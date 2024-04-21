The Best Stir Fry Sauce Recipe (2024)

Make a batch of the Best Stir Fry Sauce and you can make a stir fry meal any day of the week easily. Although you can buy stir-fry sauces off the supermarket shelf, many include ingredients that would never be used in stir-fry if you made it from scratch. Homemade stir fry sauce is easy to mix together ahead of time so you can make stir fry meals anytime you want. Simply choose a protein and vegetable (or several) to stir fry and you’ll have a complete meal.

I’ve been trying to come up with easy recipes for one of my boys who’s in college and cooking for himself. I’ve already posted an easy recipe for Pan Roasted Chicken and Vegetablesand Healthy Ramen Noodle.This week, I’m shipping him a batch of an extremely versatile stir fry sauce that I’m calling The Best Stir Fry Sauce because it is my go-to combination of Chinese sauces and ingredients when I stir fry. I actually tried finding a good stir fry sauce at our local Asian grocery store, but couldn’t find anything, so I decided to make my own. I’m not sure why I never thought to do this for myself all these years.

Stir frying is a quick and easy, healthy meal, especially if you have ready made stir fry sauce handy. All you need are some vegetables (most supermarkets carry pre-cut stir-fry vegetable mixes if you don’t feel like doing any prepping) and a lean protein. I like to use garlic, ginger and/or scallions as aromatics, but you can use chopped onion too.

Basic Stir Fry Recipe

Here’s the basic formula for an amazing stir-fry that is healthier than takeout and absolutely delicious:

Choose a lean protein:

Boneless chicken breast or thighs (cut into strips)

Pressed tofu (sliced)

Shelled shrimp

Flank steak (cut into thin slices against the grain)

Choose a variety of fresh vegetables:

Broccoli florets

Cauliflower florets

Red bell peppers (cut into strips)

Sugar snap peas

Snow peas

Mushrooms (sliced)

Carrots (sliced)

Asparagus (cut into 1 1/2″ pieces)

Bok Choy (cut into bite size pieces)

Choose one or morearomatics:

Minced garlic

Minced ginger

Chopped scallions or chopped onions

Stir-Fry Method (serves 3-4 people, depending on how hungry you are):

Marinate 1 pound of lean protein with 2tablespoons Stir Fry Sauce; let sit 10-15 minutes or overnight

Heat 2 teaspoonsoil in a large non-stick skillet or wok

Add aromatics (1 teaspoon garlic, 1 teaspoon ginger, and/or 2 tablespoons chopped scallions/onions) and stir fry 10-15 seconds, until fragrant

Add 6 cups of vegetables (cut into bite size pieces, if necessary), season with a little salt and stir fry 2-3 minutes, until crisp-tender; transfer to serving bowl

Heat2 teaspoons oil insame skillet; add marinated protein to skillet and stir fry 3-4 minutes, tossing protein around to cook all sides (pressed tofu is pre-cooked, so if you use this, it only needs to be heated through)

Add 1 tablespoon of Stir Fry Sauce along with cooked vegetables and 1/4 cup water, and toss well

Note: If you’re cooking for one person, simply halve or quarter the above recipe.

Ingredients 1 cup gluten free soy sauce

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon organic sugar

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons sesame oil

1/2 cup rice wine or sherry

1/2 cup oyster sauce

2 teaspoons ground pepper

2 teaspoons ground pepper

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons cornstarch Instructions Whisk all ingredients together in a bowl or blend in a blender. Store in refrigerator. Recipe Notes This sauce should keep for several months in the refrigerator. Nutrition Facts The Best Stir Fry Sauce Amount Per Serving Calories 21 % Daily Value* Sodium 403mg18% Potassium 17mg0% Carbohydrates 2g1% Calcium 3mg0% Iron 0.2mg1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.