45 13x9 Christmas Recipes That Make Holiday Entertaining a Breeze (2024)

Home Gear Bakeware 13x9
James SchendUpdated: Mar. 18, 2022
From appetizers to desserts, your trusty 13x9 baking pan is the perfect vessel for these easy Christmas recipes.
1/45
Pecan Pie Bars
These pecan pie bars are rich and delicious – just like pecan pie! They’re perfect for taking to potlucks and other gatherings…I always come home with an empty pan. These Kentucky Derby pecan pie bars are the perfect snack while watching the races. —Carolyn Custer, Clifton Park, New York
Go to Recipe
2/45
Layered Candy Cane Dessert
This fabulous dessert has the magical flavor of candy canes plus the bonus of an Oreo cookie crust. And it looks like a winter wonderland. —Dawn Kreuser, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
More peppermint desserts we love.
3/45
Cranberry Pecan Stuffing
While I love stuffing, my family wasn't that fond of it—that is, until I found this recipe. I added a few touches of my own and now they gobble it up. Cranberries and pork really make it something special. —Robin Lang, Muskegon, Michigan
Go to Recipe
4/45
Christmas Cauliflower Casserole
This creamy casserole is filled with tender cauliflower and topped with a sprinkling of crispy herb stuffing. It's become one of our favorite Christmas casseroles that appeals to both kids and adults in our family. —Carol Rex, Ocala, Florida
Go to Recipe
Our jolliest holiday casseroles.
5/45
Holiday Cranberry Gelatin Salad
This light, delicious holiday salad is very popular in my family and has been requested every year since I first brought it to Christmas Eve dinner. The refreshing, not-too-sweet flavor is a perfect pairing with just about any meat. —Jennifer Mastnick, Hartville, Ohio
Go to Recipe
6/45
Contest-Winning Sweet Potato Bake
This is an easy dish to prepare and is a perfect addition to that special holiday meal. The topping is flavorful and gives a nice contrast of textures. —Pam Holloway, Marion, Louisiana
Go to Recipe
More sweet potato recipes that are sure to satisfy.
7/45
White Seafood Lasagna
We make lasagna with shrimp and scallops as part of the traditional Italian Feast of the Seven Fishes. Every bite delivers a tasty “jewel” from the sea. —Joe Colamonico, North Charleston, South Carolina
Go to Recipe
8/45
Mashed Cauliflower au Gratin
Unless someone tells you, you might not know you're eating cauliflower. Even my grandchildren love this buttery, cheesy, creamy dish that tastes like mashed potatoes. —Sandie Parker, Elk Rapids, Michigan
Go to Recipe
9/45
10/45
Green Bean and Cauliflower Casserole
I like to make my own savory cream sauce for the timeless green bean casserole. This time I added another vegetable for a delicious twist that sets my casserole apart from the rest! You can omit the vermouth if you'd like by substituting another half-cup of chicken broth. —Ann Sheehy, Lawrence, Massachusetts
Go to Recipe
11/45
Twice-Baked Potato Casserole
My daughter gave me this twice-baked potatoes recipe because she knows I love potatoes. The hearty casserole is loaded with a palate-pleasing combination of bacon, cheeses, green onions and sour cream. —Betty Miars, Anna, Ohio
12/45
Creamy Seafood Enchiladas
Shrimp and crab cooked with a flavorful sauce add up to outstanding enchiladas. I made them for an annual fundraiser, and now they’re always in demand. Spice up the recipe to your taste by adding more green chiles and salsa. —Evelyn Gebhardt, Kasilof, Alaska
Go to Recipe
13/45
Florentine Spaghetti Bake
This hearty sausage entree will appeal to just about everyone. My daughter serves it often to her hardworking family on their wheat ranch in Montana. —Lorraine Martin, Lincoln, California
Go to Recipe
14/45
Sticky Buns
It's impossible to eat just one of these soft, yummy sticky buns—they have wonderful old-fashioned goodness. Use the conventional method or your bread machine to make the dough. —Dorothy Showalter, Broadway, Virginia
Go to Recipe
15/45
Grandma's Spinach Salad
