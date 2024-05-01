55 Make-Ahead Tailgating Recipes That'll Feed a Crowd (2024)

Home Recipes Meal Types Appetizers
Caroline StankoUpdated: Mar. 12, 2024
Make game day a breeze with an easy tailgate food or two! These potluck apps and sides can be thrown together before the game for everyone at your tailgate to enjoy.
Barbecued Meatballs
Go to Recipe
Grape jelly and chili sauce are the secrets that make these meatballs so fantastic. If I’m serving them at a party, I prepare the meatballs and sauce in advance and reheat them right before guests arrive. —Irma Schnuelle, Manitowoc, Wisconsin
Antipasto Kabobs
Go to Recipe
My husband and I met at a cooking class. We have loved creating menus and entertaining ever since. These make-ahead antipasto skewers are always a hit. —Denise Hazen, Cincinnati, Ohio
Overnight Layered Lettuce Salad
Go to Recipe
This layered salad is a family favorite from a church cookbook I've had for 40 years. The bacon adds a fabulous crunch. —Mary Brehm, Cape Coral, Florida
Swiss Mushroom Loaf
Go to Recipe
I'm always prepared for recipe requests when I serve this outstanding stuffed loaf. It's excellent not only as an appetizer but also as a side for pasta or chili. —Heidi Mellon, Waukesha, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
I alter my sister's recipe by adding a finely chopped jalapeno pepper for a little heat. This tasty dip can be made ahead of time and refrigerated until serving. —Pat Roberts, Thornton, Ontario
Parmesan-Pretzel Crisps
Go to Recipe
I love this recipe because I usually have the ingredients on hand and it is so easy to prepare. It's one of those snacks that makes guests think you've gone the extra mile. —Pauline Porterfield, Roxboro, North Carolina
Apple-Gouda Pigs in a Blanket
Go to Recipe
For New Year’s, I used to make pigs in a blanket with beef and cheddar. But now I like apple and Gouda for an even better flavor celebration. —Megan Weiss, Menomonie, Wisconsin
Grilled Red Pepper Dip
Go to Recipe
We grill peppers with rosemary and garlic, then blend them with sun-dried tomatoes for a creamy spread to pass with pita chips. —Donna Alwine, Bloomington, Indiana
You're-Bacon-Me-Crazy Potato Salad
Go to Recipe
It isn't a summer cookout without potato salad, but the stuff from the deli just isn't our thing. I toyed with many recipes until I developed this one. Now if I even mention grilling or barbecuing, it's my family's top request for a side. —Paul Cogswell, League City, Texas
Go to Recipe
My children like these roll-ups so much that they ask for them every day for lunch during the summer. Whenever I have leftover chicken or turkey breast, this is a delicious way to use it up. —Patricia Nieh, Portola Valley, California
Ham and Swiss Sliders
Go to Recipe
My next-door neighbor shared this ham and Swiss sliders recipe with me, and I simply cannot improve it! You can make it ahead and cook it quickly when company arrives. The combo of poppy seeds, ham and cheese, horseradish and brown sugar makes it so delicious. —Iris Weihemuller, Baxter, Minnesota
Summer Chicken Macaroni Salad
Go to Recipe
For sunny, lazy days, I make a loaded macaroni salad that’s like three salads in one. The mix of fresh veggies, sweet peaches and crunchy pistachios is a surprisingly delicious combo. —Nancy Heishman, Las Vegas, Nevada
BBQ Turkey Meatballs
Go to Recipe
What's a party without meatballs? We have these at all our big gatherings, but they're also terrific as an easy weeknight meal. This recipe can also be made with ground beef or even store-bought meatballs. —Lisa Harms, Moline, Michigan
Wheely-Good Pasta Salad
Go to Recipe
Red pepper pieces accent this yummy side dish, and the pasta wheels really drive the theme home. —Amber Kimmich, Powhatan, Virginia
Lime-Honey Fruit Salad
Go to Recipe
Nothing is more refreshing to me than a seasonal fruit salad enhanced with this simple honey-lime dressing. —Victoria Shevlin, Cape Coral, Florida
Mushroom Palmiers
Go to Recipe
I found this recipe while working at a small-town museum in West Texas. It was the appetizer for a fundraiser a long, long time ago, and it’s still a huge hit at parties. Frozen puff pastry helps make it easy and impressive. The palmiers also freeze well. —Judy Lock, Panhandle, Texas
Crunchy Vegetable Dip
Go to Recipe
I love to try new recipes, and this one was a big hit with my family. It's great as an appetizer or for a light lunch. —Dottie Miller, Jonesborough, Tennessee
Slow-Cooked Italian Meatballs
Go to Recipe
What I love about these meatballs is that they can be served as an appetizer right out of the slow cooker, or alongside your favorite pasta. They also make a delicious sandwich. —Jason Romano, Downingtown, Pennsylvania
