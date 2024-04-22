7 Day Cabbage Soup Diet Mayo Clinic Recipes with ingredients,nutritions,instructions and related recipes (2024)

CABBAGE SOUP DIET RECIPE
Get the Cabbage Soup Diet Recipe for quick weight loss and detox. Also get the printable 7-Day Diet Soup Eating Chart to put on your fridge and easily follow the diet. Learn how to make this detox cabbage soup in the slow cooker, instant pot, and on the stovetop.
Provided by Denise Browning
Categories Main Course
Time 30m
Number Of Ingredients 15
- Ingredients
|2 tbsp olive oil
|1 yellow or white onion (chopped)
|2 bell peppers (chopped (any color))
|4 celery stalks (chopped)
|6 garlic cloves (minced)
|2 large tomatoes (chopped)
|1 cup broccoli slaw (optional)
|1 green cabbage head (chopped)
|9 cups low-sodium broth (chicken or vegetable broth)
|1 tbsp tomato paste
|1 tsp ground black pepper
|1 tbsp ground turmeric
|2 cups baby spinach
|1 lemon (juiced)
|salt (to taste)
Steps:
- Instant Pot Cabbage Soup: 1) To make the detox cabbage soup in the pressure cooker, press the saute function. Heat oil and cook onion, bell pepper, and celery for about 5 minutes, or until softened. Stir every now and then. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add tomato, broccoli slaw, cabbage, broth, tomato paste, pepper, and turmeric. Stir and secure lid. 2) Set on high for 15 minutes, or press the soup function and set for 15 minutes. Allow natural release, about 20 minutes. Remove lid and stir in spinach and lemon juice. Stir in salt but do not go overboard.
- Slow Cooker Cabbage Soup: 1) Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, add oil and cook onion, bell pepper, and celery for about 5 minutes, or until softened. Stir every now and then. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Transfer to the slow cooker. 2) Stir in all the other ingredients for the cabbage soup diet recipe, except spinach, lemon juice, and salt. Secure lid and cook for 2-4 hours on high, or 8-10 hours on low. Remove lid and stir in spinach and lemon juice. Stir in salt but go easy.
- Cabbage Soup on the Stovetop: 1) Heat a large nonstick pot or dutch oven over medium heat, add oil and cook onion, bell pepper, and celery for about 5 minutes, or until softened. Stir every now and then. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. 2) Stir in all the other ingredients, except spinach, lemon juice, and salt. Increase heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, stir, cover, and let simmer for 30 minutes, or until veggies are tender. Remove lid and stir in spinach and lemon juice. Stir in just enough salt to taste.
Nutrition Facts : Calories 70 kcal, Carbohydrate 9 g, Protein 4 g, Fat 3 g, SaturatedFat 1 g, Sodium 66 mg, Fiber 3 g, Sugar 4 g, ServingSize 1 serving
CABBAGE SOUP DIET 7 DAY PLAN RECIPE - (4.1/5)
Provided by [emailprotected]
Number Of Ingredients 18
- Ingredients
|Directions:
|Cabbage Soup Recipe
|6 large green onions
|2 green peppers
|1 or 2 cans of tomatoes (diced or whole)
|3 Carrots
|1 Container (10 oz. or so) Mushrooms
|1 bunch of celery
|half a head of cabbage
|1 package Lipton soup mix
|1 or 2 cubes of bouillon (optional)
|1 48oz can V8 juice (optional)
|Season to taste with salt, pepper, parsley, curry, garlic powder, etc.
|Slice green onions, put in a pot and start to saute with cooking spray.
|Cut green pepper stem end off and cut in half, take the seeds and membrane out. Cut the green-pepper into bite size pieces and add to pot.
|Take the outer leafs layers off the cabbage, cut into bite size pieces, add to pot.
|Clean carrots, cut into bite size pieces, and add to pot.
|Slice mushrooms into thick slices, add to pot.
