Almond Banket Bars Recipe (2024)

Almond Banket Bars Recipe
These melt in your mouth almond bars are a great shortcut to the traditional Dutch banket! They are a wonderful everyday dessert or perfect for holiday Thanksgiving or Christmas celebrations!
Almond Banket Bars
These melt in your mouth almond bars are a great shortcut to the traditional Dutch banket! They are a wonderful everyday dessert or perfect for holiday Thanksgiving or Christmas celebrations!
Hello blogger friends! Sheena's sister Shannon here... It's been awhile since I've guest posted on Sheena's blog.
Life has been a bit crazy for me, but I'm here today to share with you a phenomenal recipe that is perfect for the holidays.
If you are a fan of almond flavor, then you are in for a treat with this recipe.
My love for almond desserts is only equaled by my love for rhubarb deserts. Chocolate, cheesecake, pumpkin, and lemon are in the running too, but almond is sort of in a category of its own.
So a few years ago, I tried my hand at making traditional almond banket and I failed miserably.
I knew there must be a way to make a delicious treat with the same flavor so I baked up these amazing bars... and to be honest, I like them better than traditional banket!
This recipe has become a family favorite and is made often for the holidays, parties and potlucks. I normally only make these bars during the holidays but then I thought…that’s kind of dumb. Why make something good only once a year?
The 9×13 pan makes enough for you to bring and save a little bit for yourself. I guarantee you'll be craving these after the get together and will be so glad you saved some!
What are some of the ingredients in this recipe?
- Butter: A dairy product consisting of approximately 80% butterfat and made from the fat and protein components of milk or cream. Most commonly made from cow's milk, but can also be made from sheep, goat, yak, or buffalo milk.
- All purpose flour: It's a combination of hard and soft wheats. Bleached flour provides a softer texture. It's versatile and you can bake most anything with it!
- Milk: cow's milk is a great source of calcium, vitamin D, potassium and it's a complete protein source too!
- Powdered Sugar: Also known as confectioners' sugar or icing sugar. It is finely ground by milling, and is used for frostings or dusted onto food to add sweetness or decoration. You can use store bought or also make it yourself!
This recipe is ready in these steps:
- Bars:
- Preheat oven
- Grease a baking dish
- In a bowl, cream together the butter and almond paste
- Add sugar and eggs
- Sift together the flour and salt and add to mixture
- Press into the baking dish
- Bake until lightly browned and center is firm
- Glaze:
- Mix until smooth
- Spread glaze over hot bars right out of the oven
Full recipe below
Tips:
- Did you know that if you use a plastic disposable knife your baked goods cut cleaner
- To store these almond bars, place in an airtight container at room temperature
- You can use heavy cream or milk in your glaze recipe, but the cream would give the glaze a richer flavor
I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as we did!
Almond Banket Bars
Yield: 12-15 bars (9x13 pan)
Author: Hot Eats and Cool Reads
Prep time: 10 MinCook time: 1 HourTotal time: 1 H & 10 M
Ingredients:
- Bars:
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 8 ounces almond paste
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 2 eggs
- 2 1/4 cups all purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Glaze:
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 tsp almond extract
- 3-4 tablespoons milk
Instructions:
- Bars:
- Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
- Grease a 9x13 baking dish.
- In a bowl, cream together the butter and almond paste with a mixer.
- Add sugar and eggs until combined.
- Sift together the flour and salt and add to mixture until combined.
- Press into the 9x13 baking dish.
- Bake for 1 hour until lightly browned and center is firm.
- Glaze:
- Mix until smooth. Spread glaze over hot bars right out of the oven.
Thanks so much for stopping by!