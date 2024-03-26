Easy Vegetable Broth Recipe (2024)

This post may include affiliate links; for details, see our disclosure policy.

This vegetable broth recipe takes less than an hour to make, is cheaper than store bought, and is a great way to utilize vegetables you have on hand.

Homemade vegetable broth is so easy to make, it is a shame Alex and I ever buy broth at all. We’ve discovered it’s one of those things that requires a little forethought, but it’s worth the extra planning. Not only does homemade vegetable broth taste better than the store-bought stuff, but it’s also better for you. You have more control over the amount of salt that’s added to your own broth, and there’s no risk of hidden thickeners or sweeteners making their way into it. Once the vegetable stock is made, it will last 4 to 5 days in the fridge, or up to 6 months in the freezer.

Why make veggie broth?

You really can’t go wrong with this vegetable broth recipe. It uses veggies that might be on hand in your pantry and fridge: carrots, celery, garlic, potatoes, and so forth. You also can throw in any fresh herbs you have around! It’s a great idea for minimizing food waste in your kitchen.

In addition to the vegetables noted in this recipe, using other veggies like mushrooms, peppers, and potatoes works too. This veggie broth is a great alternative for recipes that call for chicken or beef broth. We use vegetable stock all the time in our soup recipes: here are our best easy soup recipes!

How to make vegetable broth

Making homemade vegetable broth is as easy as throwing chopped veggies into a pot and boiling them (yes, really!). The basic steps of making vegetable broth at home are as follows:

Chop the vegetables into large chunks. Don’t bother peeling them, as you’ll be straining everything later. Plus, the skins contain a lot of nutrients and flavor! Toss everything into a tall stockpot or Dutch oven and saute the vegetables for 5 minutes. This will add extra flavor to the broth without any extra effort on your part. Add in the water and bring the mixture to a boil. Once boiling, cover the pot and let it simmer for at least 45 minutes to allow the vegetables to impart as much of their flavor into the broth as possible. Strain the vegetable broth and use immediately or freeze for later use. If freezing, let the broth come to room temperature before putting it into the freezer.

Making homemade vegetable broth couldn’t be easier. We hope you enjoy this recipe as much as we do!

Looking for ways to use vegetable broth?

This vegetable broth recipe is…

Vegetarian, gluten-free, vegan, plant-based, and dairy-free.

