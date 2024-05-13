Vegan Chili Cheese Fries | Easy & Healthy Recipe - Elavegan (2024)

By Ela on 19. February, 2019 | 36 Comments. This post may contain affiliate links*. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Vegan chili cheese fries which will make your mouth water! The recipe is plant-based, gluten-free, healthy, low-fat, comforting, and easy to make.

Homemade Vegan Chili Cheese Fries

Crispy, cheesy, spicy, satisfying, and yummy! Yes, baby, I am talking about these homemade vegan chili cheese fries. They are super comforting and I love to eat them for dinner while watching series. Fries are simply amazing and so is chili. The combination of both is fantastic. Adding vegan cheese sauce on top is next level! Your taste buds will be happy, I promise.

Gotta Chill More

Sometimes you just have to chill more and what’s better than eating vegan chili cheese fries while chillin’, right? Seriously, I sometimes work so hard and long, that I even forget to drink or eat… Then I remind myself that I need to give my body some rest and just do nothing.

I relax best in front of the TV. Watching series which are “easily digestible”, nothing too complicated haha. The good thing about my job as a food blogger is, that I can eat the food which I shot.

Of course, I need to reheat it because taking pictures is a long process, especially when I take pics for a whole blog post. I won’t start talking about videos because that’s even worse lol.

Anyways, you might wonder why I shot these vegan chili cheese fries in a skillet and not on a plate as “normal” humans would do. Well, as mentioned before I have to reheat my food, and furthermore I love this skillet, it looks nice in photos. So, now that you know the reasons, let’s move on.

Low-Fat Recipe

I am not saying that it’s healthy or good to eat no fat because, in my opinion, it’s not. Good fat from e.g. nuts, seeds, avocados, olives etc. is important for our health. I also use oil but I try not to use too much of it. I would never deep-fry my meals (you won’t find deep-fried food on my blog) I just use it sparingly.

These chili cheese fries, for example, are oven-baked and I actually didn’t even use oil to coat them in. They still turned out crispy and delicious.

You can also make them in an air fryer. This is the one which I bought online:

I prepared the fries differently this time with a trick that I learned on allrecipes.com! They sprinkled the potato sticks with sugar, set them aside until liquid is released from the potatoes. I thought I really need to try it and it turned out pretty great! Don’t worry, the potato fries won’t taste sweet!

Spicy Chili Cheese Fries

I used one chili pepper for the chili and it turned out perfectly spicy for my taste buds. My boyfriend, on the other hand, who loves spicy food prefers if I cook the chili with two chili peppers.

So I would suggest you use just one and if you notice later on that the chili should be hotter, simply add more chili peppers or chili flakes or cayenne pepper…

These Vegan Chili Cheese Fries are:

Plant-based (egg-free, dairy-free)

Gluten-free

Low-fat

Spicy

Comforting

Satisfying

Crispy

Protein-rich

Meat-free

Healthy

Easy to make

Great for lunch and dinner

How To Make Vegan Chili Cheese Fries?

Even though this recipe requires some time from start to finish, it’s fairly easy to make the dish. Watch the video below (right under the recipe instructions) to see all instructions steps.

