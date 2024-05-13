Vegan Chili Cheese Fries | Easy & Healthy Recipe - Elavegan (2024)

By Ela on | 36 Comments. This post may contain affiliate links*. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Vegan chili cheese fries which will make your mouth water! The recipe is plant-based, gluten-free, healthy, low-fat, comforting, and easy to make.
Homemade Vegan Chili Cheese Fries
Crispy, cheesy, spicy, satisfying, and yummy! Yes, baby, I am talking about these homemade vegan chili cheese fries. They are super comforting and I love to eat them for dinner while watching series. Fries are simply amazing and so is chili. The combination of both is fantastic. Adding vegan cheese sauce on top is next level! Your taste buds will be happy, I promise.
Gotta Chill More
Sometimes you just have to chill more and what’s better than eating vegan chili cheese fries while chillin’, right? Seriously, I sometimes work so hard and long, that I even forget to drink or eat… Then I remind myself that I need to give my body some rest and just do nothing.
I relax best in front of the TV. Watching series which are “easily digestible”, nothing too complicated haha. The good thing about my job as a food blogger is, that I can eat the food which I shot.
Of course, I need to reheat it because taking pictures is a long process, especially when I take pics for a whole blog post. I won’t start talking about videos because that’s even worse lol.
Anyways, you might wonder why I shot these vegan chili cheese fries in a skillet and not on a plate as “normal” humans would do. Well, as mentioned before I have to reheat my food, and furthermore I love this skillet, it looks nice in photos. So, now that you know the reasons, let’s move on.
Low-Fat Recipe
I am not saying that it’s healthy or good to eat no fat because, in my opinion, it’s not. Good fat from e.g. nuts, seeds, avocados, olives etc. is important for our health. I also use oil but I try not to use too much of it. I would never deep-fry my meals (you won’t find deep-fried food on my blog) I just use it sparingly.
These chili cheese fries, for example, are oven-baked and I actually didn’t even use oil to coat them in. They still turned out crispy and delicious.
You can also make them in an air fryer. This is the one which I bought online:
I prepared the fries differently this time with a trick that I learned on allrecipes.com! They sprinkled the potato sticks with sugar, set them aside until liquid is released from the potatoes. I thought I really need to try it and it turned out pretty great! Don’t worry, the potato fries won’t taste sweet!
Spicy Chili Cheese Fries
I used one chili pepper for the chili and it turned out perfectly spicy for my taste buds. My boyfriend, on the other hand, who loves spicy food prefers if I cook the chili with two chili peppers.
So I would suggest you use just one and if you notice later on that the chili should be hotter, simply add more chili peppers or chili flakes or cayenne pepper…
These Vegan Chili Cheese Fries are:
- Plant-based (egg-free, dairy-free)
- Gluten-free
- Low-fat
- Spicy
- Comforting
- Satisfying
- Crispy
- Protein-rich
- Meat-free
- Healthy
- Easy to make
- Great for lunch and dinner
How To Make Vegan Chili Cheese Fries?
Even though this recipe requires some time from start to finish, it’s fairly easy to make the dish. Watch the video below (right under the recipe instructions) to see all instructions steps.
Vegan Chili Cheese Fries
Author: Michaela Vais
These vegan Chili Cheese Fries are a great comfort meal which will satisfy any cravings. The recipe is plant-based, gluten-free, comforting, and easy to make.
Prep Time 30 minutes mins
Cook Time 40 minutes mins
Resting time 20 minutes mins
Total Time 1 hour hr 10 minutes mins
Course Main Course
Cuisine American
Servings 6
Calories 429 kcal
Ingredients
Fries
- 5-6 potatoes (Yukon Gold or Russet)
- 1 tbsp coconut sugar or regular sugar
- cooking spray
Seasonings for the fries:
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1/2 tsp paprika
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- sea salt and pepper to taste
Chili
- 1 medium onion diced
- 4 cloves of garlic finely minced
- 1 green pepper chopped
- 1 small/medium carrot grated
- 5-6 medium (560 g) fresh tomatoes diced or use canned (20 oz)
- 6 tbsp tomato paste
- 2 cups (500 ml) water or vegetable broth
- 4 cups (700 g) cooked or canned beans (e.g. kidney beans, black beans, pinto beans, white beans, or 1 cup of each)
- 2 tsp coconut sugar or sub brown sugar or any other sweetener like maple syrup
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1/2 to 1 tsp garlic powder
- 3/4 tsp salt or less if you use vegetable broth
- 1/2 tsp black pepper or to taste
- 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
- Pinch of cayenne pepper
- 1-2 hot red chili peppers (I used 1, my boyfriend prefers 2)
- 2 tsp oil or water for frying
Vegan Cheese
- One batch (200 g) vegan cheese sauce or 7 oz store-bought vegan cheese
Instructions
Peel the potatoes and cut them into about 1/2 inch-wide sticks. (I used a
Place potato sticks in a bowl, sprinkle sugar over them. Set aside until liquid is released from the potatoes (20-25 minutes).
After 15 minutes, preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 C) and line 1 large baking sheet with parchment paper. Spray with cooking spray.
Drain liquid from potatoes and dry them well with kitchen paper.
Coat fries with the seasonings. You can also use cooking spray on them to make them even crispier but they also turn out crispy without oil.
Spread the fries into a single layer on the baking sheet and bake for about 30-40 minutes or until golden brown and crispy. Flip halfway through. You can also use an air fryer and it will take less time (about 25 minutes at 400 degrees F).
Meanwhile, start making the chili. In a large pan or pot over medium heat, add in the oil. Sauté the onion and pepper for about 3-4 minutes, add the garlic and sauté for an additional 1-2 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Mix in the tomatoes and sauté for another 2-3 minutes.
Now add all remaining ingredients, increase the heat and simmer for about 30-40 until thickened, stirring occasionally.
Once the fries are ready and the chili is done, make this vegan cheese sauce (skip this step if you use store-bought vegan cheese).
Serve the fries on a plate, ladle some chili over them and top with a layer of cheese sauce (or vegan cheese of choice). Garnish with fresh herbs. Enjoy immediately!
Notes
- Recipe serves 6. Nutrition facts are for one serving.
Nutrition Facts Vegan Chili Cheese Fries Amount per Serving Calories 429 % Daily Value* Fat 10 g 15 % Saturated Fat 3 g 15 % Carbohydrates 71 g 24 % Fiber 19 g 76 % Sugar 11 g 12 % Protein 18 g 36 % * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
