Healthy Red Cabbage Slaw Recipe - Little Sunny Kitchen (2024)

By: DianaPosted: 1/19/22Updated: 6/30/22
My favorite coleslaw recipe uses bright red cabbage and features a sweet and spicy dressing. Perfect as a taco topping, simple side dish, or healthy meal prep lunch option.
Red cabbage is an underrated member of the vegetable world. Crunchy and beautiful red cabbage is one of my favorite things to eat, and I almost always have some in the fridge. I shred red cabbage to add to salads, to top sandwiches and tacos, and I often use it to make this spicy red cabbage slaw too.
This recipe for red/purple cabbage coleslaw contains no mayo, making it healthy, and vegan. You’ll also love that this is a no-cook recipe, requiring only a cutting board and a good knife to create.
Try this healthy slaw recipe, but if you’re looking for a traditional coleslaw recipe, I have one for you! You should also try my Daikon Radish Slaw for something new and exciting. Daikons are massive radishes, and they’re very delicious!
Key Ingredients
- Red Cabbage: You can use a whole medium head of cabbage for this recipe. Overall the recipe is pretty forgiving, so it doesn’t really matter what size cabbage you have. Throw it all in!
- Green Chili or Jalapeno: You can choose how much heat you want in your slaw. Be sure to remove the seeds and ribs from your pepper and dice it finely.
- Carrot, Green Onion, Fresh Parsley: These are the supporting characters in our coleslaw lineup. Shred the carrots, slice the onion, and roughly chop the parsley.
- Red Cabbage Slaw Dressing: A simple mixture of extra virgin olive oil, apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, garlic, and spices gives this slaw a tangy and balanced flavor.
How to Make Coleslaw with Red Cabbage
- Prepare the Veggies: Start by shredding the cabbage and carrots. I use a mandoline to make quick work of this task. Use a chef’s knife to dice the chili or jalapeno and chop the spring onions.
- Make the Dressing: Mince the garlic and place all of the sauce ingredients into a small jar, and shake until well combined. You can also make the dressing in the bowl, and mix it with a whisk. I think it’s more fun (and less mess) to use a jar.
- Mix Together: In a large bowl, add the vegetables and toss them with the dressing until combined. Taste the slaw and adjust seasonings if needed. Chill the slaw in the fridge for at least 30 minutes before serving.
Substitutions and Variations
Like most salads, this one can be changed to suit your preferences.
- Other crunchy vegetables, such as red onion, cucumber, bell peppers, radishes, or sugar snap peas can be added. Feel free to throw in any veggies that you have in the fridge. Just make sure to slice everything thinly.
- Try including fresh herbs like parsley or cilantro for extra flavor.I think mint would also taste good here.
- Don’t want your slaw to be too spicy? Leave out the peppers and/or the cayenne in the dressing.
- Use maple syrup, honey, or your favorite liquid sweetener. Using a low-carb sweetener could make this salad keto-friendly.
What to Serve with Red Cabbage Slaw
Any of these entrées will be delicious with your fresh red cabbage slaw.
- Grilled Mexican Chicken
- Grilled Shrimp Kabobs
- Bacon Wrapped Chicken
- Instant Pot Pulled Pork
FAQs
Can I make red cabbage slaw ahead of time?
Cabbage slaw will keep for up to 4 days in the fridge. Keep in mind that each day that passes will soften the vegetables a bit, so it’s best enjoyed within a day or two of making it.
Is red cabbage slaw good for you?
This is a filling, veggie-packed recipe that is overall healthy. Of course, we all have different dietary needs, but enjoying red cabbage slaw can be a healthy and delicious option for most.
What else can I do with red cabbage?
Try Pickling it! Pickled red cabbage is delicious on salads and burgers, easy to make, and it will keep in your fridge for up to 3 weeks.
Enjoy this healthy side dish, or use red cabbage slaw as a topping for tacos or BBQ sandwiches. Be sure to pin this recipe to visit later!
Red Cabbage Slaw
Prep Time: 10 minutes mins
Cook Time: 0 minutes mins
Total Time: 10 minutes mins
Author: Diana
Red cabbage, jalapeno, and carrots are dressed with a bright sweet and spicy dressing in this easy red cabbage slaw recipe. Perfect for BBQs or healthy meal prep.
Red cabbage, jalapeno, and carrots are dressed with a bright sweet and spicy dressing in this easy red cabbage slaw recipe. Perfect for BBQs or healthy meal prep.
Ingredients
- 1 head red cabbage shredded
- 2 medium carrots peeled and shredded, about 3 cups
- 1 green chili or jalapeno deseeded and diced
- 2 green onions chopped
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
For the dressing:
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar or sub with red wine vinegar or lemon
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup or honey
- ⅛ teaspoon cayenne powder
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
Start by shredding the cabbage and carrots. I use a mandoline and a box grater to make quick work of this task. Use a chef’s knife to dice the chili or jalapeno and chop the spring onions.
Mince the garlic and place all of the sauce ingredients into a small jar, and shake until well combined. You can also make the dressing in the bowl, and mix it with a whisk. I think it’s more fun (and less mess) to use a jar.
In a large bowl, add the vegetables and toss them with the dressing until combined. Taste the slaw and adjust seasonings if needed. Chill the slaw in the fridge for at least 30 minutes before serving
Notes:
- Add more crunchy vegetables if you wish. Cucumbers, bell peppers, or snap peas would be delicious.
- Try including fresh herbs like parsley or cilantro for extra flavor.I think mint would also taste good here.
- Don’t want your slaw to be too spicy? Leave out the peppers and/or the cayenne in the dressing.
- Use maple syrup, honey, or your favorite liquid sweetener. Using a low-carb sweetener could make this salad keto-friendly.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 184kcal, Carbohydrates: 21g, Protein: 3g, Fat: 11g, Saturated Fat: 2g, Sodium: 118mg, Potassium: 634mg, Fiber: 6g, Sugar: 11g, Vitamin A: 7656IU, Vitamin C: 127mg, Calcium: 111mg, Iron: 2mg
Reader Interactions
Julian says
Made it. Skipped the peppers, used all purpose cajun seasoning instead of cayenne, added mayo and raisins. It’s delicious.
Carleen V says
Made it for Easter! Big hit with the family!
Older Comments12