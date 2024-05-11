7 Best VPN Browser Extensions in 2024: Hassle-Free Security (2024)

Are you tired of sifting through countless VPN solutions that ask you to tinker with your device settings or download cumbersome applications? We get it; the last thing you need is a complicated setup process when you only want to browse the internet securely. That’s where the best VPN browser extensions come into play – they offer a quick, hassle-free way to protect your online activities right from your browser.

But beware, not all VPN extensions are created equal. Many offer the illusion of security while leaving other crucial parts of your digital life exposed. For instance, they only protect your web browser, not your streaming services, gaming apps, or cloud storage. Through exhaustive research and rigorous testing, we’ve cut through the noise to bring you the best VPN extensions that deliver on their promises. Each recommendation also offers a robust native app to shield your entire digital ecosystem, whether you’re on Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, or beyond.

In this article, we provide detailed reviews of each of the VPNs we recommend and the features they offer, plus a guide on how to use them. But in case you’re short on time, we’ll start with a quick summary:

Based on our real-world testing, here are the best VPN browser extensions:

NordVPN – Our top pick for the best VPN. Super fast, highly secure, and packed with features. Offers browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Firefox for Android. Plus, they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee to test it out worry-free.

TIP In our testing we found that the cheapest NordVPN plan (Standard) works perfectly. Surfshark – An affordable yet high-quality service with top-notch security and privacy features. A great choice for those on a budget who don’t want to compromise on protection. Extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. ExpressVPN – Known for its advanced geo-location spoofing capabilities, this VPN allows you to access content from around the world with ease. It’s a powerhouse in the VPN market and offers browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Safari. CyberGhost – Offers a free version with some limitations but still provides a decent VPN experience. A good choice for those who want to try out a VPN without any initial investment. Ivacy – Excellent for unblocking geo-restricted content and streaming services. It’s a reliable and user-friendly option for those looking to access content from various locations. SaferVPN – A fast and secure option that delivers high-speed connections and top-level encryption. It’s a solid choice for those who prioritize both performance and safety. PureVPN – With servers in 140+ countries, PureVPN is a fantastic choice for accessing content from around the globe. It’s affordable, user-friendly, and offers excellent privacy features.

How to use a VPN browser extension

Getting started with a VPN browser extension is easier than you might think. Just follow the simple steps below, and you’ll be up and running in minutes.

Here’s how to use a VPN browser extension:

Sign up with a VPN provider from the list below. We recommend NordVPN . Download and install the extension from your browser’s official store or from the VPN provider’s website. Open the extension and log in. Select a server and connect. That’s it! You’re now browsing safely.

How we chose the top VPN browser extensions

Not all VPNs make browser extensions, and not all VPN browser extensions are worth your time. To take the guesswork out of it for you, we researched the best VPN browser plugins based on the following criteria:

Provider makes both a browser extension and native VPN apps

Secure and stable

Fast speeds and quick server switching

Can access geographically restricted content

Strong security and protection features

Knowledgable customer service and a money-back guarantee

This is just an overview, but you can read more about how we test and rank the VPNs we recommend in the methodology section below.

Best VPN browser extensions: Our hands-on review

We’ve tested and compared the most important features of the top VPNs here. Prefer to read the in-depth reviews? Start with NordVPN – our #1 choice for browser extensions.

No value NordVPN Surfshark ExpressVPN CyberGhost Ivacy VPN SaferVPN Website NordVPN.com Surfshark.com ExpressVPN.com Cyberghost.com Ivacy.com safervpn.com Ranking for VPN browser extensions 1 2 3 4 5 6 Browser Extensions Chrome, Firefox, Firefox for Android Chrome, Firefox, Edge Chrome, Firefox, Safari Chrome, Firefox Chrome, Firefox Chrome, Firefox Streaming Services Netflix

Amazon Prime

BBC iPlayer

Hulu Netflix

Amazon Prime

BBC iPlayer

Hulu Netflix

Amazon Prime

BBC iPlayer

Hulu Netflix

Amazon Prime Netflix

BBC iPlayer Netflix, Amazon Prime Video Devices Supported Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Linux Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Linux, Amazon Fire TV Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Linux, Smart TVs, Routers Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, Android Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Linux, Routers, Browsers, Xbox Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Routers Avg Speed (Mbps) 100+ Mbps 100+ Mbps 100+ Mbps 100+ Mbps 100+ Mbps 71 Mbps Simultaneous Connections 10 Unlimited 8 7 12 12 Best deal (per month) $3.09

Up to 69% off + 3 months FREE $2.29

Save 85% on a 2 year Starter plan $6.67

SAVE: 49% + 3 months free $2.03

SAVE 84% on the 2 year plan $1.17

Get an 88% discount on 5-yr plans $3.97

Save 66% on the 1 year plan

Best VPN browser extensions

At Comparitech, we personally use a huge number of VPNs, putting them through rigorous tests to ensure they’re up to our standards and your needs. The following reviews are based on those first-hand experiences.

