6 Best Cheap Projectors Under $500 for Fun Movie Nights (2024)

Olivia (she/her) is a media and tech product reviews analyst at the Good Housekeeping Institute, covering tech, home, auto, health and more. She has more than five years of experience writing about tech trends and innovation and, prior to joining GH in 2021, was a writer for Android Central, Lifewire and other media outlets. Olivia is a graduate of George Washington University, with a bachelor's degree in journalism, political science and French, and she holds a master’s degree in communications from Sciences Po Paris.

Olivia Lipski reviews all things consumer electronics for Good Housekeeping, including smart home devices, audio equipment and more. To update this story, she personally reviewed several of the newest budget projectors to hit the market in her home and worked closely with Rachel Rothman, GH Institute's former chief technologist and head engineer, who has led our previous categorical tests of home and outdoor projectors.

✔️ Connectivity and ports: Check how many ports your cheap projector comes with and ensure that there's one for HDMI, which is one of the easiest ways to connect your laptop or a streaming stick like Roku. Some projectors may even be able to connect to Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to stream from your phone or directly access your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu and more internally. ✔️ Audio: Most cheap projectors come with a built-in speaker, which is a nice feature to have when on-the-go. Nevertheless, keep in mind that you may need to connect another audio source for better sound quality, such as an outdoor speaker. If you want to be able to connect headphones to your projector, look for ones that offer an audio jack.

✔️ Screen size: Our pros recommend looking for a max screen size that is at least 100 inches to ensure you can comfortably watch a movie. While some brands claim you can achieve an even larger screen size, keep in mind that the picture will decrease in quality.

✔️ Resolution : While 4K resolution is always preferred, our experts recommend full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) for budget projectors if you plan on streaming TV shows, movies or videos. If the resolution is lower, your screen's image won't be quite as sharp and defined though this may not be an issue if you're projecting office presentations or don't need as high of image quality.

ANSI lumens are proportionally brighter than standard lumens. A key difference between lumens and ANSI lumens is that ANSI lumens are based on an industry-standard whereas others may use different approaches to measure and market lumens. We prefer when lumens are systematically measured, and ANSI lumen measurements provide that standardized approach to compare brightness.

✔️ Brightness: A projector’s brightness or the amount of light it can produce is measured in lumens, which is important since there will likely always be some ambient light in the space you're in. While some brands list a projector’s brightness in lumens, others reference ANSI lumens. When possible, we recommend finding a budget projector with at least 1,500 lumens or 500 ANSI lumens to ensure you'll get a clear picture, though our pros warn that you might have to make sacrifices for size and portability. Higher lumens mean higher brightness, which is considered better for picture quality.

✔️ Portability: One of the key features to consider when it comes to cheap projectors is how portable they are. Do you want a projector that's small enough to throw in a backpack or one that's super lightweight so you can move it around from room to room or easily bring outdoors for a movie night? If opting for a portable projector, you should consider one with a rechargeable battery so you can use it without an outlet. A built-in projector stand is also a nice bonus to help adjust the angle of projection and eliminate the need for a tripod.

However, there are important factors to keep an eye out for when selecting the best cheap projector for your home:

When shopping for a budget projector, it’s important to set expectations and understand that you won’t be able to achieve the same results as with a more expensive 4K projector or even most mid-range flat-screen TVs.

We reviewed each projector's overall value and omitted any projectors over $500. Our Lab pros were able to test the majority of the models that ended up on our list, and we based any additional recommendations on our years of experience testing consumer electronics, previous categorical tests of home and outdoor projectors and similar models or brands that have performed well in the past.

For this story, the experts in the evaluated a variety of budget projectors for key criteria such as ease of set up, use and streaming, as well as portability, size, image quality, sound quality, brightness, contrast and connectivity. We also considered key features such as battery life and whether projectors support auto keystone correction.

We appreciate the built-in projector stand , which is convenient when you want to set up your screen and don’t have a tripod handy. Watching movies and shows is easy via HDMI or directly with Android TV 9, which offers more than 7,000 streaming apps. It also has a built-in battery that offers three hours of power cord-free, although it is slightly more expensive than our previous pick by Anker, currently unavailable.

