A vIrtual Vegan 2023 Reader Favorite Recipes (2024)

Drumroll, please...It's time to meet the stars of 2023! These 20 delicious vegan recipes were the most clicked on, cooked & shared by AVV readers in 2023.

Every single recipe on A Virtual Vegan goes through numerous stages from developing, testing, to photographing etc, and of course I love them all, but inevitably some become reader favorites. Rounding them up is one of my favorite ways to reflect as the year draws to a close! Make ahot chocolate, cozy up, and count down with me in reverse order to see which recipe claimed the Number 1 spot!

Be sure to take note of the ones you haven't yet tried. They are in the top 20 for a reason!

NUTRITIONAL YEAST TOFU The most delicious, crispy and golden Nutritional Yeast Tofu. Super quick and easy to make in an oven or air fryer, this crunchy, golden, seasoned tofu is ready to grace a multitude of dishes, or be enjoyed as a tasty snack! make this recipe

Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal Cookies Healthy Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal Cookies made in a little over 15 minutes with just 4 ingredients. Bake them in an oven or air fryer and enjoy for breakfast, snack or dessert. make this recipe

Vegan Yogurt Recipe An easy cultured vegan yogurt recipe that's smooth, tangy, exceptionally thick & creamy & just perfect for dolloping on anything and everything! make this recipe Lemon Cheesecake Overnight Oats Chilled, creamy Lemon Cheesecake Overnight Oats are quick and easy to make with no cooking involved. Perfect to enjoy at home or on the go! make this recipe

Vegan Almond Cake Moist, fragrant and delicate Vegan Almond Cake with a pop of lemon flavor. Made with almond flour it is naturally gluten-free and vegan, and quite possibly the easiest cake you'll ever make. make this recipe See Also Pecan Butter Rum Cake RecipeBest Vegan Recipes of 2019Yorkshire Pudding RecipeEasy Roast Duck Recipe Cashew Cheese Sauce Silky smooth Cashew Cheese Sauce made with just a handful of ingredients in minutes. It tastes rich, creamy and cheesy and is super versatile. Use it any way you would regular cheese sauce! make this recipe

Chocolate Chip Cookie in a Mug A single serve, Chocolate Chip Cookie in a Mug for those times when you are craving a warm gooey, freshly baked cookie, but don't want to bake an entire batch. You can quite literally go from zero to dessert in minutes! make this recipe Kidney Bean Burgers Kidney Bean Burgers with loads of flavour and texture. They are quick and easy to make, perfect for midweek meals and great for making ahead too! make this recipe

Easy Whole Wheat Bread A 5 ingredient, Easy Whole Wheat Bread recipe with very minimal hands-on time & no special ingredients needed. It's soft, fluffy, crusty, completely sugar-free, & unbelievably good!Perfect for beginners. make this recipe Easy Tomato Basil Soup The easiest Tomato Basil Soup EVER and it's so fresh & vibrant. Ready in just 10 minutes and made with only 4 ingredients (plus salt, pepper & optional olive oil)! make this recipe

Healthy Pie Crust Learn how to make an easy and healthy pie crust that uses no oil or butter. This naturally vegan and oil-free pie crust is really easy to handle. It won't melt when you're working with it and won't shrink when you bake it. Use it to make sweet or savoury pies with cooked or no-cook fillings, tarts, quiches and galettes. make this recipe Vegan Irish Stew This one-pot, hearty Vegan Irish Stew is so flavourful and can be made on the stove, in an Instant Pot, or in a slow cooker. Vegan-friendly Guinness gives an incredibly rich, deep flavour to the gravy and it's loaded with chunky, sweet, tender vegetables. Make it with just veg, or add some optional vegan "meat" or mushrooms to make it even more satisfying and flavourful! make this recipe See Also A vIrtual Vegan 2023 Reader Favorite Recipes

Sourdough Starter Recipe Learn how to make a sourdough starter the easy way. You will learn all about what a sourdough starter is, what you need to make one, how to make it without endless feedings and wasteful discard, and why the whole process doesn’t have to be as difficult and time consuming as you think! make this recipe Kidney Bean Salad Simple, protein-packed Kidney Bean Salad with lemon and parsley. Filled with texture & bright, fresh, zesty flavors, and perfect for a healthy, light lunch or tasty side! make this recipe

Perfect Vegan Yorkshire Puddings Perfect Vegan Yorkshire Puddings - Tall, crispy, golden sides, soft and slightly gooey bottoms, and a deep hollow just waiting to be filled with tasty gravy! And there's a gluten-free option! make this recipe Vegan Black Bean Burgers Easy to make Vegan Black Bean Burgers that are loaded with flavour and not mushy. They are satisfying, delicious and a tried & true reader favourite! make this recipe

Vegan Butter The best tasting vegan butter! It's plant based, super buttery, smooth, rich & creamy & can be made in minutes. Use it for all of your spreading and baking needs. No fancy ingredients are required and unlike most store bought vegan butters it is palm oil free. make this recipe Vegan Potato Soup Thick, hearty and creamy Vegan Potato Soup. It's really simple to make and very budget friendly. You can enjoy it just as it is, or get crazy with toppings. I like to finish mine off with some crumbled tempeh bacon, crispy roasted potato chunks & a sprinkle of parsley for a pop of colour! make this recipe

Lentil Shepherd’s Pie The ultimate Vegan Lentil Shepherd's Pie featuring rich, flavourful, saucy lentils topped with fluffy, creamy mashed potatoes & baked until deliciously golden brown & crispy. Easy, healthy, comforting and filling! make this recipe Cinnamon Roll in a Mug A single-serving Cinnamon Roll in a Mug that is so simple to make, takes less than 1 minute to cook in the microwave, and is made with just a handful of pantry staples. Perfect for when those sweet cravings hit & you NEED a decadent dessert or sweet breakfast, like now! make this recipe

This postwraps the year up nicely. Thank you all for being a part of the AVV family, and here's to many new recipes in 2024!

Remember to keep sharing your creations onInstagramwith the hashtag #avirtualvegan and let me know in the comments what your favourite recipe of 2023 was. I would love to know!