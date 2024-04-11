40 Healthy Quinoa Recipes You Will Absolutely Love (2024)

My husband and I enjoy quinoa, so I created this healthy pear breakfast bake for our Sunday brunch. The quinoa is a nice change of pace from oatmeal. —Sue Gronholz, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin

These easy burgers taste amazing, and the quinoa gives them a hearty texture. They’re a delicious (and healthy!) vegetarian option that you really have to try. Pan frying them adds a perfect crunch that takes them to the next level. You can make the mixture ahead of time. It freezes very well. Enjoy! —Beth Klein, Arlington, Virginia

Kale Quinoa Salad

Here’s a healthy side dish you can feel good about serving. Kale packs a mighty punch of vitamins, while quinoa delivers a hearty serving of protein. Best of all, the flavor of this kale quinoa salad can’t be beat! —Lisa Warren, Washington, DC

If this is your first time cooking quinoa, don’t worry; here’s a quick guide on how to cook quinoa.