The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes (2024)

Your favorite salty snack just got an upgrade with these 50+popcorn recipesthat are perfect for any craving.
Popcorn is one of the most popular and versatile snacks in the world. It is a favorite treat for movie-goers, sports fans, and people who just want a quick and easy snack. Popcorn is a great snack because it is low in calories, high in fiber, and provides a satisfying crunch.
Different Ways to Eat Popcorn
Classic Butter and Salt
The most traditional way to enjoy popcorn is with butter and salt. This is a simple and delicious way to enjoy the snack. Melt some butter and pour it over a bowl of freshly popped popcorn. Add some salt to taste and mix it all together. It’s a classic combination that is hard to beat.
Sweet and savory
If you’re looking for something a little different, try mixing sweet and savory flavors together. For example, sprinkle some brown sugar over your popcorn and add a pinch of salt. The sweetness of the sugar and the saltiness of the popcorn make for a delicious combination.
Caramel popcorn
Caramel popcorn is a popular snack that is perfect for those with a sweet tooth. To make caramel popcorn, melt some butter and brown sugar in a pan. Stir in some corn syrup and let the mixture boil for a few minutes. Pour the caramel over a bowl of popcorn and mix it all together. This creates a sweet and crunchy snack that is perfect for movie nights.
Popcorn trail mix
For a more filling snack, try making a popcorn trail mix. Combine popcorn with nuts, dried fruit, and other small snacks. This is a great snack for hiking or long car trips. It’s also a healthier alternative to traditional trail mix because it’s low in calories and high in fiber.
Popcorn balls
Popcorn balls are a fun and easy snack to make. To make popcorn balls, melt some marshmallows and butter in a pan. Pour the mixture over a bowl of popcorn and mix it all together. Once the mixture is cool enough to handle, shape it into small balls. This creates a fun and tasty snack that is perfect for kids’ parties.
Before you head down to the recipes below, you need some tools to make popcorn at home! If you keep these supplies on hand, you’ll be able to make these amazing popcorn recipes any time!
- Popcorn Popper:Pops fast-up to 18 cups of popcorn in less than 2-1/2 minutes with almost no unpopped kernels.
- Stovetop Popcorn Popper:Stovepop Popcorn Popper takes the guesswork out of creating delicious, perfectly cooked popcorn.
- Popcorn Kernels: You can’t make popcorn at home without popcorn kernels!
- Hot Air & Kettle Popcorn Kit:Kit includes everything you need to make delicious theater-style popcorn – kernels, butter flavored oil and seasonings.
I have been experimenting with making my own so I went looking for the best popcorn recipes on the internet. And boy did I find a lot of recipes! Over 50 to be exact. I compiled my favorites below and I can’t wait to work my way down the list!
The 50+ Best Popcorn Recipes
Classic Popcorn Recipes
Easy Homemade Kettle Corn
Photo Credit:www.yummyhealthyeasy.com
A little sweet and a little salty, with a crispy exterior on every popped popcorn kernel. You will want to eat the whole batch!
Almond Caramel Popcorn
Photo Credit:www.smalltownwoman.com
This Almond Caramel Popcorn is a must try! It is so full of fresh caramel flavor that you will never buy that boxed stuff again.
Zebra Caramel Corn
Photo Credit:www.lecremedelacrumb.com
Sweet and salty crunchy caramel corn drizzled with white and dark chocolate!
Homemade Cracker Jack
Photo Credit:www.shugarysweets.com
Making Homemade Cracker Jack popcorn is super easy and delicious! Sweet and crunchy, this addictive caramel corn is better than the original!
Sweet & Salty Popcorn Recipes
There’s something about the sweet and salty combination which makes these sweet popcorn recipes so amazing! There are so many flavor combinations that you can do when it comes to popcorn and chocolate!
Popcorn Cake
This no bake popcorn cake will take your movie night to the next level! It’s a very fun snack to bring along with you to any occasion!
Caramel Popcorn Recipe
Photo Credit:lilluna.com
Super Gooey and Delicious Caramel Marshmallow Popcorn. Ingredients include popcorn, butter, brown sugar, light corn syrup, and marshmallows!
