8 Easy Ideas And Recipes Using Oranges (2024)

It will keep in the fridge more than 3-6 months or more. I wouldn’t freeze it because the bits of fruit might become mushy. Because it is so easy to make a small amount and it keeps so long in the fridge you probably wouldn’t need to freeze.

How long does it keep in the fridge? Can I freeze the marmalade?

You can use Sugar instead of Pectin. It works almost the same to me.

Yes it does. The boiling it is what thickens it.

Does this make the marmalade without any pectin? Very interested if it does and a nice small amount instead of tossing the orange would be brilliant.

Love these recipes! Live in California with several producing citrus trees and have a bounty of fruit! Yes, in summer our neighbors have zucchini to give away, but we ALWAYS have lemons, limes, and oranges throughout the year and our neighborhood gets to share in the bounty–by the peck and all organic. Thanks. Love the marmalade.

Thanks so much for sharing these recipies. Plan to for sure use the citris recipes…my favorite is orange marmalade!!!

You can eat the candied orange peels alone or sprinkle them on top of something like a white cake or add to cookies. You can add them to some spinach salads etc.

I just found this recipe I love the Idea of being able to use the whole orange or fruit of any type I have never had candied Orange peels didn’t realize possible how do you use them in a recipe or is it like a candy treat ? Thank you for your recipes and videos tips of all types… I currently save orange or lemon peels and place in a mason jar with vinegar and let set for 2 weeks its a great cleaner and smells great I use vinegar as my main cleaner I cant use a lot of things due to being allergic to so many things the fruit peels give vinegar a better scent and also the lemon peels or even half a lemon is great clean faucets showers etc , but I’m new to your website and videos and so glad I have found them!!

It’s that time of year. You found a really good deal on oranges but you purchased a few more than you can eat. Now what do you do with them. Here are a few suggestions to get you started:

This yummy candied orange peels recipe is an easy and tasty way to use oranges! You’ll also find other great recipes and tips for using oranges.

FAQs

Marmalade: Oranges are often used to make marmalade, a thick, jelly-like spread made from the peel and juice of the fruit. Glazes and sauces: Orange juice and zest can be used to make glazes and sauces for meats, such as pork and chicken, adding a sweet and tangy flavor.

If you have a lot of oranges to use up before they go bad, freezing is probably the way to go. With this method, they'll last up to a year: Either peel your oranges or wash the peels thoroughly. Cut the oranges into wedges or slices.

Berries: Blueberries, strawberries, or raspberries complement the sweetness of oranges. Greek Yogurt: Mix yogurt with orange segments for a creamy contrast. Nuts: Almonds, walnuts, or pistachios add crunch and healthy fats. Dark Chocolate: A small piece of dark chocolate can create a delightful contrast.

Boosts the body's immune system to protect against viruses and germs. Improves iron absorption and fights anemia. Slows age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which can lead to vision loss. Lowers blood pressure and cortisol, the stress hormone.

Can oranges be frozen whole with the skin on? Yes, but there's no point as you'd have to then deal with a frozen orange which would be much harder to peel. Rather peel and freeze the segments 'as is' and when needed it can just be thawed and used. Or juice them.

Orange peels make a home smell cozy and clean. You can boil orange peels with mulling spices like cinnamon and cloves to send a fresh autumnal aroma through the air. Boiling orange peels with lemon and grapefruit peels create a fresh, vibrant, and energizing aroma that makes your house smell clean and pristine.

Orange, symbolizing harvest, warmth, and vitality, has rich symbolic meanings in traditional Chinese culture. In ancient times, orange was closely related to yellow, the color of emperors, and was often seen as a symbol of wealth and nobility.

Boiling the oranges softens the peel of the oranges and makes them easier to chop finely in a food processor (or by hand). Also boiling the oranges tends to mellow the pith of the orange (the white part of the skin) - the pith tends to be quite bitter and could leave an unpleasant taste in the cake if it was used raw.

Oranges prefer a cool, dark place. This makes the refrigerator an ideal place for storing oranges. Sunlight and warm temperatures will speed the ripening of oranges, decreasing their shelf life.

Ripen fruit at room temperature. Once they are ripe, refrigerate. Apples, cherries, grapefruit, grapes, oranges, pineapples, strawberries, tangerines and watermelon are received ripe and should be refrigerated.

Oranges can be kept at room temperature for 1-2 days. If you are not going to eat them that quickly, store them in the refrigerator. Oranges can be kept in the fridge for up to two weeks.

3107 – ORANGE: Navel, medium. 3108 – ORANGE: Valencia, medium. 3109 – ORANGE: Seville / Marmalade type. 3110 – ORANGE: Navel, Cara-Cara/ Red. 3153 – ORANGE: Delta, seedless, medium.

Fruit Flavor Pairing Chart Herbs and Spices Orange Basil, black pepper, cardamom, cilantro, cinnamon, cloves, cumin, ginger, mint, nutmeg, paprika, parsley, poppy seed, rosemary, saffron, sage, star anise, tarragon, thyme Papaya Black pepper, cilantro, cinnamon, ginger, mint Passion fruit Cilantro, ginger 42 more rows Feb 9, 2024

Yes, dogs can enjoy orange slices in moderation. It's best that you do not feed them the entirety of an orange, as too much citrus and sugar isn't good for your dog. Only give them one to three pieces or slices of an orange per day.

Keep them cool: Oranges should be stored in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight and heat. The ideal temperature for storing oranges is between 45-50°F (7-10°C). Wash them before storing: Before storing oranges, wash them thoroughly under cold water to remove any dirt or debris.

Then there are the classic options: freeze lemon or lime juice for homemade lemonade in the summer; create a marmalade or preserves; make a lemon bar (or try a different citrus); or peel, segment and can your citrus.

To prolong the shelf life (up to 3-4 weeks) of citrus fruits, keep them in a bag in the refrigerator. Freezing: Citrus can be frozen in wedges, slices, zest, juice, or whole. By freezing citrus, you can use nearly every part of the fruit and always have it on hand to add to dishes and drinks. Always wash fruit first.