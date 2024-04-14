Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (2024)

Jump to recipe

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (1)

When I was looking for a recipe to bake for Iceland I stumbled upon this dish, Skúff*ckaka, the name alone was enough for me to bring a smile to my face. Then to read that they were kind of an Icelandic version of a brownie I was determined to try it out. According to Wikipedia Skúff*ckaka, basically is a single-layer chocolate cake baked in a roasting pan, covered with chocolate glaze and sprinkled with ground coconut. I found a recipe on Andromeda’s Kitchen which I adapted, I read that every Icelandic family has their own little twist to the Skúff*ckaka and this is mine. One of the things I added wassome Skyr, which is a typical Icelandic type of yogurt. The batter turned out a little stiffer versus my Bad, Bad Brownie batter but after baking the taste was still awesome.

I might go back and make some more tweaks to this recipe at a later date but I had to share this basic version with you guys now.

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (2)

These are the ingredients needed for the cake. Flour, milk, Skyr, sugar, melted butter, melted chocolate, eggs, cocoa powder, warm coffee, cinnamon,vanilla sugar and baking powder.

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (3)

In a bowl add flour.

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (4)

Baking powder.

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (5)

Cinnamon.

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (6)

And cocoa powder.

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (7)

Grab a whisk and mix it up good, till all is combined. And set aside.

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (8)

In another bowl, add sugar and vanilla sugar. I know you can barely see it in the photo, but trust me, it’s sugar I’m throwing in here….

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (9)

Add your eggs.

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (10)

And mix it up good, till it’s all nice, fluffy and creamy.

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (11)

Now it’s time to slow down your mixer and pour in your liquids, starting with milk.

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (12)

Melted butter.

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (13)

Melted chocolate.

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (14)

And warm coffee. Try not to spill your coffee like I did…

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (15)

Next add your flour, don’t add it too slow cause you don’t want to over mix it.

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (16)

Next add your Skyr and give it another 10 seconds to mix in the Skyr and your batter is done.

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (17)

Pour the batter into your baking tray.

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (18)

And divide evenly. Put it in the oven and bake for 30-40 minutes. once baked let it cool down in the baking tray for a few minutes before you transfer it onto a wire rack and let it cool down completely.

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (19)

While your cake is cooling down you can go ahead and make the topping. You’ll need confectioners’ sugar, melted butter which has cooled down, cold coffee, coconut flakes, vanilla sugar and cocoa powder.

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (20)

Add the sugar in to a bowl.

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (21)

Add the vanilla sugar.

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (22)

Cocoa powder.

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (23)

Melted butter.

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (24)

And last but not least the coffee. Mix it thoroughly until combined and a smooth silky cream.

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (25)

Pour your creamy topping over the cooled down cake. Make sure the cake is cooled down properly or your topping will melt. Spread the topping evenly over the cake.

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (26)

Sprinkle with coconut flakes and let the topping set. I usually put mine in the fridge for a few minutes to speed up the process. You want the butter to get firm again so you can cut it easily.

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (27)

Cut into squares, serve and enjoy! 🙂

This Skúff*ckaka is great with a cup of coffee or tea. I can only vouch for the tea part though, cause I don’t drink coffee. 😀

I made this recipe as part of my “Baking Around the World” challenge. Check out the “Baking Around the World” page for more recipes from around the globe.

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (28)

Print

Skúff*ckaka - Icelandic Brownies

These Icelandic Brownies are delicious, a little chocolate delight that'll vanish quickly at any party.

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (29)

Votes: 44
Rating: 3.82
You:

Rate this recipe!

Type Squares and Bars
CuisineIcelandic
Prep Time20 minutes
Cook Time40 minutes
Servings

squares

Ingredients

Batter

  3 cups all-purpose flour 500 g sifted
  3 tsp baking powder 15 g
  1/2 tsp cinnamon ground
  1/4 cup cocoa powder 30 g
  1 1/2 cup sugar 300 g
  2 tsp vanilla sugar 10 g
  2 eggs
  2/3 cup milk 150 ml
  1 1/3 stick butter 150 g - melted
  1/3 cup dark chocolate 50 g (78%, melted)
  1/3 cup coffee 80 ml - warm
  1/2 cup Skyr 150 g - or Greek yogurt

