8 Easy Ideas And Recipes Using Oranges (2024)

This yummy candied orange peels recipe is an easy and tasty way to use oranges! You’ll also find other great recipes and tips for using oranges.
Easy Orange Recipes and Tips
It’s that time of year. You found a really good deal on oranges but you purchased a few more than you can eat. Now what do you do with them. Here are a few suggestions to get you started:
- Make juice out of the orangesand then use the peels for Candied Orange Peels.
- Use the leftover syrup from Candied Orange Peels(recipe below) on pancakes or French Toast. The syrup can also be used to make popsicles.
- Wash orange peels thoroughly.Grate the peel before using and freeze the zest for later use.
- Cut up orange segments and use as a garnish for salads.Use in fruit salad or sliced as a side dish.
- Cut up orange slices and use a garnishfor meat or relish dishes.
- Cut up peels.In a saucepan add peels, 1 cinnamon stick, a few cloves and fill to the top with water. Simmer for a nice potpourri or dry peels and use in dry potpourri.
Easy Orange Marmalade Recipe
Ingredients
1 orange*
1 Tbsp. water
1/2 cup sugar
Instructions
- Cut the un-peeled orange.
- Place into a blender or food processor with the water and blend until the orange peel is finely chopped.
- Pour the mixture into a saucepan with the sugar.
- Boil for 15 minutes.
Notes
*If you use a non-organic orange, wash the peels thoroughly before peeling.
Candied Orange Peels Recipe
Ingredients
Units
Peels from 3 large oranges, grapefruits or lemons*
1 tsp. salt
3 cups sugar
water
Instructions
- Cut the peel on each fruit into quarters.
- Pull the peel off in these quarter sections.
- Slice the orange peels into 1/4 inch-wide strips.
- Place the peels into a saucepan.
- Add salt and cover with cold water.
- Boil 15 minutes.
- Pour off water and add fresh water.
- Boil 20 minutes.
- Change water again and boil another 20 minutes.
- Drain.
- Cover with 2 1/2 cups sugar and 1 cup water.
- Simmer, stirring constantly, until all the syrup has boiled away. Do not let the peels scorch.
- Spread on wax paper.
- Roll peels in remaining sugar.
- Let dry.
- Store in an airtight container. Keeps one week or can be frozen.
Notes
*If you use non-organic fruit, wash the peels thoroughly before peeling.
Lesley
I just found this recipe I love the Idea of being able to use the whole orange or fruit of any type I have never had candied Orange peels didn’t realize possible how do you use them in a recipe or is it like a candy treat ? Thank you for your recipes and videos tips of all types… I currently save orange or lemon peels and place in a mason jar with vinegar and let set for 2 weeks its a great cleaner and smells great I use vinegar as my main cleaner I cant use a lot of things due to being allergic to so many things the fruit peels give vinegar a better scent and also the lemon peels or even half a lemon is great clean faucets showers etc , but I’m new to your website and videos and so glad I have found them!!
Reply
Jill
You can eat the candied orange peels alone or sprinkle them on top of something like a white cake or add to cookies. You can add them to some spinach salads etc.
Reply
Maralene A Strom
Thanks so much for sharing these recipies. Plan to for sure use the citris recipes…my favorite is orange marmalade!!!
Reply
Cathrine Osberg
Love these recipes! Live in California with several producing citrus trees and have a bounty of fruit! Yes, in summer our neighbors have zucchini to give away, but we ALWAYS have lemons, limes, and oranges throughout the year and our neighborhood gets to share in the bounty–by the peck and all organic. Thanks. Love the marmalade.
Reply
Rose Strong
Does this make the marmalade without any pectin? Very interested if it does and a nice small amount instead of tossing the orange would be brilliant.
Reply
Jill
Yes it does. The boiling it is what thickens it.
Reply
Rebecca McCray
You can use Sugar instead of Pectin. It works almost the same to me.
Reply
Isabella
How long does it keep in the fridge? Can I freeze the marmalade?
Reply
Jill
It will keep in the fridge more than 3-6 months or more. I wouldn’t freeze it because the bits of fruit might become mushy. Because it is so easy to make a small amount and it keeps so long in the fridge you probably wouldn’t need to freeze.
Reply
