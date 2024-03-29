45 13x9 Christmas Recipes That Make Holiday Entertaining a Breeze (2024)

James Schend Updated: Mar. 18, 2022

    From appetizers to desserts, your trusty 13x9 baking pan is the perfect vessel for these easy Christmas recipes.

    Pecan Pie Bars

    These pecan pie bars are rich and delicious – just like pecan pie! They’re perfect for taking to potlucks and other gatherings…I always come home with an empty pan. These Kentucky Derby pecan pie bars are the perfect snack while watching the races. —Carolyn Custer, Clifton Park, New York

    Taste of Home

    Layered Candy Cane Dessert

    This fabulous dessert has the magical flavor of candy canes plus the bonus of an Oreo cookie crust. And it looks like a winter wonderland. —Dawn Kreuser, Green Bay, Wisconsin

    More peppermint desserts we love.

    Cranberry Pecan Stuffing

    While I love stuffing, my family wasn't that fond of it—that is, until I found this recipe. I added a few touches of my own and now they gobble it up. Cranberries and pork really make it something special. —Robin Lang, Muskegon, Michigan

    Christmas Cauliflower Casserole

    This creamy casserole is filled with tender cauliflower and topped with a sprinkling of crispy herb stuffing. It's become one of our favorite Christmas casseroles that appeals to both kids and adults in our family. —Carol Rex, Ocala, Florida

    Our jolliest holiday casseroles.

    Holiday Cranberry Gelatin Salad

    This light, delicious holiday salad is very popular in my family and has been requested every year since I first brought it to Christmas Eve dinner. The refreshing, not-too-sweet flavor is a perfect pairing with just about any meat. —Jennifer Mastnick, Hartville, Ohio

    Contest-Winning Sweet Potato Bake

    This is an easy dish to prepare and is a perfect addition to that special holiday meal. The topping is flavorful and gives a nice contrast of textures. —Pam Holloway, Marion, Louisiana

    More sweet potato recipes that are sure to satisfy.

    White Seafood Lasagna

    We make lasagna with shrimp and scallops as part of the traditional Italian Feast of the Seven Fishes. Every bite delivers a tasty “jewel” from the sea. —Joe Colamonico, North Charleston, South Carolina

    Mashed Cauliflower au Gratin

    Unless someone tells you, you might not know you're eating cauliflower. Even my grandchildren love this buttery, cheesy, creamy dish that tastes like mashed potatoes. —Sandie Parker, Elk Rapids, Michigan

    Go to Recipe

    TMB Studio

    Green Bean and Cauliflower Casserole

    I like to make my own savory cream sauce for the timeless green bean casserole. This time I added another vegetable for a delicious twist that sets my casserole apart from the rest! You can omit the vermouth if you'd like by substituting another half-cup of chicken broth. —Ann Sheehy, Lawrence, Massachusetts

    Twice-Baked Potato Casserole

    My daughter gave me this twice-baked potatoes recipe because she knows I love potatoes. The hearty casserole is loaded with a palate-pleasing combination of bacon, cheeses, green onions and sour cream. —Betty Miars, Anna, Ohio

    Taste of Home

    Creamy Seafood Enchiladas

    Shrimp and crab cooked with a flavorful sauce add up to outstanding enchiladas. I made them for an annual fundraiser, and now they’re always in demand. Spice up the recipe to your taste by adding more green chiles and salsa. —Evelyn Gebhardt, Kasilof, Alaska

    Florentine Spaghetti Bake

    This hearty sausage entree will appeal to just about everyone. My daughter serves it often to her hardworking family on their wheat ranch in Montana. —Lorraine Martin, Lincoln, California

    Sticky Buns

    It's impossible to eat just one of these soft, yummy sticky buns—they have wonderful old-fashioned goodness. Use the conventional method or your bread machine to make the dough. —Dorothy Showalter, Broadway, Virginia

