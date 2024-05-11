60 Paleo Keto Recipes (2024)

If you follow a paleo keto diet or are considering starting one, this is the post for you! Here, you will find 60 DELICIOUS keto recipes that are paleo as well!

Paleo Keto Recipes

It may seem difficult to follow a keto diet and a paleo diet at the same time, but with the help of the THOUSANDS of keto and paleo recipes it can actually be pretty attainable!

The paleo diet entails avoiding grains, dairy, refined sugar, salt, potatoes, and highly processed foods. It can be helpful when trying to lose weight or simply eat a little healthier.

The good news is, that paleo and keto diets are actually pretty similar! They are both low-carb, low-sugar diets, so if you are on a keto diet, it is pretty easy to switch to a keto paleo diet or vice versa!

The biggest difference between the two is that the paleo diet does not contain dairy, while the keto diet definitely does! Unless you are a cheese addict, substitutes like coconut milk, almond milk, and nut purees can help to achieve that same creamy texture! Plus, there are many yummy foods that both diets DO include! Instead of focusing on the foods you CAN’T eat, focus on the foods you CAN eat! So go ahead, take a look at these 60 recipes that you CAN eat while following a keto and paleo diet!

1) Golden Jicama Fries

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

When you are craving french fries, these low-carb jicama fries will do the trick!

2) Keto Chicken Shawarma Kebabs

Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced

Keto Chicken Shawarma Kebabs are my new favorite way to enjoy chicken! These keto kebabs are succulent, juicy and SO delicious. This recipe is low-carb, gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free, nut-free, sugar-free, egg-free, paleo, AND primal!

3) Warm Bacon and Egg Salad

Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced

I could literally eat about 5 bowls of this tasty salad!

4) Keto Golden Smoothie

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

This delicious keto golden smoothie was created to be totally suitable for a low-carb diet! It’s keto-friendly, low-carb, gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free, nut-free, sugar-free, paleo, primal, vegetarian, AND vegan.

5) Low Carb Stuffing

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

This stuffing is great for all types of diets! It is keto, paleo, Whole30, sugar-free, gluten-free, and can even be made vegan!

6) Keto Lemon Bars

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

Created for a variety of diets, these keto lemon bars are gluten-free, grain-free, nut-free, sugar-free, vegetarian, paleo, and primal. Plus, there’s even an option to make these bars dairy-free!

7) Dark Chocolate Raspberry Bark

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

This dark chocolate raspberry bark is a perfect fat bomb dessert recipe to have on-hand for parties and get-togethers!

8) Blueberry Breakfast Crumble

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

If you like sweet breakfasts, then this blueberry breakfast crumble recipe is for YOU.

9) Chocolate Bar Fat Bombs

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

These fat bombs will cure your sweet tooth at any time of the day!

10) Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

Who is up for a yummy chicken wing recipe? This time, I’m teaching you how to cook up DELICIOUS, low carb lemon pepper chicken wings!

11) Buffalo Deviled Eggs

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

This recipe puts a spicy twist on classic deviled eggs!

12) Spicy Salmon Poppers

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

These Spicy Salmon Poppers are a delicious, nutrient-dense, and ultra low-carb appetizer, snack, or meal option!

13) Low-Carb Coconut Blondies

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

If you love coconut, you will LOVE LOVE LOVE these coconut blondies!

14) Nut-Free Dairy-Free Creamy Cold Brew Keto Coffee

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

This Nut-Free Dairy-Free Creamy Cold Brew Keto Coffee is frothy, delicious, and ultra low in carbs!

15) Mexican Cauliflower Rice

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

Add this to your menu for Taco Tuesday!

16) 10-Minute Spicy Tuna Rolls

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

This 10-minute spicy tuna rolls recipe is an ultra low-carb and nutrient-dense meal

17) Powdered Donut Hole Fat Bombs

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

I want one of these in my mouth NOW!

18) Low-Carb Glazed Sugar Cookies

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

These Low-Carb Glazed Sugar Cookies are a delicious and keto-friendly baked good that is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth!

19) Keto Flourless Mocha Brownies

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

If you are a coffee lover AND a chocolate lover, you will for sure be a keto Flourless Mocha Brownie LOVER!

20) Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Fat Bombs

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

This Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Fat Bombs recipe was crafted with a keto and low carb diet lifestyle in mind!

21) Keto Coffee Cake

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

This Keto Coffee Cake is what low-carb breakfast dreams are made of!

22) Nut-Free Keto Bread

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

This Nut-Free Keto Bread is a delicious low-carb and allergy-friendly bread to enjoy without being kicked out of ketosis!

23) Keto Meatballs

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

If you’re searching for a simple and flavorful ketogenic dinner or appetizer recipe, look no further than these Keto Meatballs!

24) Low-Carb Glazed Orange Scones

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

These Low-Carb Glazed Orange Scones are sweet, citrusy, and a perfect weekend brunch option to pair with your morning coffee!

25) Low-Carb Lemon Blueberry Bread

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

The idea that low-carb bread is actually possible to make AND tastes good is a dream come true!

26) Vegan Keto Bread Rolls

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

This Vegan Keto Bread Rolls recipe has quickly become one of my favorites!

27) No-Bake Chocolate Chip Almond Butter Fat Bomb Bars

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

Let’s be real here when chocolate and nut butter comes together, GREAT things happen.

28) Vegan Keto Baked Pancakes

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

These vegan keto baked pancakes are so great!

29) Jalapeño Popper Chicken Salad

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

This Jalapeño Popper Chicken Salad is a flavorful, keto-friendly meal option that puts a fun spin on traditional jalapeño poppers!

30) Keto Thin Mints

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

These Keto Thin Mints are going to be your new Girl Scout Cookies are basically the most delicious cookies on earth, ESPECIALLY the Thin Mints.