Steps:
- Remember: This diet should only be followed for 7 days at a time, with at least two weeks in between. Day One: Fruit: Eat all of the fruit you want (except bananas). Eat only your soup and the fruit for the first day. For drinks- unsweetened teas, cranberry juice and water. Day Two: Vegetables: Eat until you are stuffed will all fresh, raw or cooked vegetables of your choice. Try to eat leafy green vegetables and stay away from dry beans, peas and corn. Eat all the vegetables you want along with your soup. At dinner, reward yourself with a big baked potato with butter. Do not eat fruit today. Day Three: Mix Days One and Two: Eat all the soup, fruits and vegetables you want. No Baked Potato. Day Four: Bananas and Skim Milk: Eat as many as eight bananas and drink as many glasses of skim milk as you would like on this day, along with your soup. This day is supposed to lessen your desire for sweets. Day Five: Beef And Tomatos: Ten to twenty ounces of beef and up to six fresh tomtoes. Drink at least 6 to 8 glasses of water this day to wash the uric acid from your body. Eat your soup at least once this day. You may eat broiled or baked chicken instead of beef (but absolutely no skin-on chicken). If you prefer, you can substitute broiled fish for the beef one one of the beef days (but not both). Day Six: Beef and Vegetables: Eat to your heart's content of beef and vegetables this day. You can even have 2 or 3 steaks if you like, with leafy green vegetables. No Baked Potato. Eat your soup at least once. Day Seven: Brown rice, unsweetened fruit juices and vegetables: Again stuff, stuff, stuff yourself. Be sure to eat your soup at least once this day.
7 DAY DIET FAT BURNING CABBAGE SOUP
Original Diet Cabbage Soup is posted here Recipe #281160 but I wanted it organic with no added soup mix or canned vegetables. This diet is derived from one given at the Sacred Heart Memorial Hospital for overweight heart patients to lose weight rapidly, usually before surgery. and by Ed Kasper L.Ac, Acupuncturist and Herbalist. Which I tweaked to my likings. yes you can tweak to your likings as well. Vegetarians can use aduki or mung beans, seitan where called for. This is a short-term fix mostly water weight. A good seasonal cleanse or a way to start jump a diet.
Provided by Rita1652
Categories Greens
Time 1h
Yield 20 serving(s)
Number Of Ingredients 14
- Ingredients
|1 large head cabbage, shredded
|1 kombu seaweed, rinsed and sliced (detoxifying effects, great source of many trace minerals, aids digestive system)
|1 leek, rinsed and sliced
|1 large onion, diced
|1 poblano chile, diced (for a slight heat)
|1 bell pepper, diced
|1 bunch celery, diced
|1 bulb of garlic, sliced
|2 lbs tomatoes, crushed
|1 lb shiitake mushroom, sliced (check out benefits http ( or or www.herbcompanion.com or health or Shiitake.aspx)
|water, fresh no chlorine or mineral-rich bone broth
|lots herbs
|salt (optional)
|pepper
Steps:
- Saute all veggie except for cabbage and tomatoes in vegetable oil or coconut oil. Cover with water bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer till veggies are tender. Add fresh or dried herbs simmer 5 minutes and season to taste. Or make in crock pot 6-8 hours.
- DIET PLAN:.
- Eat soup any time you are hungry. Eat as much as you want, whenever you want. This soup will not add calories. The more you eat, the more you will lose. Fill a thermos in the morning if you will be away during the day.
- Be sure to follow daily to nourish your body as needed.
- Drink plenty of fresh pure water all day. Drink 1/2 of your body weight in ounces of water. If you weigh 100 pounds then drink 50 ounces of water. Also add optional kombucha to your diet for beneficial yeasts and bacteria for your digestive system.
- DAY ONE: All fruits except bananas. Eat only the soup and fruits. Drink kombucha, unsweetened tea, cranberry juice, or water.
- DAY TWO: All vegetables. Eat until you are stuffed with all the fresh, raw vegetables. Try to eat leafy vegetables and avoid dry beans, peas and corn. Eat along with the soup. At dinner time on this day, reward yourself with a big baked potato an butter.Real butter not the fake stuff. Do not eat any fruits.
