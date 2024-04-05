Rhubarb Nut Bread Recipe, Whats Cooking America (2024)

What's Cooking America » Cooking Articles » Seasons » Summer » Rhubarb Nut Bread Recipe
One of the delicious rites of spring is baking with fresh rhubarb. I love rhubarb and this bread is easy to prepare. Try this sweet and tangyrhubarb nut bread, packed with rhubarb and pecans for a tasty treat.
My daughter and I enjoyed creating our version of rhubarb nut bread on a mother-daughter baking day while the rest of the family was out fishing. Upon the return of the troops, this bread was quickly devoured. Everyone in the family that tried a slice of this outstanding rhubarb bread repeatedly said “Mmmmmmmmmm!”
More delicious Bread Recipes for your bread making.
Rhubarb Nut Bread Recipe:
Prep Time
20 mins
Cook Time
50 mins
Servings: 1 large loaf or 2 small loaves
Ingredients
- 2cups (about 3 stalks)Rhubarb,coarsely diced*
- 1/4cup granulatedsugar
- 1teaspooncinnamon,ground
- 1teaspoonlemon zest(skin), grated
- 1 1/2cups all-purposeflour
- 1/2teaspoonsalt
- 1/2teaspoonbaking soda
- 1largeegg,room temperature
- 1cup (firmly-packed)brown sugar
- 1/3cupvegetable oil
- 1teaspoonpure vanilla extract
- 1/2cupbuttermilk,room temperature**
- 3/4cuppecans,chopped (reserve some to sprinkle over the top of the bread before baking)
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Adjust oven rack to middle position. Grease or spray a 9x5-inch loaf pan.
In a bowl combine the diced rhubarb, sugar, cinnamon, and lemon zest; set aside. Set aside 1/4 cup of rhubarb mixture and some of the chopped pecans.
In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, and salt; set aside.
In the bowl of your mixer, add the egg and lightly beat. Add the brown sugar, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract; mix until well combined.
Add 1/2 the flour mixture and 1/2 the buttermilk and beat until smooth. Add the remaining flour and buttermilk and continue beating until smooth.
Stir in the rhubarb mixture and the chopped pecans.
NOTE: Bake all quick breads as soon as the ingredients are assembled. Since high temperature are often called for, it is best to bake them in the center of the oven, as the heat in the top third of the oven will be too intense.
Pour batter into the prepared loaf pan and then sprinkled remaining reserved rhubarb mixture and some chopped nuts over the top (for nice effect when bread is finished baking).
Bake approximately 50 to 55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. A good check is to use an instantdigital thermometerto test your bread. Theinternal temperatureof the bread should be at 200 degrees F.
When done, remove from oven and cool on a wire rack 10 minutes; remove from pan. Cool completely before slicing.
Storage: Breads that contain fruit, nuts, or butter may be stored for 2 or 3 days, well wrapped in plastic wrap or aluminum foil. May be frozen for longer storage. After thawing frozen breads, reheat them in a 400 degree F. oven for a few minutes before serving.
Makes one loaf or two small loaves.
Recipe NotesSee AlsoSpiced Eggnog Scones Recipe
* Look for thinner stalks as they will be more tender and less fibrous than thicker stalks. If using frozen rhubarb, be sure to drain off and discard the liquid after thawing.
** Learn how to make aButtermilk Substitution.
I get many readers asking what cooking/meat thermometer that I prefer and use in my cooking and baking. I, personally, use the Thermapen Thermometer.Originally designed for professional use, the Super-Fast Thermapen Thermometer is used by chefs all over the world. I only endorse a few products, on my web site, that I like and use regularly.
You can learn more or buy yours at:Super-Fast Thermapen Thermometer.
Categories:
Breakfast Breads Quick Bread Rhubarb Spring Recipes Summer
Comments and Reviews
9 Responses to “Rhubarb Nut Bread Recipe”
-
Aunt Charley
What size are your large and small pans?
Reply
-
Whats Cooking America
The large sized bread loaf pan would be a standard 8 1/2″x 4 1/2″. A small sized bread loaf pan would be 5 3/4″ x 3″
Reply
-
-
JoAnn McCaffrey
This is an awesome loaf. I tripled the recipe and gave two loaves to friends. They loved it too. I did not put the rhubarb and pecans on top, just mixed them in with the batter.
Reply
-
Sandy
I would do that too
Reply
-
-
Erin
I am having a hard time getting the top to get a little brown. Any tips?
Reply
-
Marilyn Ransberry
I believe in the instructions you should not have said mix the rhubarb, sugar, zest and FLOUR and set aside. I did that only to find I had to mix flour with baking soda and salt. I sieved the rhubarb mix , did the flour mixture and carried on.
Reply
-
Whats Cooking America
No, my instructions are intentional to mix the flour separately with baking soda and salt. Thanks
Reply
-
-
Judy
Loved. Made as per recipe the first time. Now I leave the nuts out and used a tablespoon of lemon zest and they are still wonderful.
Reply
-
Tooni
Loved the recipe! I altered the recipe by making it gluten free, and using a sugar alternative. I did not have a lemon on hand, but used a orange for zesting instead. Was amazing with the orange flavor. I followed the recipe instructions otherwise and was very pleased with it. This will now be apart of my rotation of sweet breads.
Reply
Leave a Reply