Here’s our list of the best VPN browser extensions

1. NordVPN

Apr 2024

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux

Linux FireTV Website: www.NordVPN.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

NordVPN is our first choice when it comes to browser extensions. It encrypts your browser’s web traffic and replaces your device’s IP address with one of NordVPN’s 6,000+ servers in 60 countries. The extension also blocks ads and malware. Users may choose a specific location or simply click Auto Connect to select the best server nearby, but they do not have the option to select a specific server as they do with the desktop app.

The plugin includes an option to disable WebRTC, a protocol that can expose your real IP address even when a VPN is connected.

NordVPN boasts excellent privacy and security standards and is great for accessing geographically restricted content like Netflix, Hulu, and BBC iPlayer.

The NordVPN browser extension is available for Chrome, Firefox, and Firefox for Android.

No value NordVPN Website NordVPN.com Average Connection Speed - North America (USA) 354 Mbps Average Connection Speed - Europe (UK) 262 Mbps Average Connection Speed - Asia (Hong Kong) 284 Mbps Best deal (per month) $3.09

Up to 69% off + 3 months FREE

Pros: Wide network of reliable global servers

WebRTC protection

Works on Android (Firefox) and Chromebook

Lightweight and extremely fast

Great support

30-day money-back guarantee Cons: Can’t select a specific server

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

BEST BROWSER EXTENSION:NordVPN is our top choice. Its plugin is a powerful yet easy way to protect your browser and access blocked content. Plans include a 30-day money-back guarantee making this a risk-free option.

Read our full NordVPN review here, or check out our video review below.

2. Surfshark

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website: www.Surfshark.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

Surfshark is a budget-friendly provider that operates more than 3,200 servers across 100+ countries. This alone would make it an excellent choice for accessing geo-restricted services like Netflix, but here’s the best part: it’s fast enough for almost any purpose, including lag-free streaming. As if that wasn’t enough, this VPN even lets you secure all of your devices at once.

This service comes with all manner of security features. There’s 256-bit encryption to start with, as well as protection against IPv6, DNS, and WebRTC leaks, a kill switch, and even a NoBorders feature you can use to freely browse the internet in countries with strict online censorship. Surfshark doesn’t log any personally identifiable information, but if you’re worried about privacy, you can always pay in Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Ripple. If you need any help, you can reach support 24/7 via live chat.

Surfshark provides apps for iOS, Windows, Android, MacOS, and Linux devices. If you’d prefer, you can also manually install it on supported home routers.

The Surfshark browser extension is available for Chrome, Firefox, and MS Edge.

No value Surfshark Website Surfshark.com Average Connection Speed - North America (USA) 521 Mbps Average Connection Speed - Europe (UK) 702 Mbps Average Connection Speed - Asia (Hong Kong) 561 Mbps Best deal (per month) $2.29

Save 85% on a 2 year Starter plan

Pros: Servers in 100+ countries

Strong privacy and security credentials

Fast enough for uninterrupted streaming

Connect as many devices as you like

Options to pay in cryptocurrencies Cons: Occasional slow server

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

BEST BUDGET VPN:Surfshark offers powerful security features, decent speeds, and the ability to unblock all kinds of geo-restricted services from abroad. What's more, it includes a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read our full review of Surfshark here.

3. ExpressVPN

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website: www.ExpressVPN.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

ExpressVPN’s web browser extension works differently than others on this list because it is not a standalone product. Instead, you must have the native VPN app already installed on your system. The browser extension remotely controls the native VPN app. The benefit is that your device is always fully protected, even if you close out of the web browser.

You can choose from a list of server locations in 100+ countries or choose Smart Location to automatically select the best server nearby. ExpressVPN hosts servers that can access Netflix, Hulu, and BBC iPlayer, among others.

Like NordVPN’s extension, ExpressVPN’s plugin comes with the option to prevent WebRTC leaks. However, instead of just disabling WebRTC, ExpressVPN changes the network path, so WebRTC traffic goes through the VPN server, and your IP address is never exposed. A kill switch and DNS leak protection are built in, as is HTTPS enforcement, which opts for HTTPS-encrypted versions of websites whenever available. ExpressVPN’s browser extension has been audited by a third-party cybersecurity firm, and all the code is open source.