Potato Chip Caramel Popcorn
Photo Credit:lmld.org
This potato chip and pretzel caramel popcorn is the perfect sweet and salty treat! Gooey caramel popcorn full of salty pretzels, salty and sweet chocolate dipped potato chips and drizzled in more milk and white chocolate!
Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Popcorn
Photo Credit:celebratingsweets.com
A healthy sweet and salty snack of popcorn drizzled with melted dark chocolate and sprinkled with sea salt. Part dessert, part snack – completely delicious!
Chunky Monkey Popcorn
Photo Credit:www.runninginaskirt.com
Jazz up your healthy evening snack with Chunky Monkey Popcorn!
Peanut Butter and Jelly Popcorn
Photo Credit:www.somethingswanky.com
Half of the popcorn is coated in peanut butter and white chocolate, and the other half is coated in Welch’s Natural Grape Jelly Spread and white chocolate. And then, after each half has cooled and the coating has set, you bring them together into one, perfect PB&J munch-time treat!
Sugar Cookie Popcorn
Photo Credit:www.momentswithmandi.com
This popcorn is a hit with everyone! Whether you serve it as part of your dessert table at holiday gatherings, or give it out as an edible gift, it’s a sweet treat everyone loves!
Salty, Sweet and Crunchy White Chocolate Popcorn
Photo Credit:www.anallievent.com
Sweet & Crunchy White Chocolate Popcorn is a breeze to make.
Striped Chocolate Popcorn
Photo Credit:bunnyswarmoven.net
This is a buttery, salty , sweet , chocolate , white chocolate candy coated pretzel and pecan loaded popcorn treat!
Oreo Popcorn
Photo Credit:cincyshopper.com
Oreo popcorn is so simple to make. Just some crushed Oreo Cookies with some chocolate added to the popcorn and you have one delicious snack. Full of sugar, YES! But very tasty!
Chocolate Coconut Popcorn
Photo Credit:mariahspleasingplates.com
5 ingredient sweet and salty chocolate coconut popcorn. This popcorn is our favorite movie snack filled with sweet shredded coconut, chocolatey cocoa powder, and coconut oil for an extra punch of flavor.
Butter Toffee Popcorn Recipe | Brown Sugar Food Blog
Photo Credit:bsugarmama.com
Try Butter Toffee Popcorn as an awesome snack and to give away for gifts. This is the perfect sweet and salty combination for popcorn. Try this Butter Toffee Popcorn today!
Birthday Cake Popcorn - Lil' Luna
Photo Credit:lilluna.com
This Birthday Cake Popcorn - this sweet and salty gooey treat has a delicious cake batter flavor that is SO addicting! You can't go wrong with white cake mix, vanilla, marshmallows, butter, and popcorn!
S'Mores Popcorn
Photo Credit:www.almostsupermom.com
If you love S’mores and you love popcorn, you are going to love when they get together in this delicious S’mores Popcorn Recipe. Yum!
Unicorn Popcorn
Photo Credit:www.lifeloveliz.com
Unicorn Popcorn is a fun party popcorn that comes together in just minutes. Unicorn food is such a trendy thing right now and it is so easy to get in on the craze and be the hero of the party!
Peanut Butter Popcorn
Photo Credit:www.twosisterscrafting.com
Peanut Butter lovers, this one is for you. This Peanut Butter Popcorn is sweet, salty, delicious and chock full of peanut butter flavor and chocolate candy.
Cinnamon Bun Caramel Corn & a Video
Photo Credit:sallysbakingaddiction.com
A recipe from my latest cookbook: crunchy caramel corn inspired by sticky and sweet cinnamon buns. The true definition of addicting.
Caramel Moose Munch Fancy Popcorn
Photo Credit:www.eazypeazymealz.com
Caramel Moose Munch Fancy Popcorn is crunchy, sweet, and chocolatey, caramel corn sprinkled with three kinds of nuts, and drizzled in two types of chocolate.
4th of July Popcorn: Red White & Blue Chocolate Firecracker Popcorn
Photo Credit:momfoodie.com
Kids enjoy making this easy chocolate covered popcorn and everyone will relish eating this patriotic snack.