- DAY THREE: Eat all soup, fruits and vegetables you want. No baked potato.
- DAY FOUR: Bananas and skim milk. Eat as many as 3 bananas and drink as many glasses of water as you can on this day along with the soup. Bananas are high in calories and carbohydrates and so is the milk, but on today your body will need the potassium and the carbohydrates, proteins and calcium to lessen your craving for sweets.
- DAY FIVE: 10-20 ounces Beef, lamb, wheat gluten (seitan), aduki beans, chicken (absolutely no skin) or fish and up to 6 organic tomatoes. Try to select high quality range fed animal protein free of antibiotics or hormones. Try to drink at least 6-8 glasses of water this day to wash away the uric acid in your body. Eat the soup at least once this day.
- DAY SIX: Beef, lamb, wheat gluten (seitan), aduki beans, chicken(absolutely no skin) or fish & vegetables. Eat to your heart's content of the beef or lamb and vegetables this day. You can have two or three steaks if you like, with green leafy vegetables, but no baked potato. Be sure and eat the soup at least once today.
- DAY SEVEN: Brown rice, unsweetened fruit and vegetables. Again, stuff yourself. Be sure to have the soup at least once today.
- By the end of the seventh day, if you have not cheated on the diet, you will have lost 10-17 pounds. If you have lost more than 15 pounds, stay off the diet for two days before resuming the diet again for day one.
- This seven-day eating plan can be used as often as you like. As a matter of fact, if correctly followed, it will clean your system of impurities and give you a feeling of well-being as never before.
- After only seven days of this process, you should begin to feel lighter by at least 10 lbs., and possibly 17. Having an abundance of energy continue this plan as long as you wish and feel the difference.
- Because everyone digestive system is different, this diet will affect everyone differently. After day three, you will have more energy than when you began, if you did not cheat. After being on the diet for several days, you will find your bowel movements have changed -- eat a cup o bran or fiber. Although you can have black coffee with this diet, you may find that you don't need the caffeine after the third day.
- DEFINITE NO-NO'S - BREAD, ALCOHOL, CARBONATED DRINKS INCLUDING DIET DRINKS.
- STICK WITH WATER, UN-SWEETENED TEA, BLACK COFFEE, UN-SWEETENED FRUIT JUICES, CRANBERRY JUICE AND SKIMMED MILK.
- The basic fat-burning soup can be eaten anytime you feel hungry. Eat as much as you wish. Remember, the more you eat, the more you will lose. NO fried foods, pastas or bread.
- Any prescribed medication will not hurt you on this diet. Continue this plan as long as you wish and feel the difference both mentally and physically. If you prefer, you can substitute broiled fish for the beef on only one of the beef days. You need high protein in the beef the other days.
- Avoid all those no-no's. Avoid diet soda's and diet chemicals. Use real butter not the hypo- hydrated fakes . Do not use foods with high fructose sugars do not use aspartame or artificial sweeteners, Use natural whole foods, like stevia, agave, honey.
- Eat good wholesome foods that are well prepared and that appeal to you.
- Make your own healthy fermented foods.
- http://happyherbalist.com/photos/logo.jpg has great herbs to enhance your diet plan.
Nutrition Facts : Calories 45.4, Fat 0.3, SaturatedFat 0.1, Sodium 36.5, Carbohydrate 9.9, Fiber 3.4, Sugar 4.9, Protein 2.2
ORIGINAL DIET CABBAGE SOUP
This is the recipe From Sacred Heart Memorial Hospital which is used for overweight heart patients to lose weight rapidly usually before surgery. So it is safe, and a great way to lose weight anytime!
Provided by bethann777
Categories Vegetable
Time 50m
Yield 4-6 cups, 4-6 serving(s)
Number Of Ingredients 12
- Ingredients
|1 (16 ounce) can diced tomatoes
|6 large green onions, chopped bite size
|1 (1 ounce) envelope Lipton Onion Soup Mix
|1 bunch celery, sliced bite size
|1 large head of cabbage, small chunks
|2 (8 ounce) cans green beans
|2 green peppers, sliced bite size
|3 lbs carrots, sliced bite size
|salt and pepper
|chopped parsley (optional) or cayenne pepper, can be used if desired (optional)
|beef bouillon
|Tabasco sauce, may be added
Steps:
- Cut vegetables in small to medium pieces and cover with water. Boil fast for ten minutes.