We think this pick from Anker is a fantastic choice if you’re looking for an outdoor projector in particular. Not only is the resolution impressive at full HD, but the brightness is higher than most other budget projectors featured on this list.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth aren’t supported so you won’t be greeted by a media interface featuring streaming apps, but it’s perfect for projecting presentations at the office, Zoom calls and streaming TV shows via your laptop or devices like Roku, Apple TV and more, which you can connect through the projector’s HDMI port. We also like that it comes equipped with a built-in speaker for when you need audio, though our pros found that the sound quality could be more robust.

Generally, we like Epson projectors for their great value and solid performance . Though you won’t get a 4K cinema experience, we were impressed by this projector’s picture quality as well as the screen’s brightness, meaning you should be able to get a clear picture even with some ambient light (though if you want even more brightness, consider this Epson projector with 3,600 lumens). Also, the screen can project up to 300 inches, making it one of the largest potential screen sizes on this list.

We found the Kodak app extremely intuitive to use and navigate, and we like that it enables you to use your phone instead of a remote. Though you’ll have to make some sacrifices when it comes to picture quality, this projector’s bells and whistles like built-in speakers and exceptional portability make it worthwhile.

Unlike other budget projectors of this size, you can connect certain iOS, Android or Windows 10 devices wirelessly to project content via DLNA or Miracast. Best of all, it's powered by Android so the media interface makes it easy to stream straight from your favorite apps.

We love this budget projector for its compact size and ability to run off a rechargeable battery, making it extremely convenient and easy to throw in a purse to share slideshows, presentations and more from anywhere you go.

Though slightly larger than some of the mini projectors on this list, the XGIMI is an excellent choice for smaller rooms like your bedroom as it’s compact enough to fit comfortably on a nightstand but does unfortunately require a power source. If you do, however, want to use the projector in your backyard or outside your camping tent but there’s no outlet in sight, you can still power it up via USB-C as long as you have a power station or portable battery pack handy.

Another feature we were fond of was the projector’s auto keystone correction, which did an excellent job at readjusting the image to avoid any obstacles and appear rectangular on the screen no matter how many times we moved it.

In testing, we found videos streamed via the XGIMI to be some of the most detailed and sharp on this list. The sound quality was just as impressive with built-in speakers that filled the room, and set up was a breeze. Because the projector runs on Android TV, you can expect an easy-to-navigate interface when you’re ready to start streaming.

If you’re looking for superior picture quality and optimal brightness for the price, look no further than the latest XGIMI MoGo 2.

This small, compact projector from Vankyo is a great option for streaming videos, watching shows or gaming. It’s not only affordable, but it's easy to connect your phone to stream or you can use a streaming stick like a Roku via one of the multiple ports. While we haven’t tested it in the Lab, we like that the screen size can be projected up to 176 inches, though our pros warn that resolution won't be as high-quality as other projectors.

With the Nebula Connect app streaming is made even easier; all you have to do is use your phone as a remote and decide which Netflix series to binge next. Though we do wish USB-C charging was supported, we appreciate that the included charger is compact and portable.

Our pros were impressed by the loud and crisp audio quality of the Capusle Max’s built-in speakers, which are so powerful that the device can double as a standalone Bluetooth speaker. In our tests, we found the set up and operation of the projector to be seamless, and the media interface powered by Android extremely intuitive to navigate.

Unlike more expensive models, it's so compact that it should fit into most backpacks or travel accessories so you can bring it with you on your next adventure to project movies and shows on the go. We love that it features four hours of rechargeable battery life, making it a top choice for outdoor movie nights, camping trips or streaming anywhere in your home.

Our pros were blown away by the clear HD picture quality this small, sleek projector was able to produce in low-light settings.

After reading our reviews, head to the end of this guide to learn more about how to choose the best budget projector for your space and how we selected our top picks. For more top-rated gadgets, check out our expert's round-up of the coolest gadgets from CES, the Consumer Electronics Show.

When reviewing the best budget projectors, we considered the top-performing brands in our previous categorical tests, personal favorites and popular styles with positive consumer reviews online. We've tested the majority of the models featured below firsthand, vetting each model for its ease of set up and operation, portability, image quality and extra features like battery life and media interface.

Our seasoned tech analysts and engineers in the Good Housekeeping Institute Media & Tech Lab have been testing home theater and audio equipment for decades, from the best 4K projectors to outdoor projectors, outdoor speakers, soundbars and more.