Galaxy Popcorn and Ice Age: Collision Course Movie Night
Photo Credit:raisingwhasians.com
A little sweet. A little salty. A LOT of starry fun! This easy Galaxy Popcorn Recipe is the perfect snack for your starry night themed movie night.
Reese's Popcorn
Photo Credit:insidebrucrewlife.com
Three kinds of peanut butter goodness makes this Reese’s Popcorn an unforgettable snack mix. It’s great for munching on for movie nights or for packaging in gift bags for holiday presents.
Sweet & Savory Popcorn Recipes
Bacon Bourbon Caramel Popcorn
Photo Credit:cookinginstilettos.com
The spicy black pepper bacon candies in the amber bourbon caramel and it’s like an adult version of cracker jack – sans the peanuts.
Buttery Cajun Popcorn
Photo Credit:naturalchow.com
With a burst of Cajun flavor in every bite, this recipe will soon become a family favorite.
Maple Bacon Popcorn
Photo Credit:www.almostsupermom.com
Butter, brown sugar and maple syrup drizzled all over some freshly popped popcorn and topped with candied bacon……O.M.G. You are gonna think you died and went to popcorn heaven.
Spicy & Savory Popcorn Recipes
Are spicy, savory treats more your style? Heat things up with these spicy and savory popcorn recipes!
Cinnamon Red Hot Popcorn Recipe
Photo Credit:www.tammileetips.com
This Red Hot Popcorn is crazy easy to make, looks super festive for the holidays and best of all tastes great. The cinnamon flavor of the Red Hots coats the popcorn making it the perfect treat.
Pizza Popcorn
Photo Credit:www.simplystacie.net
This Pizza Popcorn is full of flavour and won’t leave your fingers greasy.
Pumpkin Spice Popcorn
Photo Credit:www.mommakesjoy.com
This is an awesome fall treat for the family: It’s super easy to throw together, your kids will love to help make it, it can be made a couple different ways to suit your taste, and it makes a sweet addition to family movie night!
Salty Spicy Popcorn
Photo Credit:www.giverecipe.com
Salty Spicy Popcorn is the best game day snack. Seasoned with chili, cumin and black pepper. You won’t want to buy spicy and crunchy chips from store while you can easily make it at home on the stove. Super quick and easy to make! Way cheaper too!
Easy Gourmet Popcorn
Photo Credit:www.thechunkychef.com
Crisp, salty, buttery, and bursting with amazing flavors, these gourmet popcorn recipes are a must for anyone who loves popcorn!
Doritos Cool Ranch Flavoured Popcorn
Photo Credit:www.lordbyronskitchen.com
With this Doritos Cool Ranch flavoured topping, you can avoid the butter completely and cut down on the sodium, because of the reduced salt.
Rosemary Parmesan Popcorn
Photo Credit:www.fivehearthome.com
Freshly-popped popcorn is drizzled with rosemary- and garlic-inflused olive oil and sprinkled with grated Parmesan, minced rosemary, garlic salt, and black pepper, making this Rosemary Parmesan Popcorn a flavorful snack for parties, munching, or movie watching!
Chili Cheese Popcorn
Photo Credit:www.chocolatemoosey.com
If you love chili cheese fries, then you’ll love Chili Cheese Popcorn, a healthier afternoon popcorn snack that still satisfies your craving for spice and cheese.
Dill Pickle Popcorn
Photo Credit:www.foxvalleyfoodie.com
Dill pickle popcorn has a satisfying buttery crunch with a suprisingly fresh taste of dill and spices! It is the perfect way to liven up movie night!
Buffalo Ranch Popcorn From Scratch No Ranch Packet
Photo Credit:www.serenabakessimplyfromscratch.com
Buffalo Ranch Popcorn From Scratch no ranch packet needed!
Don’t forget to get all of your popcorn making supplies so you can make these recipes at home!
Popcorn is a popular snack that can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. Whether you like it sweet or savory, there are many different ways to eat popcorn that can satisfy any craving.