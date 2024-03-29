66 Recipes to Make in Your 8x8 Pan This Summer (2024)

Home Seasons Summer
Caroline StankoUpdated: Jan. 31, 2024
Pull out your 8x8 pan this summer to make ice cream desserts, Tuscan dip, lights dinners and more!
1/65
Mama’s Blackberry Cobbler
Alabama has some tasty fresh blackberries. Decades ago, my mama was heading out to pick blackberries to make a cobbler, but she ended up going to the hospital to have me instead. This is her mama’s recipe. The blackberries start on top, but then end up tucked under a golden brown crust after it’s baked. —Lisa Allen, Joppa, Alabama
Go to Recipe
2/65
Summer Celebration Ice Cream Cake
I wanted to make my youngest son an ice cream cake one year for his summer birthday, as he prefers ice cream to the traditional cake. He picked the flavors and I decided to try my favorite brownie recipe as a crust. It worked! —Krista Frank, Rhododendron, Oregon
Go to Recipe
3/65
Strawberry Rhubarb Cheesecake Bars
These cheesecake bars layer a buttery pecan shortbread crust with a rich and creamy filling and sweet-tart strawberry rhubarb jam. For larger squares, cut into nine bars instead of 16. —Amanda Scarlati, Sandy, Utah
Go to Recipe
4/65
Asparagus and Ham Strata
For a quick and easy make-ahead breakfast, do the prep work the night before. Next morning, just pop it in the oven. This casserole version of quiche is so hearty and delicious. —Alla Gray, St. Thomas, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
5/65
This is down-home cooking at its best! Ham and veggies join forces with a creamy sauce and pretty topping to create a hearty one-dish meal. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
6/65
Colorful Cornbread Salad
When my garden comes in, I harvest the veggies for potluck dishes. I live in the South, and we think bacon and cornbread make everything better, even salad! —Rebecca Clark, Warrior, Alabama
Go to Recipe
7/65
8/65
Berry Whirligig
Blackberries are an Oregon treasure. We love to go out and pick our own. Whatever we don’t eat fresh, we freeze to enjoy whenever we start dreaming of this irresistible treat. —Pearl Stanford, Medford, Oregon
Go to Recipe
9/65
Rhubarb-Blueberry Crumble
Rhubarb and strawberry often go together, but blueberries give rhubarb a fresh and summery touch. — Mike Schulz, Tawas City, Michigan
Go to Recipe
10/65
Layered Cornbread Salad
When the garden comes in, we harvest the veggies and layer them with cornbread and sweet relish for this snappy salad. Everyone wants seconds. —Rebecca Clark, Warrior, Alabama
Go to Recipe
11/65
BBQ Chicken and Apple Bread Pudding
To me, bread pudding is the epitome of comfort food and is simply too good to reserve only for dessert. This sweet and savory twist on the classic is a delicious new way to enjoy an old favorite. —Shauna Havey, Roy, Utah
Go to Recipe
12/65
Greek Breakfast Casserole
This is a great dish for a Sunday brunch, or you can cut it into six pieces and freeze it to have as a quick and easy breakfast any day of the week. I also like to make it with broccoli, carrots, green onions, Canadian bacon and sharp cheddar cheese; the variations are nearly endless! —Lauri Knox, Pine, Colorado
Go to Recipe
13/65
If you're thinking about a meatless meal, give these no-fuss peppers a try. They come together with just a few ingredients and put a tasty spin on a low-fat dinner! —Cindy Reams, Philipsburg, PA
Go to Recipe
14/65
Garden Vegetable Cornbread
When I was a kid, my parents would make cornbread for my siblings and me. We would slather butter and maple syrup over the warm bread—it was delicious. Today I experiment a lot with recipes, just as my grandma and mom did, and that's how my version of their easy cornbread recipe was born! —Kim Moyes, Kenosha, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
15/65
Cinnamon Roll Cherry Cobbler
Red Hots and canned cherries flavor this memorable dessert from my childhood. I hadn’t had it in years, so when I found my mother’s recipe, I had to make it to see if it’s as good as I remembered. It is! —Betty Zorn, Eagle, Idaho
Go to Recipe
16/65
Mexican-Style Chicken Manicotti
Combining an Italian pasta and Mexican ingredients creates an exceptional dish. This recipe is well liked even in Cajun country. —Larry Phillips, Shreveport, Louisiana
Go to Recipe
18/65
Blueberry Cornbread
