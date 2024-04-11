Thai Lettuce Wraps Recipe - The Recipe Critic (2024)

Jump to RecipeJump to Video This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my disclosure policy.

Get ready to devour some homemade Thai lettuce wraps—a must-have appetizer that you won’t be able to resist! These wraps are loaded with tasty lean ground beef, minced red onion, garlic, ginger, and chili flakes, all tossed in a delicious dressing made from soy sauce and sesame oil.

Thai Lettuce Wraps Recipe

I know lettuce wraps alone may sound boring, but these Thai lettuce wraps are anything but! They’re seriously the perfect appetizer. (Or light meal!) The ground beef filling is cooked to tender perfection and seasoned with tasty spices and herbs. You’ll be coming back for wrap after wrap!

These Thai lettuce wraps are so fresh and tasty. The beef mince is loaded up with sliced veggies and sesame seeds for extra flavor and texture. Speaking of flavor, let’s not forget the sauce! The beef is coated in a mouthwatering glaze made of soy sauce, a squeeze of lime, and brown sugar for some sweetness! My family devoured these tasty wraps in an instant. I’m sure yours will too!

Ingredients Needed

Now that you’re convinced of their deliciousness, let’s get into everything you’ll need to make these Thai lettuce wraps. One tip I have is to use fresh, high-quality ingredients. They will make all the difference in flavor!

Lean Ground Beef : This is the base of the filling, giving it a deliciously meaty flavor and a good protein boost that makes these Thai lettuce wraps satisfying and filling. You can also use ground turkey for something leaner.

: This is the base of the filling, giving it a deliciously meaty flavor and a good protein boost that makes these Thai lettuce wraps satisfying and filling. You can also use ground turkey for something leaner. Minced Red Onion : These little pieces of onion add a sweet and crunchy bite to the filling.

: These little pieces of onion add a sweet and crunchy bite to the filling. Minced Garlic : Adds a savory and robust taste that kicks the filling up a notch and makes it seriously mouthwatering.

: Adds a savory and robust taste that kicks the filling up a notch and makes it seriously mouthwatering. Fresh Grated Ginger : Grating ginger brings a zesty and slightly spicy kick to the filling, giving it that special Thai flair.

: Grating ginger brings a zesty and slightly spicy kick to the filling, giving it that special Thai flair. Chili Flakes : For those who like a bit of heat, these red pepper flakes add just the right amount of spiciness that blends perfectly with the other flavors.

: For those who like a bit of heat, these red pepper flakes add just the right amount of spiciness that blends perfectly with the other flavors. Salt and Pepper: Basic seasonings that add an extra layer of flavor to the filling.

Basic seasonings that add an extra layer of flavor to the filling. Julienned Carrots : These thinly sliced carrots not only add a vibrant pop of color but also a satisfying crunch!

: These thinly sliced carrots not only add a vibrant pop of color but also a satisfying crunch! Chopped Green Onions : For some extra savory goodness.

: For some extra savory goodness. Chopped Cilantro : This herb adds a burst of freshness. Omit it if you’re not a fan!

: This herb adds a burst of freshness. Omit it if you’re not a fan! Sesame Seeds: These little seeds are a fun addition, giving the filling a nutty flavor.

For the Sauce and Assembly:

Soy Sauce : Works as the base of the Thai lettuce wrap sauce. For more authentic flavor, try using Thai black soy sauce. You can find it online or at your local Asian grocer!

: Works as the base of the Thai lettuce wrap sauce. For more authentic flavor, try using Thai black soy sauce. You can find it online or at your local Asian grocer! Sesame Oil : Makes the sauce rich and nutty.

: Makes the sauce rich and nutty. Lime Juice : Adds a tangy flavor that balances out the other ingredients.

: Adds a tangy flavor that balances out the other ingredients. Brown Sugar : For the perfect touch of sweet, caramelized flavor!

: For the perfect touch of sweet, caramelized flavor! Butter Lettuce: These crispy and tender lettuce leaves are the perfect vessels for holding the filling. You won’t be able to get enough of these Thai lettuce wraps, they’re SO good!

How to Make Thai Lettuce Wraps

It’s actually pretty easy, and you end up with Thai lettuce wraps that are so delicious! Because of this, these wraps have become a new favorite appetizer of mine. I swear, I could eat a whole plate by myself with how scrumptious they are.

Beef Mixture: In a medium bowl, add your ground beef, onion, garlic, ginger, chili flakes, salt and pepper. Mix until combined. Sauce Mixture: In a small bowl, combine your soy sauce, sesame oil, lime juice, and brown sugar. Then set aside. Cook Beef: Heat a large skillet up to medium-high heat. Then add your meat mixture to the skillet and cook, stirring continually for about 6-8 minutes. The beef should mostly be browned and cooked by now. Add Vegetables and Sauce: Add in your carrots, green onions, cilantro, sesame seeds, and sauce. Then continue to stir fry everything together for about 3-4 minutes. Stir well to ensure a thorough combination, and allow the sauce to begin reducing. Remove From Heat: Remove your filing from heat. Then set aside. Prepare Lettuce: Prepare your butter lettuce and set the lettuce leaves on a plate. Fill each lettuce leaf with your filling and then serve. You can also serve the filling and lettuce separate and have your guests fill their own lettuce wraps!

Storing Leftovers Whether you’re making your Thai lettuce wraps ahead of time or storing leftovers, it’s best to store the lettuce and beef filling separately. The beef filling will stay good for 3-4 days in an airtight container or Ziploc bag. To Reheat: Transfer the beef mixture to a skillet and cook on medium heat until warmed though, stirring frequently. You can also use the microwave, heating the beef in 30-second intervals.

