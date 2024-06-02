60 Heirloom Recipes from Grandparents (2024)

Home Recipes Cooking Style Comfort Food
Gina RichardUpdated: Jan. 31, 2022
These heirloom recipes have been passed down from generation to generation: they're that good. Share them with your own family and who knows? You might start a new tradition of your own.
Old-Fashioned Peanut Butter Cookies
My mother insisted that my grandmother write down one recipe for her when Mom got married in 1942: the how to make peanut butter cookies from scratch recipe. That was a real effort because Grandma was a traditional pioneer-type cook who used a little of this or that until it felt right. This treasured recipe is the only one she ever wrote down! —Janet Hall, Clinton, Wisconsin
Deep-Dish Sausage Pizza
My grandma made the tastiest snacks for us when we stayed the night at her farm. Her wonderful pizza, hot from the oven, was covered with cheese and had fragrant herbs in the crust. Now this pizza is frequently a meal for my husband, our family and me. —Michele Madden, Washington Court House, Ohio
Grandma's Honey Muffins
I can remember my Grandma Wheeler making these delicious muffins—we'd eat them nice and warm, fresh from the oven! She was a "pinch of this and handful of that" kind of cook, so getting the ingredient amounts correct for the recipe was a challenge. Now it's a family treasure! —Darlis A. Wilfer, West Bend, Wisconsin
My grandpa made an awesome breakfast for us grandkids: French toast that started on the griddle as peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. —Lindsey Folsom, Dorsey, Illinois
Scalloped Sweet Corn Casserole
This is my Grandma Ostendorf's corn recipe I grew up enjoying. Now a grandmother myself, I still serve this comfy, delicious side as a family classic. —Lonnie Hartstack, Clarinda, Iowa
Italian Meatball Buns
These soft little rolls come with a pleasant surprise inside—savory Italian meatballs. The apps are wonderful dipped in marinara sauce, which makes them fun for my grandkids—and adults too. I love how easy they are to put together. —Trina Linder-Mobley, Clover, South Carolina
Brown Sugar Cutout Cookies
Our neighbor made these for me when I was little, and now I make them for my kids, my grandkids and the children at school. Serve them with milk for the kids and tea for the grown-ups. —Nancy Lynch, Somerset, Pennsylvania
Grandma's Rosemary Dinner Rolls
My grandma (I called her Baba) made these in her coal oven. How she regulated the temperature is beyond me! She always made extra rolls for the neighbors to bake in their own ovens. My mom and aunts would deliver the formed rolls at lunchtime. —Charlotte Hendershot, Hudson, Pennsylvania
My grandma made this for us once when she came to visit and I never forgot just how good it was. Since my kids love anything with pepperoni and cheese, I thought they'd enjoy it just as much as I did. —Juli Meyers, Hinesville, Georgia
Blueberry Ice Cream
The wild blueberries on our property spark recipe ideas. When my daughter and I made this ice cream at a Girl Guide meeting, it was well received. Even today, our 10 children, 19 grandkids and 4 great-grandchildren think it tastes great. —Alma Mosher, Mohannes, New Brunswick
Divinity Candy
Every Christmas my grandmother and I made divinity candy, just the two of us. I still make it every year. —Anne Clayborne, Walland, Tennessee
Blue-Ribbon Doughnuts
What could be more delicious than a warm homemade doughnut? I've been making these tasty treats for my children and grandchildren for many years. —Kay McEwen, Sussex, New Brunswick
Grandma Russell's Bread
I remember as a child always smelling fresh homemade bread and rolls whenever I walked into Grandma's house. The warm slices were delicious and melted in my mouth! —Janet Polito, Nampa, Idaho
Contest-Winning Sugar 'n' Spice Nuts
My daughters, grandkids and just about everyone who visits me look forward to this mix of crunchy spiced nuts recipe during the holidays. And tucked in colorful tins, it makes a handy last-minute gift idea for busy hostesses or drop-in visitors. —Joan Klinefelter, Utica, Illinois
Grandma's Tandy Kake
My grandmother made this for all our family gatherings. Everyone loves it now I make it for every party we attend or host. —John Morgan III, Lebanon, Pennsylvania
Chocolate Zucchini Cupcakes
Our grandkids love these cupcakes and don't believe us when we tell them there are veggies in them! I'm always asked for this recipe, which makes a tasty treat after school, packed in lunches or served as dessert after dinner. —Carole Fraser, North York, Ontario