With all its fresh ingredients, this pretty spinach salad was my grandma’s favorite. Even my little ones like it (but don’t tell them spinach is good for them)! —Shelley Riebel, Armada, Michigan
Go to Recipe
16/45
Kahlua Dream Bars
I always double this recipe so everyone gets a piece. For a glaze with deeper flavor, use 1 ounce unsweetened chocolate and 2 ounces semisweet.—Lorraine Caland, Shuniah, Ontario
Go to Recipe
17/45
18/45
Make-Ahead Creamy Potatoes
For the holidays, I usually serve the traditional foods with a new spin or two on family favorites. I put together these creamy potatoes the night before and simply bake the day of to save precious holiday time. —Wendy Ball, Battle Creek, Michigan
Go to Recipe
19/45
Make-Ahead Coffee Cake
This is a wonderful timesaver because it's assembled the night before. My kids think the nutty topping, sweet glaze and from-scratch cake make it the ultimate treat. —Cindy Harris, San Antonio, Texas
Go to Recipe
20/45
Cherry Coconut Bars
I came across these easy maraschino cherry bars while stationed at a Michigan Air Force base in 1964 and have been making the recipe ever since. My children don't think an event is special unless they are part of it. —Marguerite Emery, Orland, California
Go to Recipe
21/45
Butternut Squash Apple Bake
Even those who aren't fans of squash enjoy this side dish. Sweet slices of butternut squash are topped with apples covered in a cinnamon-sugar glaze for a quick and easy dinner accompaniment. —Ellie Klopping, Toledo, Ohio
Go to Recipe
22/45
Sausage Mushroom Appetizers
These stuffed mushrooms are can't-stop-eating-them good. For variations, I sometimes substitute venison or crabmeat for the pork sausage in the stuffing. —Sheryl Siemonsma, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Go to Recipe
23/45
Sausage Quiche Squares
Having done some catering, I especially appreciate interesting, appetizing finger foods. I'm constantly asked to make these popular squares to serve at parties. They're almost like a zippy, crustless quiche.-Linda Wheeler, Middleburg, Florida
Go to Recipe
24/45
Cranberry Chicken and Wild Rice
Tender chicken is baked in a sweet-tart cranberry sauce for this elegant entree. This chicken is delicious, and it’s so easy to prepare and I love that I can do other things while it bakes. —Evelyn Lewis, Independence, Missouri
Go to Recipe
25/45
Fudgy Macaroon Bars
Anyone with a sweet tooth will make a beeline for my dessert tray when these rich squares show up. They're attractive on the platter and delectable with fudge and coconut. —Beverly Zdurne, East Lansing, Michigan
Go to Recipe
26/45
Southwestern Bean Dip
Just by using different types of beans, you can make this dip as spicy as you like it. My family could eat this as a complete meal. —Jeanne Shear, Sabetha, Kansas
Go to Recipe
27/45
When I became a new mother, my mom helped me find comforting and simple recipes to have on hand. This terrific roast chicken is a happy discovery. —Sara Eilers, Surprise, Arizona
Go to Recipe
28/45
Aunt Margaret's Sweet Potato Casserole
My great-aunt made an incredible sweet potato casserole for our holiday dinners. I’ve lightened it up a bit, but we love it just the same. —Beth Britton, Fairlawn, Ohio
Go to Recipe
29/45
Cranberry Date Bars
Rich and fruity, these bars let you enjoy cranberries year-round. I've made batches for all kinds of church and social events. -Bonnie Nieter, Warsaw, Indiana
Go to Recipe
30/45
Cheddar-Ham Oven Omelet
We had a family reunion for 50 relatives from the U.S. and Canada, and it took four pans of this hearty five-ingredient omelet to feed the crowd. Fresh fruit and an assortment of muffins helped round out our brunch menu. —Betty Abrey, Imperial, Saskatchewan
Go to Recipe
31/45
Appetizer Tomato Cheese Bread
I found this recipe a few years ago in a dairy cookbook, and it has become a family favorite. My husband, Wayne, and our two children are mostly meat-and-potato eaters, but I don't hear any complaints when I make this bread! —Penney Kester, Springville, New York
Go to Recipe
32/45
Pretty Pumpkin Cinnamon Buns
