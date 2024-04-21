The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (2024)

Your favorite salty snack just got an upgrade with these 50+popcorn recipesthat are perfect for any craving.

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (1)

Popcorn is one of the most popular and versatile snacks in the world. It is a favorite treat for movie-goers, sports fans, and people who just want a quick and easy snack. Popcorn is a great snack because it is low in calories, high in fiber, and provides a satisfying crunch.

Different Ways to Eat Popcorn

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (2)

Classic Butter and Salt

The most traditional way to enjoy popcorn is with butter and salt. This is a simple and delicious way to enjoy the snack. Melt some butter and pour it over a bowl of freshly popped popcorn. Add some salt to taste and mix it all together. It’s a classic combination that is hard to beat.

Sweet and savory

If you’re looking for something a little different, try mixing sweet and savory flavors together. For example, sprinkle some brown sugar over your popcorn and add a pinch of salt. The sweetness of the sugar and the saltiness of the popcorn make for a delicious combination.

Caramel popcorn

Caramel popcorn is a popular snack that is perfect for those with a sweet tooth. To make caramel popcorn, melt some butter and brown sugar in a pan. Stir in some corn syrup and let the mixture boil for a few minutes. Pour the caramel over a bowl of popcorn and mix it all together. This creates a sweet and crunchy snack that is perfect for movie nights.

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (3)

Popcorn trail mix

For a more filling snack, try making a popcorn trail mix. Combine popcorn with nuts, dried fruit, and other small snacks. This is a great snack for hiking or long car trips. It’s also a healthier alternative to traditional trail mix because it’s low in calories and high in fiber.

Popcorn balls

Popcorn balls are a fun and easy snack to make. To make popcorn balls, melt some marshmallows and butter in a pan. Pour the mixture over a bowl of popcorn and mix it all together. Once the mixture is cool enough to handle, shape it into small balls. This creates a fun and tasty snack that is perfect for kids’ parties.

Before you head down to the recipes below, you need some tools to make popcorn at home! If you keep these supplies on hand, you’ll be able to make these amazing popcorn recipes any time!

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (4)

  • Popcorn Popper:Pops fast-up to 18 cups of popcorn in less than 2-1/2 minutes with almost no unpopped kernels.
  • Stovetop Popcorn Popper:Stovepop Popcorn Popper takes the guesswork out of creating delicious, perfectly cooked popcorn.
  • Popcorn Kernels: You can’t make popcorn at home without popcorn kernels!
  • Hot Air & Kettle Popcorn Kit:Kit includes everything you need to make delicious theater-style popcorn – kernels, butter flavored oil and seasonings.

I have been experimenting with making my own so I went looking for the best popcorn recipes on the internet. And boy did I find a lot of recipes! Over 50 to be exact. I compiled my favorites below and I can’t wait to work my way down the list!

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (5)

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (6)

Classic Popcorn Recipes

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (7)

Easy Homemade Kettle Corn

Photo Credit:www.yummyhealthyeasy.com

A little sweet and a little salty, with a crispy exterior on every popped popcorn kernel. You will want to eat the whole batch!

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (8)

Almond Caramel Popcorn

Photo Credit:www.smalltownwoman.com

This Almond Caramel Popcorn is a must try! It is so full of fresh caramel flavor that you will never buy that boxed stuff again.

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (9)

Zebra Caramel Corn

Photo Credit:www.lecremedelacrumb.com

Sweet and salty crunchy caramel corn drizzled with white and dark chocolate!

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (10)

Homemade Cracker Jack

Photo Credit:www.shugarysweets.com

Making Homemade Cracker Jack popcorn is super easy and delicious! Sweet and crunchy, this addictive caramel corn is better than the original!

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (11)

Sweet & Salty Popcorn Recipes

There’s something about the sweet and salty combination which makes these sweet popcorn recipes so amazing! There are so many flavor combinations that you can do when it comes to popcorn and chocolate!

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (12)

Popcorn Cake

This no bake popcorn cake will take your movie night to the next level! It’s a very fun snack to bring along with you to any occasion!

Caramel Popcorn Recipe

Photo Credit:lilluna.com

Super Gooey and Delicious Caramel Marshmallow Popcorn. Ingredients include popcorn, butter, brown sugar, light corn syrup, and marshmallows!

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (14)

Potato Chip Caramel Popcorn

Photo Credit:lmld.org

This potato chip and pretzel caramel popcorn is the perfect sweet and salty treat! Gooey caramel popcorn full of salty pretzels, salty and sweet chocolate dipped potato chips and drizzled in more milk and white chocolate!

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (15)

Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Popcorn

Photo Credit:celebratingsweets.com

A healthy sweet and salty snack of popcorn drizzled with melted dark chocolate and sprinkled with sea salt. Part dessert, part snack – completely delicious!