31) Keto Shamrock Shake Bites

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

These Keto Shamrock Shake Bites are simple to make and taste just like their commercial sugary counterparts!

32) Keto Chocolate Sea Salt Cookies

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

These Keto Chocolate Sea Salt Cookies are soft, chewy, grain-free, dairy-free, and low-carb!

33) Avocado Tuna Salad

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

Looking for the perfect keto-friendly, on-the-go meal option? Look no further than this Avocado Tuna Salad.

34) Keto Brownies

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

These Keto Brownies are the ultimate keto-friendly, dairy-free, and paleo-compliant dessert!

35) Instant Pot Low-Carb Sweet & Spicy Barbecue Chicken Wings

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

These Instant Pot Low-Carb Sweet & Spicy Barbecue Chicken Wings top the chart on my Could-Eat-For-Every-Meal-Every-Day List. You, honestly, would never get bored of them!

36)Keto Green Smoothie

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

This Keto Green Smoothie is packed with energizing superfood ingredients to keep you full and focused throughout your day!

37) Low-Carb Cookies

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

I have FINALLY perfected my recipe for low-carb, grain-free, dairy-free cookies! Get excited because your minds are about to be blown.

38) Low-Carb Berry Cream Popsicles

Photo & Recipe courtesy of Real Balanced

These low-carb berry cream popsicles are the perfect treat during the summer months or whenever a craving for cold sweets hit!

39) Strawberries & Cream Fat Bombs

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

If you follow a ketogenic (keto) or low-carb diet, you know that most fruit is too high in carbs and sugar to regularly snack on. That’s why Strawberries & Cream Fat Bombs are such a beautiful, beautiful thing. Eat just one and your craving for fruit will disappear, you won’t spike your blood sugar, and you’ll get in lots of healthy fats!

40) Pressure Cooker Low-FODMAP Citrus Carnitas

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

This Pressure Cooker Low-FODMAP Citrus Carnitas is a delicious, flavor-filled dinner option for busy weeknights!

41) Blueberry Bliss Fat Bombs

Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced

TheseBlueberry Bliss Fat Bombs are full of delicious berry flavor and are a power-packed source of nutrient-dense ingredients!

42) 1-Minute Low-FODMAP Pesto

Photo & RecipeCourtesy ofReal Balanced

This 1-Minute Low-FODMAP Pesto recipe is a staple in our meal prepping routine.

43) Collagen Cashew Butter Cups

Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced

TheseCollagen Cashew Butter Cups are a delicious variation of traditional peanut butter cups!

44) Low-Carb Snickerdoodle Cookies

Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced

TheseLow-Carb Snickerdoodle Cookies are so delicious and a perfect dessert to enjoy around the holidays!

45) 30-Minute Paleo Chicken Tenders

Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced

These30-Minute Paleo Chicken Tenders are the ultimate weeknight dinner option that the whole family is sure to love!

46) Fudge Fat Bombs

Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced

These Fudge Fat Bombs are the ultimate ketogenic dessert and one of the most searched keto recipes!

47) 3-Ingredient Bacon & Egg Breakfast Muffins

Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced

The perfect breakfast for those fast paced mornings!

48) Lemon Bar Fat Bombs

Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced

These Lemon Bar Fat Bombs are perfectly tart, bite-sized snacks that will keep you full and focused throughout your day!

49) Buffalo Chicken Casserole

Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced

Super simple to make and keto-friendly, this Buffalo Chicken Casserole is going to be a real family favorite!

50)Paleo Thai Coconut Curry Meatballs

Photo & Recipe courtesy ofReal Balanced

Hello hello hello! How is everyone? All is well here in Milwaukee and, specifically, in our household as we are living off these Paleo Thai Coconut Curry Meatballs. Goodness, they are GOOD!

51) Low-FODMAP Anti-Bloat & Anti-Inflammatory Healing Carrot Turmeric Ginger Soup

Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced

ThisLow-FODMAP Anti-Bloat and Anti-Inflammatory Healing Carrot Turmeric Ginger Soupisa delicious, wholesome, and warming soup that will soothe your stomach and keep you satiated.

52) Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice

Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced

Cauliflower rice is a perfect side dish, especially when you’re looking for something with a little less carbs than traditional rice, but don’t want to sacrifice on taste!

53) Sweet & Spicy Bacon & Turkey Chili

Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced

This turkey chili is sweet, savory, AND spicy. YUM.

54) Farmers’ Market Vegetable Egg Bake

Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofReal Balanced

If you follow a paleo or Whole30 diet, are a vegetarian, or are just looking for a new (and easy) breakfast option to grab on the go, then this Farmer’s Market Vegetable Egg Bake is for you!

55) Paleo Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry

Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofEat the Gains

Serve this with some riced cauliflower and you’ve got yourself a tasty Asian meal!

56) No Bake Key Lime Pie Bites

Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofBeauty and the Foodie

With these fat bombs, you can have Key lime pie in a bite sized form!

57) Rosemary Roasted Radishes

Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofEat the Gains

You won’t be missing out on the taste, flavor and texture of roasted potatoes because these radished taste just like it!

58) Low Carb Pumpkin Bagels

Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofBeauty and the Foodie

These make a DELICIOUS fall breakfast!

59) Sugar Free Keto Low Carb Granola Bars

Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofFood Faith Fitness

Those oat-based, sugar filled granola bars have NOTHING on these paleo, keto granola bars!

60) White Hot Chocolate

Photo & Recipe Courtesy ofElana’s Pantry

After a cold day of shoveling and playing in the snow, this hot chocolate is THE best!

Looking for more low-carb recipe inspiration?

Check out all Real Balanced ketogenic recipeshere!