Furthermore, the extension scrambles the location reported by Google’s geo-location API and HTML5 geolocation, browser features that can be used to track your location. Once connected, your reported location will be a random location within a certain distance of the VPN server.

The ExpressVPN extension is available for Chrome, Firefox, and Safari.

No value ExpressVPN Website ExpressVPN.com Average Connection Speed - North America (USA) 319 Mbps Average Connection Speed - Europe (UK) 303 Mbps Average Connection Speed - Asia (Hong Kong) 278 Mbps Best deal (per month) $6.67

SAVE: 49% + 3 months free

Pros: Reliable servers in over 100 countries

Advanced location spoofing

WebRTC and DNS leak protection

Kill switch

Knowledgable 24/7 customer support Cons: Requires installing the native ExpressVPN app

More expensive than others on this list

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

ADVANCED PROTECTION:ExpressVPN's browser extension offers privacy and security benefits not found in any other VPN plugin. Includes a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read our full ExpressVPN review.

4. CyberGhost

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website: www.Cyberghost.com Money-back guarantee:45 DAYS

CyberGhost shuttered the free version of its native VPN apps, but the browser extensions are still available at no charge. Note that CyberGhost says, “This browser plugin is not secure when accessing Flash content and does not protect you from webRTC leaks.” For full protection, you’ll need the paid subscription and the native desktop or mobile app.

The plugins were built on the Ethereum blockchain, which CyberGhost claims guarantees your data stays private. You get unlimited traffic, but as with any free VPN or proxy, that doesn’t mean unlimited bandwidth. CyberGhost says you probably won’t be able to unblock streaming channels with the extension. Furthermore, only four locations are available: Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and the US.

The CyberGhost VPN Proxy extension is available for Chrome and Firefox.

No value CyberGhost Website Cyberghost.com Average Connection Speed - North America (USA) 449 Mbps Average Connection Speed - Europe (UK) 269 Mbps Average Connection Speed - Asia (Hong Kong) 167 Mbps Best deal (per month) $2.03

SAVE 84% on the 2 year plan

Pros: Free

Easy-to-use apps ideal for beginners

Strong encryption

Plenty of fast, secure servers in over 90 countries

Generous 45-day money-back guarantee on paid subscriptions Cons: No WebRTC leak prevention

Not secure when accessing Flash content

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

UPGRADE AND SAVE:CyberGhost subscriptions come witha ton more servers to choose from and can access lots of sites like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and more. 45-day money-back guarantee.

Read our full CyberGhost review.

5. Ivacy

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux

Linux FireTV Website: www.Ivacy.com Money-back guarantee:30 Days

The Ivacy browser extension easily accesses a slew of popular streaming channels, including Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now, and BBC iPlayer. Along with all the usual benefits of a VPN, you get WebRTC protection. Choose from more than 50 server locations, or use the Smart Purpose Selection to get a connection tailored to your needs.

Ivacy offers great security, a no-logs policy, and fast servers. The Ivacy plugin is available for Chrome and Firefox.

Pros: Can unblock tons of streaming sites

WebRTC protection

Easy to set up and use

Good set of security features Cons: No kill switch

Live chat not great for technical questions

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

GOOD FOR STREAMING:Ivacy is an excellent choice if you need a VPN browser extension that unblocks everything. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read our full Ivacy review.

6. SaferVPN

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website: www.safervpn.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

The SaferVPN browser extension gives you all of the service’s standard features in a lightweight and easy-to-use plugin. That includes access to all 700+ servers, 24/7 in-app support, and great speeds. Once installed, it takes just one click to get connected. A free version is available if you’d like to test it out, but you only get 500MB of bandwidth per month–barely enough to scroll through Facebook a few times before you’re cut off.

SaferVPN boasts some of the fastest servers we’ve tested, a super simple interface, and rock-solid security. It works with Netflix as well as a handful of other popular streaming sites from abroad.

The plugin is available for Chrome and Firefox.

Pros: Fast and secure

Easy to use

24/7 support Cons: No kill switch or WebRTC prevention

Doesn’t work in China

Our score: 3.5 out of 5

Our score: 3.5 out of 5

EASY TO USE:SaferVPN will have you up and running within minutes of signing up. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read our full review of SaferVPN.