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (16)

Chunky Monkey Popcorn

Photo Credit:www.runninginaskirt.com

Jazz up your healthy evening snack with Chunky Monkey Popcorn!

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (17)

Peanut Butter and Jelly Popcorn

Photo Credit:www.somethingswanky.com

Half of the popcorn is coated in peanut butter and white chocolate, and the other half is coated in Welch’s Natural Grape Jelly Spread and white chocolate. And then, after each half has cooled and the coating has set, you bring them together into one, perfect PB&J munch-time treat!

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (18)

Sugar Cookie Popcorn

Photo Credit:www.momentswithmandi.com

This popcorn is a hit with everyone! Whether you serve it as part of your dessert table at holiday gatherings, or give it out as an edible gift, it’s a sweet treat everyone loves!

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (19)

Salty, Sweet and Crunchy White Chocolate Popcorn

Photo Credit:www.anallievent.com

Sweet & Crunchy White Chocolate Popcorn is a breeze to make.

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (20)

Striped Chocolate Popcorn

Photo Credit:bunnyswarmoven.net

This is a buttery, salty , sweet , chocolate , white chocolate candy coated pretzel and pecan loaded popcorn treat!

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (21)

Oreo Popcorn

Photo Credit:cincyshopper.com

Oreo popcorn is so simple to make. Just some crushed Oreo Cookies with some chocolate added to the popcorn and you have one delicious snack. Full of sugar, YES! But very tasty!

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (22)

Chocolate Coconut Popcorn

Photo Credit:mariahspleasingplates.com

5 ingredient sweet and salty chocolate coconut popcorn. This popcorn is our favorite movie snack filled with sweet shredded coconut, chocolatey cocoa powder, and coconut oil for an extra punch of flavor.

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (23)

Butter Toffee Popcorn Recipe | Brown Sugar Food Blog

Photo Credit:bsugarmama.com

Try Butter Toffee Popcorn as an awesome snack and to give away for gifts. This is the perfect sweet and salty combination for popcorn. Try this Butter Toffee Popcorn today!

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (24)

Birthday Cake Popcorn - Lil' Luna

Photo Credit:lilluna.com

This Birthday Cake Popcorn - this sweet and salty gooey treat has a delicious cake batter flavor that is SO addicting! You can't go wrong with white cake mix, vanilla, marshmallows, butter, and popcorn!

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (25)

S'Mores Popcorn

Photo Credit:www.almostsupermom.com

If you love S’mores and you love popcorn, you are going to love when they get together in this delicious S’mores Popcorn Recipe. Yum!

See Also
Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies Recipe - These Old Cookbooks

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (26)

Unicorn Popcorn

Photo Credit:www.lifeloveliz.com

Unicorn Popcorn is a fun party popcorn that comes together in just minutes. Unicorn food is such a trendy thing right now and it is so easy to get in on the craze and be the hero of the party!

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (27)

Peanut Butter Popcorn

Photo Credit:www.twosisterscrafting.com

Peanut Butter lovers, this one is for you. This Peanut Butter Popcorn is sweet, salty, delicious and chock full of peanut butter flavor and chocolate candy.

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (28)

Cinnamon Bun Caramel Corn & a Video

Photo Credit:sallysbakingaddiction.com

A recipe from my latest cookbook: crunchy caramel corn inspired by sticky and sweet cinnamon buns. The true definition of addicting.

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (29)

Caramel Moose Munch Fancy Popcorn

Photo Credit:www.eazypeazymealz.com

Caramel Moose Munch Fancy Popcorn is crunchy, sweet, and chocolatey, caramel corn sprinkled with three kinds of nuts, and drizzled in two types of chocolate.

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (30)

4th of July Popcorn: Red White & Blue Chocolate Firecracker Popcorn

Photo Credit:momfoodie.com

Kids enjoy making this easy chocolate covered popcorn and everyone will relish eating this patriotic snack.

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (31)

Galaxy Popcorn and Ice Age: Collision Course Movie Night

Photo Credit:raisingwhasians.com

A little sweet. A little salty. A LOT of starry fun! This easy Galaxy Popcorn Recipe is the perfect snack for your starry night themed movie night.

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (32)

Reese's Popcorn

Photo Credit:insidebrucrewlife.com

Three kinds of peanut butter goodness makes this Reese’s Popcorn an unforgettable snack mix. It’s great for munching on for movie nights or for packaging in gift bags for holiday presents.

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (33)

Sweet & Savory Popcorn Recipes

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (34)

Bacon Bourbon Caramel Popcorn

Photo Credit:cookinginstilettos.com

The spicy black pepper bacon candies in the amber bourbon caramel and it’s like an adult version of cracker jack – sans the peanuts.

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (35)

Buttery Cajun Popcorn

Photo Credit:naturalchow.com

With a burst of Cajun flavor in every bite, this recipe will soon become a family favorite.

