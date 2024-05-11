60 Paleo Keto Recipes (2024)

If you follow a paleo keto diet or are considering starting one, this is the post for you! Here, you will find 60 DELICIOUS keto recipes that are paleo as well!
Paleo Keto Recipes
It may seem difficult to follow a keto diet and a paleo diet at the same time, but with the help of the THOUSANDS of keto and paleo
The paleo diet entails avoiding grains, dairy, refined sugar, salt, potatoes, and highly processed foods. It can be helpful when trying to lose weight or simply eat a little healthier.
The good news is, that paleo and keto diets are actually pretty similar! They are both low-carb, low-sugar diets, so if you are on a keto diet, it is pretty easy to switch to a keto paleo diet or vice versa!
The biggest difference between the two is that the paleo diet does not contain dairy, while the keto diet definitely does! Unless you are a cheese addict, substitutes like coconut milk, almond milk, and nut purees can help to achieve that same creamy texture! Plus, there are many yummy foods that both diets DO include! Instead of focusing on the foods you CAN’T eat, focus on the foods you CAN eat! So go ahead, take a look at these 60 recipes that you CAN eat while following a keto and paleo diet!
1) Golden Jicama Fries
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
When you are craving french fries, these low-carb jicama fries will do the trick!
Find The Recipe Here
2) Keto Chicken Shawarma Kebabs
Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced
Keto Chicken Shawarma Kebabs are my new favorite way to enjoy chicken! These keto kebabs are succulent, juicy and SO delicious. This recipe is low-carb, gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free, nut-free, sugar-free, egg-free, paleo, AND primal!
Find The Recipe Here
3) Warm Bacon and Egg Salad
Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced
I could literally eat about 5 bowls of this tasty salad!
Find The Recipe Here
4) Keto Golden Smoothie
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
This delicious keto golden smoothie was created to be totally suitable for a low-carb diet! It’s keto-friendly, low-carb, gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free, nut-free, sugar-free, paleo, primal, vegetarian, AND vegan.
Find The Recipe Here
5) Low Carb Stuffing
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
This stuffing is great for all types of diets! It is keto, paleo, Whole30, sugar-free, gluten-free, and can even be made vegan!
Find The Recipe Here
6) Keto Lemon Bars
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
Created for a variety of diets, these keto lemon bars are gluten-free, grain-free, nut-free, sugar-free, vegetarian, paleo, and primal. Plus, there’s even an option to make these bars dairy-free!
Find The Recipe Here
7) Dark Chocolate Raspberry Bark
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
This dark chocolate raspberry bark is a perfect fat bomb dessert recipe to have
Find The Recipe Here
8) Blueberry Breakfast Crumble
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
If you like sweet breakfasts, then this blueberry breakfast crumble recipe is for YOU.
Find The Recipe Here
9) Chocolate Bar Fat Bombs
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
These fat bombs will cure your sweet tooth at any time of the day!
Find The Recipe Here
10) Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
Who is up for a yummy chicken wing recipe? This time, I’m teaching you how to cook up DELICIOUS, low carb lemon pepper chicken wings!
Find The Recipe Here
11) Buffalo Deviled Eggs
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
This recipe puts a spicy twist on classic deviled eggs!
Find The Recipe Here
12) Spicy Salmon Poppers
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
These Spicy Salmon Poppers are a delicious, nutrient-dense, and ultra low-carb appetizer, snack, or meal option!
Find The Recipe Here
13) Low-Carb Coconut Blondies
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
If you love coconut, you will LOVE LOVE LOVE these coconut blondies!
Find The Recipe Here
14) Nut-Free Dairy-Free Creamy Cold Brew Keto Coffee
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
This Nut-Free Dairy-Free Creamy Cold Brew Keto Coffee is frothy, delicious, and ultra low in carbs!
Find The Recipe Here
15) Mexican Cauliflower Rice
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
Add this to your menu for Taco Tuesday!
Find The Recipe Here
16) 10-Minute Spicy Tuna Rolls
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
This 10-minute spicy tuna rolls recipe is an ultra low-carb and nutrient-dense meal
Find The Recipe Here
17) Powdered Donut Hole Fat Bombs
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
I want one of these in my mouth NOW!