Most cheap projectors on the market today feature impressive image quality along with built-in speakers and easy-to-navigate media interfaces, so set-up, operation and streaming couldn’t be easier. And unlike a a full-size TV, a projector gives you the flexibility to move it from room to room so you can start streaming in the living room and end in the bedroom, or even take your projector outside for a fun outdoor movie night.

Tired of watching shows on your MacBook or tablet but not quite ready to splurge on a fancy flatscreen like the Samsung's Frame TV? A budget projector is an easy, affordable solution that enables you to increase the size of your screen — no wall mounting required.

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.

FAQs

The Epson Home Cinema 1080 is sold for slightly above $500 when not on sale, but when it's on sale, it's easily the best projector under $500 that you can buy. It has surprisingly good image quality for the price, as it projects a very bright 1080p image, so it can easily handle moderately lit rooms.

The Epson Home Cinema 1080 is sold for slightly above $500 when not on sale, but when it's on sale, it's easily the best projector under $500 that you can buy. It has surprisingly good image quality for the price, as it projects a very bright 1080p image, so it can easily handle moderately lit rooms.

The best cheap projector is the Epson Home Cinema 1080, which delivers surprisingly good performance for the price. It projects a sharp 1080p image and is very bright, so it can easily handle moderately lit rooms. It also looks bright and relatively punchy in dark rooms due to its okay contrast.

Entry-level options range from $200 to $500, mid-range models cost $500 to $1500, and high-end projectors are priced from $2000 to $5000 or more.

However, TVs are more of an all in one solution. To get the full measure of a projector experience, you most likely need to purchase a good quality screen, sound system, and possibly invest in professional installation. These all cost money. Having said that, in terms of pure screen to cost ratios, projectors beat TVs.

Check out the color depth and natural tones of the projector. Always ensure that your projector has all the inputs that you need. The most common inputs in a projector are HDMI, VGA and DVI. When shopping for a projector, it is very important for one to make sure that it has all the input connections you need.

1080p projectors offer strong value and performance for smaller screen sizes, particularly under 100 inches. 4K projectors' higher resolution provides the level of detail and clarity needed for truly immersive projected visuals on extra large displays.

Unlike home cinema projectors, data projectors are designed to be moved and to be installed temporarily in a wide range of locations. Because these projectors are designed to be moved around, they offer a wider variety of zoom lenses and focal lengths which make them a flexible option around your business.

For a home cinema projector in a dark location that can still display a clear image despite some ambient light, you'll need a projector above 2000 lumens. For a projector in lighter environments, you'll need a model that allows for more than 3,000 lumens.

Sometimes, you'll need an adapter or cable and the Netflix app to make this happen. If your projector includes an operating system that supports the Netflix app, a Netflix-enabled browser, or a media streaming device like a Chromecast or Apple TV, you may also use your phone as a remote to watch Netflix.

3,000 lumens can be a good starting point for locations with plenty of shade, but 4,000 or 5,000 lumens is the better option. However, most portable projectors currently have lower lumens. It's recommended to opt for a portable projector with 1,000 lumens, ideal for creating your outdoor theater anytime.

Conclusion. Using a projector as a TV can be a fantastic choice for those seeking a cinematic and immersive viewing experience. The benefits are numerous, ranging from larger screen sizes to flexibility and versatility.

Brightness Matters



The key factor in choosing a projector for daytime use is projector brightness, measured in lumens. As a general rule, the more lumens your projector has, the brighter the projected image will be.

Modern projectors are brighter than ever, and models around $1,000 have great picture quality. Anything you'd watch on a TV, including movies, games and bingeable TV shows, you can watch on a projector instead. Actors on screen can be life-size, or even more, for a theater experience at home.

Projectors with 1,000 ANSI lumens or more are generally appropriate, although other considerations such as ambient light, screen distance or size, and room size will also influence whether less or more lumens are required.

For outdoors usage, make sure you get a portable projector with those 500 lumens at least. Cheap portables may offer 200-300 lumens, but that won't do even at night.

How often should projectors be replaced? Projects typically require replacement every 5 to 10 years, depending on factors such as usage, technological advancements, and lamp replacements.