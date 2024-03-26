Vegan Pancakes Recipe - The BEST Fluffy Pancakes! (2024)

How to make the best fluffy vegan pancakes, with just a few simple ingredients and endless flavor possibilities!

Easy healthy vegan pancakes

If you like soft and fluffy diner style pancakes, this is the pancake recipe to try.

It yields super thick and buttery pancakes, with no flax seeds, no Bisquick or expensive commercial egg replacer, and no unusual ingredients required.

In fact, you might already have everything in your kitchen pantry needed to make these pancakes right now!

Also be sure to try this Vegan French Toast

The trick to pancakes without eggs

The simple secret to making pancakes with no eggs whatsoever? Just add a little vinegar to your pancake batter.

Seriously, that is all you need, with no applesauce or flax eggs required.

Vinegar will react with the baking soda, making the pancake batter bubble up and causing the pancakes to rise as they cook.

Even if you are not a vegan or vegetarian, this is a fantastic plant based recipe to keep on hand for any time you may run out of eggs or buttermilk in the fridge.

If you have ever tried a vegan pancake recipe that turned out flat, gummy, or disappointingly unlike the soft and fluffy homemade pancakes you remember from your childhood, this recipe will completely change your idea of vegan pancakes.

Because they are made with simple basic ingredients, non vegans love these homemade breakfast pancakes too.

They taste like regular pancakes because they are regular pancakes. It is like having vegan IHOP pancakes right in your kitchen!

Vegans also love Vegan Brownies or Vegan Cheesecake

Five vegan pancake recipes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes: Add a handful of mini size or regular dairy free chocolate chips to the batter before stirring. Obviously I am partial to this flavor.

Strawberry Shortcake: Top your finished pancakes with Coconut Whipped Cream and strawberry jam. It tastes like eating homemade strawberry shortcake for breakfast!

Vegan Blueberry Pancakes: Press a few fresh berries into each pancake right after they go on the skillet. Top with pure maple syrup or powdered sugar if desired.

Use up leftover blueberries in these Healthy Blueberry Muffins.

Vegan Banana Pancakes: Replace half a cup of the milk in the recipe below with ripe mashed banana. Add a pinch of ground cinnamon along with the dry ingredients.

Pumpkin Pie Pancakes: Swap out half a cup of the milk with pumpkin puree, and add a fourth teaspoon of cinnamon and a pinch of pumpkin pie spice.

And of course there’s always the classic pancake toppings: maple syrup and butter. Use your favorite vegan butter, or spread on some Coconut Butter or peanut butter.

Step by step recipe video

Above – watch the vegan pancake recipe video

Ingredients for fluffy vegan pancakes

If you have flour, baking soda, vinegar, salt, and baking powder, you already own everything you need to make this easy pancake recipe.

Choose spelt flour, white flour, oat flour, or some brands of all purpose gluten free flour. I’ve not tried making the recipe with buckwheat or whole wheat flour yet and do not recommend using coconut flour.

I also have not tried substituting almond flour or almond meal for flourless pancakes. However there is a low carb and keto pancake recipe included in the recipe box below, for those who want keto vegan pancakes.

Stir in the optional rolled oats to make vegan oatmeal pancakes. Or go with oat flour or gluten free all purpose to create gluten free pancakes.

Please be sure to report back if you experiment with other flours.

The recipe works with almost any milk of choice, such as almond milk, oat milk, soy milk, or coconut milk. Or you can use water instead.

If you want savory or sugar free pancakes, feel free to omit the sugar.

For a healthy breakfast that tastes like a decadent dessert, try topping the egg free pancakes with a scoop of nondairy Banana Ice Cream or Coconut Ice Cream.

How to make the best vegan pancakes

Combine all of the dry ingredients in one bowl, and stir well.

Mix in the liquid ingredients to achieve a thick pancake batter. For best results, be sure not to overmix.

If you want extra fluffy pancakes, let the batter sit for about ten to fifteen minutes to thicken. For those in a rush, this step is not required.

Depending on the flour you use, more liquid may be needed. Slowly add more dairy free milk or water until your desired pancake batter thickness is reached.

Grease a nonstick skillet or pancake griddle, and turn on the heat to medium.

You can test to see if the pan is hot by adding a drop of water. If the water sizzles, the pan is ready and you can start cooking your pancakes.

Drop small ladles of batter onto the skillet, and gently press down. Smaller pancakes will cook more evenly and avoid burnt edges with undercooked middles.

If adding fresh berries, chopped or sliced banana, or chocolate chips, sprinkle or press them into the pancakes at this time.

Flip the pancakes with a spatula when the edges begin to look dry. Cook for an additional minute or two before removing from the griddle.

Re-grease the skillet after each set of pancakes to they will not stick to the pan.

Note: You can also turn the pancakes into Vegan Waffles.

Dairy free pancake storage tips

To save time in the morning, you can make up the batter the night before if you wish. Refrigerate the batter in a covered bowl until ready to use.

If there are any leftover vegan pancakes, let them cool.

Then stack the pancakes in an airtight lidded container with a layer of wax paper or parchment paper between each pancake.

Leftovers should keep in the refrigerator for around three to four days.

Or freeze the pancakes for up to two months, once again with parchment or wax paper in between each layer to prevent the pancakes from sticking to each other.

Pin it now to save for later Vegan Pancakes The easy recipe for how to make the best vegan pancakes that non vegans love too! Leave a Review Print Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes minutes Cook Time 10 minutes minutes Total Time 20 minutes minutes Yield 8 – 12 pancakes 5 from 94 votes Ingredients 1 cup flour (or try these Keto Pancakes )

6 tbsp rolled oats or 1/4 cup additional flour

2 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/8 tsp baking soda

scant 1/2 tsp salt

3/4 cup milk of choice or water (or more as needed)

2 tsp white vinegar or cider vinegar

1 tbsp oil or nut butter, or omit for fat-free

2 tbsp sugar or sweetener of choice (can omit for savory) Instructions The recipe works with spelt, white, gluten free all purpose, or oat flour. Feel free to experiment with other flours, and be sure to report back with results if you do! To make vegan pancakes, stir dry ingredients in a bowl, then stir in remaining ingredients. For extra fluffy pancakes, let the batter sit 10 minutes to thicken. Or if thinner pancakes are desired, you can skip that step and add more liquid to thin out the batter. Some flours will need more water than others, so add more until you achieve a pancake batter. (If you accidentally add too much liquid and the batter gets too thin, cook them anyway and they become crepes!) Grease a nonstick skillet well and heat on medium. When the pan is hot (test by adding a drop of water – the pan is ready if it sizzles), drop small ladles of batter and press down. Don’t make the pancakes too big, or they’ll be done on the edges before the centers cook. If desired, press a few berries or banana slices into each pancake, or sprinkle on some chocolate chips. Using a spatula, flip when edges begin to look dry. Let them cook for an additional minute or so before removing from the heat. Re-grease the skillet after each set of pancakes, to prevent sticking. To save time in the morning, you can make up the batter the night before if you wish and refrigerate in a covered bowl. Or leftover pancakes can be frozen to thaw and enjoy at another time. View Nutrition Facts Notes You may also like this healthy breakfast Protein Banana Bread. Have you made this recipe? Tag @chocolatecoveredkatie on Instagram

Healthy Vegan Breakfast Recipes

Applesauce Muffins

Vegan Donuts

Tofu Scramble Recipe

Healthy Banana Bread

Overnight Oats

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

Chia Pudding Recipes

Vegan Breakfast Recipes – Over 50 New Recipes

Vegan Cinnamon Rolls

Easy Cinnamon Rolls