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (36)

Maple Bacon Popcorn

Photo Credit:www.almostsupermom.com

Butter, brown sugar and maple syrup drizzled all over some freshly popped popcorn and topped with candied bacon……O.M.G. You are gonna think you died and went to popcorn heaven.

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (37)

Maple Bacon Popcorn

Photo Credit:www.almostsupermom.com

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (38)

Spicy & Savory Popcorn Recipes

Are spicy, savory treats more your style? Heat things up with these spicy and savory popcorn recipes!

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (39)

Cinnamon Red Hot Popcorn Recipe

Photo Credit:www.tammileetips.com

This Red Hot Popcorn is crazy easy to make, looks super festive for the holidays and best of all tastes great. The cinnamon flavor of the Red Hots coats the popcorn making it the perfect treat.

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (40)

Pizza Popcorn

Photo Credit:www.simplystacie.net

This Pizza Popcorn is full of flavour and won’t leave your fingers greasy.

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (41)

Pumpkin Spice Popcorn

Photo Credit:www.mommakesjoy.com

This is an awesome fall treat for the family: It’s super easy to throw together, your kids will love to help make it, it can be made a couple different ways to suit your taste, and it makes a sweet addition to family movie night!

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (42)

Salty Spicy Popcorn

Photo Credit:www.giverecipe.com

Salty Spicy Popcorn is the best game day snack. Seasoned with chili, cumin and black pepper. You won’t want to buy spicy and crunchy chips from store while you can easily make it at home on the stove. Super quick and easy to make! Way cheaper too!

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (43)

Easy Gourmet Popcorn

Photo Credit:www.thechunkychef.com

Crisp, salty, buttery, and bursting with amazing flavors, these gourmet popcorn recipes are a must for anyone who loves popcorn!

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (44)

Doritos Cool Ranch Flavoured Popcorn

Photo Credit:www.lordbyronskitchen.com

With this Doritos Cool Ranch flavoured topping, you can avoid the butter completely and cut down on the sodium, because of the reduced salt.

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (45)

Rosemary Parmesan Popcorn

Photo Credit:www.fivehearthome.com

Freshly-popped popcorn is drizzled with rosemary- and garlic-inflused olive oil and sprinkled with grated Parmesan, minced rosemary, garlic salt, and black pepper, making this Rosemary Parmesan Popcorn a flavorful snack for parties, munching, or movie watching!

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (46)

Chili Cheese Popcorn

Photo Credit:www.chocolatemoosey.com

If you love chili cheese fries, then you’ll love Chili Cheese Popcorn, a healthier afternoon popcorn snack that still satisfies your craving for spice and cheese.

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (47)

Dill Pickle Popcorn

Photo Credit:www.foxvalleyfoodie.com

Dill pickle popcorn has a satisfying buttery crunch with a suprisingly fresh taste of dill and spices! It is the perfect way to liven up movie night!

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (48)

Buffalo Ranch Popcorn From Scratch No Ranch Packet

Photo Credit:www.serenabakessimplyfromscratch.com

Buffalo Ranch Popcorn From Scratch no ranch packet needed!

Don’t forget to get all of your popcorn making supplies so you can make these recipes at home!

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (49)

  • Popcorn Popper:Pops fast-up to 18 cups of popcorn in less than 2-1/2 minutes with almost no unpopped kernels.
  • Stovetop Popcorn Popper:Stovepop Popcorn Popper takes the guesswork out of creating delicious, perfectly cooked popcorn.
  • Popcorn Kernels: You can’t make popcorn at home without popcorn kernels!
  • Hot Air & Kettle Popcorn Kit:Kit includes everything you need to make delicious theater-style popcorn – kernels, butter flavored oil and seasonings.

Popcorn is a popular snack that can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. Whether you like it sweet or savory, there are many different ways to eat popcorn that can satisfy any craving.

The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (2024)
Top Articles
Oma's Jelly Donut Recipe: Berliner Pfannkuchen or Krapfen
Brown Butter Snickerdoodles Recipe
portland tools - by owner "oregon" - craigslist
The 10 Best R&B Songs of 2022: Staff Picks
Latest Posts
Classic Spam Fritters Recipe | Don't Go Bacon My Heart
Low Carb Scotch Eggs Recipe Easy & Quick | White On Rice Couple
Article information

Author: Chrissy Homenick

Last Updated:

Views: 6154

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (54 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Chrissy Homenick

Birthday: 2001-10-22

Address: 611 Kuhn Oval, Feltonbury, NY 02783-3818

Phone: +96619177651654

Job: Mining Representative

Hobby: amateur radio, Sculling, Knife making, Gardening, Watching movies, Gunsmithing, Video gaming

Introduction: My name is Chrissy Homenick, I am a tender, funny, determined, tender, glorious, fancy, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.