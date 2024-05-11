Best VPN for Kodi in 2024 [5 Best Free VPN Add-ons For Streaming] (2024)

Table of Contents Key Takeaways

Though the add-ons with Kodi offer a wide array of movies and TV shows, there’s no guarantee that all of them are safe. The best VPN for Kodi enables you to stream safely and unblock geo-restricted add-ons. Keep reading to find a suitable VPN provider for Kodi. Written by Samson Kiarie (Writer) Reviewed by Aleksandar Kochovski (Editor) Last Updated: 09 Feb'24 2024-02-09T18:50:00+00:00 All our content is written fully by humans; we do not publish AI writing. Learn more here.

Kodi has become increasingly popular — not for its local media playback capabilities, but as an online media player. It has numerous add-ons that scrape the internet to provide unfettered access to free movies and TV series. However, unlike streaming services like Netflix, these add-ons aren’t always secure. That’s why you need the best VPN for Kodi when using them. A virtual private network (VPN) encrypts your traffic, preventing Kodi add-ons from exposing your data or infecting your system with malware. Plus, it enables you to bypass content geo-restrictions on geoblocked add-ons, like BBC iPlayer if you’re not in the UK. However, not all VPNs fit the bill for use with Kodi. Key Takeaways: ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Kodi because it has incredibly fast connection speeds, strong security, and is compatible with all streaming devices.

is the best VPN for Kodi because it has incredibly fast connection speeds, strong security, and is compatible with all streaming devices. NordVPN is another reliable VPN provider for Kodi if you want to bypass sportingblockouts and streaming geo-restrictions on your favorite add-ons for Kodi.

is another reliable VPN provider for Kodi if you want to bypass sportingblockouts and streaming geo-restrictions on your favorite add-ons for Kodi. Surfshark , PIA and CyberGhost are great options if you want reliable yet budget-friendly Kodi VPNs. In this article, we’ll discuss the best VPNs for Kodi and show you how to install a Kodi VPN on your device. We’ll reveal the merits of ExpressVPN, our best Kodi VPN provider, and four other reliable Kodi VPN services. Read on to find the best service for your device. 11/30/2023 Updated the article to reflect ExpressVPN’s recent increase of 5 simultaneous connections to 8, as well as its expansion of server presence to 105 countries, previously 94.

: PayPal, Credit card, Google Pay, Amazon Pay

What Makes the Best VPN for Kodi? Whether you’re using an official or unofficial Kodi add-on, there’s no guarantee it’s safe. Most of the apps carry pirated content, while others contain malware. To be on the safe side, you need a virtual private network with strong security and privacy to encrypt your traffic and keep you anonymous online. Here are our top five best VPNs for Kodi: ExpressVPN — Best VPN for fast streaming on any Kodi add-on NordVPN — Provides stellar security when streaming unofficial add-ons Surfshark — Secure VPN with unlimited simultaneous connections Private Internet Access — Best VPN for Kodi on Linux devices CyberGhost — Affordable VPN service with streaming-optimized servers The VPN should also be superfast to deliver a buffering-free streaming experience. Moreover, it should offer unlimited bandwidth to match your internet connection speeds and unlimited data for uninterrupted streaming. Not to mention, you need an expansive VPN server network to unblock geo-restricted add-ons like Channel 4, BBC iPlayer and ITV. When searching for the best Kodi VPN, you could probably pick any of the best VPNs for streaming and be on your way. Another factor to consider is compatibility. Kodi software is compatible with all OSes and platforms, including mobile, desktop, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV (or Firestick — and in case you want to know more, we have a guide on what a Firestick is). Therefore, the VPN should work flawlessly on whatever platform you’re using. All of the VPNs on our list meet this criteria. Why You Should Use a VPN for Kodi Most of the Kodi add-ons (official or unofficial) work seamlessly, even without encryption and privacy protection. However, you still need a VPN when using Kodi for various reasons. Unblock geo-restricted content Watch NBA, MLB and NFL blocked out games Access new region-locked releases Stream copyrighted content anonymously Hide your internet traffic Can I Use a Free VPN for Kodi? We don’t recommend using a free VPN for Kodi for various reasons. First off, free VPNs are limited and often present compatibility issues. Most of them have poor device compatibility and don’t work on routers, Android TV boxes, Amazon Firestick and other smart TVs — bad news for Kodi users. Additionally, most of them just aren’t secure and don’t offer a no-logs policy. As a result, they might leak your data or even actively try to sell it to marketers, botnet-related companies or other third parties. That said, some VPNs offer a secure and reliable free plan, such as Windscribe, ProtonVPN and TunnelBear, but even those are limited compared to the paid versions. If you really can’t afford a paid VPN, go with Windscribe (our best free VPN for Firestick) or try one of the VPNs on our best free VPN list.