Grandma Schwartz's Rouladen
This was one of my Grandma Schwartz's recipes. Grandpa Schwartz was a German butcher and this was one of his (and our) favorite meals. It's an extra-special beef entree when served with mashed potatoes made with butter and sour cream. —Lynda Sharai, Summer Lake, Oregon
Grandma's Strawberry Shortcake
I can still taste the juicy berries piled over warm biscuits and topped with a dollop of fresh whipped cream. My father added even more indulgence to the dessert by first buttering his biscuits. —Shirley Joan Helfenbein, Lapeer, Michigan
Great-Grandma's Italian Meatballs
My great-grandmother started this easy meatball recipe with our family. We use ground beef and turkey for these meatballs, and the flavor’s so good, you won’t miss the extra calories. —Audrey Colantino, Winchester, Massachusetts
Cookie Jar Gingersnaps
My grandma kept two cookie jars in her pantry. One of the jars, which I now have, always had these crisp and chewy gingersnaps in it. They're still my favorite cookies. My daughter used this recipe for a 4-H fair and won a blue ribbon. —Deb Handy, Pomona, Kansas
Pennsylvania Dutch Funny Cake
I can still remember my grandma serving this delicious cake on the big wooden table in her farm kitchen. Every time I bake this unusual cake, it takes me back to those special days at Grandma's. —Diane Ganssle, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Grandma's Lemon Poppy Seed Cake
This is from a collection of family recipes. My granddaughter, Riley, likes that it tastes like lemons, but is sweet. It’s always moist and wonderful. —Phyllis Harmon, Nelson, Wisconsin
Jam Biscuits
My teenage granddaughter, Holly, and I have enjoyed cooking together since she was 4 years old. We like to make these golden biscuits for holiday gatherings. Fill the centers with homemade jam, orange marmalade or cheese. —Mary Lindsay, Dunrango, Colorado
Classic French Onion Soup
Enjoy my signature French onion soup the way my granddaughter Becky does: I make onion soup for her in a crock bowl, complete with garlic croutons and gobs of melted Swiss cheese on top. —Lou Sansevero, Ferron, Utah
Sugar Cone Chocolate Chip Cookies
If I could make a batch of cookies a day, I'd be in baking heaven. I made these for my boys when they were growing up, and now I treat my grandkids, too. Everyone loves the tasty blend of chocolate chips, crumbled sugar cones and sprinkles. —Paula Marchesi, Lenhartsville, Pennsylvania
Pirate Pasta Shells
Grandfather loved pirate stories and good pasta. When we make his stuffed shells, it reminds us of his favorite tropical places and adventures. —Kathy Noll, Laureldale, Pennsylvania
Grandma Nardi's Italian Easter Bread
My Grandma Nardi’s bread with dyed Easter eggs represents family and tradition. I fondly remember how she taught me the recipe when I was a little girl. —Pat Merkovich, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Lemon Custard Cake
This custard cake recipe comes from my grandma— it's nice to whip up when unexpected company stops in. It's a cool, creamy dessert that tastes like you fussed. —Sue Gronholz, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin
Grandma's Southern Collard Greens
My grandmother made the best southern collard greens recipe in the world. Eating them with a slice of buttermilk cornbread is pure bliss. —Sherri Williams, Crestview, Florida
Breakfast Buns
My grandmother taught me to bake these breakfast buns 70 years ago. Now my granddaughter makes them! This batter is like a biscuit dough and can be made up in a short time. There's no nicer way to wake up in the morning than to the aromas of biscuits baking and coffee perking! — Dorothy McGinnis, West Haven, Connecticut
Chocolate Chip Red Velvet Whoopie Pies
Baking a fun treat is a must when my four grandchildren come to stay for "grandma camp." Sometimes the grandkids help by piping the cake batter. —Linda Schend, Kenosha, Wisconsin
Grandmother's Corn Pudding
My grandmother always served this pudding for holidays and family reunions. Everyone loves it. Corn pudding is a popular side dish on Maryland's eastern shore. —Susan Brown Langenstein, Salisbury, Maryland
Icebox Honey Cookies
My Grandma Wruble always had a batch of these cookies in the cookie jar and another roll in the refrigerator ready to slice and bake. Their honey and lemon flavor is delicious! —Kristi Gleason, Flower Mound, Texas