- Reduce to simmer and continue cooking until vegetables are tender. This soup can be eaten antime you are hungry.
- Eat as much as you want. This soup will not add calories. The more you eat the more you will lose. Fill a thermos in the morning if you will be away during the day. If eaten alone for indefinite periods you would suffer malnutrition.
- For drinks - unsweetened juices, tea, coffee, cranberry juice or water.
- The diet:.
- Day One: Eat only soup and fresh fruits, except for bananas.
- Day Two: All vegetables. Eat all raw or canned vegetables except beans, peas or corn. Eat along with the soup. At dinner time eat a large baked potato and butter. Eat no fruits.
- Day Three: Eat all the soup, fruits and veggies you want. No potatoes or bananas.
- (If you have adhered to the diet-you should have lost 5-7 lbs by now).
- Day Four: Eat 3 bananas and drink 3 glasses of skim milk. Drink as many glasses of water as you like. Eat lots of soup as well.
- Day Five: Eat the soup at least once this day. You mau jave 10-20 ounces of beef and a can of tomatoes or as many as 6 frest tomatoes. Try to drink 6-8 glasses of water to wash away uric acid from your body.
- Day Six: Beef and veggies. Eat all the beef and vegetables you want, but no potato. Eat the soup at least once today.
- Day Seven: Brown rice, unsweetened fruit juice and vegetables.Again stuff yourself and be sure to have the soup at least once today.
- At the end of the seventh day you should have lost 10-17 lbs.
- If you have lost more than 15 lbs, stay off the diet for two days.
- This seven day eating plan can be used as often as you like. If correctly followed, it will clean your system of impurities and give you a feeling of well-being as never before.
- Broiled Chicken or Fish may be substituted for the beef on only one of the beef days.
- No Nos: Bread, alcohol, carbonated drinks,and NO Fried foods.
Nutrition Facts : Calories 244.4, Fat 1.7, SaturatedFat 0.3, Sodium 463, Carbohydrate 55.4, Fiber 18.2, Sugar 27.6, Protein 8.5
- Monday. Breakfast: Banana Yogurt Pots. Nutrition. Calories – 236. Protein – 14g. Carbs – 32g. Fat – 7g. Prep time: 5 minutes. Ingredients (for 2 people) 225g /⅞ cup Greek yogurt.
- Tuesday. Breakfast: Tomato and Watermelon Salad. Nutrition. Calories – 177. Protein – 5g. Carbs – 13g. Fat – 13g. Prep time + cook time: 5 minutes. Ingredients (for 2 people)
- Wednesday. Breakfast: Blueberry Oats Bowl. Nutrition. Calories – 235. Protein – 13g. Carbs – 38g. Fat – 4g. Prep time + cook time: 10 minutes. Ingredients (for 2 people)
- Thursday. Breakfast: Banana Yogurt Pots. Lunch: Mixed Bean Salad. Nutrition. Calories – 240. Protein – 11g. Carbs – 22g. Fat – 12g. Prep time + cook time: 10 minutes.
- Friday. Breakfast: Tomato and Watermelon Salad. Lunch: Panzanella Salad. Nutrition. Calories – 452. Protein – 6g. Carbs – 37g. Fat – 25g. Prep time + cook time: 10 minutes.
- Saturday. Breakfast: Blueberry Oats Bowl. Lunch: Quinoa and Stir Fried Veg. Nutrition. Calories – 473. Protein – 11g. Carbs – 56g. Fat – 25g. Prep time + cook time: 30 minutes.
- Sunday. Breakfast: Banana Yogurt Pots. Lunch: Moroccan Chickpea Soup. Nutrition. Calories – 408. Protein – 15g. Carbs – 63g. Fat – 11g. Prep time + cook time: 25 minutes.