7. PureVPN

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website: www.PureVPN.com Money-back guarantee:31 DAYS

PureVPN’s browser extension is a fantastic choice for those looking to secure their online browsing. With servers in 140+ countries, this extension ensures you can access content from around the globe. The best part? PureVPN’s browser extension is super affordable, so your wallet won’t feel the pinch.

The PureVPN browser extension is available for both Chrome and Firefox, making it easy to use on your favorite browser. It supports up to 10 simultaneous connections, so you and your peeps can enjoy a safer browsing experience together.

Privacy-wise, PureVPN’s got you covered with a strict no-logs policy, and its headquarters are located outside the 14 Eyes surveillance alliance in the British Virgin Islands. It also employs AES encryption to keep your browsing data safe from snoopers.

Not only does PureVPN’s browser extension offer access to geo-restricted content, but it also works with popular streaming services like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and Hulu. Plus, it’s got built-in WebRTC leak protection to keep your online identity under wraps.

Need help? PureVPN’s 24/7 customer support is always there to lend a hand. They even offer a 31-day money-back guarantee, so you can give it a go without any worries.

Pros: Connect up to five devices simultaneously

Operates over 2,000 servers, easily unblocks plenty of restricted and censored content

Strong encryption, kill switch, and stores no identifiable user data Cons: Connections occasionally took up to a minute during testing

Questionable privacy reputation

Some features require an additional fee

Our score: 4 out of 5

Our score: 4 out of 5

PRIVACY FOCUSED:PureVPN has servers in over 130 countries uses AES encryption, and has great unblocking ability. 31-day money-back guarantee.

Read ourfull PureVPN review.

Our Methodology: How we found the best VPN browser extensions

Not every VPN offers browser extensions. Even fewer offer those that are easy to use, fast, and secure. Indeed, there are various factors to take into consideration when choosing a VPN browser extension. Our methodology involved looking for those that include the following:

Servers worldwide: Any good VPN will provide a global network of servers covering dozens of countries. Indeed, most of the VPN browser extensions we recommend offer thousands of servers. The benefits of this include being able to find a fast server near your physical location and being able to access a wide range of geo-blocked content.

Any good VPN will provide a global network of servers covering dozens of countries. Indeed, most of the VPN browser extensions we recommend offer thousands of servers. The benefits of this include being able to find a fast server near your physical location and being able to access a wide range of geo-blocked content. Speed: Whether you’re browsing, streaming, or torrenting, it’s no good if you’re having to contend with slow speeds or bandwidth throttling. Our speed tests identified the fastest VPNs on the market (all offering unlimited bandwidth). As such, you can be sure that the VPN’s browser extension will offer strong performance when you need it.

Whether you’re browsing, streaming, or torrenting, it’s no good if you’re having to contend with slow speeds or bandwidth throttling. Our speed tests identified the on the market (all offering unlimited bandwidth). As such, you can be sure that the VPN’s browser extension will offer strong performance when you need it. Unblocking: It’s not uncommon to encounter geographic restrictions, particularly with streaming services. Not every VPN offers strong unblocking ability, but we found the VPN browser extensions included in this post to be reliable in this respect. Indeed, most work with the likes of Amazon Prime Video , BBC iPlayer , Disney Plus , and more.

It’s not uncommon to encounter geographic restrictions, particularly with streaming services. Not every VPN offers strong unblocking ability, but we found the VPN browser extensions included in this post to be reliable in this respect. Indeed, most work with the likes of , , , and more. Security: Whether you’re using a VPN desktop or mobile app or a browser extension, you can expect all of your internet traffic to be secured with 256-bit AES encryption. The best VPN browser extensions even include extras such as Double VPN servers or an ad blocker . You’ll, therefore, have more comprehensive protection than with most VPNs.

Whether you’re using a VPN desktop or mobile app or a browser extension, you can expect all of your internet traffic to be secured with 256-bit AES encryption. The best VPN browser extensions even include extras such as servers or an . You’ll, therefore, have more comprehensive protection than with most VPNs. Privacy: Just as important as security is your privacy. This starts with your data’s encryption and extends to a no-logs policy. This ensures none of your data is collected and that there’s nothing to be shared. Having analyzed 140 VPN logging policies , we’ve found those VPNs that let you maintain your online anonymity.

Just as important as security is your privacy. This starts with your data’s encryption and extends to a no-logs policy. This ensures none of your data is collected and that there’s nothing to be shared. Having analyzed , we’ve found those VPNs that let you maintain your online anonymity. Ease of use: One of the main advantages of using a VPN browser extension is that, in theory, it should be quick and easy to use. Of course, some are easier to use than others, and we were able to see this for ourselves during our extensive testing of each. Note that we also ensure that each VPN includes 24/7 live chat and email support.