    Taste of Home

    Grandma's Spinach Salad

    With all its fresh ingredients, this pretty spinach salad was my grandma’s favorite. Even my little ones like it (but don’t tell them spinach is good for them)! —Shelley Riebel, Armada, Michigan

    Taste of Home

    Kahlua Dream Bars

    I always double this recipe so everyone gets a piece. For a glaze with deeper flavor, use 1 ounce unsweetened chocolate and 2 ounces semisweet.—Lorraine Caland, Shuniah, Ontario

    Make-Ahead Creamy Potatoes

    For the holidays, I usually serve the traditional foods with a new spin or two on family favorites. I put together these creamy potatoes the night before and simply bake the day of to save precious holiday time. —Wendy Ball, Battle Creek, Michigan

    Make-Ahead Coffee Cake

    This is a wonderful timesaver because it's assembled the night before. My kids think the nutty topping, sweet glaze and from-scratch cake make it the ultimate treat. —Cindy Harris, San Antonio, Texas

    Cherry Coconut Bars

    I came across these easy maraschino cherry bars while stationed at a Michigan Air Force base in 1964 and have been making the recipe ever since. My children don't think an event is special unless they are part of it. —Marguerite Emery, Orland, California

    Taste of Home

    Butternut Squash Apple Bake

    Even those who aren't fans of squash enjoy this side dish. Sweet slices of butternut squash are topped with apples covered in a cinnamon-sugar glaze for a quick and easy dinner accompaniment. —Ellie Klopping, Toledo, Ohio

    Sausage Mushroom Appetizers

    These stuffed mushrooms are can't-stop-eating-them good. For variations, I sometimes substitute venison or crabmeat for the pork sausage in the stuffing. —Sheryl Siemonsma, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

    Taste of Home

    Sausage Quiche Squares

    Having done some catering, I especially appreciate interesting, appetizing finger foods. I'm constantly asked to make these popular squares to serve at parties. They're almost like a zippy, crustless quiche.-Linda Wheeler, Middleburg, Florida

    Cranberry Chicken and Wild Rice

    Tender chicken is baked in a sweet-tart cranberry sauce for this elegant entree. This chicken is delicious, and it’s so easy to prepare and I love that I can do other things while it bakes. —Evelyn Lewis, Independence, Missouri

    Fudgy Macaroon Bars

    Anyone with a sweet tooth will make a beeline for my dessert tray when these rich squares show up. They're attractive on the platter and delectable with fudge and coconut. —Beverly Zdurne, East Lansing, Michigan

    Taste of Home

    Southwestern Bean Dip

    Just by using different types of beans, you can make this dip as spicy as you like it. My family could eat this as a complete meal. —Jeanne Shear, Sabetha, Kansas

    When I became a new mother, my mom helped me find comforting and simple recipes to have on hand. This terrific roast chicken is a happy discovery. —Sara Eilers, Surprise, Arizona

    Taste of Home

    Aunt Margaret's Sweet Potato Casserole

    My great-aunt made an incredible sweet potato casserole for our holiday dinners. I’ve lightened it up a bit, but we love it just the same. —Beth Britton, Fairlawn, Ohio

    Cranberry Date Bars

    Rich and fruity, these bars let you enjoy cranberries year-round. I've made batches for all kinds of church and social events. -Bonnie Nieter, Warsaw, Indiana

    Cheddar-Ham Oven Omelet

    We had a family reunion for 50 relatives from the U.S. and Canada, and it took four pans of this hearty five-ingredient omelet to feed the crowd. Fresh fruit and an assortment of muffins helped round out our brunch menu. —Betty Abrey, Imperial, Saskatchewan

    Appetizer Tomato Cheese Bread

    I found this recipe a few years ago in a dairy cookbook, and it has become a family favorite. My husband, Wayne, and our two children are mostly meat-and-potato eaters, but I don't hear any complaints when I make this bread! —Penney Kester, Springville, New York