My husband is a fourth-grade teacher, and he incorporates monthly baking projects into the curriculum. His recipe for blueberry cornbread is a class favorite. —Jennifer Martin, Martinez, California
Go to Recipe
19/65
Cauliflower-Broccoli Cheese Bake
One of the first dishes my mom taught me is a tasty pairing of cauliflower, cheese and broccoli. It's absolutely my best side. —Devin Mulertt, Napa, California
Go to Recipe
20/65
Almond Cherry Cobbler
This bubbling cherry cobbler is one of my favorite dishes. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream. —Melissa Wagner, Eden Prairie, Minnesota
Go to Recipe
21/65
Pastry-Topped Turkey Casserole
My friends tell me this is the best potpie they've ever had. Hearty and full-flavored, my comforting classic never lets on that it’s also low in fat and a good source of fiber. —Agnes Ward, Stratford, Ontario
Go to Recipe
22/65
I’ve tried “light” cheesecake recipes before with mixed results. Making a few changes, I created a rich, creamy cheesecake filling that truly tastes like the real deal. —Katie Farrell, Ann Arbor, Michigan
Go to Recipe
23/65
Rustic and comforting, I found this rich and cheesy lasagna to be a great way to get kids to eat healthy greens—it's such a tasty casserole they'll never know the Swiss chard is there! —Candace Morehouse, Show Low, Arizona
Go to Recipe
24/65
Blueberry Buckle with Lemon Sauce
This recipe is a family favorite, served warm as dessert, plain or with a scoop of ice cream. My family also likes it cold as a coffee cake. But the lemon sauce topping makes this traditional dessert a little different, enhancing the flavor of the blueberries. —Maureen Carr, Carman, Manitoba
Go to Recipe
25/65
Almond Blondies
These make a nice change from the typical chocolate brownie. When I bake up a batch, they disappear quickly at my house. —Cindy Pruitt, Grove, Oklahoma
Go to Recipe
26/65
Southern Cornbread Salad
To feed a crowd, especially when I want to make a good impression, I make this eye-popping cornbread salad. It’s beautiful in a trifle bowl. I love it in summer, when we can make it with our own garden produce. —Debbie Johnson, Centertown, Missouri
Go to Recipe
27/65
This is a spinoff of a Mexican dip I had once. The original was wicked good, but since I was going through an "I’m-so-over-Mexican-dip" phase, I decided to switch it up. Take it to a party—I'll bet you no one else will bring anything like it! —Mandy Rivers, Lexington, South Carolina
Go to Recipe
28/65
Chili Cornbread Salad
A co-worker brought this wonderful dish to a potluck several years ago. She had copies of the recipe next to the pan. Now I make it for get-togethers and also supply copies of the recipe. I never have any leftover salad or recipes. —Kelly Newsom, Jenks, Oklahoma
Go to Recipe
29/65
This was my grandmother’s favorite recipe to make when they had bushels of peaches. Now I love to bake it whenever I can for my family and friends. —Mary Ann Dell of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
30/65
BLT Egg Bake
BLTs are a favorite at my house, so I created this recipe to combine those flavors into a warm, cozy casserole. It was such a hit, I served it to my church ladies group at a brunch I hosted. —Priscilla Detrick, Catoosa, Oklahoma
Go to Recipe
31/65
Overnight Baked Oatmeal
My husband and I spent a long weekend at a bed-and-breakfast not far from our home. The owners shared this delicious recipe with me, which I made my own with a couple of simple changes. —Jennifer Cramer, Lebanon, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
32/65
We’re all so busy and pressed for time. I find myself creating recipes that are fast to prepare and deliver fabulous results, proving you don’t have to spend all day in the kitchen. Here’s a favorite of mine that combines chocolate candies and cookies into one wonderful bar. —Averie Sunshine, San Diego, California
Go to Recipe
33/65
Favorite Mexican Cornbread
I love to cook and my supportive and encouraging mom finally convinced me to submit this recipe. I often serve this cornbread with chili. —Donna Hypes, Ramona, California
Go to Recipe
34/65
Taco Salad Casserole
This taco casserole recipe tastes like a taco salad and is a breeze to assemble. I crush tortilla chips to form a bottom layer, then spread on refried beans, a spicy meat mixture and cheese. —Rhonda McKee, Greensburg, Kansas
Go to Recipe
35/65
Zucchini and Cheese Casserole
