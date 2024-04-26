9 Christmas Soap Recipes – Handmade Cold Process Soap Gifts - Simple Life Mom (2024)

It’s the perfect time to start making handmade soap. I’ve put together a wonderful variety of Handmade Christmas Soap Recipes so that you can get started right away in creating gifts that are natural, healthy, and greatly appreciated by family and friends.

If you’ve never made handmade soap before, learn how by starting with my 7 Easy Steps to Homemade Soap for Beginners or get my book, The Natural Soapmaking Book for Beginners.

9 Natural Christmas Soap Recipes

These 9 Christmas soap recipes make great handmade gifts. But keep in mind that all of my natural soap recipes are healthy for you and your family. Soap is something that you slather all over your skin every single day. It’s worth the effort to make sure that you use something pure and healthy, not to mention non-drying.

Spiced Cider Soap

Makes 3 pounds or 12 – 4oz bars.

Ingredients:

Directions:

Combine oils, lard, and butters in a large pot and heat to 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Wearing appropriate safety equipment, go outside and add lye to water and stir until dissolved. Let cool until it is around 110 degrees Fahrenheit. When both oils and lye water are at desired temperatures, pour lye water into oils and use a stick blender to blend on and off until very light trace. Add essential oil and blend. Remove 1/2 cup of soap and mix in cinnamon. Pour main batch into lined mold. Pour cinnamon soap over batch in a back and forth motion. Use a dowel rod to swirl cinnamon color into soap. Insulate for 24 hours. Remove, cut, and cure for 4-6 weeks.

Christmas Tree Soap

Makes 3 pounds or 12 – 4oz bars.

Ingredients:

Directions:

Combine oils and butters in a large pot and heat to 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Wearing appropriate safety equipment, go outside and add lye to water and stir until dissolved. Let cool until it is around 110 degrees Fahrenheit. When both oils and lye water are at desired temperatures, pour lye water into oils and use a stick blender to blend on and off until light trace. Add essential oils and blend until combined. Remove 1/2 cup of soap and mix in spirulina. Blend until combined. Pour main soap batch into lined mold. Pour green soap down the middle of the batch in one long line. Take a dowel rod and stick it into the middle of the mold. Pull toward the side and lift it out. Repeat this on both sides of the green line, making a tree pattern. Insulate for 24 hours. Remove, cut, and cure for 4-6 weeks.

Winter Woods Soap

Makes 3 pounds or 12 – 4oz bars.

Ingredients:

Directions:

Combine olive, coconut, and castor oils in a large pot and heat to 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Wearing appropriate safety equipment, go outside and add lye to water and stir until dissolved. Let cool until it is around 110 degrees Fahrenheit. When both oils and lye water are at desired temperatures, pour lye water into oils and use a stick blender to blend on and off until light trace. Add essential oils and blend until combined. Pour into lined mold. Insulate for 24 hours. Remove, cut, and cure for 4-6 weeks.

Autumn Leaves Soap

Makes 3 pounds or 12 – 4oz bars.

Ingredients:

Directions:

Combine the coconut, olive, castor, sweet almond, and grapeseed oils and shea butter in a large pot and heat to 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Wearing appropriate safety equipment, go outside and add lye to water and stir until dissolved. Let cool until it is around 110 degrees Fahrenheit. When both oils and lye water are at desired temperatures, pour lye water into oils and use a stick blender to blend on and off until light trace. Add essential oils and blend. Pour into lined mold. Insulate for 24 hours. Remove, cut, and cure for 4-6 weeks.

Spiced Cocoa Soap

Makes 3 pounds or 12 – 4oz bars.

Ingredients:

Directions:

Combine lard, coconut oil, cocoa butter, and sweet almond oil in a large pot and heat to 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Wearing appropriate safety equipment, go outside and add lye to water and stir until dissolved. Let cool until it is around 110 degrees Fahrenheit. When both oils and lye water are at desired temperatures, pour lye water into oils and use a stick blender to blend on and off until light trace. Add essential oils and blend until combined. If desired, take out a cup of soap and add 1-2 tsp of cocoa powder. Pour main batch into mold and swirl cocoa soap back and forth over the top. Take a dowel rod and swirl cocoa stripes in circles for a pretty design. Insulate for 24 hours. Remove, cut, and cure for 4-6 weeks.

Apple Pie Soap

Makes 3 pounds or 12 – 4oz bars.

Ingredients:

Directions:

Combine olive, coconut, and castor oils and shea butter in a large pot and heat to 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Wearing appropriate safety equipment, go outside and add lye to water and stir until dissolved. Let cool until it is around 110 degrees Fahrenheit. When both oils and lye water are at desired temperatures, pour lye water into oils and use a stick blender to blend on and off until light trace. Add essential oils and blend until combined. If desired, take out a cup of soap and add 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder and mix until there are no lumps. Pour back into main batch and combine. Pour into mold and insulate for 24 hours. Remove, cut, and cure for 4-6 weeks.

Gingerbread Soap

Makes 3 pounds or 12 – 4oz bars.

Ingredients:

Directions:

Combine tallow and coconut, sweet almond castor, and jojoba oils in a large pot and heat to 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Wearing appropriate safety equipment, go outside and add lye to water and stir until dissolved. Let cool until it is around 110 degrees Fahrenheit. When both oils and lye water are at desired temperatures, pour lye water into oils and use a stick blender to blend on and off until light trace. Add essential oils and turmeric powder and blend until combined. Turmeric will start off orange but will fade during saponification to a gingerbread tan color. Pour into lined mold. Insulate for 24 hours. Remove, cut, and cure for 4-6 weeks.

Winter Fresh Soap

Makes 3 pounds or 12 – 4oz bars.

Ingredients:

Directions:

Combine coconut oil, olive oil, castor oil, shea butter, sweet almond oil, and grapeseed oil in a large pot and heat to 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Wearing appropriate safety equipment, go outside and add lye to water and stir until dissolved. Let cool until it is around 110 degrees Fahrenheit. When both oils and lye water are at desired temperatures, pour lye water into oils and use a stick blender to blend on and off until light trace. Add essential oils and blend. Pour into lined mold. Insulate for 24 hours. Remove, cut, and cure for 4-6 weeks.

Chai Tea Soap

Makes 3 pounds or 12 – 4oz bars.

Ingredients:

Directions:

Combine tallow, olive oil, and coconut oil in a large pot and heat to 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Make tea using the chai tea bag. Use some of the water for your lye water. Save the tea leaves for the soap. Wearing appropriate safety equipment, go outside and add lye to water and stir until dissolved. Let cool until it is around 110 degrees Fahrenheit. When both oils and lye water are at desired temperatures, pour lye water into oils and use a stick blender to blend on and off until light trace. Add essential oils and tea leaves and blend. Pour into lined mold. Insulate for 24 hours. Remove, cut, and cure for 4-6 weeks.

Enjoy these 9 recipes, share with your family and friends!

