The Best Stir Fry Sauce Recipe (2024)

by Jeanette 44 Comments

Make a batch of the Best Stir Fry Sauce and you can make a stir fry meal any day of the week easily. Although you can buy stir-fry sauces off the supermarket shelf, many include ingredients that would never be used in stir-fry if you made it from scratch. Homemade stir fry sauce is easy to mix together ahead of time so you can make stir fry meals anytime you want. Simply choose a protein and vegetable (or several) to stir fry and you’ll have a complete meal.The Best Stir Fry Sauce Recipe (1)

I’ve been trying to come up with easy recipes for one of my boys who’s in college and cooking for himself. I’ve already posted an easy recipe for Pan Roasted Chicken and Vegetablesand Healthy Ramen Noodle.This week, I’m shipping him a batch of an extremely versatile stir fry sauce that I’m calling The Best Stir Fry Sauce because it is my go-to combination of Chinese sauces and ingredients when I stir fry. I actually tried finding a good stir fry sauce at our local Asian grocery store, but couldn’t find anything, so I decided to make my own. I’m not sure why I never thought to do this for myself all these years.

The Best Stir Fry Sauce Recipe (2)

Stir frying is a quick and easy, healthy meal, especially if you have ready made stir fry sauce handy. All you need are some vegetables (most supermarkets carry pre-cut stir-fry vegetable mixes if you don’t feel like doing any prepping) and a lean protein. I like to use garlic, ginger and/or scallions as aromatics, but you can use chopped onion too.

The Best Stir Fry Sauce Recipe (3)

Basic Stir Fry Recipe

Here’s the basic formula for an amazing stir-fry that is healthier than takeout and absolutely delicious:

Choose a lean protein:

  • Boneless chicken breast or thighs (cut into strips)
  • Pressed tofu (sliced)
  • Shelled shrimp
  • Flank steak (cut into thin slices against the grain)

Choose a variety of fresh vegetables:

  • Broccoli florets
  • Cauliflower florets
  • Red bell peppers (cut into strips)
  • Sugar snap peas
  • Snow peas
  • Mushrooms (sliced)
  • Carrots (sliced)
  • Asparagus (cut into 1 1/2″ pieces)
  • Bok Choy (cut into bite size pieces)

Choose one or morearomatics:

  • Minced garlic
  • Minced ginger
  • Chopped scallions or chopped onions

Stir-Fry Method (serves 3-4 people, depending on how hungry you are):

  • Marinate 1 pound of lean protein with 2tablespoons Stir Fry Sauce; let sit 10-15 minutes or overnight
  • Heat 2 teaspoonsoil in a large non-stick skillet or wok
  • Add aromatics (1 teaspoon garlic, 1 teaspoon ginger, and/or 2 tablespoons chopped scallions/onions) and stir fry 10-15 seconds, until fragrant
  • Add 6 cups of vegetables (cut into bite size pieces, if necessary), season with a little salt and stir fry 2-3 minutes, until crisp-tender; transfer to serving bowl
  • Heat2 teaspoons oil insame skillet; add marinated protein to skillet and stir fry 3-4 minutes, tossing protein around to cook all sides (pressed tofu is pre-cooked, so if you use this, it only needs to be heated through)
  • Add 1 tablespoon of Stir Fry Sauce along with cooked vegetables and 1/4 cup water, and toss well

Note: If you’re cooking for one person, simply halve or quarter the above recipe.

The Best Stir Fry Sauce Recipe (4)

4.8 from 5 votes

Print

The Best Stir Fry Sauce

CuisineChinese

Servings 40 enough to marinade 10 pounds of protein

Calories 21 kcal

Ingredients

  • 1cupgluten free soy sauce
  • 1tablespoonplus 1 teaspoon organic sugar
  • 2tablespoonsplus 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 1/2cuprice wine or sherry
  • 1/2cupoyster sauce
  • 2teaspoonsground pepper
  • 1/2cupplus 2 tablespoons cornstarch

Instructions

  1. Whisk all ingredients together in a bowl or blend in a blender. Store in refrigerator.

Recipe Notes

This sauce should keep for several months in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

The Best Stir Fry Sauce

Amount Per Serving

Calories 21

% Daily Value*

Sodium 403mg18%

Potassium 17mg0%

Carbohydrates 2g1%

Calcium 3mg0%

Iron 0.2mg1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Filter by

Sort by

The Best Stir Fry Sauce Recipe (2024)
