Better Than Anything Toffee Recipe (2024)

The best Toffee recipe EVER! Sweet milk chocolate, crunchy pecans, and rich, buttery toffee – what’s not to love? This Better Than Anything Toffee is easy to make and makes the perfect treat OR gift year-round!

Toffee Recipe

The holiday season marks my favorite time of year. If you hadn’t guessed already, I’m a leeetle obsessed with food. Making good food for my friends and family is my happy place. One of my favorite things to do during the holiday season is make candy. I have a TON of candy recipes on my site. Some are super easy using only the microwave and a handful of ingredients like these while others are more challenging but worth every second like these Buttermilk Pecan Pralines.

I have my personal favorites that never fail to make an appearance each holiday season and this Better Than Anything Toffee recipe is one of those.

Easy Toffee Candy

This recipe reminds me a lot of old school pound cake recipes in that the amounts are simple to remember. One cup of butter, one cup of sugar, one cup of pecans and one cup of milk chocolate chips. A pinch of salt and a little vanilla extract are optional but add a lot of flavor to this easy candy recipe.

So, why do I love toffee so much? Because EVERYONE else does! I have given a lot of food gifts over the years but trust me, I take note of which ones get the biggest reactions. This Better Than Anything Toffee is one such recipe.

Best Toffee Ever

Yes! I said easy! I know some of you guys are going to get a little freaked when you see that you need a candy thermometer for this recipe. Don’t.

It makes candy making fun and fool-proof! This entire recipe takes about 20 minutes from chopping the pecans to spreading the chocolate on top. Then you just have to let it chill for awhile while you enjoy a steaming mug of Slow Cooker Peppermint White Hot Chocolate.

I’m gonna put this picture right here just in case you have any doubts that this recipe is absolutely worth your time…

What Is Toffee Made Of?

Not a whole lot as it turns out! There are so many things I love about this Toffee recipe and the short ingredient list is one fo them. As always, you can find the full printable recipe with complete instructions in the recipe card at the end of this post.Let’s take a look at what you’ll need:

pecans – other nuts will work in this recipe too: almonds, walnuts, pistachios, etc.

– other nuts will work in this recipe too: almonds, walnuts, pistachios, etc. butter – use a good quality butter because it’s one of the main ingredients in this candy recipe.

– use a good quality butter because it’s one of the main ingredients in this candy recipe. sugar – plain granulated sugar is what we’re using.

– plain granulated sugar is what we’re using. kosher salt – for balance and flavor.

– for balance and flavor. vanilla extract – use the best quality you can.

– use the best quality you can. milk chocolate chips – semisweet can also be used. If you have baking bars, those work too, just chop up before using in the recipe.

How To Make Toffee

Spray a 9-inch square baking dish with cooking spray and line with parchment paper. Spread the chopped pecans in a single layer on top of the parchment. Add butter, sugar, and salt to a heavy bottomed 3 quart pot. Bring to a boil over medium low heat, stirring frequently to dissolve the sugar. Stir occasionally, slowly and evenly, until the candy has reached 290F to 300F, or “hard crack” on a candy thermometer. Once the candy has reached 290°F to 300°F, remove from heat and gently stir in the vanilla extract. Carefully pour over the pecans. Let the candy sit for a few minutes before sprinkling the chocolate chips over the top. Cover the baking dish with foil and let sit for 5 minutes. Remove the foil and gently spread the softened chocolate into an even layer. Place the candy in the refrigerator and let cool completely. Lift the parchment out of the baking dish and place the toffee on a cutting board or solid surface. Use a knife to gently break it into smaller pieces. Store in an airtight container in a cool place.

Storage Information

Toffee should be stored in an airtight container for up 2 weeks. You want the toffee to stay cool and dry so store it away from heat and moisture. Toffee can get sticky so keep that in mind if you live in a humid environment.

Top Tips for the Best Toffee

Use a quality candy thermometer like this one (best for large batches) or this candy thermometer (great for small batches AND large batches and it does a lot more). Digital is my favorite . You literally can’t mess it up. I give the range of 290F – 300F for this recipe. I have cooked it from one end of this range to the other and it’s all good. 300F is hard crack so the toffee will be more brittle the higher you go.

