Almond Banket Bars Recipe (2024)

These melt in your mouth almond bars are a great shortcut to the traditional Dutch banket! They are a wonderful everyday dessert or perfect for holiday Thanksgiving or Christmas celebrations!

Hello blogger friends! Sheena's sister Shannon here... It's been awhile since I've guest posted on Sheena's blog.

Life has been a bit crazy for me, but I'm here today to share with you a phenomenal recipe that is perfect for the holidays.

If you are a fan of almond flavor, then you are in for a treat with this recipe.

My love for almond desserts is only equaled by my love for rhubarb deserts. Chocolate, cheesecake, pumpkin, and lemon are in the running too, but almond is sort of in a category of its own.

So a few years ago, I tried my hand at making traditional almond banket and I failed miserably.

I knew there must be a way to make a delicious treat with the same flavor so I baked up these amazing bars... and to be honest, I like them better than traditional banket!

This recipe has become a family favorite and is made often for the holidays, parties and potlucks. I normally only make these bars during the holidays but then I thought…that’s kind of dumb. Why make something good only once a year?