I make sticky buns and cinnamon rolls quite often because my husband loves them. One day I had some fresh pumpkin on hand and decided to try pumpkin cinnamon buns. We loved the results! —Glenda Joseph, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
33/45
Corn Pudding
Cornbread mix and canned corn make this southern corn pudding casserole a snap to prepare. Now, this is real comfort food! —P. Lauren Fay-Neri, Syracuse, New York
Go to Recipe
34/45
Chicken Cordon Bleu Bake
I got this easy chicken cordon bleu recipe from a friend years ago. I freeze several half recipes in disposable pans to share with neighbors or for when I'm pressed for time myself. —Rea Newell, Decatur, Illinois
Go to Recipe
35/45
Cranberry-Walnut Cake with Butter Sauce
Tired of plain ol' cakes? Give this recipe a shot! Cranberry-lovers will definitely like it because the cake is tart, but the warm butter sauce creates the ideal balance of sweet and sour. Pour the sauce over the cake just before serving. —Katie Kahre, Duluth, Minnesota
Go to Recipe
36/45
Cranberry Cream Cheese French Toast
My friend makes this French toast bake with blueberries, but I make mine with cranberry sauce. Either way, it’s divine. It makes a great brunch dish for Christmas morning. —Sandie Heindel, Liberty, Missouri
Go to Recipe
37/45
Chocolate Maple Bars
My family runs a maple syrup operation, and I'm always looking for new ways to incorporate maple syrup into my cooking and baking. These bars are delicious! —Cathy Schumacher, Alto, Michigan
Go to Recipe
38/45
Mozzarella Baked Spaghetti
This satisfying easy baked spaghetti recipe comes together and will please everyone at your table. Add a salad and breadsticks, and dinner's done. —Betty Rabe, Mahtomedi, Minnesota
Go to Recipe
39/45
Winter Squash Casserole
Years ago, our vegetable garden kept us well-supplied all year long. Dad stored huge piles of potatoes and squash in the coldest part of the basement. In winter the squash was so hard. Mother sometimes used an ax to cut it into small pieces for cooking! Her hard work was worth it, because we really enjoyed this wonderful casserole! —Glendora Hauger, Siren, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
40/45
Pumpkin Dump Cake
Canned pumpkin and cake mix make these bars an effortless alternative to pumpkin pie. It's a tried-and-true dessert that always brings big smiles. —Linda Guyot, Fountain Valley, California
Go to Recipe
41/45
Colorful Brunch Frittata
A friend called and asked me for a special recipe that he could serve at his daughter's wedding brunch. I created this brunch frittata recipe for the special day. —Kristin Arnett, Elkhorn, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
42/45
Make-Ahead Spinach Manicotti
When I invite people to dinner, many have started requesting this pasta bake ahead of time because it's that good. Plus, the manicotti is stuffed before it's cooked, making it even more convenient. —Christy Freeman, Central Point, Oregon
Go to Recipe
43/45
One-Bowl Chocolate Cake
This cake mixes up quickly and bakes while we enjoy our dinner. My son, David, loves to help decorate it. —Coleen Martin, Brookfield, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
44/45
Special Herb Dressing
Here's a fabulously satisfying dressing with all the great tastes people crave: meat, fish herbs, earthy mushrooms, crunchy apples and water chestnuts, and a zesty burst of tart cranberries. —Trudy Williams, Shannonville, Ontario
Go to Recipe
45/45
Makeover Spinach and Artichoke Casserole
Spinach never tasted better than it does in this creamy, colorful dish that I've lightened up a bit with reduced-fat ingredients! —Judy Armstrong, Prairieville, Louisiana
Go to Recipe
Originally Published: December 21, 2021
James Schend
Formerly Taste of Home’s Deputy Editor, Culinary, James oversaw the Food Editor team, recipe contests and Bakeable, and managed all food content for Trusted Media Brands. He has also worked in the kitchen of Williams-Sonoma and at Southern Living. An honor graduate of The Culinary Institute of America, James has traveled the world searching for great food in all corners of life.