Find The Recipe Here
18) Low-Carb Glazed Sugar Cookies
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
These Low-Carb Glazed Sugar Cookies are a delicious and keto-friendly baked good that is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth!
Find The Recipe Here
19) Keto Flourless Mocha Brownies
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
If you are a coffee lover AND a chocolate lover, you will for sure be a keto Flourless Mocha Brownie LOVER!
Find The Recipe Here
20) Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Fat Bombs
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
This Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Fat Bombs recipe was crafted with a keto and low carb diet lifestyle in mind!
Find The Recipe Here
21) Keto Coffee Cake
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
This Keto Coffee Cake is what low-carb breakfast dreams are made of!
Find The Recipe Here
22) Nut-Free Keto Bread
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
This Nut-Free Keto Bread is a delicious low-carb and allergy-friendly bread to enjoy without being kicked out of ketosis!
Find The Recipe Here
23) Keto Meatballs
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
If you’re searching for a simple and flavorful ketogenic dinner or appetizer recipe, look no further than these Keto Meatballs!
Find The Recipe Here
24) Low-Carb Glazed Orange Scones
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
These Low-Carb Glazed Orange Scones are sweet, citrusy, and a perfect weekend brunch option to pair with your morning coffee!
Find The Recipe Here
25) Low-Carb Lemon Blueberry Bread
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
The idea that low-carb bread is actually possible to make AND tastes good is a dream come true!
Find The Recipe Here
26) Vegan Keto Bread Rolls
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
This Vegan Keto Bread Rolls recipe has quickly become one of my favorites!
Find The Recipe Here
27) No-Bake Chocolate Chip Almond Butter Fat Bomb Bars
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
Let’s be real here when chocolate and nut butter comes together, GREAT things happen.
Find The Recipe Here
28) Vegan Keto Baked Pancakes
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
These vegan keto baked pancakes are so great!
Find The Recipe Here
29) Jalapeño Popper Chicken Salad
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
This Jalapeño Popper Chicken Salad is a flavorful, keto-friendly meal option that puts a fun spin on traditional jalapeño poppers!
Find The Recipe Here
30) Keto Thin Mints
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
These Keto Thin Mints are going to be your new Girl Scout Cookies are basically the most delicious cookies on earth, ESPECIALLY the Thin Mints.
Find The Recipe Here
31) Keto Shamrock Shake Bites
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
These Keto Shamrock Shake Bites are simple to make and taste just like their commercial sugary counterparts!
Find The Recipe Here
32) Keto Chocolate Sea Salt Cookies
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
These Keto Chocolate Sea Salt Cookies are soft, chewy, grain-free, dairy-free, and low-carb!
Find The Recipe Here
33) Avocado Tuna Salad
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
Looking for the perfect keto-friendly, on-the-go meal option? Look no further than this Avocado Tuna Salad.
Find The Recipe Here
34) Keto Brownies
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
These Keto Brownies are the ultimate keto-friendly, dairy-free, and paleo-compliant dessert!
Find The Recipe Here
35) Instant Pot Low-Carb Sweet & Spicy Barbecue Chicken Wings
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
These Instant Pot Low-Carb Sweet & Spicy Barbecue Chicken Wings top the chart on my Could-Eat-For-Every-Meal-Every-Day List. You, honestly, would never get bored of them!
Find The Recipe Here
36)Keto Green Smoothie
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
This Keto Green Smoothie is packed with energizing superfood ingredients to keep you full and focused throughout your day!
Find The Recipe Here
37) Low-Carb Cookies
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
I have FINALLY perfected my recipe for low-carb, grain-free, dairy-free cookies! Get excited because your minds are about to be blown.
Find The Recipe Here
38) Low-Carb Berry Cream Popsicles
Photo & Recipe courtesy of Real Balanced
These low-carb berry cream popsicles are the perfect treat during the summer months or whenever a craving for cold sweets hit!
Find The Recipe Here
39) Strawberries & Cream Fat Bombs
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
If you follow a ketogenic (keto) or low-carb diet, you know that most fruit is too high in carbs and sugar to regularly snack on. That’s why Strawberries & Cream Fat Bombs are such a beautiful, beautiful thing. Eat just one and your craving for fruit will disappear, you won’t spike your blood sugar, and you’ll get in lots of healthy fats!
