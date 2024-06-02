60 Heirloom Recipes from Grandparents (2024)

Home Recipes Cooking Style Comfort Food Gina RichardUpdated: Jan. 31, 2022 These heirloom recipes have been passed down from generation to generation: they're that good. Share them with your own family and who knows? You might start a new tradition of your own.

1/60 Taste of Home Old-Fashioned Peanut Butter Cookies My mother insisted that my grandmother write down one recipe for her when Mom got married in 1942: the how to make peanut butter cookies from scratch recipe. That was a real effort because Grandma was a traditional pioneer-type cook who used a little of this or that until it felt right. This treasured recipe is the only one she ever wrote down! —Janet Hall, Clinton, Wisconsin Go to Recipe