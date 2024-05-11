8 Easy Ideas And Recipes Using Oranges (2024)

This yummy candied orange peels recipe is an easy and tasty way to use oranges! You’ll also find other great recipes and tips for using oranges.

8 Easy Ideas And Recipes Using Oranges (2)

Easy Orange Recipes and Tips

It’s that time of year. You found a really good deal on oranges but you purchased a few more than you can eat. Now what do you do with them. Here are a few suggestions to get you started:

  • Make juice out of the orangesand then use the peels for Candied Orange Peels.
  • Use the leftover syrup from Candied Orange Peels(recipe below) on pancakes or French Toast. The syrup can also be used to make popsicles.
  • Wash orange peels thoroughly.Grate the peel before using and freeze the zest for later use.
  • Cut up orange segments and use as a garnish for salads.Use in fruit salad or sliced as a side dish.
  • Cut up orange slices and use a garnishfor meat or relish dishes.
  • Cut up peels.In a saucepan add peels, 1 cinnamon stick, a few cloves and fill to the top with water. Simmer for a nice potpourri or dry peels and use in dry potpourri.
8 Easy Ideas And Recipes Using Oranges (3)

Easy Orange Marmalade Recipe

Instructions

  1. Cut the un-peeled orange.
  2. Place into a blender or food processor with the water and blend until the orange peel is finely chopped.
  3. Pour the mixture into a saucepan with the sugar.
  4. Boil for 15 minutes.

Notes

*If you use a non-organic orange, wash the peels thoroughly before peeling.

8 Easy Ideas And Recipes Using Oranges (4)

Candied Orange Peels Recipe

Ingredients

Units

Peels from 3 large oranges, grapefruits or lemons*
1 tsp. salt
3 cups sugar
water

Instructions

  1. Cut the peel on each fruit into quarters.
  2. Pull the peel off in these quarter sections.
  3. Slice the orange peels into 1/4 inch-wide strips.
  4. Place the peels into a saucepan.
  5. Add salt and cover with cold water.
  6. Boil 15 minutes.
  7. Pour off water and add fresh water.
  8. Boil 20 minutes.
  9. Change water again and boil another 20 minutes.
  10. Drain.
  11. Cover with 2 1/2 cups sugar and 1 cup water.
  12. Simmer, stirring constantly, until all the syrup has boiled away. Do not let the peels scorch.
  13. Spread on wax paper.
  14. Roll peels in remaining sugar.
  15. Let dry.
  16. Store in an airtight container. Keeps one week or can be frozen.

Notes

*If you use non-organic fruit, wash the peels thoroughly before peeling.

These recipes are from volume 1 of our cookbook:

You can make EASY and delicious meals at home in less time than eating out! You’ll save a ton of money on food and your family will thank you!

Click here to get our Dining On A Dime Cookbooks 25% Off NOW! They’re filled with tasty recipes and tips to make your life easier!

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. 8 Easy Ideas And Recipes Using Oranges (9)Lesley

    I just found this recipe I love the Idea of being able to use the whole orange or fruit of any type I have never had candied Orange peels didn’t realize possible how do you use them in a recipe or is it like a candy treat ? Thank you for your recipes and videos tips of all types… I currently save orange or lemon peels and place in a mason jar with vinegar and let set for 2 weeks its a great cleaner and smells great I use vinegar as my main cleaner I cant use a lot of things due to being allergic to so many things the fruit peels give vinegar a better scent and also the lemon peels or even half a lemon is great clean faucets showers etc , but I’m new to your website and videos and so glad I have found them!!

    Reply

    • 8 Easy Ideas And Recipes Using Oranges (10)Jill

      You can eat the candied orange peels alone or sprinkle them on top of something like a white cake or add to cookies. You can add them to some spinach salads etc.

      Reply

  2. 8 Easy Ideas And Recipes Using Oranges (11)Maralene A Strom

    Thanks so much for sharing these recipies. Plan to for sure use the citris recipes…my favorite is orange marmalade!!!

    Reply

  3. 8 Easy Ideas And Recipes Using Oranges (12)Cathrine Osberg

    Love these recipes! Live in California with several producing citrus trees and have a bounty of fruit! Yes, in summer our neighbors have zucchini to give away, but we ALWAYS have lemons, limes, and oranges throughout the year and our neighborhood gets to share in the bounty–by the peck and all organic. Thanks. Love the marmalade.

    Reply

  4. 8 Easy Ideas And Recipes Using Oranges (13)Rose Strong

    Does this make the marmalade without any pectin? Very interested if it does and a nice small amount instead of tossing the orange would be brilliant.

    Reply

    • 8 Easy Ideas And Recipes Using Oranges (14)Jill

      Yes it does. The boiling it is what thickens it.

      Reply

    • 8 Easy Ideas And Recipes Using Oranges (15)Rebecca McCray

      You can use Sugar instead of Pectin. It works almost the same to me.

      Reply

      • 8 Easy Ideas And Recipes Using Oranges (16)Isabella

        How long does it keep in the fridge? Can I freeze the marmalade?

        Reply

        • 8 Easy Ideas And Recipes Using Oranges (17)Jill

          It will keep in the fridge more than 3-6 months or more. I wouldn’t freeze it because the bits of fruit might become mushy. Because it is so easy to make a small amount and it keeps so long in the fridge you probably wouldn’t need to freeze.

          Reply