Grilled Italian Sandwiches
Go to Recipe
I made this for a family gathering and everyone raved about it. It's a fun recipe to grill for a crowd and can be adjusted according to everyone's favorite sandwich fillings. —Tammy Kriz, Marshall, Minnesota
Southern Cornbread Salad
Go to Recipe
To feed a crowd, especially when I want to make a good impression, I make this eye-popping cornbread salad. It’s beautiful in a trifle bowl. I love it in summer, when we can make it with our own garden produce. —Debbie Johnson, Centertown, Missouri
Cucumber Fruit Salsa
Go to Recipe
Our garden always gives us way more cucumbers and tomatoes than we know what to do with. But we’ve learned how to handle the unexpected with a surprise of our own. This is our pretty, fresh way to use up the bounty. —Anna Davis, Springfield, Missouri
Deluxe Hash Brown Casserole
Go to Recipe
My son-in-law gave me the recipe for this hash brown casserole, which my kids say is addictive. It's an amazing make-ahead dish.—Amy Oswalt, Burr, Nebraska
Crab Crescent Triangles
Go to Recipe
When friends who love crab were planning a party, I created this recipe just for them. These comforting baked bundles wrap up a cheesy seafood filling in convenient crescent roll dough. —Noelle Myers, Grand Forks, North Dakota
Appetizer Tortilla Pinwheels
Go to Recipe
A friend gave me this recipe, and whenever I serve these tortilla pinwheel sandwiches, people ask me for the recipe, too! The cream cheese pinwheels can be made ahead of time and sliced just before serving, leaving you time for other last-minute party preparations. —Pat Waymire, Yellow Springs, Ohio
Cranberry Appetizer Meatballs
Go to Recipe
For a memorable meatball party snack with a tangy non-traditional sauce, I suggest this recipe. The meatballs are mouthwatering.—Jim Ulberg, Elk Rapids, Michigan
Make-Ahead Hearty Six-Layer Salad
Go to Recipe
This salad is an all-time favorite. I reach for the recipe whenever I need a dish to pass. It is easy to make, can be assembled ahead of time and looks marvelous. —Noreen Meyer, Madison, Wisconsin
Pesto Pull-Apart Bread
Go to Recipe
I combined some of my favorite flavors in an easy bread to complement our Italian meals. I make the pesto, oven-dried tomatoes and roasted red peppers, but store-bought versions work too. —Sue Gronholz, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin (Field Editor),
Tangy Watermelon Salad
Go to Recipe
The refreshing blend of watermelon, red onions and a splash of citrus always does me proud at picnics and potlucks. I like to prepare it a day ahead so the flavors have a chance to blend, and I use the rind as a colorful serving bowl. If you're short on time, simply substitute any bottled citrus vinaigrette. —Alisha Duncan, Blanchard, Oklahoma
Easy Macaroni Salad
Go to Recipe
This hearty pasta salad is sure to please appetites of all ages—and it serves a lot of folks! —LaVerna Mjones, Moorhead, Minnesota
Go to Recipe
I love, love, love to make appetizers and I especially like this recipe because I can make the rolls ahead, freeze them, and then slice and bake when needed. —Kate Dampier, Quail Valley, California
Go to Recipe
Inspired by a dish I had at a restaurant, this simply sensational combination should marinate for at least three hours—the longer the better. —Mary Ann Lee, Clifton Park, New York
Sun-Dried Tomato Goat Cheese Empanadas
Go to Recipe
I created this appetizer because I entertain a lot and wanted something simple but special. People like these empanadas so much! I always make extra. —Lynn Scully, Rancho Santa Fe, California
White Pizza Dip
Go to Recipe
I first served this dip during a Super Bowl party, and boy, did it disappear fast. It's a great addition to a snack table because it can be made ahead of time and refrigerated until you're ready to pop it in the oven.—Molly Seidel, Edgewood, New Mexico
Spectacular Overnight Slaw
Go to Recipe
To come up with this dish, I used a number of different recipes, plus some ideas of my own. It's great for a potluck because it's made the night before and the flavor keeps getting better. Whenever I serve it, I'm inundated with recipe requests. —Ruth Lovett, Bay City, Texas
Buffalo Chicken Deviled Eggs
Go to Recipe
My daughter Sara loves spicy Buffalo chicken and deviled eggs, so I combined the two. Make and chill a day ahead so the flavors mingle. —Robin Spires, Tampa, Florida
Veggie Ranch Tortilla Pinwheels
Go to Recipe
These terrific bite-size appetizers are always a hit wherever I take them. They're easy to make ahead of time, and are a great addition to other party fare! —Lori Kostecki, Wausau, Wisconsin
Veggie Chopped Salad
Go to Recipe