The Top 5 Kodi VPN Services We evaluated various VPNs point for point across features that matter to Kodi users, like streaming performance, security, privacy and compatibility. We’ll discuss the pros (and cons, if any) and pricing of the five best VPNs for Kodi, starting with ExpressVPN, which came out on top. 1. ExpressVPN More details about ExpressVPN: Pricing: $6.66 per month (15-months plan)

Provider website: www.expressvpn.com Pros: Incredibly fast servers worldwide

Strong security & privacy

Unparalleled ability to unblock streaming Kodi add-ons

Supports all operating systems & routers Cons: Expensive ExpressVPN is the undisputed best VPN for Kodi for various reasons. It offers over 3,000 servers in 105 countries. You can connect to a server in the U.S. to stream the NBA on Kodi add-ons like Sling TV and NBA League Pass, or choose a UK server to enjoy a healthy dose of BBC iPlayer shows on Kodi. Besides that, ExpressVPN comes with security features you need to remain safe and anonymous online. For example, there’s a built-in kill switch that stops your entire internet connection to your Kodi box in case the VPN connection drops. It also protects against IP address leaks, uses AES 256-bit encryption and keeps zero traffic logs to safeguard your privacy. Lightning-Fast Servers ExpressVPN allows you to unblock add-ons of choice and stream your favorite TV shows and movies without compromising video quality. It’s among the fastest VPN providers on the market, and it offers unlimited bandwidth, to boot. Plus, it enables you to enjoy HD streaming on Kodi, whether it be the Premier League on SportsDevil or movies on Venom TV. Even though it’s pricey, ExpressVPN provides all the features you could want out of a Kodi VPN. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee for extra peace of mind, and each plan allows eight simultaneous connections. Read our ExpressVPN review to learn more. ExpressVPN is undoubtedly the best VPN for Kodi, thanks to its server network, stellar security and blazing-fast speeds. Moreover, it works seamlessly on Kodi boxes and any OS where you have Kodi installed. Plus, it unblocks all major streaming sites. Despite its high price point, ExpressVPN’s sheer number of options and capabilities makes it more than worthwhile. ExpressVPN Plans Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB 8

8 Yes 30-days money-back guarantee 1-month plan, 6-months plan 1-month plan$12.95/month 6-months plan$9.99/month$59.94 billed every 6 month Save 22% 15-months plan$6.66/month$99.95 billed first 15 months and 12 months thereafter Save 48%

2. NordVPN More details about NordVPN: Pricing: $3.39 per month (two-year plan)

Provider website: www.nordvpn.com Pros: Over 5,300 servers in 59 countries

CyberSec advanced security features

Connects to 6 devices simultaneously

Smartplay technology Cons: Inconsistent speeds across locations NordVPN comes in a very close second, matching ExpressVPN’s performance in many aspects, except speed consistency. It has an extensive network of over 5,300 servers in 59 countries, making it easy to unblock geo-restricted add-ons like Sling TV and BBC iPlayer. Unfortunately, its speeds aren’t as consistent over long distances as with ExpressVPN. Another handy feature for Kodi users is NordVPN’s “smartplay” feature — a unique technology that helps you stream safely and fast. It blends Smart DNS technology and a pool of IP addresses to help you access content hidden by geoblocking while keeping your activity secure and private. CyberSec & P2P Servers The content you get from unofficial Kodi add-ons like Covenant, Exodus Redux and The Crew might contain malware. Thankfully, the CyberSec tool nips potential malware intrusion in the bud, keeping you secure as you enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on Kodi. Plus, its P2P servers make it a great choice for torrenting. NordVPN has a lower pricing point than ExpressVPN, with its two-year plan costing just over $4 per month. Plus, it also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for extra peace of mind. Read our NordVPN review to learn more. NordVPN is a great VPN for Kodi, thanks to top-notch security and privacy, which comes in handy when accessing unofficial add-ons on Kodi. It also works on all operating systems, routers and smart TVs, and allows you to connect to six devices simultaneously. 30-days money-back guarantee Standard Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB 6

