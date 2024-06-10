The Best Cheap Projectors of 2024 (2024)

Stephen Slaybaugh is a fact checker and music writer with with more than 20 years experience writing about internet retail and consumer tech. He has been featured in Digital Trends, DealNews, and TechRadar. He is a content designer at Bose Corporation and is completing his Master of Arts in Digital Media.

A cheap projector can be a great way to spice up a living room or bedroom without breaking the bank. Picking a projector is challenging, as so much depends on the room you're putting it in and how you use it, whether you want to set it up as part of your budget home theater for the family or outdoor camping trips and business presentations. Here are the best cheap projectors. in this article Our Picks See Also The 5 Best Projectors for a Bedroom in 2024 | Digital TrendsThe 5 Best 4k Projectors - Spring 2024: ReviewsThe 5 Best Projectors for Home Theater - Spring 2024: ReviewsBest projectors in 2024: the best long throw and laser projectors

What to Look For

FAQ Best Overall Vankyo Leisure 3 View On Walmart$70 Pros 1920x1080 image resolution

Quiet fans

Lots of inputs

Comes with a carry case Cons Needs propping up when aiming at an angle

No wireless connectivity for smart devices The Vankyo Leisure 3 is a solid choice for an affordable projector with all the usual features. It comes with a carrying case, HDMI ports, an AV port, a VGA port, and cables, so you won’t need to make additional connector purchases. It also features SD and USB ports to view media from a card or stick and is very easy to set up, whether connecting a laptop, smart device, or video game console. Using the built-in operating system to navigate the settings and options with the included remote is intuitive. However, the stand is relatively small, which means you may need to prop it up on a table or desk with something to get the angle you want. The 2,000:1 contrast ratio provides solid picture quality, but the brightness level is surprisingly dimmer than expected from a projector boasting 2,400 lumens. The built-in speaker is unlikely to impress those used to high-quality speaker systems or even an excellent built-in laptop speaker. Fortunately, the Vankyo Leisure 3 has a 3.5mm cable port, allowing for a connection to an external speaker. You can bypass the built-in speaker by exporting your audio directly from the source device, such as your computer or streaming stick.

Resolution: 1920x1080 | Brightness: 2400 lumens | Contrast ratio: 2000:1 | Projection size: 170 inches Vankyo Leisure 3 Review Best Short Throw BenQ HT2150ST Projector View On Amazon$799View On Walmart$1,290View On Newegg.com$849 Pros Great specs

The 1:1.69 foot throw ratio is great for small spaces

Low latency is great for gaming

Loads of ports Cons A bit expensive

No wireless connectivity See Also The Best Home Projectors for 2024

No 4K projection option The BenQ HT2150ST is admittedly on the higher end of the cheap projector category, but It’s still worth considering, especially if you want a good projector for playing video games. This model boasts incredibly low latency with just a 16ms input lag, which means minimal delay from when you press a video game controller button to when the action happens on-screen. This budget projector also boasts a 1:1.69 foot throw ratio that gives you an extra 2 feet of image for every foot away from the wall or screen where the projector sits. This ratio is good as it will allow you to make a sizable projection when used in a small place such as a child’s bedroom or tent. The 2,200 ANSI lumens allow the BenQ HT2150ST to put on a generally solid show in dimly lit rooms. At the same time, the support for 1080p resolution and 15,000:1 contrast ratio produces a projection with solid colors and fine details. Where this projector impresses is with its range of ports. With two HDMI ports, a USB-A port, a USB Mini-B port, 3.5mm input and output audio jacks, an RS-232 control port, and a PC VGA port, very few devices won’t be able to connect to the BenQ HT2150ST. Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Brightness: 2,200 ANSI Lumens | Contrast ratio: 15,000:1 | Projection size: up to 300 inches BenQ HT2150ST Review Best Portable Kodak Luma 150 View On Amazon$220View On Walmart$220View On Wayfair$260 Pros Easy to carry

Touch controls feel modern and premium

Support for wireless casting Cons 480p resolution is really low

Low 1,000:1 contrast ratio

60 ANSI lumens isn't very bright The disappointing 480p resolution on Kodak’s Luma 150 projector rules it out as a primary home cinema projector. Still, its small size and stylish build make it an ideal solution as a projector for traveling, attending gatherings, or the occasional presentation with a client on location. In addition to the usual HDMI and USB connections, the Luma 150 also supports wireless casting from Apple, Android, and Windows devices. The 60 ANSI lumen hardware and low 1,000:1 contrast ratio limit projections to smaller, darker spaces. Its convenient size and tripod support also add functionality many may find worth the trade-off. If you’re after an inexpensive portable projector, the Luma 150 is worth a look. Resolution: 854x480 | Brightness: 60 ANSI lumens | Contrast ratio: 1000:1 | Projection size: 150 inches The Best Projector Screens of 2024 Best Outdoor Projector Anker Nebula Capsule Max View On Amazon$350View On Walmart$440 Pros Can natively run Android apps