Frosting

  1 2/3 cup confectioner's sugar 200 g
  1/2 cup butter 50 g melted, cooled down
  1 tbsp cocoa powder 10 g
  4 tbsp coffee 50 ml - cooled down
  2 tsp vanilla sugar 10 g
  coconut flakes to taste
Type Squares and Bars
CuisineIcelandic
Prep Time20 minutes
Cook Time40 minutes
Servings

squares

Ingredients

Batter

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour 500 g sifted
  • 3 tsp baking powder 15 g
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon ground
  • 1/4 cup cocoa powder 30 g
  • 1 1/2 cup sugar 300 g
  • 2 tsp vanilla sugar 10 g
  • 2 eggs
  • 2/3 cup milk 150 ml
  • 1 1/3 stick butter 150 g - melted
  • 1/3 cup dark chocolate 50 g (78%, melted)
  • 1/3 cup coffee 80 ml - warm
  • 1/2 cup Skyr 150 g - or Greek yogurt

Frosting

  • 1 2/3 cup confectioner's sugar 200 g
  • 1/2 cup butter 50 g melted, cooled down
  • 1 tbsp cocoa powder 10 g
  • 4 tbsp coffee 50 ml - cooled down
  • 2 tsp vanilla sugar 10 g
  • coconut flakes to taste

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (30)

Votes: 44
Rating: 3.82
You:

Rate this recipe!

Instructions

Cake

  1. Preheat the oven to 175 °C / 350 °F.

  2. Grease and line a 35cmx25cm / 14 inch x10 inch bakingtray.

  3. In a bowl, mix flour, baking powder, cinnamon and cocoa.

  4. In another bowl, cream sugar, vanilla sugar and eggs till fluffy.

  5. Add milk, butter, chocolate and coffee.

  6. Add the flour mixture to the wet mixture and mix until just combined. Don't overmix the batter.

  7. Add Skyr and give it a short mix till just combined.

  8. Pour the batter into the baking tray and divide evenly. Bake in the oven for 40 minutes.

  9. Let the cake cool on a wire rack before adding the frosting.

Topping

  1. Put all the ingredients into a bowl and mix until the vanilla sugar is dissolved and you have a smooth frosting.

  2. Pour the frosting over the cooled down cake and spread evenly. Top with coconut flakes to taste.

Recipe Notes

Please note that the cup measurements in this recipe are approximate. I have added cups for those that prefer using cups. The recipe is most accurate using weights measurements.

  • You can substitute the vanilla sugar with 1 tsp of vanilla extract.
  • You can substitue Skyr with Greek yogurt.
  • To help the frosting set quicker you can put the cake in the fridge for a few minutes after it's frosted.

9 comments

  1. Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (31)

    Kenna g

    1 March 2019

    This awesome!!

    Reply

  2. Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (32)

    Ava H.

    21 May 2018

    Will it taste like coffee? Is there a substitute for the coffee?

    Reply

  3. Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (33)

    Ava

    21 May 2018

    Do you have to use coffee? I am making this for a 7th graders, and I am not sure they will love the coffee taste. Will it taste like coffee?

    Reply

    1. Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (34)

      Rachel (Cakies)

      24 May 2018

      Hi Ava,
      I haven’t replaced the coffee in this recipe, however, I would suggest using hot water instead as a substitute. That’s what I would do.

      Reply

    2. Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (35)

      Joan Marie Dauber

      26 January 2022

      There is something called Dandy Blend that is a very safe coffee tasting substitute. My husband and in-laws don’t want any extra caffeine in their diet, so I’ve used it many times to great satisfaction.

      Reply

  4. Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (36)

    Anne B.

    27 February 2017

    I tried to make it a little healthier using spelt wholemeal flour, cacao, cacao nibs and coconut sugar, without the icing – it’s absolutely scrumptious!

    Reply

    1. Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (37)

      Rachel (Cakies)

      28 February 2017

      Hi Anne,
      Your version sounds delicious as well, I’m glad you enjoyed the recipe! 😀

      Reply

  5. 30 May 2016

    I love that you are baking around the world – what a great idea! I’m reading around the USA – what you are doing is a much bigger challenge –

    Reply

    1. Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (39)

      Rachel (Cakies)

      31 May 2016

      Hi Vickie, reading around the USA sounds quite a challenge and awesome as well. So many new authors to discover! I’m sure you’ll have just as much fun reading as I will have baking ?

      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Skúff*ckaka - A delicious Icelandic Brownie Recipe | Cakies (2024)
