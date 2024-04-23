6 Vegan Gourmet Potato Cleanse Recipes (Starch Solution/HCLF) (2024)

Need some fat free potato recipes that are gourmet? I’m pretty much trying to keep you covered over here.

Now I didn’t do the potato cleanse diet so I’m not 100% sure what’s allowed or not. This chick on instagram was chatting it up with me. She mentioned that she was doing the diet and tried to explain the rules to me. The one thing I’m just not sure about is salt. I know you can use fat free sauces and those sauces would have sodium in them. But I was just feeling insecure about adding salt to these recipes. Like maybe I’d be breaking the rules or something. So outside of the store bought sauces I didn’t add salt.

If salt is allowed then please add it to these recipes. Salt makes everything taste awesome.

I did try a few of the crispypotato cleanse recipe but they all just tasted like burnt potato death so didn’t include them here.

Vegan Hash Brown Omelette

Dude, frozen shredded potatoes are a game changers. This is why I make recipes from fringe diets. You never know what gems you’re gonna find.

I bought a bag of frozen shredded potatoes at the fancy food store. They were fat free so I was like, let’s buy them. They were organic and in a 1 lb bag for over $3. Then we went to Aldi and to my surprise their frozen bags of shredded potatoes were also fat free. Dude this is why aldi is the jam. Their bag was almost 2 lbs (1 lb + 14 oz) for $1.69!!!! Seriously. Aldi for President!

Even without all the fillings this is epic.

Hash browns + thrift store George Foreman Grill + BBQ sauce = EPIC

1 lb frozen (or fresh) shredded potatoes, spice (onion + garlic powder), handful sliced mushroom, handful of fresh or frozen spinach

Cook shredded potatoes on foreman grill til crispy. I did high heat for 15 minutes. If you see a lot of steam coming out of the Foreman then you’ll know it’s not crispy yet. Once hash browns are done set on a plate Add mushrooms and spinach to the foreman. Sprinkle with spices. I cooked mine on high heat for 4-5 minutes max. Add veggies to one side of the hash browns and fold the other side over the veggies. Serve with dipping sauce. ENJOY

Inspired by Potato Strong

Vegan Sesame Orange Sweet Potatoes

Sesame seeds are not part of the potato cleanse. They were just garnish for the picture. I’m trying to sell you the idea that this is an Asian dish. I made this in the past with fat free orange sauce (store bought). I was like, HOW IS THIS SOOO GOOD!?!? I love this recipe. I used Aldi teriyaki sauce instead of orange sauce this go round. Both are good. Sweet potatoes with broccoli is super underrated. This is a perfect meal in my book ❤

I bought a bag of sweet potatoes from aldi for cheap. I don’t remember how much though. Then the 12 oz bag of frozen broccoli was $1.19. Their bottled Asian sauces are wicked cheap too. Maybe $1.19.

1 sweet potato, 1 bag frozen broccoli, Asian sauce

Cook chopped sweet potatoes. Foreman grill is the fastest way to cook any kind of potato. Sweet potatoes on the foreman took 10-15 minutes on high. Cook broccoli. I cooked frozen broccoli on the grill after the sweet potatoes were done. Took 8-10 minutes on high. Aldi frozen broccoli is in steam-able bags meaning you can microwave them for 5 minutes. Mix sweet potatoes with Asian sauce. Add sweet potatoes on top of broccoli. ENJOY

Vegan Mashed Potatoes with Cauliflower Gravy

Since the potatoes are oil free they’re super dry. The more gravy you add the better! You could make gravy with flour, water and spices easily. But here’s a cauliflower gravy. Play around with different spices or mix in veggie broth, cooked onion and mushroom. I only used a portion of a cauliflower since this makes a lot. If you make a whole cauliflower then you’ll have enough to last you all week.

Fat Free Mashed Potatoes:

Potatoes, water

Peel, chop and boil potatoes til soft. Maybe 35 minutes. Drain potatoes and mash til soft. Maybe add a little water if you want them smoother. I didn’t add water. I filled up on gravy!

Cauliflower Gravy:

1/3rd cauliflower, water, spices (thyme, poultry spices, onion, garlic powder, etc)

Chop and boil cauliflower til soft. May 25 minutes or so. Blend soft cauliflower with a little water and spices. Taste and add more spices if needed. ENJOY

Vegan Potato Chick’n Tenders

I will admit that when I made these I was origionally going for a crispy potato patty. But then I cut them in half and thought they made better as tenders for dipping. Now had I known I was going to give them a vegan chicken vibe I would have added more poultry seasonings. I’m gonna suggest that below but these were great even without. Also I would have shaped them more into chicken tender shapes had I thought this out. Great recipe either way.

potatoes, frozen (or fresh) shredded hash browns, spices(thyme, poultry spices, onion, garlic powder, etc)

Peel, chop and boil potatoes til soft. Maybe 35 minutes. Drain cooked potatoes then mash with spices. Put in fridge til cool. I let mine cool overnight. Shape cold mashed potatoes into tender or patty shape Roll tenders or patties with hash browns. I did this while the shredded potatoes were still frozen. Might have been either if they were thawed or slightly chopped finer in the food processor. Bake at 400 for 30 minutes. Flip once half way through. After 30 minutes turn broil setting on. Broil each side for about 5 minutes or until golden. Dip with sauce. ENJOY

Vegan Sushi without Rice

I don’t think I’ve seen anyone make sushi with mashed potatoes. I’m sure someone has done it, maybe everyone has done it but this was my first. This was super easy to make! I really wasn’t sure how much veggie filling to add so the carrots and cucumber turned out a bit skimpy. Oh well. Tasted great with a side of soy sauce! Wish I added ginger to the mix ❤

potatoes, maple syrup, rice vinegar, nori sheets, filling (carrots/cucumber)

Peel, chop and boil potatoes til soft. Maybe 35 minutes. Slice veggies for filling Drain cooked potatoes, let cool then mash with a dash of rice vinegar and maple syrup Place mashed potato filling on 90% of the nori sheet. Leave an empty space at the top to seal the roll closed. Put filling in the middle and roll the nori up and seal the end with water. (Watch my video below to see what this step looks like) Wet your knife then slice the roll. Clean your knife after each slice then re-wet the knife to help prevent ripping the seaweed. Serve with soy sauce. ENJOY

Vegan Chili Cheese Fries

I was so pumped to make this. I’ve done different versions of vegan chili cheese dishes before but I thought it would be perfect for a potato cleanse recipe video. I didn’t add nutritional flakes to our vegan cheese sauce because it makes Mark feel weird. But go ahead and add some to yours. For this dish having 3 distinct different steps it come together relatively easily. Thank the food gods.

Fries: Potatoes

Slice potatoes into fry shapes and bake. I did 400 degrees. Since mine were cut thick it took about 1 hour to cook.

Vegan Chili: 8 oz mushrooms, 1/2 large can of crushed tomatoes, spices (chili, onion, garlic, cumin powder)

Pulse mushrooms in a food processor (or hand chop) til they’re broken up Add pulsed mushrooms to a skillet with 1/2 can of crushed tomatoes and spices Let simmer or soft boil for 15 minutes or so. Your chili is water then cook off the moisture with higher heat.

Vegan Cheese Sauce: sweet potato, water, spices (onion, garlic powder, nutritional flakes), 1/2 lime