6 Yes 1-month plan, 1-year plan 1-month plan$12.99/month 1-year plan$4.49/month$53.88 billed every year Save 65% 2-year plan$3.39/month$81.36 billed every 2 years Save 73% Plus Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB 6

6 Yes 1-month plan, 1-year plan 1-month plan$13.79/month 1-year plan$5.79/month$69.48 billed every year Save 58% 2-year plan + 3 months$3.99/month$107.73 billed every 2 years Save 71% Complete Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB 6

6 Yes 1-month plan, 1-year plan 1-month plan$14.99/month 1-year plan$6.99/month$83.88 billed every year Save 53% 2-year plan + 3 months$5.19/month$140.13 billed every 2 years Save 65%

3. Surfshark More details about Surfshark: Pricing: $2.49 per month (two-year plan)

Provider website: www.surfshark.com Pros: Inexpensive on extended plans

Unlimited device connections

Several unique features, like CleanWeb

More than 3,200 servers worldwide Cons: Middling streaming speeds Surfshark is another very good VPN for Kodi, thanks to its advanced security features and ability to bypass geo-restrictions. With over 3,200 servers in 100 countries, you get a wide range of IP addresses to unblock any streaming platform. In terms of Kodi, you should be able to get into most official and unofficial add-ons. It doesn’t impose bandwidth or data caps, which is a huge benefit if you binge-watch movies on Kodi add-ons. Plus, it offers unlimited simultaneous VPN connections, too, so you can use one account for the entire family. Even better, Surfshark works on the whole spectrum of streaming devices, including desktop, mobile, routers, Amazon Fire TV and other smart TVs. CleanWeb Feature What’s more, there’s the CleanWeb feature that blocks ads and malware. When used with Kodi, it helps you avoid third-party add-ons that could inject malware into your system, as well as any clones and forks. Doing so shields you from phishing scams and other malicious attacks as you stream movies and TV shows on Kodi. When it comes to pricing, Surfshark is on the higher side of the spectrum on a monthly rate, but it’s one of the cheapest Kodi VPNs on the extended plans, with its two-year plan costing $2.49 per month. Furthermore, there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you change your mind about the service. Read our Surfshark review for more. Surfshark stakes a claim for a spot on our best VPNs for Kodi with unlimited simultaneous connections and excellent ability to unblock geo-restricted add-ons. It also provides unique VPN features like CleanWeb to keep you safe when accessing official and unofficial add-ons. One quibble, though, is that you have to switch between a few servers to get into premium Kodi add-ons, like Netflix.

4. Private Internet Access More details about Surfshark: Pricing: $2.19 per month (three-year plan)

Provider website: www.privateinternetaccess.com Pros: Inexpensive on extended plans

Over 30,000 servers worldwide

Ad & malware blocker

Highly customizable Cons: Inconsistent speeds Private Internet Access (PIA) is our best VPN for Linux, and more than that, it fits the profile of an excellent VPN for Kodi. It has over 30,000 servers in 78 countries, with a large portion in the U.S. In addition, it’s one of the fastest Kodi VPNs, too, so you’ll stream movies on Kodi without buffering issues. There’s a kill switch that automatically blocks your internet traffic when the VPN connection drops to prevent data leaks. Plus, PIA adheres to a strict no-logs policy to safeguard your privacy. PIA MACE PIA utilizes its MACE feature to keep you safe from malicious add-ons. MACE is an ad and malware blocker that works at the DNS level to protect you from malware, trackers and ads when streaming video on Kodi. It forms a leakproof shield that knocks out harmful DNS requests before they find a way into your device or network. Although its monthly plan is a tad expensive, PIA is pocket-friendly on extended plans, like the three-year plan that sets you back only $2.19. In addition, each plan comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you need more to decide whether or not to stick with the VPN service. Read our Private Internet Access review to learn more. If you’re looking for a fast, secure Kodi VPN for your Linux device, PIA ticks every box. It offers the right blend of security and privacy features — a kill switch, strong VPN encryption and more — to keep you secure and private when using Kodi. Even better, it provides advanced options for techies while remaining easy to use for beginners.