720p projection resolution

Small as a soda can Cons Requires a dark space

Low contrast ratio at 400:1

Only four hours of battery life The Anker Nebula Capsule Max projector features the usual HDMI and USB ports for connecting media, but its claim to fame is its built-in support for the Android operating system, which allows it to run Android apps natively. You don’t need to connect another device to the Nebula Capsule Max for streaming content, nor worry about copyright-protected content when casting Netflix or Disney Plus. You can run your favorite apps directly from the projector itself as if it’s a tablet or smart TV. You will need to use the Nebula Capsule Max smartphone app to control the apps you run on the projector, though. Another benefit of the Nebula Capsule Max project is its size. The size of a soda can, this cheap projector is easy to pack for a trip and store at home when not in use. The Anker isn’t perfect, though. It must be plugged into a power source regularly, offering just four hours of battery life. Its low lumen count can also affect its visibility in bright environments. Resolution: 1280x720 | Brightness: 200 ANSI lumens | Contrast ratio: 400:1 | Projection size: 100 inches The Best Mini Projectors of 2024 What to Look For in Cheap Projectors Brightness

The brighter a projector is, the better it will be at projecting in environments with more ambient light or from longer distances. Brightness may matter less if you plan on projecting close to the screen or wall and in dark backgrounds, but it's necessary for those who want an even moderately versatile projector. Projectors measure brightness in lumens. The higher the number of lumens, the brighter the projector is. So what does that mean? Well, you might get away with as little as 1,000 lumens for a home projector used in dark environments. Brighter projectors, however, will be much more suited to environments with some ambient light. With a larger room or one with more ambient light, you’ll want something closer to the 2,000-lumen range, while large or bright rooms might need even more. For everyday use, we recommend something close to 1,500 lumens. Contrast Ratio

The contrast ratio is a measurement of black-and-white brightness. The higher the contrast ratio, the deeper the darks and the brighter the whites. That’s good for TVs and projectors; more detail in a picture creates a more immersive viewing experience. The contrast ratio is essential for home projectors. The contrast will be more noticeable in darkened rooms with a lot of light, which often mutes contrast. It’s important to note that contrast ratio isn’t the be-all and end-all of image quality. A projector with a 5,000:1 contrast ratio isn’t necessarily twice as good as a 2,500:1 contrast ratio. After all, the contrast ratio only accounts for extremes—it doesn’t say much about the colors and grays between the brightest whites and blackest blacks. So, what’s a good contrast ratio? We recommend a contrast ratio of at least 1,000:1, though many projectors will boast a higher figure. That higher figure adds to the price. Resolution

Projectors like TVs, smartphones, and computer monitors display images in pixels—and more pixels are always better. These days, many projectors have an HD resolution, which equates to 1920x1080 pixels, although you’ll see many with a lower resolution anda bunch with 4K (4096x2160 pixels) resolutions. In an era of plentiful 4K content,a projector with a 4K resolutionis ideal—but it often comes with a hefty price. Because of that, we recommend finding one with the highest resolution possible in your price range. What to Look for When Buying a Projector FAQ How much should a projector cost? Projector pricing ranges from under $100 to well over $2,000. This massive price range is why projectors that cost around $500 are still considered cheap or at least more affordable than others. The manufacturer or brand associated with a projector can impact the price, but the cost is mainly affected by the quality of the projection and the resolution it offers. For example, a projector that needs to be used in the dark and only displays a 480p resolution image might cost $80. In contrast, a 4K projector that produces a clear picture during the daytime from all angles could cost around $1,500.

How many lumens do you need in a projector? Lumen is a term that describes the level of light output from projectors and other similar devices. The minimum requirement to create a quality projection in a home theater setting is 1,000 lumens. Generally speaking, the higher the lumens, the better the image quality. It’s important to note that cheaper projectors with lower lumen counts can often be fine if you prioritize portability and price over quality. After all, it’s unlikely that you’ll need a 4K home cinema experience from a portable projector designed to keep kids entertained while camping in a tent.

What is the throw ratio on a projector? The throw ratio is the distance between a projector and a screen required to produce a clear or high-quality image. The throw ratio or throw distance is independent of a projector’s lumen count and resolution. For example, two 4K projectors with the exact lumen count could have different throw ratios. Standard or long-throw projectors usually require a minimum of 6 feet between the projector and the screen to project an image of 80 inches or more, while short-throw projectors can create a 100-inch image at a distance of only 4 or 5 feet. Throw ratios are usually found on a projector’s product description page and within its manual.