    Taste of Home

    Pretty Pumpkin Cinnamon Buns

    I make sticky buns and cinnamon rolls quite often because my husband loves them. One day I had some fresh pumpkin on hand and decided to try pumpkin cinnamon buns. We loved the results! —Glenda Joseph, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania

    Corn Pudding

    Cornbread mix and canned corn make this southern corn pudding casserole a snap to prepare. Now, this is real comfort food! —P. Lauren Fay-Neri, Syracuse, New York

    Chicken Cordon Bleu Bake

    I got this easy chicken cordon bleu recipe from a friend years ago. I freeze several half recipes in disposable pans to share with neighbors or for when I'm pressed for time myself. —Rea Newell, Decatur, Illinois

    Cranberry-Walnut Cake with Butter Sauce

    Tired of plain ol' cakes? Give this recipe a shot! Cranberry-lovers will definitely like it because the cake is tart, but the warm butter sauce creates the ideal balance of sweet and sour. Pour the sauce over the cake just before serving. —Katie Kahre, Duluth, Minnesota

    Cranberry Cream Cheese French Toast

    My friend makes this French toast bake with blueberries, but I make mine with cranberry sauce. Either way, it’s divine. It makes a great brunch dish for Christmas morning. —Sandie Heindel, Liberty, Missouri

    Chocolate Maple Bars

    My family runs a maple syrup operation, and I'm always looking for new ways to incorporate maple syrup into my cooking and baking. These bars are delicious! —Cathy Schumacher, Alto, Michigan

    Mozzarella Baked Spaghetti

    This satisfying easy baked spaghetti recipe comes together and will please everyone at your table. Add a salad and breadsticks, and dinner's done. —Betty Rabe, Mahtomedi, Minnesota

    Winter Squash Casserole

    Years ago, our vegetable garden kept us well-supplied all year long. Dad stored huge piles of potatoes and squash in the coldest part of the basement. In winter the squash was so hard. Mother sometimes used an ax to cut it into small pieces for cooking! Her hard work was worth it, because we really enjoyed this wonderful casserole! —Glendora Hauger, Siren, Wisconsin

    Pumpkin Dump Cake

    Canned pumpkin and cake mix make these bars an effortless alternative to pumpkin pie. It's a tried-and-true dessert that always brings big smiles. —Linda Guyot, Fountain Valley, California

    Colorful Brunch Frittata

    A friend called and asked me for a special recipe that he could serve at his daughter's wedding brunch. I created this brunch frittata recipe for the special day. —Kristin Arnett, Elkhorn, Wisconsin

    Taste of Home

    Make-Ahead Spinach Manicotti

    When I invite people to dinner, many have started requesting this pasta bake ahead of time because it's that good. Plus, the manicotti is stuffed before it's cooked, making it even more convenient. —Christy Freeman, Central Point, Oregon

    One-Bowl Chocolate Cake

    This cake mixes up quickly and bakes while we enjoy our dinner. My son, David, loves to help decorate it. —Coleen Martin, Brookfield, Wisconsin

    Special Herb Dressing

    Here's a fabulously satisfying dressing with all the great tastes people crave: meat, fish herbs, earthy mushrooms, crunchy apples and water chestnuts, and a zesty burst of tart cranberries. —Trudy Williams, Shannonville, Ontario

    Makeover Spinach and Artichoke Casserole

    Spinach never tasted better than it does in this creamy, colorful dish that I've lightened up a bit with reduced-fat ingredients! —Judy Armstrong, Prairieville, Louisiana

    Originally Published: December 21, 2021

    James Schend

    Formerly Taste of Home’s Deputy Editor, Culinary, James oversaw the Food Editor team, recipe contests and Bakeable, and managed all food content for Trusted Media Brands. He has also worked in the kitchen of Williams-Sonoma and at Southern Living. An honor graduate of The Culinary Institute of America, James has traveled the world searching for great food in all corners of life.

