Rhubarb Nut Bread Recipe, Whats Cooking America (2024)

What's Cooking America » Cooking Articles » Seasons » Summer » Rhubarb Nut Bread Recipe

Recipe

Comments

Print

One of the delicious rites of spring is baking with fresh rhubarb. I love rhubarb and this bread is easy to prepare. Try this sweet and tangyrhubarb nut bread, packed with rhubarb and pecans for a tasty treat.

My daughter and I enjoyed creating our version of rhubarb nut bread on a mother-daughter baking day while the rest of the family was out fishing. Upon the return of the troops, this bread was quickly devoured. Everyone in the family that tried a slice of this outstanding rhubarb bread repeatedly said “Mmmmmmmmmm!”

More delicious Bread Recipes for your bread making.