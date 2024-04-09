8 Korean Rice Bowl Recipes for Every Diet (2024)

Korean rice bowl recipes for every kind of diet, from vegans and health-conscious eaters to meat and raw fish lovers. Some are more involved (like Bibimap) but others are quite easy, simple and quick to make with just a few ingredients. Great for lunch and when cooking for one.

8 Korean Rice Bowl Recipes for Every Diet (1)

Whatever your diet may be, everyone can benefit from quick and easy rice bowls. These convenient and customizable Korean rice bowl recipes offer delicious options rich in authentic Korean flavors that anyone can enjoy. Whether you are vegetarian or carnivorous, these meals will satisfy you. If you’re cooking for a family or a party of mixed diets, some of these recipes offer the easy solution of simply adding the meat later. If you are vegan and gluten-free or simply watching your diet, there are healthy choices for you. Grab a bowl now!

Bibimbap – Korean Mixed Rice with Meat and Vegetables – GF

8 Korean Rice Bowl Recipes for Every Diet (2)

Bibimbapis a classic Koreanricebowl made ofrice, vegetables, and meat all mixed together in a spicy gochujang sauce. What makes bibimbap good is the combination of spicy, savory, and slightly sweet flavors with a variety of textures from the ingredients. It’s truly a complete meal!

  • VEGAN – just omit meat and substitute with extra firm tofu strips or sh*take mushrooms with bulgogi marinade
  • GF – make sure you use GF soy sauce then the rest should be good

Dolsot Bibimbap – Korean Stone Pot Rice Bowl – GF

8 Korean Rice Bowl Recipes for Every Diet (3)

Another variation of Bibimbap is Dolsot Bibimbap In this version, bibimbap is served in a sizzling hot stone pot, which means you’ll get aromatically browned rice at the bottom.Top it with a fried egg and you have a visually stunning complete meal that everyone will love.

Same GF, Vegan suggestion as above. For Pescatarians or if you like seafood, substitute beef for calamari and or shrimp.

Hoedeopbap – Korean Rice Bowl with Sashimi – GF

8 Korean Rice Bowl Recipes for Every Diet (4)

This one is for sashimi fans! Hoedeopbap or KoreanRiceBowl with Sashimi is similar to bibimbap except for the fish. Or one may say it’s almost the same as a poke bowl. EXCEPT, Korean Hoedeopbap does not marinate the fish but just adds it raw. It has a rice base topped with veggies and they are mixed together with a tangy gochujang sauce. Instead of plain gochujang with sesame oil, a sweet-sour gochujang (chogochujang) sauce is used for Hoedeopbap.

Bulgogi Rice Bowl with Gochujang – GF

8 Korean Rice Bowl Recipes for Every Diet (5)

If you’re not a fan of raw fish, then try this meat lover’s special. This is not a traditional Korean dish and even the name BulgogiRiceBowl is my creation. The main difference from Hoedeopbap is that sashimi is replaced with bulgogi (Korean BBQ beef), so you’re still guaranteed authentic Korean flavors. Great meal using leftover bulgogi.

Beoseot – Bap Korean Four Mushroom Rice in Stone Pot – VG, GF

8 Korean Rice Bowl Recipes for Every Diet (6)

Mushroom lovers, rejoice! Four MushroomRicein Stone Pot (Beoseot Bap)is aone-potrice dish that highlights the flavor of mushrooms in a wonderful way. This recipe uses enoki, shiitake or brown, oyster, and king oyster mushrooms. It’s vegan and gluten-free so it’s perfect for a health-conscious VEGAN meal.

Kongnamul Bap – Rice with Korean Soybean Sprouts – GF

8 Korean Rice Bowl Recipes for Every Diet (7)

The simple yet nutritious Ricewith Soybean Sprouts (Kongnamul Bap) is a Korean family favorite. Rice is cooked with soybean sprouts and beef and served with seasoned soy sauce and green onions. Note that Korean soybean sprouts have bigger heads that are yellow, unlike the mung bean sprouts that are more common in the US. Great with a side of Kimchi.

Miso Pork Belly Rice Bowl with Gochujang

8 Korean Rice Bowl Recipes for Every Diet (8)
Mock Kimchi Rice with Sauerkraut and Bacon – GF

8 Korean Rice Bowl Recipes for Every Diet (9)

No kimchi?? No problem!

Let’s get creative when the kimchi cravings strike. My Mock KimchiRice uses sauerkraut and bacon (yes, you read that right!) to create the flavor of kimchi. All you need are 5 ingredients: rice, red chili powder, garlic powder, bacon, and sauerkraut. Soooo yummy!! This is a favorite for our family when we go to places when there are no good Asian or Korean groceries nearby.

These 7 Korean rice bowl recipes should give you some ideas when you need to make a quick and easy complete rice-bowl meal for every kind of eater in your life!

XOXO ❤️

JinJoo

8 Korean Rice Bowl Recipes for Every Diet (2024)
