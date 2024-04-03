Italian Christmas cookie recipes Over 50 awesome recipes (2024)

The History of Italian Christmas Cookies

Italian Christmas cookies have a storied history that dates back centuries. Their origins can be traced to ancient Roman and Medieval European traditions of baking sweet treats during festive occasions.

However, the practice of making specific cookies for Christmas became more widespread during the Renaissance.

In Italy, each region has its own unique cookie recipes, often influenced by local ingredients and customs.

These cookies are traditionally made to celebrate the holiday season and symbolize love, togetherness, and goodwill.