I finally invented a healthy quinoa burger that wasn't dry and crumbly or really boring. These fit the bill—even my grandkids prefer them over hamburgers. They taste like chips and dip in a burger! —KT Rehrig, Allentown, Pennsylvania
I also call this "my grandson's mac and cheese." Zachary has been to Iraq and Afghanistan with both the Marines and Navy, and I've been privileged to make his favorite casserole for him for over 20 years. —Alice Beardsell, Osprey, Florida
Wendy's Apple Pomegranate Salad
My grandparents grew pomegranates, pecans and walnuts and would send us some each year. Some of my best memories are the days I used to spend with my grandmother learning how to cook with her. Whenever I make this, it's like having lunch with my grandmother again. —Wendy Ball, Battle Creek, Michigan
Easy Dill Pickles
This treasured dill pickle recipe is like an old friend. These crispy spears have a slightly salty, tart flavor with a good balance of dill, garlic and peppers. —Betty Sitzman, Wray, Colorado
Grandma's Star Cookies
My husband's grandma would make these butter cutouts only with a star cookie cutter. I use various shapes for celebrations throughout the year. —Jenny Brown, West Lafayette, Indiana
Fresh Tomato Relish
My two grown sons actually eat this as a salad, but that's a bit too hot for me! The recipe is from my late husband's mother, and I haven't varied it over the years. I usually make a batch as soon as the first tomatoes of the season are ready. —Lela Baskins, Windsor, Missouri
Nanny's Parmesan Mashed Potatoes
My grandsons rave over these creamy potatoes loaded with Parmesan. That’s all the endorsem*nt I need. Sometimes I use golden or red potatoes, with skins on. —Kallee Krong-McCreery, Escondido, California
My grandkids were never huge fans of cauliflower, but the bacon makes a big difference in this dish. They like it even more with golden cauliflower instead of white. — Patricia Hudson, Riverview, Florida
Grilled Barbecued Chicken
It's fun for me to have my family members together so I can prepare their favorite foods, like this saucy barbecued chicken. The juicy, tender recipe always brings enthusiastic compliments from our four grown children and three grandkids. —Barbara Blickens Derfer, Edgewater, Florida
Turkey Sausage Soup with Fresh Vegetables
Our family is big on soup. This favorite is quick to make and very tasty, and it gives me plenty of time to have fun with my kids and grandkids while it slow-cooks. —Nancy Heishman, Las Vegas, Nevada
I’m originally from Louisiana, where my grandma spoke Cajun French as she taught me her spicy chicken spaghetti. —Brenda Melancon, McComb, Mississippi
Caramel-Apple Skillet Buckle
My grandma used to bake a version of this for me when I was a little girl. She would make it using fresh apples from her tree in the backyard. I've adapted her recipe because I love the combination of apples, pecans and caramel. —Emily Hobbs, Springfield, Missouri
Cheeseburger Pepper Cups
I like to serve my grandkids something special, and this is one of their favorites. They like red or yellow peppers because they're sweeter and look more appetizing. —Betty Winscher, Royalton, Minnesota
Spinach Beef Macaroni Bake
This hearty casserole is great for a family reunion or church supper. I've also made half the recipe for family gatherings. It's become a special favorite of my grandson-in-law and great-grandson, who often ask me to serve it when they're visiting. —Lois Lauppe, Lahoma, Oklahoma
As a child, I learned from my grandmother how to make these chicken-fried steaks. I taught my daughters, and when my granddaughters are older, I’ll show them, too. —Donna Cater, Fort Ann, New York
Grandpa's Party Potatoes
My grandpa, who gave me this recipe, liked the way the cream cheese and onion dip created a wonderful velvety texture. I often assemble these potatoes the night before, then pop them in the oven the next day. —Mary Kay Elert, St. Paul Park, Minnesota
Grandma's Pea Soup
My grandma's pea soup recipe was a family favorite. What makes it different from any other pea soups I have tried is the addition of whole peas, spaetzle-like "dumplings" and sausage. Try it once and you'll be hooked. —Carole Talcott, Dahinda, Illinois
Grandma's Poultry Dressing
Every family seems to have their own favorite dressing recipe that becomes a tradition, and this is ours. It came from Grandma, who passed it down to my mother. Now our children have carried it into their kitchens. This is truly a good old-fashioned recipe. —Norma Howland, Joliet, Illinois
Originally Published: April 18, 2018