti with cranberries and orange. They are twice-baked Italian cookies that are easy to make and very tasty. They make a great holiday gift.
Lena’s ‘Biscott’ – Biscotti made even more simple!
Make a great cookie for the holidays or have it with coffee any day! Only bake it once if you want it softer.
Pumpkin Biscotti
These pumpkin biscotti are made with pumpkin flavor and have chocolate on top. They are not too hard and taste great when dipped in coffee or hot chocolate. They are easy to make with just a bowl and whisk, and you probably have everything you need in your pantry.
Banana Walnut Biscotti
This Banana Walnut Biscotti recipe is reminiscent of banana bread with its sweet aroma and uses up any overripe bananas that may be sitting out on the counter.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Biscotti (Small Batch)
Taste Italy with our pumpkin biscotti. We added semisweet chocolate chips to make it even better for dipping in your coffee.
Spiced Pumpkin Walnut Biscotti with White Chocolate
These are yummy Pumpkin Walnut Biscotti with White Chocolate! They are made with simple ingredients and have pumpkin, walnut, and pumpkin spice flavors. They are crispy and tasty.
Ricotta Cookie Recipes
Lemon Ricotta Cookies (Biscotti alla Ricotta Morbidi)
Lemon ricotta cookies taste really good and are a great way to use ricotta cheese. They are so good that you might want to buy ricotta cheese just to make more of these cookies!
Easy Ricotta Cookies
Ricotta cookies are traditional Italian cookies that people usually eat during special occasions like Christmas and Easter. They are soft and light, like a sponge cake. These cookies are also low in calories, with only 66 calories in each one. So don’t feel bad if you eat an extra cookie!
Italian Ricotta Cookies
Italian ricotta cookies are an easy-to-make and tasty holiday treat. The cookies are soft, moist, sweet with a bit of tanginess. They’re covered in a lemon glaze and decorated with sprinkles for a festive touch.
Ricotta Cookies
Italian Ricotta Cookies are soft and moist. They taste like cake and have a smooth and shiny vanilla glaze. Colorful sprinkles make these cookies fun and enjoyable. You will love to eat these delicious cookies!
Italian Christmas Cookies with Figs & Walnuts Recipe
Italian Christmas Cookies with Figs & Walnuts
Italian Christmas Cookies, also known as Cuccidati, are made with figs, walnuts, raisins, and rum. They are usually made during different holidays, with Christmas being the most popular. However, they are yummy and good to eat any time of the year!
Italian Lemon Cookies - Anginetti Recipe
Italian Lemon Cookies - Anginetti
These Italian Lemon Cookies are fluffy, have a lemon flavor, a bit of vanilla, and are not very sweet. They are great for any event and taste good with tea or coffee.
Amaretti Cookie Recipe (Soft Amaretti) Recipe
Amaretti Cookie Recipe (Soft Amaretti)
Learn to make Amaretti Cookies with almond flour and Amaretto Liqueur. These Italian cookies are delicious and simple to prepare.
Italian Canestrelli Christams Cookie Recipe
Italian Canestrelli Cookies
Canestrelli cookies are a type of Christmas cookie that come from Italy. They are similar to shortbread but are lighter, crunchier, and have a stronger lemon flavor. They are from the Liguria region in Italy and have a buttery taste that you will enjoy. If you’re planning to do some Christmas or holiday baking this year, you should consider adding Canestrelli cookies to your recipe list.
Italian Lemon Cookies - Anginetti Recipe
Almond Paste Italian Christmas Cookie Recipe
Italian Almond Paste Cookies
Italian Almond Paste Cookies, also called almond macaroons, are a soft, chewy, and very delicious treat that’s great for Christmas or Passover. You only need four ingredients to make this cookie recipe without flour!
Spiced Eggnog Italian Christmas Cookie Recipe
Spiced Eggnog Cookies
These Eggnog Cookies are perfect for celebrating the holidays! They are sweet, chewy, and soft. The recipe includes spiced eggnog and a drizzle of eggnog icing on top. It’s a yummy dessert that melts in your mouth. These cookies would be great for making holiday memories with your family or just enjoying a holiday treat with great flavor.
Cucidati (Italian fig cookies) Christmas Cookie recipe
Cucidati (Italian fig cookies)
These cookies are called cucidati, and they have yummy fruit inside a buttery cookie. They also have a lemon frosting and sprinkles on top! These cookies are very popular for Christmas and other special occasions because they are so tasty.
Italian Old Fashioned Snowball Christmas Cookie Recipe
Old Fashioned Snowball Cookies
Snowball cookies are a favorite during the holidays. They taste buttery, nutty, and crumble in your mouth.
Frappe or Cioffe - Italian Bow Tie Christmas Cookie Recipe
Italian Frappe or Cioffe - Bow Tie Cookies
Frappe or Cioffe are tasty Italian cookies that are traditionally made during Carnevale. They are known for their light, airy texture and slightly sweet taste. These cookies are fried and then dusted with powdered sugar. They are shaped like bow ties, which is why they are sometimes called bow tie cookies.
Conclusion
Italian Christmas cookies are more than just delicious treats; they carry tradition, love, and heritage.
Baking and sharing these cookies with friends and family is a beautiful way to celebrate the holiday season and create lasting memories.
So, this year, try your hand at these time-honored recipes and add a touch of Italian magic to your Christmas festivities.
For more Italian culinary inspiration, be sure to check out Italian Appetizer Recipes and Recipes for Italian Desserts on YourNewFoods.com. Happy baking!