. You literally can’t mess it up. I give the range of 290F – 300F for this recipe. I have cooked it from one end of this range to the other and it’s all good. 300F is hard crack so the toffee will be more brittle the higher you go. There is a whopping 4 main ingredients in this recipe, 5 if you count the vanilla extract, 6 if you count the salt. Use the very best quality ingredients for the best quality toffee. I use Challenge butterit’s the brand I’ve used and trusted for years and years.Made with 100% real cream , it’s my butter of choice.

in this recipe, 5 if you count the vanilla extract, 6 if you count the salt. Use the very best quality ingredients for the best quality toffee. I use Challenge butterit’s the brand I’ve used and trusted for years and years.Made with , it’s my butter of choice. I used milk chocolate chips for the top layer. You can use three Hershey’s bars in place of the chips if you prefer. The chocolate is a little softer and will melt faster as it’s being held but it is delicious.

in place of the chips if you prefer. The chocolate is a little softer and will melt faster as it’s being held but it is delicious. Not a pecan fan? Cool. Use what you want: almonds, walnuts, etc.

Freaking out over the fact that I didn’t top the toffee with finely crushed and chopped nuts? This recipe doesn’t need it since there are so many nuts IN the toffee. If you still can’t handle it, feel free to top your toffee as you wish.

This recipe can be easily doubled. Use a 10 x 15 jelly roll pan instead of the 9-in square pan and you’ll be all set.

How to Make Toffee

Print Pin 4.99 from 155 votes Better Than Anything Toffee Recipe The best toffee recipe EVER! Sweet milk chocolate, crunchy pecans, and rich, buttery toffee – what’s not to love? This Better Than Anything Toffee is easy to make and makes the perfect treat OR gift year-round! Course Dessert Cuisine American Keyword toffee, toffee recipe Prep Time 5 minutes minutes See Also Homemade Fig Newton Recipe - Dessert for Two Cook Time 20 minutes minutes Total Time 25 minutes minutes Servings 24 servings Calories 167kcal Author Trish – Mom On Timeout Ingredients 1 cup coarsely chopped pecans

1 cup unsalted butter

1 cup granulated sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup milk chocolate chips Instructions Spray a 9-inch square baking dish with cooking spray and line with parchment paper.

Spread the chopped pecans in a single layer on top of the parchment. 1 cup coarsely chopped pecans

Add butter, sugar, and salt to a heavy bottomed 3 quart pot. 1 cup unsalted butter, 1 cup granulated sugar, ½ teaspoon kosher salt

Bring to a boil over medium low heat, stirring frequently to dissolve the sugar.

Once the candy is boiling, stir occasionally, slowly and evenly, until the candy has reached 290°F to 300°F, or "hard crack" on a candy thermometer.

Once the candy has reached 290°F-300°F, remove from heat and gently stir in the vanilla extract. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Carefully pour the mixture over the chopped pecans.

Let the candy sit for a few minutes, undisturbed, before sprinkling the chocolate chips over the top. 1 cup milk chocolate chips

Cover the baking dish with foil and let sit for 5 minutes or until the chocolate has softened.

Remove the foil and gently spread the softened chocolate into an even layer. An offset spatula works best for this.

Place the candy in the refrigerator and let cool completely. Give it at least 2 hours.

Lift the parchment out of the baking dish and place the toffee on a cutting board or solid surface.

Use a knife to gently break it into smaller pieces. Store in an airtight container in a cool place. Video Notes Toffee should be stored in an airtight container for up 2 weeks. You want the toffee to stay cool and dry so store it away from heat and moisture. Toffee can get sticky so keep that in mind if you live in a humid environment. Nutrition Calories: 167kcal | Carbohydrates: 14g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 12g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 4g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 21mg | Sodium: 55mg | Potassium: 20mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 13g | Vitamin A: 255IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 14mg | Iron: 1mg

Originally published November 11, 2017.