One of the main advantages of using a VPN browser extension is that, in theory, it should be quick and easy to use. Of course, some are easier to use than others, and we were able to see this for ourselves during our extensive testing of each. Note that we also ensure that each VPN includes 24/7 live chat and email support. Devices: Browser extensions might be your main concern, but for your VPN to offer you the most flexibility, you want it to also work on a variety of devices. We look for providers that support major operating systems like Windows, MacOS , Android, and iOS at a minimum. But we also like them to work with other platforms like Amazon Fire TV, Linux, and Wi-Fi routers .

Browser extensions might be your main concern, but for your VPN to offer you the most flexibility, you want it to also work on a variety of devices. We look for providers that support major operating systems like Windows, , Android, and at a minimum. But we also like them to work with other platforms like Amazon Fire TV, Linux, and . Value for money: There’s no reason a VPN can’t offer all of the above while remaining good value for money. After all, there are so many VPNs on the market that they all have to stay competitive to gain your custom. We prefer VPNs that offer free trials or money-back guarantees, and you can save even more on the price of a subscription by taking advantage of our VPN discount coupons.

Looking for the above is part of our VPN testing methodology, which involves plenty of hands-on experience with each VPN browser extension.

What about free VPN browser plugins?

There are plenty, but the vast majority are not worth a second look. Free VPNs usually impose data caps, bandwidth limits, and waiting queues on users, making it a slow grind to do anything other than basic text-based web browsing. You also get fewer servers to choose from, and those you do connect to are often congested by other free users.

Even free VPN providers need to make money to pay for server upkeep and other overhead costs. Their business models often entail siphoning off the personal details and browsing activity data of users, which can then be sold to advertisers. This contradicts the whole point of using a VPN in the first place: to improve online privacy.

Finally, free VPNs are sometimes fronts for spreading malware. Browser extensions are certainly no exception. Plenty of malware has found its way onto the Chrome and Firefox storefronts.

In short, it’s best to stick to paid providers. Your peace of mind is worth a few dollars per month.

VPN Browser extensions vs. native apps

There’s some debate about whether VPN browser extensions actually constitute VPNs. In fact, most of them are HTTPS proxies. Only data sent to and from your web browser goes through the encrypted proxy. Internet traffic from other apps like Steam, Spotify, and your operating system is still sent through a direct, unencrypted connection. That includes DNS traffic, which can be used by your internet service provider to track your web history.

If you want full protection for your entire device, consider downloading and installing a native VPN app. All of the providers we recommended above make apps for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android, plus a few others in some cases. These apps tunnel all the incoming and outgoing data from your entire device through the VPN server, not just your web browser.

On a related note, steer clear of VPN browser extensions that don’t require you to log in. Extensions that allow anyone to connect don’t have a strong authentication process in place, which makes them vulnerable to attacks by hackers.

VPN browser extensions: FAQs

Are VPN Chrome extensions safe? As with VPN apps, there are some VPN Chrome extensions that are safe and some that aren’t. In particular, free VPN Chrome extensions tend to lack security. The same goes for Safari and Firefox. Fortunately, the best VPN browser extensions all encrypt your internet traffic with 256-bit AES encryption. Further, none of them keep any logs by which you can be identified. That way, not only are you protected from security threats, but you can also be sure that you can browse and stream anonymously. Does a VPN hide my browser history? It’s important to clarify that a VPN does not prevent your browser history from being stored on your local device. To prevent this, you’d need to clear your browser history or use your browser’s private browsing mode. What a VPN does is encrypt your internet traffic so that your ISP can’t see what you’re doing online. Furthermore, a VPN changes your IP address so that even if your browser history was obtained, it makes it much harder to link it to your identity. Do VPN browser extensions work? Yes, VPN browser extensions work. They are great for quickly and easily encrypting your traffic when you’re on public Wi-Fi or otherwise need to keep your data private. However, they are not as reliable as full-fledged VPNs in terms of security and privacy. Are there any limitations to VPN browser extensions? First off, it’s important to know that some VPN browser extensions are best avoided. That’s because some fail to encrypt your connection, making them more of a proxy service than a VPN. Even if you decide to use one of the best VPN browser extensions, as listed in this post, it’s important to know that only your browser traffic is encrypted. In contrast, a VPN app secures not only your browser but all of your apps, providing far more comprehensive protection.