My daughter and I love zucchini, and this casserole uses plenty for a hearty fall side dish. For extra color, I add fresh diced tomatoes. —Rachelle Stratton, Rock Springs, Wyoming
Go to Recipe
36/65
No-Guilt Brownies
Yes, you can watch your diet and enjoy treats, too! These healthy brownies are the perfect cure for a serious chocolate craving. —Rita Ross, Delta, Ohio
Go to Recipe
37/65
Ziti Bake
My children have frowned upon many of my casserole recipes, but they give a cheer when they hear we're having baked ziti for supper. I've tried to incorporate more meatless meals into our menus, which is how this recipe got started. No one misses the meat. They even like the leftovers! —Charity Burkholder, Pittsboro, Indiana
Go to Recipe
38/65
Sweet Corn and Potato Gratin
This tasty potato gratin side dish combines great garlic and onion flavor, and kids love the nice crispy topping, too! —Jennifer Olson, Pleasanton, California
Go to Recipe
39/65
Apple Cornbread Crisp
With its hearty ingredients and quick prep time, this warm apple crisp makes a smart dessert for any fall night. It reminds me of the recipe my grandmother would serve after our big family seafood dinners. It's absolutely wonderful topped with ice cream. —Julie Peterson, Crofton, Maryland
Go to Recipe
40/65
Easy Buffalo Chicken Dip
Everyone will simply devour this savory and delicious dip with shredded chicken throughout. The spicy kick makes it a perfect football-watching food, and the recipe always brings raves. —Janice Foltz, Hershey, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
41/65
Lemon Bars
This delightful lemon bar recipe is from my mother's file. I've been serving it for many years. They has a wonderful tangy flavor, and they're always a hit. The color and shape make them a nice addition to a platter of cookies. —Etta Soucy, Mesa, Arizona
Go to Recipe
42/65
Overnight Ham and Egg Casserole
I love how easy it is to assemble this savory egg casserole. Putting it together the night before really frees up my time the next morning. —Jennifer Howell, Fort Collins, Colorado
Go to Recipe
43/65
I love making this stuffed pepper recipe. It's one of the few ways I can get my husband to eat veggies. Make it meatless by replacing the beef with eggplant and adding more vegetables like mushrooms or squash. You can also replace the rice with barley, couscous or even orzo. —Jennifer Zimmerman, Avondale, Arizona
Go to Recipe
44/65
Rosy Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake
Here’s a cake that gets its rosy hue from the rhubarb topping. It’s moist on top and light as a feather on the bottom. —Dawn Lowenstein, Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
45/65
Banana Pudding
I didn’t see my son, Lance Corporal Eric Harris, for more than two years after he enlisted in the Marines after high school. And when I saw him arrive at the airport, I just grabbed hold of him and burst out crying. When we got home, the first thing he ate was two bowls of my easy banana pudding recipe. He’s a true southern boy! It’s a dessert, but you can have it for breakfast, lunch or dinner. —Stephanie Harris, Montpelier, Virginia
Go to Recipe
46/65
Parmesan Baked Cod
This is a goof-proof way to keep oven-baked cod moist and flavorful. My mom shared this recipe with me years ago and I've loved it ever since. —Mary Jo Hoppe, Pewaukee, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
47/65
Lasagna Rolls
My Italian lasagna roll-ups are not complicated; they require only basic ingredients to assemble. Prepared spaghetti sauce helps me save time and get dinner on the table sooner. —Mary Lee Thomas, Logansport, Indiana
Go to Recipe
48/65
Yogurt Cornbread
My husband doesn't like traditional Texas cornbread, so I came up with this recipe. This is the only kind he'll eat. Yogurt makes this variation different from most. —Amanda Andrews of Mansfield, Texas
Go to Recipe
49/65
Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole
This is a rich and surprisingly tasty rendition of a number of Tex-Mex dishes fused into one packed, beautiful casserole. Best of all, it’s ready in hardly any time! —Janet McCormick, Proctorville, Ohio
Go to Recipe
50/65
Oatmeal Date Bars
In no time at all, these oatmeal date bars will be ready for your family. They'll be surprised at how light and tasty these treats are. —Helen Cluts, Eden Prairie, Minnesota
Go to Recipe
51/65
Scalloped Potatoes with Mushrooms