5. CyberGhost More details about CyberGhost: Pricing: $2.37 per month (two-year plan)

Provider website: www.cyberghostvpn.com Pros: Affordable VPN

Around 7,800 servers worldwide

Solid security & privacy

Streaming-optimized & P2P-friendly servers Cons: Not particularly fast

Can’t consistently access some streaming services CyberGhost is another great Kodi VPN, thanks to top-notch security and an extensive server network. It has around 7,800 servers in 91 countries, with a strong focus on the U.S., which means you can make the most of the server spread to unblock geo-restricted Kodi add-ons in the U.S. It offers the NoSpy servers that deliver extended bandwidth for excellent streaming on Kodi. In addition, the servers provide greater anonymity and data encryption than regular servers. That, coupled with the kill switch and DNS leak protection, reduces the risk of getting exposed to internet service providers and malicious snoopers no matter which Kodi add-ons you use. Streaming-Optimized Servers CyberGhost offers streaming-optimized servers with the intention of enabling you to break through geo-restrictions. Unfortunately, though, CyberGhost has been very inconsistent in accessing big streaming content platforms. Although it can access Netflix no problem, it has issues with Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and Hulu — which is why it lands in last place on this list. Another budget-friendly VPN, CyberGhost only costs $2.37 per month on the two-year plan. It also offers a free trial (one day on desktop and seven days on mobile) and a generous 45-day money-back guarantee on the extended plans. Read our CyberGhost review to learn more. CyberGhost is a decent Kodi VPN if you’re on a tight budget. At its price point, you get security features like strong encryption, VPN protocols, a kill switch and NoSpy servers to enjoy streaming content on Kodi.

How to Install a Kodi VPN on Your Device Kodi software works on the entire spectrum of operating systems, routers and smart TVs. Regardless of the device you use, you don’t have to be a techie to install VPN. In this section, we’ll show you a step-by-step guide to install a VPN for Kodi on desktops and smart TVs. Installing Kodi VPN on Windows and Mac The Kodi app is an internet TV streamer that’s easy to install and set up on your Windows or Mac device. To use Kodi with a VPN, you only need to install your ideal VPN on a Windows or Mac device (we recommend installing ExpressVPN). Here’s how to go about the process. Set up your VPN account and complete the billing process — be sure to make the most of ExpressVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee. Besides that, you need to install Kodi on your device. Download and Install the VPN App Head over to your VPN account dashboard and click “download for Windows” or Mac. Next, locate and double-click the installation file, and then click “install” to initiate the process. Complete the Setup Once the app installs, click “sign in,” enter your activation code and click “continue.” Choose your initial preferences, such as the options to launch on startup and share crash reports, and click “OK” to complete the setup. Using VPN With Kodi Select a location, like the UK, and press “connect.” Open Kodi and select BBC iPlayer (a geo-restricted Kodi add-on). Next, choose your favorite video or TV show on BBC iPlayer. ExpressVPN is the best VPN for BBC iPlayer, so you should be able to bypass geo-restrictions on BBC iPlayer to enjoy HD videos on Kodi. Installing Kodi VPN on Smart TV If you’re using Kodi on a Fire TV Stick, follow this guide to complete the setup. Download the VPN Android App On your Fire TV Stick, “search” for your desired VPN service — for example, ExpressVPN. Then, select the app and click “download” to get the app from the Amazon Appstore. Allow Apps from Unknown Sources Alternatively, if the ideal VPN isn’t available on the Amazon Appstore, download the APK file. Before you do, first, hop over to “setting,” then “my Fire TV,” then “developer options,” and turn on “apps from unknown sources.” Download APK File Downloader Next, download the “Downloader” app from the Amazon Appstore and allow it to access local files on your Fire TV. Click “OK” to continue. Download the App APK file Open the “Downloader” app and paste the link to the VPN APK installer. You can contact the VPN support team for the URL if you’re using ExpressVPN. Then, click “go” and select “install” to complete the process. Activate the VPN App Using the TV remote, select the VPN app. Enter your login credentials and select “sign in” to activate the VPN. Lastly, select your preferences and accept the connection requests. After that, the VPN app is ready for use with Kodi on the Fire TV Stick device.