My husband's aunt gave me this recipe back in the '80s, and it's been a staple at our house ever since. I like to make it a day ahead because some time in the fridge makes it even better. Be sure to save yourself some leftovers, too. —Madeline Etzkorn, Burien, Washington
Deli-Style Pasta Salad
Go to Recipe
Pasta provides a base for this tongue-tingling make-ahead salad. It has lots of fresh and satisfying ingredients topped with a flavorful dressing. This pasta salad is terrific to serve to company or take to a potluck. — Joyce McLennan, Algonac, Michigan
Fruit and Cheese Kabobs
Go to Recipe
We came up with this fresh and fruity summer snack idea. It's easy to make ahead and carry to the ballpark, beach or playground, and the cinnamon-spiced yogurt dip adds a fun touch kids love. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Creamy Macaroni Salad
Go to Recipe
When we grill, my mother asks me to make this creamy macaroni salad. To make it extra creamy, I like to keep a small amount of dressing separate and stir it in just before serving. —Carly Curtin, Ellicott City, Maryland
Chunky Mango Guacamole
Go to Recipe
When serving a crowd, double or quadruple this guacamole. The onion, tomato and mango can be chopped in advance. Add avocado just before serving. —Diana Nienberg, McComb, Ohio
Fiesta Pinwheels
Go to Recipe
Whenever I serve this make-ahead, easy pinwheel recipe, they disappear fast. When a friend at the office shared them with me, I knew in one bite I'd be taking her Mexican pinwheels home for the holidays. —Diane Martin, Brown Deer, Wisconsin
Buffalo-Style Chicken Chili Dip
Go to Recipe
Longing for that Buffalo wing thing without the bones? This do-ahead dip freezes well in individual containers, so you can pull them out when you want to spread a little cheer. —Brenda Calandrillo, Mahwah, New Jersey
Zesty Marinated Shrimp
Go to Recipe
These easy shrimp look impressive on a buffet table and taste even better! The zesty sauce has a wonderful spicy citrus flavor. I especially like this recipe because I can prepare it ahead of time. —Mary Jane Guest, Alamosa, Colorado
Make-Ahead Sausage Pinwheels
Go to Recipe
Filled with sausage, sweet pepper and cream cheese, these roll-ups are excellent for unexpected visitors, a co*cktail party or a halftime snack. Besides being easy to make, they can be done way ahead and kept in the freezer. All you have to do is pop them into a hot oven! —Cindy Nerat, Menominee, Michigan
Creamy Grape Salad
Go to Recipe
Everyone raves when I bring this refreshing, creamy grape salad to potlucks. For a special finishing touch, sprinkle it with brown sugar and pecans. —Marge Elling, Jenison, Michigan
Pizza Oyster Crackers
Go to Recipe
This quick and easy snack is a favorite of my kids. I always include a baggie in their lunch boxes. —Carol S Betz, Grand Rapids, Michigan
Slow-Cooked Peach Salsa
Go to Recipe
Fresh peaches and tomatoes make my salsa a winner over store-bought versions. As a treat, I give my coworkers several jars throughout the year. —Peggi Stahnke, Cleveland, Ohio
Layered Garden Bean Salad
Go to Recipe
For easy entertaining, cover and refrigerate the salad a few hours before guests arrive so you don't have to bother with last-minute assembly. Turn it into a light lunch by adding sliced rotisserie chicken, salmon or tuna. —Melissa Wharton, Cincinnati, Ohio
Barbecued Bean Salad
Go to Recipe
This tangy, hearty salad is a refreshing dish to serve at a summertime picnic. Mild spices blend nicely with the beans and garden ingredients. Be prepared to bring home an empty bowl. —Linda Ault, Newberry, Indiana
Grilled Firecracker Potato Salad
Go to Recipe
I can eat potato salad like crazy. A little spice is nice, so I use cayenne and paprika in this grilled salad that comes with its own fireworks. —Ashley Armstrong, Kingsland, Georgia
Originally Published: July 24, 2018
Caroline Stanko
Caroline has been with Taste of Home for the past seven years, working in both print and digital. After starting as an intern for the magazine and special interest publication teams, Caroline was hired as the third-ever digital editor for Taste of Home. Since then, she has researched, written and edited content on just about every topic the site covers, including cooking techniques, buzzy food news, gift guides and many, many recipe collections. Caroline also acts as the editorial lead for video, working with the Test Kitchen, videographers and social media team to produce videos from start to finish.When she’s not tip-tapping on a keyboard, Caroline is probably mixing up a killer co*cktail, reading a dog-eared library book or cooking up a multi-course feast (sometimes all at once). Though she technically lives in Milwaukee, there is a 50/50 chance Caroline is in Chicago or southwest Michigan visiting her close-knit family.