Potatoes and mushrooms make a one-dish meal I love – it’s the calories you have to watch. Swap out dairy products with lower fat options. —Courtney Stultz, Columbus, Kansas
Go to Recipe
52/65
I’ve paired ham with broccoli and cauliflower for years. To complete this casserole dinner, I pass around some dinner rolls. —Sherri Melotik, Oak Creek, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
53/65
Eat it tonight, or freeze it for later. This cheesy casserole is still awesome months after you make it. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Go to Recipe
54/65
Swiss Cheese Potatoes
You’ll find a dish like this in German-Swiss restaurants, but it’s super simple to pull together at home. —Wolfgang Hanau, West Palm Beach, Florida
Go to Recipe
55/65
Turkey Mushroom Tetrazzini
Your family will flip over this turkey and mushroom casserole. In fact, the creamy Parmesan-topped tetrazzini is so satisfying, no one will suspect it's lower in fat! —Irene Banegas, Las Cruces, New Mexico
Go to Recipe
56/65
Cinnamon Cherry Cobbler
It's not a misprint—there really are just two ingredients in this spiced cherry dessert. It's a good brunch for sweet-lovers, too. —Terri Robinson, Muncie, Indiana
Go to Recipe
57/65
Polish Casserole
When I first made this dish, my 2-year-old liked it so much that he wanted it for every meal! You can use almost any pasta that will hold the sauce. —Crystal Bruns, Iliff, Colorado
Go to Recipe
58/65
The key to this curry chicken is getting complex flavors without heaviness. For the veggies, I like colorful pea pods, sweet red peppers and water chestnuts. —David Dahlman, Chatsworth, California
Go to Recipe
59/65
Black Bean Brownies
You’d never guess these rich, velvety chocolate treats contain a can of black beans. Who would have thought black bean brownies would be so amazing? —Kathy Hewitt, Cranston, Rhode Island
Go to Recipe
60/65
Never-Fail Scalloped Potatoes
Take the chill off any blustery day and make something special to accompany meaty entrees. This is the best scalloped potatoes recipe ever, and my family loves when I serve it. —Agnes Ward, Stratford, Ontario
Go to Recipe
61/65
Chiles Rellenos Squares
My family requests this chiles rellenos dish regularly—it's easy to prepare and makes a nice hors d'oeuvre or complement to a Mexican or Spanish meal. A friend I worked with shared the recipe with me several years ago. —Fran Carll, Long Beach, California
Go to Recipe
62/65
Chicken Club Casseroles
This chicken club casserole freezer meal is a warm, welcoming casserole that tastes as fresh and creamy after it's frozen as it does right out of the oven! — Janine Smith, Columbia, South Carolina
Go to Recipe
63/65
Cauliflower Dill Kugel
I enjoy cauliflower and kugel, so it made sense to combine the two into one special dish. The ricotta cheese adds a distinctive creaminess and lightness. —Arlene Erlbach, Morton Grove, Illinois
Go to Recipe
64/65
Ole Polenta Casserole
With plenty of ground beef and cheese, this layered bake goes over big on the dinner table. Adjust the amount of hot pepper sauce to suit your taste.—Angela Biggin, Lyons, Illinois
Go to Recipe
65/65
Whole Wheat Pasta Bake
With a casserole this rich and saucy, it’s tempting to skip the crunchy topping and dip a fork straight into the skillet. But as one taster noted: “The bread crumbs on top make this one extra special.” —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Go to Recipe
Originally Published: December 31, 1969
Caroline Stanko
Caroline has been with Taste of Home for the past seven years, working in both print and digital. After starting as an intern for the magazine and special interest publication teams, Caroline was hired as the third-ever digital editor for Taste of Home. Since then, she has researched, written and edited content on just about every topic the site covers, including cooking techniques, buzzy food news, gift guides and many, many recipe collections. Caroline also acts as the editorial lead for video, working with the Test Kitchen, videographers and social media team to produce videos from start to finish.When she’s not tip-tapping on a keyboard, Caroline is probably mixing up a killer cocktail, reading a dog-eared library book or cooking up a multi-course feast (sometimes all at once). Though she technically lives in Milwaukee, there is a 50/50 chance Caroline is in Chicago or southwest Michigan visiting her close-knit family.