Find The Recipe Here
40) Pressure Cooker Low-FODMAP Citrus Carnitas
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
This Pressure Cooker Low-FODMAP Citrus Carnitas is a delicious, flavor-filled dinner option for busy weeknights!
Find The Recipe Here
41) Blueberry Bliss Fat Bombs
Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced
TheseBlueberry Bliss Fat Bombs are full of delicious berry flavor and are a power-packed source of nutrient-dense ingredients!
Find The Recipe Here
42) 1-Minute Low-FODMAP Pesto
Photo & RecipeCourtesy ofReal Balanced
This 1-Minute Low-FODMAP Pesto recipe is a staple in our meal prepping routine.
Find The Recipe Here
43) Collagen Cashew Butter Cups
Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced
TheseCollagen Cashew Butter Cups are a delicious variation of traditional peanut butter cups!
Find The Recipe Here
44) Low-Carb Snickerdoodle Cookies
Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced
TheseLow-Carb Snickerdoodle Cookies are so delicious and a perfect dessert to enjoy around the holidays!
Find The Recipe Here
45) 30-Minute Paleo Chicken Tenders
Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced
These30-Minute Paleo Chicken Tenders are the ultimate weeknight dinner option that the whole family is sure to love!
Find The Recipe Here
46) Fudge Fat Bombs
Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced
These Fudge Fat Bombs are the ultimate ketogenic dessert and one of the most searched keto recipes!
Find The Recipe Here
47) 3-Ingredient Bacon & Egg Breakfast Muffins
Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced
The perfect breakfast for those fast paced mornings!
Find The Recipe Here
48) Lemon Bar Fat Bombs
Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced
These Lemon Bar Fat Bombs are perfectly tart, bite-sized snacks that will keep you full and focused throughout your day!
Find The Recipe Here
49) Buffalo Chicken Casserole
Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced
Super simple to make and keto-friendly, this Buffalo Chicken Casserole is going to be a real family favorite!
Find The Recipe Here
50)Paleo Thai Coconut Curry Meatballs
Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced
Hello hello hello! How is everyone? All is well here in Milwaukee and, specifically, in our household as we are living off these Paleo Thai Coconut Curry Meatballs. Goodness, they are GOOD!
Find The Recipe Here
51) Low-FODMAP Anti-Bloat & Anti-Inflammatory Healing Carrot Turmeric Ginger Soup
Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced
ThisLow-FODMAP Anti-Bloat and Anti-Inflammatory Healing Carrot Turmeric Ginger Soupisa delicious, wholesome, and warming soup that will soothe your stomach and keep you satiated.
Find The Recipe Here
52) Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice
Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced
Cauliflower rice is a perfect side dish, especially when you’re looking for something with a little less carbs than traditional rice, but don’t want to sacrifice on taste!
Find The Recipe Here
53) Sweet & Spicy Bacon & Turkey Chili
Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced
This turkey chili is sweet, savory, AND spicy. YUM.
Find The Recipe Here
54) Farmers’ Market Vegetable Egg Bake
Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced
If you follow a paleo or Whole30 diet, are a vegetarian, or are just looking for a new (and easy) breakfast option to grab on the go, then this Farmer’s Market Vegetable Egg Bake is for you!
Find The Recipe Here
55) Paleo Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry
Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofEat the Gains
Serve this with some riced cauliflower and you’ve got yourself a tasty Asian meal!
56) No Bake Key Lime Pie Bites
Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofBeauty and the Foodie
With these fat bombs, you can have Key lime pie in a bite sized form!
57) Rosemary Roasted Radishes
Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofEat the Gains
You won’t be missing out on the taste, flavor and texture of roasted potatoes because these radished taste just like it!
58) Low Carb Pumpkin Bagels
Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofBeauty and the Foodie
These make a DELICIOUS fall breakfast!
59) Sugar Free Keto Low Carb Granola Bars
Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofFood Faith Fitness
Those oat-based, sugar filled granola bars have NOTHING on these paleo, keto granola bars!
60) White Hot Chocolate
Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofElana’s Pantry
After a cold day of shoveling and playing in the snow, this hot chocolate is THE best!
Looking for more low-carb recipe inspiration?
Check out all Real Balanced ketogenic recipeshere!